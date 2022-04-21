Theater
Playwright pays tribute to gay grandfather in new Round House show
‘Jennifer, Who Is Leaving’ marks Gould’s first return to D.C. since 2017
‘Jennifer, Who Is Leaving’
April 28 & 30
Round House Theatre
4545 East-West Highway
Bethesda, Md. 20814
Roundhousetheatre.org
Morgan Gould is an enthusiastic LGBTQ ally and it’s reflected in her work.
With “Jennifer, Who Is Leaving,” the New York-based playwright pays tribute to her gay grandfather. Billed as a developmental reading in Round House Theatre’s National Capital New Play Festival, the piece marks Gould’s first professional return D.C. since 2017 when Studio Theatre presented “I Wanna Fucking Tear You Apart,” her daring dive into the often-complex relationships of plus-sized women and their gay male best friends.
Gould says, “A woman who is fat and has five gay men in her favorites on her iPhone is an ally and that’s me.” She adds that a continuation of gay themes in her plays makes perfect sense — “That’s my thing. It’s what I know about.”
Prior to the reading, Gould, who is also directing, will have a week to rehearse with an “embarrassingly good cast” comprised of local talent Floyd King, Nancy Robinette, Kimberly Gilbert, and Annie Fang. The two readings (April 28 and 30) will be separated by an extra day of rehearsal when Gould will most likely make some changes to the script.
In addition to five readings, the new play festival features two fully staged world premieres through May 8: Tim J. Lord’s “We declare you a terrorist…” and Charly Evon Simpson’s “it’s not a trip it’s a journey.”
WASHINGTON BLADE: Hey, Morgan. What’s new?
MORGAN GOULD: I still have many gay friends. Two guys call me about 14 times a day. That’s not new, but COVID has turned me into a Facetime gal versus a hang out with friends in the living room kind of gal.
And since theater hasn’t been a thing, really, I’ve spent most of the pandemic working on TV stuff. I wrote on the adaptation of “A League of Their Own” starring Abby Jacobson who’s also head writer. It’s coming out in July on Amazon. I haven’t seen it yet, so hopefully it’s good. Like the film but with different characters, and retains the same feminist vibe.
BLADE: So, when did you write “Jennifer, Who Is Leaving”?
GOULD: I wrote the first draft before the pandemic. This was the last thing I brought into class as a playwrighting fellow at Juilliard before graduating in 2019. I’d written intense personal stuff, and a lot about being fat. Why not give myself a fun breath of fresh air? My gay grandfather was probably the funniest person I’ve ever known. Still, this play becomes intense. I can’t help it.
BLADE: Tell us about your gay grandfather.
GOULD: His name was Joey. He died at 90-something in 2008. He and his partner Bob were very over-the-top gay men who never said they were gay. He always introduced Bob as his nephew. Bob designed shoes and my grandfather designed wedding dresses. They had a little dog. They weren’t straight.
My grandfather was performatively snobby. When dementia put him in a nursing home his catty sense of humor took a crazy turn. He could be off the wall inappropriate. As teenagers, my sister and I thought it was hilarious. My mother, of course, was mortified.
BLADE: Is your new play about that?
GOULD: It’s based on my grandfather’s relationship to a woman who was his nurse’s aide in the nursing home, as well as the ways women take care of men. There are three generations of women in the play who all in some fashion have a relation to caretaking for men.
It takes place late night at a Dunkin’ Donuts. A crazy snowstorm forces the old man and the nurse’s aide to pull over and ride out the blizzard surrounded by donuts. The night manager is an older woman. I’m from Massachusetts and worked at Dunkin’ Donuts when I was young. It seems there was one on almost every corner.
BLADE: Have you been to D.C. since your play at Studio?
GOULD: It’s my first time back to work on one of my projects. I’ve been to see my boyfriend Mike Daisey’s shows. He’s a monologist who has performed at Woolly Mammoth and more recently Arena. D.C. is great. I like the restaurants, especially Le Diplomate and weirdly the little dim sum place near Studio.
BLADE: What do you expect from Round House’s new play festival?
GOULD: Ultimately, I hope to walk out with a script that says this is ready for production and hopefully some theater will do it. That’s the dream.
