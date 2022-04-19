News
Psaki gets emotional when asked about anti-LGBTQ bills in state legislatures
WH spokesperson says measures purely political
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki became emotional in an interview released Tuesday over legislation targeting the LGBTQ community, maintaining the measures were purely for the purpose of scoring political points.
Psaki made the comments in an interview with the News Not Noise podcast when host Jessica Yellin asked her about the motivations behind the bills.
“How do you make sense of what’s happening?” Yellin asked. “Is this sort of a predictable backlash to change? Or is this an organized political attempt to create a wedge issue ahead of the midterms in the 2024 campaign? Sort of like the way gay marriage was weaponized in 2004?”
The initial response from Psaki: “Ding, Ding, Ding.” Psaki added she had to be careful about what to say because of the Hatch Act, which limits the political speech of U.S. government officials.
Psaki went on to condemn the bills by saying, “the political games and harsh and cruel attempts at laws, or laws that we’re seeing in some states like Florida, that is not a reflection of the country moving to oppose LGBTQ+ communities.
“That is not what we see in data, that is not factual, and that is not where things stand,” Psaki added. “This is a political wedge issue, and an attempt to win a culture war.”
When the talked about the impact of the measures on LGBTQ families and children, Psaki grew emotional.
“They’re doing that in a way that is harsh and cruel to a community of kids, especially,” Psaki said, through tears. “I’m going to get emotional about this issue because it’s horrible! But it’s kids who are bullied, and all these leaders are taking steps to hurt them, and hurt their lives and hurt their families! And you look at some of these laws in these states and who’s going after parents who are in loving relationships, who have kids. It’s completely outrageous! Sorry, this is an issue that makes me completely crazy.”
The flurry of anti-LGBTQ bills includes measures aimed at restricting access by transgender youth to transition-related care, in some cases penalizing medical providers for providing such service to minors with time in prison, legislation against transgender kids competing in girls’ sports consistent with their gender identity and measures known as “Don’t Say Gay” bills — one prominently signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida — essentially placing on a gag order on teaches in grade schools from even acknowledging LGBTQ people exist.
Virginia
LGBTQ students join protests over new Fairfax County school superintendent
Critics say incoming official lacks experience leading large, diverse district
The Fairfax County, Va., School Board voted 9 to 3 on April 14 to approve the appointment of a new school superintendent for the county school system after more than 200 students, including members of an LGBTQ student group, held demonstrations against the appointment at several high schools earlier in the day.
After a months-long search process, the School Board selected Michelle Reid, the current superintendent of the Northshore School District in Bothell, Wash., a small city located within the Seattle metropolitan area, to replace current Fairfax School Superintendent Scott Brabrand, who is stepping down effective June 30.
The student protesters have joined other community and advocacy groups, including the Fairfax chapter of the NAACP, in expressing concern that Reid’s experience in leading a relatively small school district with about 22,000 students is insufficient to head the Fairfax school system, which enrolls about 180,000 students who come from more diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds.
School officials and members of the School Board who voted for Reid’s appointment said they were impressed with the knowledge, understanding, and staunch support Reid expressed for policies embracing and supporting a racially diverse school system such as Fairfax County Public Schools.
Reid, a former school principal who holds a doctorate degree in educational leadership, expressed strong support for the needs of LGBTQ and other minority students during her interview process, according to gay Fairfax School Board member Karl Frisch, who voted in favor of Reid’s appointment.
“Throughout all of our interviews with her, Dr. Reid routinely spoke – unprompted – of the ways she addressed the equity needs of her study body – LGBTQIA students, Muslim students, students of color, English language learners, students with special needs, and more,” Frisch said during the April 14 School Board meeting.
“Her commitment to equity and inclusion was a thread woven through her answers, her accomplishments as a superintendent, and her commitments to this Board,” Frisch said.
Information on the Northshore School District website shows that the district adopted a strongly worded nondiscrimination policy protecting transgender and gender nonconforming students in 2017 during Reid’s tenure as superintendent. Fairfax County Public Schools adopted a similar policy on gender identity nondiscrimination in 2021.
The school system in previous years adopted polices banning discrimination against students, teachers, and other employees based on sexual orientation, which Reid strongly upheld, according to her supporters.
