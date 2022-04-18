Blade Foundation announces 2022 fellowship recipients

The Blade Foundation this week announced the hiring of two spring/summer fellows, who will spend 12 weeks reporting on LGBTQ issues while being mentored by Blade editors.

Caris White, a junior at Dartmouth College studying religion and art history, will start a fellowship in May focused on covering issues of interest to D.C.’s LGBTQ community. White has worked as a reporter and editor for The Dartmouth, the school’s student news publication.

“I became involved in journalism and LGBTQ+ spaces during my freshman year, and now I am editor of Mirror at The Dartmouth, in addition to being a contributing writer for the Blade,” White said. “I am so excited to continue working with the Blade this summer, and I can’t wait to grow as a journalist while focusing on LGBTQ+ stories both locally and around the world.”

The D.C. reporting fellowship is funded in part by a grant from the DC Front Runners Pride Run 5K event.

The second fellowship goes to Jack Walker, who is the recipient of the fourth Blade Foundation Steve Elkins Memorial Fellowship. He will cover issues of interest to Delaware’s LGBTQ community. The fellowship is named in honor of Steve Elkins, a journalist and co-founder of the CAMP Rehoboth LGBT community center. Elkins served as editor of Letters from CAMP Rehoboth for many years as well as executive director of the center before his death in March of 2018.

Walker is a junior at Brown University and senior editor of multimedia at The Brown Daily Herald. He grew up in rural Maryland and also serves as president of Brown’s Queer Alliance.

“I am thankful and excited for the opportunity to work with the Washington Blade and the Blade Foundation through the Steve Elkins Memorial Fellowship,” Walker said. “I have so much to learn from Delaware’s queer community, and I feel very fortunate to be getting to know it better this summer.”

The Delaware fellowship is funded by the Foundation’s annual Rehoboth Beach summer party, being held May 20 at The Pines and featuring remarks from U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester.

“Congratulations to Caris and Jack, who were selected from a competitive group of applicants to join us this summer to tell the important stories of our community,” said Blade Foundation Executive Director Kevin Naff. “Thank you to all of our donors and supporters, especially the DC Front Runners and the LGBTQ community in Rehoboth Beach. Without their support, these fellowships would not be possible.”