There’s a lot out of my control. But yeah, I think people will like it. It’s a hopeful play with a dark night of the soul.
BLADE: Anything else?
GOULD: What is the runtime you ask? 75 minutes, babe. No intermission.
‘Grace’ explores the importance of food and family
Ford’s musical an upbeat look at African-American culinary traditions
‘Grace’
Through May 14
Ford’s Theatre
511 10th St., N.W.
$22 -$81
Fords.org
The older you get the more dead people you know. So says Miss Minnie, the blunt but sage sister of the deceased in the new musical “Grace,” now premiering at Ford’s Theatre.
With music and lyrics by D.C.’s Nolan Williams, Jr. and a book co-written by Williams and Nikkole Salter, it’s an upbeat exploration of African-American culinary tradition and the challenges faced by Black-owned businesses as experienced through the personal lens of Philadelphia’s Minton family.
For the Mintons, death has come for Gran’Me, the matriarch who has held the reins of the family’s century old restaurant for the last 40 years. With her passing, the landmark Minton’s Place goes to granddaughter Ruthie (Nova Y. Payton). But with ownership comes a host of problems, specifically keeping financially afloat in an evolving neighborhood where corner stores are replaced by doggy spas and soulless developers are on the rise.
Payton’s Ruthie is a revelation. Seamlessly and subtly, she exudes a truthful blend of preoccupation, strength, and unsuccessfully concealed worry. And nightly, Payton deservedly receives a mid-show standing ovation for “Again,” a powerfully sung pledge to muster the grit to endure.
The action unfolds on a fall day in the restaurant’s outdoor courtyard. A flashily turned-out Miss Minnie (Virginia Ann Woodruff) along with Gran’Me’s adult grandchildren have come to prepare for the memorial. No two are alike – for instance, Paul (David Hughey), who has a Ph.D. and lives far from home and rarely visits, is interested in the cultural significance of the restaurant while local D.J. and social media maven Joshua (Rayshun LaMarr) is eager to remember his grandmother in his own way – but ultimately food, memories, and a respect for family bring the disparate cousins together.
Nimbly staged by Robert Barry Fleming, the 90-minute without intermission production moves at an enjoyably brisk pace. In addition to Payton, the cast boasts seven other talented actors, all with marvelous voices and able to effectively play both the light and poignant moments.
Williams’s impressive score played by an eight-person pit orchestra uses the wide-ranging sounds of jazz, R&B, soul, Broadway, and spirituals to explore life and culture. Both his music and the production design make nods to Black history.
The Minton family is part of a glorious Black culinary past that goes back many generations, and that is so briefly explained in “Bogle, Augustin, Prosser, Dorsey, Jones & Minton.” That quick musical reference to the family’s history, and the show’s oddly abrupt ending are weaker bits in a mostly strong piece.
Scenic designer Jason Ardizzone-West’s verisimilar set makes splendid use of Ford’s stage – an uncluttered grouping of outdoor tables and chairs backed by a looming urban mural featuring the headliners of the early restaurant biz.
For the Mintons food is comfort, livelihood, and fun. As Haley, Arica Jackson shows off her comedic chops as the cousin who rightly feels overlooked, and without a doubt, enjoys to eat. Jackson ardently sings “The Gospel Bird (This Chicken Died),” a rousing tribute to the feathered friend who died that she might live.
Other melodies in praise of the family’s relationship with food include “Good Lawd, Let’s Eat,” “Black Eyed Peas,” and “Three Okra Seeds.”
Whereas Haley loves Gran’Me’s cooking, her nemesis cousin EJ (Jarran Muse) isn’t that into it. Raised in an affluent suburb by parents with highly aspirational goals, he rarely frequented Minton’s Place. At the memorial, when asked to run to the store to pick up some turkey necks to cook with greens, he’s totally baffled. Still, EJ’s memories of his grandmother, her food, and the old neighborhood are fond ones.
Siblings low-key Lawrence (Solomon Parker III) and self-described Afro-boho chic Jacqui (Raquel Jennings) regularly butt heads due to very different ideas about community organizing. She’s willing to use any means necessary, corporate or otherwise, to promote change, while he remains truer to the longtime residents.
