Local
Blade Foundation announces 2022 fellowship recipients
College journalists to cover LGBTQ issues in D.C., Delaware
The Blade Foundation this week announced the hiring of two spring/summer fellows, who will spend 12 weeks reporting on LGBTQ issues while being mentored by Blade editors.
Caris White, a junior at Dartmouth College studying religion and art history, will start a fellowship in May focused on covering issues of interest to D.C.’s LGBTQ community. White has worked as a reporter and editor for The Dartmouth, the school’s student news publication.
“I became involved in journalism and LGBTQ+ spaces during my freshman year, and now I am editor of Mirror at The Dartmouth, in addition to being a contributing writer for the Blade,” White said. “I am so excited to continue working with the Blade this summer, and I can’t wait to grow as a journalist while focusing on LGBTQ+ stories both locally and around the world.”
The D.C. reporting fellowship is funded in part by a grant from the DC Front Runners Pride Run 5K event.
The second fellowship goes to Jack Walker, who is the recipient of the fourth Blade Foundation Steve Elkins Memorial Fellowship. He will cover issues of interest to Delaware’s LGBTQ community. The fellowship is named in honor of Steve Elkins, a journalist and co-founder of the CAMP Rehoboth LGBT community center. Elkins served as editor of Letters from CAMP Rehoboth for many years as well as executive director of the center before his death in March of 2018.
Walker is a junior at Brown University and senior editor of multimedia at The Brown Daily Herald. He grew up in rural Maryland and also serves as president of Brown’s Queer Alliance.
“I am thankful and excited for the opportunity to work with the Washington Blade and the Blade Foundation through the Steve Elkins Memorial Fellowship,” Walker said. “I have so much to learn from Delaware’s queer community, and I feel very fortunate to be getting to know it better this summer.”
The Delaware fellowship is funded by the Foundation’s annual Rehoboth Beach summer party, being held May 20 at The Pines and featuring remarks from U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester.
“Congratulations to Caris and Jack, who were selected from a competitive group of applicants to join us this summer to tell the important stories of our community,” said Blade Foundation Executive Director Kevin Naff. “Thank you to all of our donors and supporters, especially the DC Front Runners and the LGBTQ community in Rehoboth Beach. Without their support, these fellowships would not be possible.”
Delaware
Blade’s 15th annual Rehoboth Summer Kickoff Party set for May 20
Rep. Blunt Rochester to keynote popular fundraising event
After two years of COVID-related postponements, the Blade announced last week the return of its popular Summer Kickoff Party in Rehoboth Beach, Del.
The 15th annual event was moved to September due to pandemic restrictions the past two years but this year marks its return to May.
The Rehoboth Summer Kickoff Party will be held Friday, May 20 at The Pines with a special appearance by U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.). More speakers expected to be announced soon.
Tickets are $20 and include drink tickets and light appetizers. A portion is a tax-deductible donation to the Blade Foundation, 501(c)(3). Visit the Blade’s Facebook page to purchase tickets.
Money raised supports the Steve Elkins Memorial Fellowship, named in honor of Steve Elkins, a journalist and co-founder of the CAMP Rehoboth LGBT community center. Elkins served as editor of Letters from CAMP Rehoboth for many years as well as executive director of the center before his death in March of 2018.
The fellow covers issues of interest to the LGBTQ community of Delaware for 12 weeks during the summer months. Stories include coverage of legislative and political issues out of Dover; LGBTQ business issues in Wilmington; the summer beach season in Rehoboth and more. Stories are published in the Washington Blade. This year’s Blade-Elkins fellow is Jack Walker, a a junior at Brown University and senior editor of multimedia at The Brown Daily Herald. He begins his fellowship in early May.
If you are unable to attend you can make a donation to the Blade Foundation at BladeFoundation.org
Sponsors of this year’s event include Delmarva Power and the The Pines.
District of Columbia
Former NBC4 anchor Wendy Rieger dies
Long-time LGBTQ ally fought brain cancer
Recently retired NBC4 anchor Wendy Rieger died on Saturday after a fight with brain cancer. She was 65.
Rieger died a day after NBC4 announced she had begun hospice care.
“We lost our smart, vibrant, wonderful Wendy Rieger today,” said NBC4 in a statement it posted to its website.
“Wendy loved life as much as it loved her. She had so many passions and lived life sharing them with everyone she could,” it continued. “For more than 30 years, NBC4 Washington viewers benefitted from her unique style that blended humor, intelligence and compassion, and we are all better for knowing her.”
Rieger, who is originally from Norfolk, Va., joined NBC4 in 1988 as a general assignment reporter. She began to anchor the station’s weekend evening newscasts in 1996 and the 5 p.m. broadcasts in 2001.
Rieger throughout her career championed the LGBTQ community.
She participated in a number of D.C. AIDS Rides and emceed several SMYAL Fall Brunches.
