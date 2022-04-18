Roommate of Florida LGBTQ+ rights activist found dead in landfill is charged with murder

A Florida grand jury last week charged Steven Yinger with the murder of his roommate and prominent LGBTQ+ activist Jorge Diaz-Johnston, whose death in January shocked and saddened the queer community.

According to an indictment, Yinger, 37, strangled Diaz-Johnston, 54, who was known for his leading role in the fight for marriage equality, in his Tallahassee home sometime between Jan. 3 and Jan. 5. His body was later found in a Jackson County landfill in early January. After discarding Diaz-Johnston’s body, Yinger allegedly stole his car, iPhone and cash, prosecutors said.

Yinger was arrested last Friday on charges of first-degree murder, grand theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence and criminal use of a personal ID. He is now being held without bail at the Leon County Detention Facility.

Yinger has an extensive criminal past – including theft, drug and battery charges – dating back to 2004, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Department. Days after the alleged murder, Yinger had several run-ins with police, including an incident where police found him driving Diaz-Johnston’s blue BMW.

In early January, Yinger was arrested on trespassing and other charges after police found him in a stairwell not far from Diaz-Johnston’s apartment. He has been in jail since for violating his probation.

State Attorney Jack Campbell called Diaz-Johnston’s murder “a tragedy,” according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

“I do appreciate the hard work of the grand jury,” Campbell said. “And we’re going to work hard to get justice for him and his family.”

Public Defender Jessica Yeary‘s office, who will represent Yinger on at least some of the charges, declined the Blade’s request for comment.

Diaz-Johnston, the brother of former Miami mayor and Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz, and his husband were plaintiffs in a historic 2014 lawsuit that led to the legalization of same-sex marriage in Miami-Dade County.

Diaz-Johnston’s husband, Don, told NBC Miami that the two were separated and living apart but trying to work things out at the time of the alleged murder.

“It was shocking and horrifying to find out and as I said I still haven’t come to terms with the fact that my life has been turned completely upside down and ended all of our hopes and plans,” he said Friday. “To now be a part of this and have our marriage end this way is something we never saw coming and still frankly can’t accept.”

In a statement to the Democrat, Diaz expressed gratitude to police, prosecutors and city officials.

“I am profoundly appreciative of the outpouring of support shown to my family after the loss of my brother, Jorge Diaz-Johnston, earlier this year,” he said. “We once again ask for privacy and continued prayers during this difficult time.”