Music & Concerts
Dance festival to feature electronic music acts
DJ Diplo, Martin Garrix, Alan Walker and Meduza entertain
Insomniac and Club Glow will host the inaugural edition of the Project GLOW music festival on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1 at the RFK Festival Grounds.
This festival will feature internationally acclaimed top electronic music acts such as DJ Diplo, Martin Garrix, Alan Walker and Meduza among many others. There will also be three curated stages of music, food and beverage offerings.
Project GLOW will platform its homegrown nonprofits GOODProjects and DC Vote. To Write Love On Her Arms, a nonprofit movement dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide, will also offer their resources to those in need during the festival.
For more information, visit the festival’s website.
a&e features
Melissa Etheridge shares Q&A in advance of April 26 Tysons tour stop
Rock pioneer finds inspiration in the past — from revisiting old demos to reconnecting with celeb pals like Ellen
Melissa Etheridge
‘One Way Out Tour’
Tuesday, April 26
Capital One Hall
7750 Capital One Tower Rd.
Tysons, VA
7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $55
ticketmaster.com
capitalonehall.com
melissaetheridge.com
We caught up with rock legend Melissa Etheridge on April 8 by phone from Snoqualmie, Wash. — it’s about 26 miles east of Seattle —where she was playing the Snoqualmie Casino on her “One Way Out Tour,” which plays our region on Tuesday, April 26.
It’s named after her latest album, released last fall, which found Etheridge, who’s been out since ’93, revisiting demos from early in her career.
Her comments have been slightly edited for length.
WASHINGTON BLADE: “One Way Out” sounds like such a cool project. Was it all re-recorded stuff of old songs or were some of those vintage takes on the record as well?
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: The last two songs, the live songs, were from where? From 2002? OK, but the other songs were newly recorded.
BLADE: And how many of them did you remember?
ETHERIDGE: You know, when I found them again, they all came back very clearly. And I was like, “Oh, this is — why did I throw that away? That’s weird.” And I really enjoyed, you know, hearing them, they were just old demos. I’d never done full-blown recordings. So I thought, “This is great, I want to do these songs.”
BLADE: We have a relatively new venue you’re going to be playing, Capital One Hall. I’ve only been there once. You excited?
ETHERIDGE: Yeah, it’s always fun. I love the D.C.-area crowd. It’s just really, really nice.
BLADE: And how do you decide where you’ll be? Or do you have any say in it?
ETHERIDGE: Well, it’s not necessarily me. I do have a say in it, in what I want the whole tour to look like. But it is really up to William Morris, my agent, to find the right venue that understands what we need and the kind of atmosphere we’re looking for that and the amount of people and, you know, that sort of thing.
BLADE: Tell me about Etheridge TV. I just wonder, when we were in that acute phase of the pandemic, wasn’t it even remotely tempting to you to just take a break?
ETHERIDGE: No, because since I was 12 years old, I sang all the time for people, like five days a week and it’s just been what I do. And so when it was like, I was looking at a massive, cavernous amount of time that I was going to be home, I still needed a way to pay the bills, so we put our heads together — I’ve got one of the greatest television minds with me, you know, my wife (TV producer Linda Wallem), so I had the space and I had the equipment, and I was like, “Let’s do it.” And it was really fun to learn new things. It was fun to learn about computers and sound and streaming and lights and cameras and all these things that I didn’t know. … I feel a little smarter.
BLADE: When did you start back on the road?
ETHERIDGE: We went out last fall. We went out September, October, right around there. And you know, it was a little different, Now things are things are loosening up … but some places still require masks. But people are starting to get back out and it feels good. It’s not the overwhelming thing that it was a few months ago.
BLADE: And what was it like being on ‘Ellen’ again for her final season?
ETHERIDGE: Oh, I love her. She’s such an old friend. You know, I say that about myself, too. (chuckles) But, you know, she’s just a relationship in my life that I have treasured. We’ve watched each other grow and the changes we’ve made and the successes and what we’ve gone through and I love that she had me on and just it was just a really — she’s a dear friend. And she showed an old photo there, and we both said, “Oh, that was before we were so busy.”
BLADE: Do you talk to her often?
ETHERIDGE: I would say we see each other socially once or twice a year. It just seemed like once we started having children, all my friends from my 20s and 30s when we were not as busy — it just gets harder to stay in touch and life got crazy.
BLADE: So when you were hanging out back in the day with Ellen and Rosie and everybody, how was it that Brad Pitt was in that group too?
ETHERIDGE: Well, my girlfriend (Julie Cypher) had been married to Lou Diamond Phillips and we were all very good friends with Dermot Mulroney and Catherine Keener and Catherine Keener did a movie with Brad, like a movie nobody saw, like Johnny Dangerously or something (1991’s “Johnny Suede”), some really weird movie. So I met Brad before he was terribly famous. He was a part of that group. There was a whole group of all of us that just hung out, and we were all totally different. We were just like young, hungry Hollywood and we’d talk about, “Oh, I had this audition,” or “I went and did this,” and we were just all trying to make it in that town. So we’d get together and have fun.
BLADE: I was so terribly sorry to hear about Beckett (Etheridge’s son, who died in 2020 at age 21 after struggling with opioid addiction). How are you and the rest of the family, especially (Beckett’s twin) Bailey, dealing with it now?
ETHERIDGE: There are many, many families like us that deal with a loss like that. It just blows a family sideways. But we have a deep love and connection, all of us. We all knew he had a problem and it’s a problem that starts way before he actually passes, so it was not a surprise. So now we’re just living with the missing aspect. You try not to think about what could have been and you try to think about him in a happier place and that he’s out of pain, so that helps us.
