Playwright pays tribute to gay grandfather in new Round House show

‘Jennifer, Who Is Leaving’

April 28 & 30

Round House Theatre

4545 East-West Highway

Bethesda, Md. 20814

Roundhousetheatre.org

Morgan Gould is an enthusiastic LGBTQ ally and it’s reflected in her work.

With “Jennifer, Who Is Leaving,” the New York-based playwright pays tribute to her gay grandfather. Billed as a developmental reading in Round House Theatre’s National Capital New Play Festival, the piece marks Gould’s first professional return D.C. since 2017 when Studio Theatre presented “I Wanna Fucking Tear You Apart,” her daring dive into the often-complex relationships of plus-sized women and their gay male best friends.

Gould says, “A woman who is fat and has five gay men in her favorites on her iPhone is an ally and that’s me.” She adds that a continuation of gay themes in her plays makes perfect sense — “That’s my thing. It’s what I know about.”

Prior to the reading, Gould, who is also directing, will have a week to rehearse with an “embarrassingly good cast” comprised of local talent Floyd King, Nancy Robinette, Kimberly Gilbert, and Annie Fang. The two readings (April 28 and 30) will be separated by an extra day of rehearsal when Gould will most likely make some changes to the script.

In addition to five readings, the new play festival features two fully staged world premieres through May 8: Tim J. Lord’s “We declare you a terrorist…” and Charly Evon Simpson’s “it’s not a trip it’s a journey.”

WASHINGTON BLADE: Hey, Morgan. What’s new?

MORGAN GOULD: I still have many gay friends. Two guys call me about 14 times a day. That’s not new, but COVID has turned me into a Facetime gal versus a hang out with friends in the living room kind of gal.

And since theater hasn’t been a thing, really, I’ve spent most of the pandemic working on TV stuff. I wrote on the adaptation of “A League of Their Own” starring Abby Jacobson who’s also head writer. It’s coming out in July on Amazon. I haven’t seen it yet, so hopefully it’s good. Like the film but with different characters, and retains the same feminist vibe.

BLADE: So, when did you write “Jennifer, Who Is Leaving”?

GOULD: I wrote the first draft before the pandemic. This was the last thing I brought into class as a playwrighting fellow at Juilliard before graduating in 2019. I’d written intense personal stuff, and a lot about being fat. Why not give myself a fun breath of fresh air? My gay grandfather was probably the funniest person I’ve ever known. Still, this play becomes intense. I can’t help it.

BLADE: Tell us about your gay grandfather.

GOULD: His name was Joey. He died at 90-something in 2008. He and his partner Bob were very over-the-top gay men who never said they were gay. He always introduced Bob as his nephew. Bob designed shoes and my grandfather designed wedding dresses. They had a little dog. They weren’t straight.

My grandfather was performatively snobby. When dementia put him in a nursing home his catty sense of humor took a crazy turn. He could be off the wall inappropriate. As teenagers, my sister and I thought it was hilarious. My mother, of course, was mortified.

BLADE: Is your new play about that?

GOULD: It’s based on my grandfather’s relationship to a woman who was his nurse’s aide in the nursing home, as well as the ways women take care of men. There are three generations of women in the play who all in some fashion have a relation to caretaking for men.

It takes place late night at a Dunkin’ Donuts. A crazy snowstorm forces the old man and the nurse’s aide to pull over and ride out the blizzard surrounded by donuts. The night manager is an older woman. I’m from Massachusetts and worked at Dunkin’ Donuts when I was young. It seems there was one on almost every corner.

BLADE: Have you been to D.C. since your play at Studio?

GOULD: It’s my first time back to work on one of my projects. I’ve been to see my boyfriend Mike Daisey’s shows. He’s a monologist who has performed at Woolly Mammoth and more recently Arena. D.C. is great. I like the restaurants, especially Le Diplomate and weirdly the little dim sum place near Studio.

BLADE: What do you expect from Round House’s new play festival?

GOULD: Ultimately, I hope to walk out with a script that says this is ready for production and hopefully some theater will do it. That’s the dream.

There’s a lot out of my control. But yeah, I think people will like it. It’s a hopeful play with a dark night of the soul.

BLADE: Anything else?

GOULD: What is the runtime you ask? 75 minutes, babe. No intermission.