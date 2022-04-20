World
Global Equality Caucus launches Latin America chapter
Officials from across region attended launch in Mexico City
A group of LGBTQ elected officials from around the world that fights discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity has launched a Latin America chapter.
The Global Equality Caucus earlier this month launched the chapter during a meeting in Mexico City.
Upwards of 100 elected officials in Mexico — local, state and national — joined representatives of LGBTQ rights groups and allies at the event. Twenty elected officials from Central America and more than 30 LGBTQ activists and human rights defenders from the region attended.
Mexican Sens. Patricia Mercado and Martha Lucía Mícher; Mexico City Assemblyman Temístocles Villanueva Ramos; Mexico City Secretary of Labor and Employment José Luis Rodríguez Díaz de León; Victor Madrigal-Borloz, the independent U.N. expert on LGBTQ issues, and Nick Herbert, a member of the British House of Lords who advises Prime Minister Boris Johnson on LGBTQ issues, are among those who spoke at the meeting. Guatemalan Congressman Aldo Dávila, Costa Rican Congressman Enrique Sánchez and Mexico City Assemblywoman Ana Francis López Bayghen Patiño, among others, also attended.
“Right now we see different speeds in the advance of our rights, but we have the conviction that we can advance substantively towards full equal rights if we speak to those who make decisions in Congresses, national and local governments and in civil society,” Global Equality Caucus Membership and Projects Coordinator for Latin America Erick Ortiz told the Washington Blade.
Ortiz in 2021 ran for the El Salvador National Assembly. He would have been the first openly gay man elected to the country’s legislative body if he had won.
The Global Equality Caucus’ Latin America chapter will hold its second meeting in Buenos Aires next month.
Editor’s note: The Blade published a Spanish version of this article on April 14.
Africa
Popular South Africa musician compares LGBTQ relationships to bestiality
Country’s Human Rights Commission has threatened legal action against Steve Hofmeyr
A popular Afrikaans musician and actor in South Africa has disputed claims that he is homophobic after he compared same-sex relationships to bestiality.
Steve Hofmeyr in recent days has received a lot of backlash from various civic organizations after he posted a video on Facebook.
“Where my generation learned to talk to mice, ducks and dogs, our children will be taught how to have sex with mice ducks and dogs. Those relationships with animals are part of that + at the end of the LGBTQI+,” he said in a part of the video that was translated into English.
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) and OUT, the second-oldest LGBTQ rights organization in South Africa, have called on Hofmeyr to retract his comments or face legal action.
“From the commission’s assessment of the statements made, it has determined that he appears to liken the LGBTIQ+ community to be inclusive of bestiality, which constitutes a sexual offense, S13 of the Criminal Law of the Sexual Offenses and Related Matters Amendment Act of 2007, as well as the Animal Protection Act of 1962,” said the SAHRC in a statement.
“The commission has further determined that the comments, in equating a vulnerable section of society to criminals having sex with ‘mice, ducks and dogs’ may seriously demean and humiliate members ascribing to the LGBTIQ+ community, thereby affecting their rights to equality and dignity as determined in Section 9 and 10 of the Constitution,” it adds. “More so, the commission has therefore issued a letter of demand to Mr. Hofmeyr expressing its concerns relating to the utterances made and shared to his hundreds of thousands of followers and friends accordingly. Should the commissions’ demands not be met, the commission reserves the right to proceed to the Equality Court to provide it with the appropriate relief herein. This may include a prayer for damages, as well as an order seeking the respondent to undergo community service at a center in support of the promotion of the rights of vulnerable groups.”
Lerato Phalakatshela, the human rights manager at OUT, which is also one of the complainants in the matter, said Hofmeyr’s sentiments are degrading and dehumanizing.
“Through these false and harmful statements, Hofmeyr is perpetuating the narrative that LGBTIQ+ people are deviants and are inherently dangerous to children,” said Phalakatshela. “Spreading these blatant lies not only dehumanizes and other LGBTIQ+ people but also provides fuel to justify stigmatization, discrimination and even violence against LGBTIQ+ individuals in South Africa where more than 24 LGBTQ+ individuals were murdered last year. Words have consequences!”
“LGBTQ+ people want no extra rights or privileges but we are entitled, just like everyone else, to be appropriately represented in media for people of all ages,” added Phalakatshela. “However, we are pleased that the SAHRC has taken the first steps in dealing with this issue and we urge it to pursue the matter until, at the very least, Hofmeyr unreservedly and publicly apologizes and retracts his comments in writing.”
At the same time, OUT has launched an online petition that, among other things, demands, Hofmeyr acknowledges the LGBTQ acronym does not and is not intended to include bestiality, pedophilia and other illegal and/or non-consensual behavior and he apologizes to the LGBTQ community in writing via a public statement within seven days. OUT urged the SAHRC to investigate and take appropriate action against him, including taking the matter to the Equality Court, if he fails to meet these demands.
According to OUT, the petition also serves to express the anger and frustration felt by the LGBTQ community and its allies over the continued spreading of harmful speech.
Hofmeyr has nevertheless maintained he has nothing more to say about the issue and he said what he said.
