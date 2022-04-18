News
Grenell bragged to Jared Kushner about decriminalization initiative: emails
Gay ambassador said support from Germany company ‘huge’
Former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, who was the face of LGBTQ outreach for former President Trump, bragged to Jared Kushner about a major German company’s endorsement of the Trump administration’s global initiative to decriminalize homosexuality, suggesting the former White House adviser had a greater role or interest than previously known.
The latest emails obtained by the Washington Blade from its Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the State Department, which was filed by attorneys at Davis Wright Tremaine, LLP and seeks Grenell’s emails related to the initiative, includes the communication from Grenell to Kushner.
“Huge” says Grenell simply in the email to Kushner forwarding a tweet from Daimler AG, now known as the Mercedes-Benz Group, in support of decriminalization at a time when Grenell was working in Germany to build support for the initiative.
It’s unclear why Grenell sought to engage with Kushner on the initiative, nor whether Kushner offered any response. No reply from Kushner is included in the emails obtained by the Blade, although such a response could come in a further email production under the FOIA lawsuit or may have happened offline.
The message, however, is consistent with the perception that Kushner and Ivanka Trump were among the players in the Trump administration who supported LGBTQ rights, privately pushing to include that in President Trump’s agenda and resisting efforts to roll back LGBTQ rights. Critics would point to policies such as the transgender military ban and regulations allowing anti-LGBTQ discrimination in the name of religious freedom as evidence they failed in that effort, although bright spots, such as the decriminalization initiative and the first-ever appointment of an openly gay person to an acting Cabinet-level role, were unprecedented for a Republican administration.
Insiders close to the decriminalization initiative at the time it was underway told the Blade one White House adviser who was “all over” the effort was Ivanka Trump, although she never publicly articulated anything about the plan.
Grenell didn’t respond to a request for comment from the Blade on why he emailed Kushner about the initiative. Kushner couldn’t be reached for comment, although the Blade sought to contact him through his private equity firm, Affinity Partners.
The email from Grenell to Kushner is revealed at a time when Kushner is facing criticism and accusations of corruption after The New York Times reported the Public Investment Fund — led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler — contributed a $2 billion investment to Affinity Partners six months after Kushner left the White House in the aftermath of the Trump administration taking no action after U.S. intelligence agencies concluded the Saudi government gave the order to assassinate and dismember Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi columnist for The Washington Post.
Zeeshan Aleem, writer and editor for MSNBC, wrote in an op-ed piece the Saudi leaders’s $2 billion contribution to Kushner’s firm “sure looks corrupt” because it’s a bad deal for the Saudi fund financially and Kushner is inexperienced in private equity.
“One cannot rule out that MBS views it as a down payment as well,” Aleem writes. “If Trump were to return to the White House, MBS has proven a willingness to pay handsomely for cushy treatment. And even if it’s not Trump returning to the White House, perhaps a Trump-influenced figure like a future President Ron DeSantis would take note of how things went down between MBS and Trump World.”
Saudi Arabia is among the 10 countries where homosexuality is punishable by death. Hillary Clinton, during the 2016 presidential election, faced criticism for accepting Saudi money as a contribution to the Clinton Foundation because of the country’s record on LGBTQ and women’s rights. The money, however, was used for human rights, including medications for HIV treatment and prevention in Africa, as opposed to personal enrichment.
Blade’s 15th annual Rehoboth Summer Kickoff Party set for May 20
Rep. Blunt Rochester to keynote popular fundraising event
After two years of COVID-related postponements, the Blade announced last week the return of its popular Summer Kickoff Party in Rehoboth Beach, Del.
The 15th annual event was moved to September due to pandemic restrictions the past two years but this year marks its return to May.
The Rehoboth Summer Kickoff Party will be held Friday, May 20 at The Pines with a special appearance by U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.). More speakers expected to be announced soon.
Tickets are $20 and include drink tickets and light appetizers. A portion is a tax-deductible donation to the Blade Foundation, 501(c)(3). Visit the Blade’s Facebook page to purchase tickets.
Money raised supports the Steve Elkins Memorial Fellowship, named in honor of Steve Elkins, a journalist and co-founder of the CAMP Rehoboth LGBT community center. Elkins served as editor of Letters from CAMP Rehoboth for many years as well as executive director of the center before his death in March of 2018.
The fellow covers issues of interest to the LGBTQ community of Delaware for 12 weeks during the summer months. Stories include coverage of legislative and political issues out of Dover; LGBTQ business issues in Wilmington; the summer beach season in Rehoboth and more. Stories are published in the Washington Blade. This year’s Blade-Elkins fellow is Jack Walker, a a junior at Brown University and senior editor of multimedia at The Brown Daily Herald. He begins his fellowship in early May.
If you are unable to attend you can make a donation to the Blade Foundation at BladeFoundation.org
Sponsors of this year’s event include Delmarva Power and the The Pines.
