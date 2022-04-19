Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis moves to eliminate Disney’s status in special session
“Ron DeSantis and the Republicans have openly declared war on the state’s LGBTQ minority and allies without thoughts of the ramifications”
During a press conference Tuesday, Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis announced that he had expanded the special session of the state legislature, which was meeting next week to rework and approve congressional re-districting maps, to include eliminating the 1967 law that allows the Walt Disney World Resort property to operate as a self-governing body.
“I am announcing today that we are expanding the call of what they are going to be considering this week,’’ DeSantis said at a news conference in The Villages, a massive master planned retirement community that sprawls over Sumter, Lake, and Marion counties located approximately 45 miles northwest of Orlando.
“Yes, they will be considering the congressional map, but they also will be considering termination of all special districts that were enacted in Florida prior to 1968 — and that includes the Reedy Creek Improvement District.”
The Reedy Creek Improvement District is the governing jurisdiction and special taxing district for the land of the Walt Disney World Resort. It includes 39.06 sq mi within the outer limits of Orange and Osceola counties and acts with the same authority and responsibility as a county government.
DeSantis and the media conglomerate locked horns over the Disney Company’s public denouncement of H.B. 1557, titled “Parental Rights in Education,” colloquially known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, that DeSantis signed into law last month.
A spokesperson for the Disney Company had issued a statement condemning the legislation.
“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law. Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country.”
The governor in response to Disney told reporters:
“For Disney to come out and put a statement and say that the bill should have never passed and that they are going to actively work to repeal it, I think one was fundamentally dishonest, but two, I think that crossed the line.”
Taking aim at Disney corporate leadership including its CEO Bob Chapek he added:
“This state is governed by the interest of the people of the state of Florida, it is not based on the demands of California corporate executives,” he continued. “They do not run this state, they do not control this state.”
The governor’s call to eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District at the beginning of this month was amplified by state Rep. Spencer Roach, R-Fort Myers, a retired U.S. Coast Guardsman, who is licensed to practice law in Florida and Texas, is opposed to abortion and also introduced legislation targeting what he terms “cancel culture” on the campuses of universities and colleges in the state, HB 233.
In the wake of the governor’s announcement Tuesday, a Republican politician and former gambling industry executive from Brevard County, state Rep. Randy Fine tweeted:
“Disney is a guest in Florida. Today, we remind them. @GovDeSantis just expanded the Special Session so I could file HB3C which eliminates Reedy Creek Improvement District, a 50 yr-old special statute that makes Disney to exempt from laws faced by regular Floridians.”
BREAKING: Disney is a guest in Florida. Today, we remind them. @GovDeSantis just expanded the Special Session so I could file HB3C which eliminates Reedy Creek Improvement District, a 50 yr-old special statute that makes Disney to exempt from laws faced by regular Floridians.— Rep. Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) April 19, 2022
A legislative source speaking on background told the Blade Tuesday that its doubtful that DeSantis and his allies realize the massive burden that will be thrust onto the governments of Orange and Osceola counties. “Consider things such as zoning, sewage, taxation, waste removal, and the loss of money provided by Reedy Creek/Disney for fire-police, and other critical key governmental elements that the company has established in contracts,” the source noted.
“The obvious consideration is that Ron DeSantis and the Republicans have openly declared war on the state’s LGBTQ minority and allies without thoughts of the ramifications- economic alone, and the long term damages created to the state and all Floridians as a result,” the source added.
According to historical documents from the Reedy Creek Improvement District, then-Florida Gov. Claude Kirk signed the RCID Act into law in May 1967, creating two municipalities: Bay Lake and Reedy Creek, which was later renamed Lake Buena Vista. The location, nestled between Orange and Osceola counties, would later become the site where Walt Disney World was built.
The RCID Charter created a 25,000-acre of land as a special taxing district. At the time, it was considered remote and uninhabitable, but now is the site of one of the busiest theme parks in the United States.