“I have nothing to add to the LGBTQ+ debate that I already say (sic) in the previous post,” he said. “Feel free to watch the video again. If you think I said gays sleep with animals you are too dumb for this conversation. The other gays are on my side.”
Ireland
Murder of two men has Irish LGBTQ community on edge
Police have charged one man in connection with the killings
The LGBTQ community in the city of Sligo, in the north of Ireland, is reeling from the brutal murders of two LGBTQ men and the vicious assault of another man, crimes that were so horrific that Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin issued a statement on Twitter.
My deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Aidan Moffitt.— Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) April 13, 2022
Deeply concerned by this horrific killing and reports of another violent death in Sligo this morning.
I urge anyone with any information to contact gardai.
Thousands of people have attended vigils across Ireland in memory of the two men killed, both were found dead in their own homes in the city by the Sligo Gardaí (Police) this past week.
Sligo: Thousands attend vigils in memory of two murdered men:
According to the Irish Examiner, the Gardaí in Sligo are examining whether there is a homophobic motive for the grisly killings of two men in the town over the past two days.
Michael Snee, 58, was found dead in his home in Sligo Town Wednesday night, while Aidan Moffitt, 42, was found dead in his home in the town on Monday night.
Yousef Palani, 22, has been charged over the murders of the two men — police are investigating if the murders were hate crimes.
He will also be questioned about an attack on a man at the start of the weekend in which the victim lost an eye.
Sligo Gardaí superintendent Aidan Glacken told reporters in a press conference that Palani was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after the discovery of Snee’s body in his apartment at around 10.30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Snee had been subjected to “serious physical assault and had suffered significant injuries”, superintendent Aidan Glacken said. Moffitt’s body was discovered in his house in Cartron Heights at around 8.30 p.m. on Monday. He had also sustained “significant physical injuries,” Glacken added.
According to the Examiner police stated that use of a mobile phone dating app was a critical component in the investigation. Glacken told reporters that the Gardaí “will endeavor to seek out all the available evidence, and ultimately it will be for a court to decide on the motivation behind these appalling crimes.”
“I am appealing to any person who may have been subject of any unwanted approaches or who was assaulted or otherwise attacked to contact the incident room at Sligo Garda Station.
“I have a dedicated diversity team here, we need to hear from you, we are here to listen to you and we are here to support you.
“I continue to appeal to anyone with any information on these crimes to contact us at Sligo Garda station,” he said adding, “No matter how insignificant you think it may be, we need to hear from you.”
Sligo Pride, which organized one of the nationwide vigils for the two victims wrote on Twitter, “If you are meeting someone online in person for the first time, give a trusted friend as much information on this other person as you can and let your friend know where you are. We understand the worries and concerns at this time.”
If at all possible, do not walk home alone. If you cannot afford a taxi, please let a friend know when you have left a venue and when you’ve gotten home.— Sligo Pride (@sligopride) April 13, 2022
2/
We are looking into security for the Rainbow Ball as a precaution.— Sligo Pride (@sligopride) April 13, 2022
Eastern Europe
Ukraine LGBTQ group chair attacked
Man approached Olena Shevchenko in Lviv on Thursday
A man on Thursday attacked the chair of an LGBTQ rights group in Ukraine with pepper spray.
Insight Chair Olena Shevchenko in a Facebook post said the man attacked her in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine that is close to the country’s border with Poland, after she and her colleagues had loaded “humanitarian aid for women and children” onto a bus.
Shevchenko said “a guy in dark clothes” approached her on the street while she was talking on her cell phone and asked her a question. Shevchenko wrote the man attacked her with a balloon full of tear gas when she turned around to speak with him.
“I called (the) police and emergency (services),” wrote Shevchenko. “I have chemical injuries to my face and eyes, hands.”
Shevchenko posted pictures to her Facebook page that show her washing the tear gas out of her eyes. Shevchenko also wrote hospital personnel “gave me all the assistance I needed in this case.”
Shevchenko told the Washington Blade the man who attacked her “recognized me.” Shevchenko also said he was Ukrainian.
“I think it was planned,” said Shevchenko.
Shevchenko in her Facebook page wrote she hopes “the police identify him.”
“I am angry and very disappointed,” Shevchenko told the Blade.
Shevchenko on March 10 left her home in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, and evacuated to Lviv where she and her colleagues continue to support LGBTQ Ukrainians and others whose Russia’s invasion of the country has displaced.
A Russian airstrike on March 1 killed Elvira Schemur, an activist who volunteered with Kharkiv Pride and Kyiv Pride, in Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city that is less than 30 miles from the Russian border in the eastern part of the country. A group of “bandits” on the same day broke into the Kyiv offices of Nash Mir, an LGBTQ rights group, and attacked four activists who were inside.
Helen Globa, co-founder of Tergo, a support group for parents and friends of LGBTQ Ukrainians, on March 2 used her bicycle to flee the Kyiv suburb of Bucha. Her son, Bogdan Globa, and his husband, Harmilee Cousin, brought her to New York a few days later.
The U.S. is among the countries that have condemned Russia over the atrocities its soldiers committed in Bucha while they occupied it. President Biden this week described the war as genocide.
Gente guajira y LGBTQ en Cuba en nuevo documental de Yasmani Castro Caballero