But, increasingly, it seems rifts are healed by Miss Minnie. Though forgetful and not ready to fill the formidable shoes of her dead sister, Minnie extends the importance of food and family.
Meet director of Ford’s Theatre’s ‘Grace’
Musical explores history of African-American culinary tradition
‘Grace’
Through May 14
Ford’s Theatre
511 10th St., N.W.
$22 -$81
Fords.org
Robert Barry Fleming is a big believer in collaboration. “One of my strengths as a director/choreographer is to have everyone work together rather than as silos,” he says. “Seeing the piece blossom into something bigger than what any of us could have done alone is a real joy.”
And for Fleming, helming the world premiere production of “Grace” at Ford’s Theatre has proved no different. Created by Nolan Williams, Jr., and co-librettist Nikkole Salter, the musical explores the history of African-American culinary tradition and the challenges faced by Black-owned businesses as experienced through the personal lens of Philadelphia’s Minton family.
“The production has been a living, breathing thing,” he says. “Everyone involved gave their most to the actualization of this project. And ultimately, I’m deeply in love with the story. It’s true and filled with grace, empathy and love and willingness to look at difficulty without fear.”
Now based in his native Kentucky, Fleming, 58, is artistic director of Actors Theatre of Louisville, but he’s no stranger to the D.C. scene. Past professional experiences include an exciting, formative stretch as director of programming at Arena Stage where he worked with esteemed playwrights Katori Hall and Karen Zacarías, helped bring alive “Dear Evan Hansen,” and learned about leadership from mentors including Arena’s artistic director Molly Smith.
Fleming recently shared some insights into what makes him tick artistically.
WASHINGTON BLADE: Were traditional African-American foods a big part of your upbringing?
ROBERT BARRY FLEMING: Yes and no. When we visited my mother’s family in D.C., we had macaroni and cheese, homemade pumpkin pie and coconut cake, all the food traditions that are resonant in “Grace.” But my mother didn’t cook the same as her mother. It was more like “here’s a Swanson TV dinner because I’m a PhD at the University of Kentucky and I need to be at a board meeting.”
It’s a nontraditional narrative. I know what it like to enjoy great ham as well the mixed vegetables in a frozen dinner.
BLADE: Is that unusual?
FLEMING: Black culture has been framed as one monolithic thing. In “Grace” there’s great diversity of experience with the characters and that’s part of the conflict and part of the beauty of what it means for them to come together.
It’s easy to talk about the polarization of the left and right or white and Black people. But what’s not often discussed is that dominant culture mores inform every system and relationship and that includes our own families of origin. These mores are sometimes embedded in historically marginalized communities in such deep and insidious ways that we’re often not aware.
And for queer people, heteronormativity can make us suspicious of other gay people.
BLADE: Can you share about your queer identity?
FLEMING: Sometimes it’s hard to separate early trauma from queer identity. For me, before healing and wellness happened, some early molestation was conflated with what it means to be queer. That’s why I’m so grateful to the arts, just the magical “as if” with therapeutic intervention, created the ability to have a radical perspective about the world and my place in it that needed imagination to get closer to the truth.
Being introduced the arts early is powerful. My mom was an arts lover and she had us at the Chinese opera, dance concerts, and puppet shows when we were young children. Those experiences informed how I understood the world.
BLADE: When did you really get into theater?
FLEMING: I come from a dance background intertwined with my period of life when I was a gymnast. I first formally studied dance at college but I’d been choreographing gymnastic routines since I was 12. My first acting job was at six years old at Kentucky State University where I played Travis in Lorraine Hansberry’s “A Raisin in the Sun. Living in that space at just six, I was getting it viscerally. That kind of experience allows you know in your core how to make a text come to life.
BLADE: Would you say the arts rescue you in some way?
FLEMING: Without question. When I think about the potentially self-destructive behaviors that were part of my internal oppression, I think how very lucky I was not have ended up a casualty. Through the arts and therapy, I’m privileged to have a different understanding of who I am in the world and to help others tell their stories.
Now I’m able to say, “Hey, if I survived that and ended up something of a light or facilitator who’s willing to be a radical fighter for justice, then that’s my life’s duty for whatever time I have left.”