To make Disney’s plan happen, the area had to get special privileges from the state of Florida to essentially run itself.
“In 1967, the Florida State legislature, working with Walt Disney World Company, created a special taxing district – called the Reedy Creek Improvement District – that would act with the same authority and responsibility as a county government,” RCID says on its website.
DeSantis announces expanded special session targeting Walt Disney World property:
Florida
Florida High School student defies DeSantis & teaches a class in LGBTQ+ history
The 17-year-old junior and president of the WPHS Queer Student Union was lauded by several notable LGBTQ+ activists and allies
Student organizer and activist Will Larkins decided that since LGBTQ American history is not taught in Florida’s public schools, he took it upon himself to explain the events of the Stonewall Uprising to his 4th period U.S. history class at Winter Park High School.
Although Larkins’ lesson was only, in his words, a 5 minute PowerPoint presentation for the history class of which he posted an excerpt on Twitter, there was a resulting torrent of hateful comments some of which took aim at the fact that Larkins gave his PowerPoint presentation in a rather fetching red dress.
LGBTQ American history is not taught in Floridas public schools, so I took it upon myself to explain the events of the Stonewall Uprising to my 4th period US history class. #SayGayAnyway pic.twitter.com/A73TKPlWXF— Will Larkins (@ProudTwinkie) April 3, 2022
In response to the abusive comments, Larkins tweeted:
I’m a 17 year old highschool junior teaching a historical event to my classmates. We have learned much more intense history in this class. How are y’all calling me a groomer and a pedo rn. Stop sexualizing and harassing minors like me.— Will Larkins (@ProudTwinkie) April 3, 2022
The actions that the 17-year-old junior and president of the WPHS Queer Student Union took to educate his fellow students was lauded by several notable LGBTQ+ activists and allies including Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor and co-founder of the “March For Our Lives” movement David Hogg; Brandon J. Wolf, Press Secretary for Equality Florida; Janessa Goldbeck, the CEO of the Vet Voice Foundation; and countless hundreds of others.
There’s a lot of hateful people in these comments who have never met or talked to 17 year old Will.— David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) April 4, 2022
I support you will as do thousands, please do not give up.
Nice job!!— Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) April 4, 2022
Proud of you!— Janessa Goldbeck (@jgoldbeck) April 4, 2022
Larkins answered critics who questioned his choice of wardrobe tweeting:
A lot of people in the comments are asking why i “had to wear a dress”— Will Larkins (@ProudTwinkie) April 4, 2022
The answer is, because I wanted to. https://t.co/9VQzTTMTTQ pic.twitter.com/5sngGuB8xM
Florida
First lawsuit filed against ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law in Florida
Complaint filed days after Gov. DeSantis signed measure
Mere days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the first lawsuit against the measure has emerged, asserting the statute “would deny to an entire generation that LGBTQ people exist and have equal dignity.”
Among the lawyers who signed the complaint — filed Thursday before the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Florida — was Roberta Kaplan, who rose to fame for successfully arguing against the anti-gay Defense of Marriage Act before the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013, as partner at the New York-based law firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP.
“Over time and continuing today, our nation has strived to make good on its promise that everyone is entitled to be treated with equal dignity under the law,” Kaplan said in a statement. “That is true when it comes to LGBTQ Americans, who now have the constitutional right to identify openly as LGBTQ, to marry, and to form families with children.”
Other lawyers who signed the complaint against the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, known as HB 1557, are Christopher Stoll, senior staff attorney with the National Center for Lesbian Rights, and Elizabeth Schwartz, a Miami-based attorney.
“This effort to control young minds through state censorship —and to demean LGBTQ lives by denying their reality — is a grave abuse of power,” the lawsuit says.
Under the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, schools for children in kindergarten through grade 3 may not engage in “instruction” about sexual orientation and gender identity, or generally throughout the education system “in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students.” Although the new law allows for internal review and resolution if a parent brings a complaint against the school for violating the measure, the “Don’t Say Gay” bill also empowers a parent of a student who feels the law was violated to “bring an action against a school district” in court to seek damages.
