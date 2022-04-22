Out & About
Event celebrates 50 years since iconic speech that changed LGBTQ history
Join us May 12 to commemorate Fryer’s effort to remove homosexuality from APA list of mental disorders
The Washington Blade today announced that tickets are now available for its commemoration of the 50th anniversary of John Fryer’s groundbreaking speech to the American Psychiatric Association urging the group to remove homosexuality from its list of mental health disorders.
The event will be held Thursday, May 12 at The Corner at Whitman-Walker (1701 14th St., N.W.) beginning with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. followed by a panel discussion at 7 p.m. The American Psychiatric Association is the presenting sponsor. Tickets are FREE and available now at washingtonblade.com/panel.
The panel discussion will feature four experts on the topic: Dr. Saul Levin, CEO and Medical Director of the APA; Dr. Karen Kelly, a friend and mentee of Dr. Fryer; Katherine Ott, Ph.D., a curator in the history of medicine at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History where she documents LGBTQ+ history; and Dr. Amir Ahuja, president of the Association of LGBTQ Psychiatrists (AGLP).
The panel will be moderated by award-winning filmmaker Patrick Sammon, who directed “Cured,” a documentary about the activists who fought to convince the APA to remove the diagnosis of homosexuality from its manual of mental illnesses.
Fryer, a closeted gay psychiatrist, addressed the 1972 APA national convention in disguise with his voice altered and urged the organization to remove homosexuality from its Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, which it subsequently did, marking a major turning point in the fight for LGBTQ equality.
“We’re excited to partner with the APA on this event marking 50 years since Dr. Fryer’s immensely important speech that took away the right’s most potent weapon it used against us — that we were mentally ill and unfit for jobs in the government, military, and elsewhere,” said Washington Blade Editor Kevin Naff. “The importance of this moment in our community’s history cannot be overstated.”
“John Fryer’s courageous actions were a watershed moment for psychiatry, the APA, and the LGBTQ community,” said Saul Levin, M.D., M.P.A., CEO & Medical Director of the American Psychiatric Association. “Every day we work to honor the legacy of Dr. Fryer and the activists who fought alongside him to achieve freedom, equality and acceptance for LGBTQ people in America.”
D.C. comedians to fuse comedy with Earth Day celebrations
Yes HOMO presents “eco-homo” at St. Vincent Wine
Yes HOMO Comedy will host “Yes Homo! A Queer Centric Comedy Show” on Sunday, April 24 at 4:30 p.m. at St. Vincent Wine.
This event special, known as eco-homo, will be an Earth Day edition of queer-centric comedy. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and proceeds will be donated to an eco-conscious non-profit organization. For more information, visit Eventbrite.
D.C.’s first craft brewery to celebrate 11th anniversary
Entertainment includes professional wrestling, live music from The Loud Boyz
DC Brau will be celebrating 11 years of brewing in the District on April 30 at 12 p.m. at its location at 3178 Bladensburg Rd., N.E., Suite B.
Despite being unable to celebrate its 10-year anniversary in 2021, DC Brau will host a grand event to celebrate its eleventh year in business.
There will be professional wrestling, live music from The Loud Boyz and a surprise mysterious headliner of legendary proportions, in addition to local food trucks, special beer releases and more.
Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.
Equality Virginia to host Commonwealth Dinner
Black-tie gala to be held in Richmond
Equality Virginia’s 19th Annual Commonwealth Dinner will be on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.
This signature event is Virginia’s largest black-tie gala for the LGBTQ community and its supporters. In past years, over 1,000 guests including Virginia’s political, business, and non-profit leaders and influencers have attended from every region to celebrate each other’s successes.
The dinner will be hosted in-person, however, guests who wish to attend virtually can do so by watching a livestream of the event.
Early bird tickets are available for $125 until May 15 and can be purchased on Equality Virginia’s website.
Florida man allegedly attacked by boyfriend’s family for turning son gay
Top South Korea court overturns conviction of gay servicemembers
Montana state court blocks anti-Trans birth certificate law
Lawmakers urge State Dept. to pressure countries to recognize diplomats’ same-sex spouses
Grenell bragged to Jared Kushner about decriminalization initiative: emails
Blade Foundation announces 2022 fellowship recipients
Murder of two men has Irish LGBTQ community on edge
LGBTQ students join protests over new Fairfax County school superintendent
Popular South Africa musician compares LGBTQ relationships to bestiality