Blade Foundation announces 2022 fellowship recipients
College journalists to cover LGBTQ issues in D.C., Delaware
The Blade Foundation this week announced the hiring of two spring/summer fellows, who will spend 12 weeks reporting on LGBTQ issues while being mentored by Blade editors.
Caris White, a junior at Dartmouth College studying religion and art history, will start a fellowship in May focused on covering issues of interest to D.C.’s LGBTQ community. White has worked as a reporter and editor for The Dartmouth, the school’s student news publication.
“I became involved in journalism and LGBTQ+ spaces during my freshman year, and now I am editor of Mirror at The Dartmouth, in addition to being a contributing writer for the Blade,” White said. “I am so excited to continue working with the Blade this summer, and I can’t wait to grow as a journalist while focusing on LGBTQ+ stories both locally and around the world.”
The D.C. reporting fellowship is funded in part by a grant from the DC Front Runners Pride Run 5K event.
The second fellowship goes to Jack Walker, who is the recipient of the fourth Blade Foundation Steve Elkins Memorial Fellowship. He will cover issues of interest to Delaware’s LGBTQ community. The fellowship is named in honor of Steve Elkins, a journalist and co-founder of the CAMP Rehoboth LGBT community center. Elkins served as editor of Letters from CAMP Rehoboth for many years as well as executive director of the center before his death in March of 2018.
Walker is a junior at Brown University and senior editor of multimedia at The Brown Daily Herald. He grew up in rural Maryland and also serves as president of Brown’s Queer Alliance.
“I am thankful and excited for the opportunity to work with the Washington Blade and the Blade Foundation through the Steve Elkins Memorial Fellowship,” Walker said. “I have so much to learn from Delaware’s queer community, and I feel very fortunate to be getting to know it better this summer.”
The Delaware fellowship is funded by the Foundation’s annual Rehoboth Beach summer party, being held May 20 at The Pines and featuring remarks from U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester.
“Congratulations to Caris and Jack, who were selected from a competitive group of applicants to join us this summer to tell the important stories of our community,” said Blade Foundation Executive Director Kevin Naff. “Thank you to all of our donors and supporters, especially the DC Front Runners and the LGBTQ community in Rehoboth Beach. Without their support, these fellowships would not be possible.”
Murder of two men has Irish LGBTQ community on edge
Police have charged one man in connection with the killings
The LGBTQ community in the city of Sligo, in the north of Ireland, is reeling from the brutal murders of two LGBTQ men and the vicious assault of another man, crimes that were so horrific that Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin issued a statement on Twitter.
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Aidan Moffitt.— Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) April 13, 2022
Deeply concerned by this horrific killing and reports of another violent death in Sligo this morning.
I urge anyone with any information to contact gardai.
Thousands of people have attended vigils across Ireland in memory of the two men killed, both were found dead in their own homes in the city by the Sligo Gardaí (Police) this past week.
Sligo: Thousands attend vigils in memory of two murdered men:
According to the Irish Examiner, the Gardaí in Sligo are examining whether there is a homophobic motive for the grisly killings of two men in the town over the past two days.
Michael Snee, 58, was found dead in his home in Sligo Town Wednesday night, while Aidan Moffitt, 42, was found dead in his home in the town on Monday night.
Yousef Palani, 22, has been charged over the murders of the two men — police are investigating if the murders were hate crimes.
He will also be questioned about an attack on a man at the start of the weekend in which the victim lost an eye.
Sligo Gardaí superintendent Aidan Glacken told reporters in a press conference that Palani was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after the discovery of Snee’s body in his apartment at around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Snee had been subjected to “serious physical assault and had suffered significant injuries”, superintendent Aidan Glacken said. Moffitt’s body was discovered in his house in Cartron Heights at around 8.30 p.m. on Monday. He had also sustained “significant physical injuries,” Glacken added.
According to the Examiner police stated that use of a mobile phone dating app was a critical component in the investigation. Glacken told reporters that the Gardaí “will endeavor to seek out all the available evidence, and ultimately it will be for a court to decide on the motivation behind these appalling crimes.”
“I am appealing to any person who may have been subject of any unwanted approaches or who was assaulted or otherwise attacked to contact the incident room at Sligo Garda Station.
“I have a dedicated diversity team here, we need to hear from you, we are here to listen to you and we are here to support you.
“I continue to appeal to anyone with any information on these crimes to contact us at Sligo Garda station,” he said adding, “No matter how insignificant you think it may be, we need to hear from you.”
Sligo Pride, which organized one of the nationwide vigils for the two victims wrote on Twitter, “If you are meeting someone online in person for the first time, give a trusted friend as much information on this other person as you can and let your friend know where you are. We understand the worries and concerns at this time.”
If at all possible, do not walk home alone. If you cannot afford a taxi, please let a friend know when you have left a venue and when you’ve gotten home.— Sligo Pride (@sligopride) April 13, 2022
2/
We are looking into security for the Rainbow Ball as a precaution.— Sligo Pride (@sligopride) April 13, 2022