A lawsuit was expected soon after DeSantis signed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law amid discussion about the various legal vulnerabilities of the measure. The complaint, declaring the new law “piles one violation on top of another,” makes its primary case based on free speech and equal protection principles, by saying the measure seeks “to censor discussions of sexual orientation or gender identity that recognize and respect LGBTQ people and their families.” Other violations cited in the complaint are based on due process protections as well as discrimination against LGBTQ people based on sex stereotypes, which the Supreme Court has ruled is unlawful in the case of Bostock v. Clayton County.
In a clear nod to the precedent set by the 1996 decision in Romer v. Evans, which determined laws against animus, including those against gay people, are unconstitutional, the complaint says the “Don’t Say Gay” law is clearly the product of animus toward Florida’s LGBTQ community.
“The bill’s sponsor in the Senate has stated that the law is meant to prohibit discussion of sexual orientations and gender identities that do not comport with Florida’s supposed ‘core belief systems and values,” the lawsuit says. “He has also stated that the bill is intended to prevent students “coming out in school” to their peers from being treated as ‘celebrities.’ The premise of these statements is fear that LGBTQ students might live their true identities in school and be met with acceptance rather than state-sanctioned hostility targeting their protected characteristics.”
Plaintiffs in the lawsuit are Equality Florida, a state LGBTQ organization, and Family Equality, a nationwide group that focus on LGBTQ parents and families. Other plaintiff are students, such as one gay student identified as “M.A” who set up a gay-straight alliance in his school, including Dan and Brent VanTice, a same-sex couple who are parents of two first-grade boys who go to public school in the area; and Hatcher Powderly, a teacher who seeks to inform her lessons with LGBTQ identity and history.
“Already, our children have told us that they are afraid that they will not be able to talk about their family at school,” Dan and Brent VanTice said in a joint statement. “We are heartbroken that our children are already feeling isolated and stigmatized by this law.”
The lawsuit speculates numerous ways schools could be subjected to lawsuits from a parent who objects to LGBTQ identities coming up in some way in classroom settings, which could be any number of ways other than planned curriculum.
“Can students ask— and teachers answer—questions about historical events involving LGBTQ people?” the complaint says. “Would H.B. 1557 ban a teacher from discussing gay-rights’ decisions, like Bostock v. Clayton County, 140 S. Ct. 1731 (2020), where the Court held that LGBTQ persons cannot be discriminated against in employment? If a student writes a paper in which they discuss their gender identity or sexual orientation — and relate it to their argument — could a teacher not grade it? If the teacher did grade it, would they be prohibited from commenting on any aspect of the paper or discussing it with the student, thus leaving LGBTQ students at a systematic educational disadvantage?”
Proponents of the “Don’t Say Gay” bill have defended the measure by erroneously saying it simply prohibits sex education for K-3 children or would only prohibit school curriculum on sexual orientation or gender identity, even though there’s no limiting principle in the measure restricting its reach. In fact, Republican lawmakers during the legislative process for the measure rejected an amendment proposed by Democrats that would enumerate the prohibition in the bill was limited to discussion on “sexual activity.”
Imani Rupert-Gordon, executive director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights, said in a statement the “Don’t Say Gay” measure is “discriminatory law” and “threatens the decades of progress we’ve made in creating safer schools for everyone.”
“While this law will endanger all students, it will be particularly damaging to LGBTQ students and LGBTQ parents,” Rupert-Gordon said. “We are filing this challenge only days after the bill was signed into law because the harms it is causing are already so incredibly clear. Every young person deserves to be safe at school and we will fight unconscionable laws like this until that is true for every student.”
The Washington Blade has placed a request with the office of Florida Attorney General seeking comment on the complaint.