Although the Northshore School District adopted a strongly worded policy banning bullying and harassment of all students, including LGBTQ students, in 2011, new guidelines for updating and enforcing the anti-bullying policies were updated in 2020 under Reid, who began her tenure as Northshore superintendent in 2016.
Aaryan Rawal, a spokesperson for Pride Liberation Project, the LGBTQ student group that helped organize the student protests over the Reid appointment, told the Washington Blade one day before the protests that the Pride group was not aware of any actions taken by Reid against the LGBTQ students, but the group was unaware at that time of any actions she may have taken in support of LGBTQ equality.
Rawal pointed to a letter signed by 375 students sent last week to School Board members and a consulting firm that Fairfax school officials retained to organize a search for the new superintendent explaining the students’ objections to the approval of Reid as superintendent.
“Unfortunately, the voices of the student body were not heard during this search process,” the letter says. It says that while school officials held a 15-day community outreach period that included an 11-member student “stakeholder group,” the group was not representative of the full student body.
In a separate statement, the NAACP said it favored the hiring of another finalist candidate for the Fairfax school superintendent’s job, a Black woman educator and Omaha, Neb., Public Schools Superintendent Cheryl Logan, who withdrew from contention for the job on April 9 without giving a reason, according to reports by the Washington Post.
“The issue we all agree on is that Fairfax County Public Schools needs a superintendent who has commensurate experience in leading organizations of this size, diversity, complexity, and that the Superintendent of Northshore School District isn’t the right fit,” a joint statement released by the NAACP and other groups opposing Reid’s appointment, including Pride Liberation Project, says.
School Board members who supported Reid said she stood out from the pool of 72 applicants, among other things, because of her approach to equity and inclusion, according to FFX Now, the online Fairfax local news site. “Among this large, strong group, Dr. Reid was consistently at the top,” FFX Now quoted School Board Vice Chair Rachna Sizemore-Heizer as saying.
“We asked all of our applicants about how they would heal a divided community,” Frisch told fellow board members. “It says a lot about her character that she told us she would listen and that she would not presume to speak for others whose lived experience is different from her own,” Frisch said.
National
Roommate of Florida LGBTQ+ rights activist found dead in landfill is charged with murder
Yinger has an extensive criminal past – including theft, drug and battery charges – dating back to 2004, according to the Leon County Sheriff
A Florida grand jury last week charged Steven Yinger with the murder of his roommate and prominent LGBTQ+ activist Jorge Diaz-Johnston, whose death in January shocked and saddened the queer community.
According to an indictment, Yinger, 37, strangled Diaz-Johnston, 54, who was known for his leading role in the fight for marriage equality, in his Tallahassee home sometime between Jan. 3 and Jan. 5. His body was later found in a Jackson County landfill in early January. After discarding Diaz-Johnston’s body, Yinger allegedly stole his car, iPhone and cash, prosecutors said.
Yinger was arrested last Friday on charges of first-degree murder, grand theft, grand theft of a motor vehicle, tampering with evidence and criminal use of a personal ID. He is now being held without bail at the Leon County Detention Facility.
Yinger has an extensive criminal past – including theft, drug and battery charges – dating back to 2004, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Department. Days after the alleged murder, Yinger had several run-ins with police, including an incident where police found him driving Diaz-Johnston’s blue BMW.
In early January, Yinger was arrested on trespassing and other charges after police found him in a stairwell not far from Diaz-Johnston’s apartment. He has been in jail since for violating his probation.
State Attorney Jack Campbell called Diaz-Johnston’s murder “a tragedy,” according to the Tallahassee Democrat.
“I do appreciate the hard work of the grand jury,” Campbell said. “And we’re going to work hard to get justice for him and his family.”
Public Defender Jessica Yeary‘s office, who will represent Yinger on at least some of the charges, declined the Blade’s request for comment.
Diaz-Johnston, the brother of former Miami mayor and Florida Democratic Party Chair Manny Diaz, and his husband were plaintiffs in a historic 2014 lawsuit that led to the legalization of same-sex marriage in Miami-Dade County.
Diaz-Johnston’s husband, Don, told NBC Miami that the two were separated and living apart but trying to work things out at the time of the alleged murder.