Rieger in 2017 made a cameo in the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington’s adaptation of the musical “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.” The Washington Blade in 2015 named Rieger “Best Local TV Personality” for that year’s “Best of Gay D.C.” issue, which featured a cover photo of Rieger straddling a drag queen as she applied lipstick.
Rieger last December during an interview with the Blade after she announced her retirement from NBC4 credited Patrick Bruyere, a long-time volunteer for LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS service organizations who passed away from cancer in 2017, with introducing her to the LGBTQ community in D.C.
She said that Bruyere in 1999 asked her to host a fundraiser for One in Ten, a group that once ran the Reel Affirmations LGBTQ film festival, at the Lincoln Theater. Rieger also expressed her gratitude to her LGBTQ viewers who “let me into your family.”
“That meant so much to me because now I had a tribe,” she said. “My ancestors, when they came over from various parts of Europe, we just didn’t do anything, but become sort of, you know, WASPs in suburbia, What the fuck is that? I’m sorry. What the fuck is that? It’s just like something my mother would say; we were just colorless, odorless and sexless.”
“You guys really gave me something to attach to and a kind of family to belong to,” added Rieger. “I still feel like I have a community simply because my gay friends are just so warm. And I’m sorry, y’all are still the most fun people around ever, ever, ever.”
NBC4 said Rieger was holding the hand of her husband, Dan Buckley, a retired NBC4 cameraman, when she passed away.
Wendy was one of a kind and a fierce ally to the LGBTQ+ community. Thank you Wendy for all you did. You will never be forgotten. ❤️🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ https://t.co/6UWEhdwiWq
— Washington Blade (@WashBlade) April 16, 2022
SMYAL is the many groups in D.C. that mourned Rieger’s passing.
“Wendy was one of a kind and a fierce ally to the LGBTQ+ community,” tweeted SMYAL. “Thank you Wendy for all you did. You will never be forgotten.”
We are devastated to hear of Wendy Rieger’s passing today & send love to all mourning her loss, especially her family.
Wendy’s light filled every room with joy. Her commitment to the DC community and the LGBTQ community will always be remembered.
Thank you, Wendy 💗 pic.twitter.com/45xqR2LsU5
— SMYAL (@SMYALDMV) April 16, 2022
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also mourned Rieger.
“Wendy delivered the news honestly — with humor, heart and expertise and she will be missed dearly,” said Bowser. “Our hearts are with Dan, her @nbcwashington family and the many, many people who loved Wendy.”
I’m heartbroken over the passing of one of DC’s most beloved anchors, Wendy Rieger.
Wendy delivered the news honestly — with humor, heart, & expertise and she will be missed dearly. Our hearts are with Dan, her @nbcwashington family, and the many, many people who loved Wendy. pic.twitter.com/BAWSJJK3U9
— Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) April 16, 2022
Maryland
Md. General Assembly passes inclusive schools bill
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has 30 days to sign HB 850
The Maryland General Assembly voted Monday to ban state-funded schools and county boards of education from discriminating against students on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity race, nationality, disability, and other identity markers.
The House of Delegates passed the Inclusive Schools Act, also known as House Bill 850, by a 96-36 margin. It is now headed to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk and the governor has 30 days to either sign or veto the legislation. If he takes no action, the bill will take effect on July 1.
“After five years of introduction, me and [Sen. Cory McCray’s] prohibition on discrimination in schools has reached final passage,” said state Del. Jheanelle K. Wilkins (D-Montgomery County) in a Twitter post Monday evening.
Wilkins was one of the bill’s sponsors.
Should state-funded schools — pre-kindergarten, primary and secondary — and boards of education not adhere to nondiscrimination policies, they risk losing part of all their financing. The bill also prohibits retaliatory actions against students, parents and individuals who file complaints alleging discrimination.
“There is an important message in this legislation, as well, that taxpayer money should never fund those engaging in discrimination, bias, and hate,” said FreeState Justice Executive Director Jeremy LaMaster in an online press release Tuesday morning.
The Maryland State Department of Education will increase general fund expenditure by $42,100 in fiscal year 2023 to accommodate provisions for the bill, according to the bill’s fiscal and policy note.
The passing of the Inclusive Schools Act follows years of documented discrimination in schools around the state.
The Baltimore Sun reported in 2020 that Black students in the Carroll County Public Schools District were subjected to harassment that included being called racial slurs, bullied, caricatured when classmates asked to touch their hair, and being perceived as unsafe to be around.
“We all have to live by these certain rules and regulations in order to avoid the speculation [that] we’re doing something bad,” student Kelechukwu Ahulamibe told the Baltimore Sun, referring to the “rules of survival” his mother taught him to maneuver his surroundings.
Black people comprise 3.9 percent of the county’s population, according to Census data. This has translated into a lack of Black students in its school system that has left some feeling like outsiders in their community.
To remedy this, public schools in the area have created student cultural organizations where marginalized children and allies can congregate and support each other. The Carroll County Public School District also has an Equity and Inclusion Outreach program available for parents and students as a resource for educational programming and accountability.