Florida
Ron DeSantis says Disney “crossed a line” denouncing ‘Don’t Say Gay’
“This state is governed by the interest of the people of the state of Florida not on the demands of California corporate executives”
Speaking with reporters Tuesday, Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis blasted The Walt Disney Company for its public denouncement of H.B. 1557, titled “Parental Rights in Education,” colloquially known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, DeSantis signed into law Monday.
A spokesperson for the Disney Company had issued a statement condemning the legislation.
“Florida’s HB 1557, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law. Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country.”
The governor in response to Disney told reporters:
“For Disney to come out and put a statement and say that the bill should have never passed and that they are going to actively work to repeal it, I think one was fundamentally dishonest, but two, I think that crossed the line.”
Taking aim at Disney corporate leadership including its CEO Bob Chapek he added:
“This state is governed by the interest of the people of the state of Florida, it is not based on the demands of California corporate executives,” he continued. “They do not run this state, they do not control this state.”
The law bans school districts and teachers from discussing topics related to LGBTQ+ issues, including banning any conversations about sexual orientation or gender identity in K-3 or any grade level in a manner that is not deemed “age-appropriate.”
However, says ACLU of Florida’s interim executive director Amy Turkel,
“Because of this anti-LGBTQ+ law, teachers and students will be silenced from speaking and learning about LGBTQ+ siblings, family members, friends, neighbors, and icons.
“This law is unconstitutional and dangerous. Students have a First Amendment right to receive information at school, free of political or partisan censorship. Banning talk about parents serves no legitimate educational purpose and in fact, is detrimental to students. Targeting LGBTQ+ youth and families is discriminatory, cruel, and an impediment to students’ and teachers’ rights to equal protection under the law. All young people deserve an inclusive and accurate education, free from censorship or discrimination.
“Governor DeSantis has done nothing to help, support, or protect our youth by signing this bill into law, and has only caused more harm to students and their families. This law stigmatizes LGBTQ+ people, isolates LGBTQ+ kids, and makes teachers fearful of providing a welcoming and inclusive classroom. It will have a real and devastating impact on LGBTQ+ youth, who already experience higher rates of bullying and suicide. At a time when Governor DeSantis and others are spreading dangerous misinformation about transgender youth, we need more access to education, not less.
“Under this law, LGBTQ+ students and teachers are no longer allowed to be visible in their schools. Florida schools should be safe spaces for all students and teachers, not places where their very existence is rejected and erased. It is always appropriate to teach kids to be kind, generous, loving, and supportive; this is how we raise respectful and humane adults.
“This anti-LGBTQ+ law is a disgrace and is extremely harmful to all Floridians. Governor DeSantis should be ashamed of signing it into law.”
********************
DeSantis: Disney ‘crossed the line’ over so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill:
Wanted: Democrats with a new idea on how to win
Gente guajira y LGBTQ en Cuba en nuevo documental de Yasmani Castro Caballero
Comings & Goings
Two LGBTQ candidates competing for state house seat in Philadelphia’s ‘gayborhood’
Global Equality Caucus launches Latin America chapter
Former NBC4 anchor Wendy Rieger dies
Grenell bragged to Jared Kushner about decriminalization initiative: emails
PHOTOS: Chasity’s Birthday Bash
Resident of homeless LGBTQ youth shelter arrested for assault
Ed Buck sentenced to 30 years in drug overdose deaths of Black gay men
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Rehoboth Beach7 days ago
CAMP Rehoboth executive director resigns
-
News7 days ago
Kamala Harris addresses high-dollar LGBTQ donors at D.C. fundraiser
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
Former NBC4 anchor Wendy Rieger dies
-
Maryland6 days ago
Md. General Assembly passes inclusive schools bill
-
Photos6 days ago
PHOTOS: Lady Camden at Pitchers
-
Opinions6 days ago
Dumbarton UMC: Your queer-friendly church
-
Eastern Europe6 days ago
Ukraine LGBTQ group chair attacked
-
Africa7 days ago
U.N. Development Program lauds Angola government for progress on LGBTQ rights