Theater
Would you take a dream job if it meant nonstop surveillance?
New Mosaic play explores privacy as a commodity
‘Private’
Through April 17
Mosaic Theater
Atlas Performing Arts Center
1333 H St., N.E.
$20-$68
“Private” also streams from April 6 to 17. $40 for individuals and $70 for groups
Mosaictheater.org
In “Private,” a provocative new work now in production at Mosaic Theater, playwright Mona Pirnot portrays a not-too-distant future where privacy is no longer a right but a commodity – so much so that folks are buying privacy insurance to cover data leaks.
The deceptively straightforward plot unfolds without flourish when Corbin (Eric Berryman), a mid-level product engineer, is tapped for a life-changing promotion by his company’s CEO. But there’s a catch – said dream opportunity requires that he submit to nonstop surveillance at work and at home.
That same evening, Corbin shares what he perceives as good news with wife Georgia (Tẹmídayọ Amay), a frustrated musician eager to quit a tiresome day job. Incrementally, he reveals the advantages of what’s in store, leaving the lack of privacy bit until last. Georgia is initially pleased, then incredulous, and on hearing more, appalled.
The savvier and seemingly more decisive of the two, Georgia insists her husband negotiate the privacy aspects of the deal, making it clear that there are deal-breakers. For instance, the apartment cannot be monitored. The idea that technology allow strangers to know the intimacies of the couple’s sex life, or that she experiences dark days when she’s unable to drag herself out of bed is understandably unendurable to her.
Impeccably staged by Knud Adams, a New York-based director of artful new plays, the production gracefully melds naturalistic acting with more stylized design. Yet, these varying elements are never at odds. In 70 minutes without intermission, unstilted conversations, meaningful lengthy pauses, and penetrating monologues are delivered on a beautifully spare Tuscan yellow space lit by overhead fluorescent tubes (compliments of scenic designer Luciana Stecconi and lighting designer Masha Tsimring).
Whether displaying affection or battling, there’s a palpable chemistry between Berryman’s excellently assayed everyman Corbin and Amay’s sleekly dressed, occasionally snappish Georgia. Here, Amay, a non-binary actor who won a Helen Hayes Award in 2020 for their scene stealing turn as Gifty, a gangly teen in Round House’s production of Jocelyn Bioh’s “School Girls or, the African Mean Girls Play,” uses their rangy frame to convey seductive elegance and coiled resentment without entirely forsaking their delightfully quirky brand of humor.
Loathe to upset his wife yet eager to please her with the things like a bigger apartment (where the bedroom has its own door) and the luxury to exclusively pursue her passion — music — Corbin is unsure of his next move. At the same time, Georgia deems Corbin as soft because of his comparatively comfortable upbringing, and usually assumes he’ll do as she suggests.
And while Georgia freely stakes claim to all facets of her husband’s life, she enjoys an intimate friendship with likeable Jordan (Ben Katz), a freewheeling musician. When they meet up, she proffers unsolicited dating advice and increasingly uses him as a sounding board concerning her uneven relationship with Corbin. Yet, their bond is easy. Over drinks, they laugh as Jordan regales Georgia with stories from his livelier social life, specifically alluding to a recent trip to a gallery where the performance art involved a naked woman and a flagpole.
Several office scenes in which Corbin, and later Georgia, interact with Abbey (Sophie Schulman), the annoyingly perky self-described “eyes and ears” of Raina, the company’s monomynous start-up queen who hand-picked Corbin for promotion, change the couple’s dynamic. Without spoiling anything, let’s say the play makes a sharp turn from unemotional surveillance to intensely personal communication.
And suddenly, we, the audience, become the eavesdroppers.
Netflix scores queer triumph with ‘Heartstopper’
Remembering Wendy Rieger
Court orders fed’l prison to provide immediate transgender surgery for inmate
WATCH: Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow calls out GOP attacks on LGBTQ+ people
Former NBC4 anchor Wendy Rieger dies
Grenell bragged to Jared Kushner about decriminalization initiative: emails
Blade Foundation announces 2022 fellowship recipients
Murder of two men has Irish LGBTQ community on edge
LGBTQ students join protests over new Fairfax County school superintendent