“It was shocking and horrifying to find out and as I said I still haven’t come to terms with the fact that my life has been turned completely upside down and ended all of our hopes and plans,” he said Friday. “To now be a part of this and have our marriage end this way is something we never saw coming and still frankly can’t accept.”
In a statement to the Democrat, Diaz expressed gratitude to police, prosecutors and city officials.
“I am profoundly appreciative of the outpouring of support shown to my family after the loss of my brother, Jorge Diaz-Johnston, earlier this year,” he said. “We once again ask for privacy and continued prayers during this difficult time.”
Africa
Popular South Africa musician compares LGBTQ relationships to bestiality
Country’s Human Rights Commission has threatened legal action against Steve Hofmeyr
A popular Afrikaans musician and actor in South Africa has disputed claims that he is homophobic after he compared same-sex relationships to bestiality.
Steve Hofmeyr in recent days has received a lot of backlash from various civic organizations after he posted a video on Facebook.
“Where my generation learned to talk to mice, ducks and dogs, our children will be taught how to have sex with mice ducks and dogs. Those relationships with animals are part of that + at the end of the LGBTQI+,” he said in a part of the video that was translated into English.
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and OUT, the second-oldest LGBTQ rights organization in South Africa, have called on Hofmeyr to retract his comments or face legal action.
“From the commission’s assessment of the statements made, it has determined that he appears to liken the LGBTIQ+ community to be inclusive of bestiality, which constitutes a sexual offense, S13 of the Criminal Law of the Sexual Offenses and Related Matters Amendment Act of 2007, as well as the Animal Protection Act of 1962,” said the SAHRC in a statement.
“The commission has further determined that the comments, in equating a vulnerable section of society to criminals having sex with ‘mice, ducks and dogs’ may seriously demean and humiliate members ascribing to the LGBTIQ+ community, thereby affecting their rights to equality and dignity as determined in Section 9 and 10 of the Constitution,” it adds. “More so, the commission has therefore issued a letter of demand to Mr. Hofmeyr expressing its concerns relating to the utterances made and shared to his hundreds of thousands of followers and friends accordingly. Should the commissions’ demands not be met, the commission reserves the right to proceed to the Equality Court to provide it with the appropriate relief herein. This may include a prayer for damages, as well as an order seeking the respondent to undergo community service at a center in support of the promotion of the rights of vulnerable groups.”
Lerato Phalakatshela, the human rights manager at OUT, which is also one of the complainants in the matter, said Hofmeyr’s sentiments are degrading and dehumanizing.
“Through these false and harmful statements, Hofmeyr is perpetuating the narrative that LGBTIQ+ people are deviants and are inherently dangerous to children,” said Phalakatshela. “Spreading these blatant lies not only dehumanizes and other LGBTIQ+ people but also provides fuel to justify stigmatization, discrimination and even violence against LGBTIQ+ individuals in South Africa where more than 24 LGBTQ+ individuals were murdered last year. Words have consequences!”
“LGBTQ+ people want no extra rights or privileges but we are entitled, just like everyone else, to be appropriately represented in media for people of all ages,” added Phalakatshela. “However, we are pleased that the SAHRC has taken the first steps in dealing with this issue and we urge it to pursue the matter until, at the very least, Hofmeyr unreservedly and publicly apologizes and retracts his comments in writing.”
At the same time, OUT has launched an online petition that, among other things, demands, Hofmeyr acknowledges the LGBTQ acronym does not and is not intended to include bestiality, pedophilia and other illegal and/or non-consensual behavior and he apologizes to the LGBTQ community in writing via a public statement within seven days. OUT urged the SAHRC to investigate and take appropriate action against him, including taking the matter to the Equality Court, if he fails to meet these demands.
According to OUT, the petition also serves to express the anger and frustration felt by the LGBTQ community and its allies over the continued spreading of harmful speech.
Hofmeyr has nevertheless maintained he has nothing more to say about the issue and he said what he said.
“I have nothing to add to the LGBTQ+ debate that I already say (sic) in the previous post,” he said. “Feel free to watch the video again. If you think I said gays sleep with animals you are too dumb for this conversation. The other gays are on my side.”