BLADE: Had he and Bailey been as close in recent years?
ETHERIDGE: They were very close, but in the last couple of years as he made worse and worse choices, we couldn’t support that, so they were less close, but of course in her heart, it was her brother, he was very dear to her.
BLADE: Did you watch the Grammys? Was there anybody you were particularly rooting for?
ETHERIDGE: I watched bits and pieces of it. I had a show that night, so I didn’t get to see the main thing, but I have seen pieces and I just love the crazy diversity and you know, the TikTok people winning stuff, it’s like, “Wow, this is so not the Grammys I remember from the ’80s,” but that was what, 30 years ago? So it’s all good.
BLADE: You were such a perennial favorite back in the day in the best rock female category. Were you pissed when they eliminated it?
ETHERIDGE: It’s sad because I felt like the criteria they were using to judge what is female rock, they just really dropped the ball. I still think there are some amazing musicians that could be considered, you know, rock, but it feels like we’re having a hard time even defining what rock and roll is now anyway. There’s a whole bunch of strong women out there playing, rocking, you know, playing guitar, being excellent musicians and songwriters. If you can’t call it best rock female, OK, call it something else.
BLADE: I remember so vividly when you were on the Grammys in 2005, in the midst of chemo, when you sang “Piece of My Heart.” I remember you saying you were wondering how people would react to seeing you bald. Having been through that, any thoughts on the Will/Jada Oscars situation since her baldness, too, was due to a medical condition?
ETHERIDGE: You know, it’s funny, I did feel a little remembrance of (thinking), “I just hope people don’t make fun of me.” That was kind of the first thing because to go out there bald, that was so different for me as an artist whose hair had kind of defined her. I was thinking, “How am I gonna rock without my hair?” I thought people might make fun of me, but I got over that. I just thought, “Well, if somebody makes fun of me, that just makes them look bad.” So I just walked through it. And you know, it’s hard to draw the line between what’s funny and what’s painful and how to look at something. I feel for all parties involved.
BLADE: When you go on these cruises, do fans give you some space or do they swarm around the minute you walk out? Is it even enjoyable for you?
ETHERIDGE: Yeah, it is. You know, we did our last one, now we’re doing Etheridge Island, we now have a destination in Mexico, outside of Cancun, it’s just this island that we’re going to that is really fantastic. But I do I make myself available, I don’t run away. When I have to be somewhere, I have a great company we work with called Sixthman that knows how to get me from point A to point B without being bogged down. But I do my make myself available. Everyone gets a picture with me. It’s my work, but I love it. I try to make myself available but also have some time just for myself too.
BLADE: You Tweeted a few nights ago about having a tight curfew of just 90 minutes at a casino but then it worked out and you got to do a full set. Why are the curfews so tight at casinos?
ETHERIDGE: Why do you think? They want people at the tables. Like for tonight, we we settled on 100 minutes. They’re giving me 10 extra minutes. I don’t like it, but in some areas, the only really good venue is a casino, so if you want to reach your folks there, you kind of have to meet them half way.
BLADE: Yeah, but it seems like in concert halls, the curfews can sometimes be really tight too. Even Madonna got her lights shut off a couple years ago. Of course, she’s notoriously late, but why are they so strict with these things nowadays?
ETHERIDGE: There are all different situations — concert halls often have union crews that will absolutely shut you down if you go one second over. There are also sound curfews, noise curfews, mostly with outdoor venues, but sometimes indoor as well. They have an agreement with the neighborhood. So you have people in the neighborhood standing by with their phones ready to pounce the minute it goes over one minute, they’re gonna call the police. As a performer, you just realize, “OK, it’s not just about me.” When I don’t have a curfew, I usually land at about two hours and some change. That seems comfortable to everyone. Any longer and I think I’m wearing my audience out. When I’m at a place with a shorter show, I just do my best.
BLADE: I know you’re a big Chiefs fan. Did you watch that game back in January all the way to the end?
ETHERIDGE: Well, at the end of it, I was on the floor. My wife was like, “Honey, honey, there’s still 13 seconds,” and I was moaning and sort of getting my feet on the floor and, you know, laying down and throwing a fit. And she’s like, “No, there’s still 13 seconds.” I dragged myself back to the television. And I couldn’t believe it. I was like, “Wait a minute. Did we just win?” You know, just really crazy, really crazy stuff. … When you’re a fan like that, it’s a ride you can’t fully explain.
BLADE: Are you in a cordial or good place with your exes? Does it get easier when the kids are starting to grow up?
ETHERIDGE: Oh, yeah. Oh, yeah. And you realize that it’s best for the kids if you can really get along and that any sort of conflict that can’t get resolved, that gets emotional, does no good for anyone. And absolutely, I have, I’ve gotten better at that as the years have gone by.
BLADE: Do you have the slightest inkling yet what the next studio album might be like?
ETHERIDGE: Well, I’ve got some interesting projects that I’m not ready to talk about just yet. But they have to do with my life story. There’s a lot of digging up of my past and really telling the story. So I imagine the next series of music you’ll get from me is going to be very focused on my journey.
Arts & Entertainment
Grammy Awards return live from Las Vegas
After a delay of three months caused by the Omicron surge, the 64th Grammy Awards was held on the stage of the MGM Grand Garden Arena
After a delay of three months caused by the Omicron surge of the coronavirus, the 64th Grammy Awards was held on the stage the MGM Grand Garden Arena instead of its usual home in Los Angeles.
The show was hosted by comedian, actor, political commentator and anchor of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah who had presented the 63rd annual Grammy Awards last year. The awards kicked this year off with 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony hosted by LeVar Burton prior to Sunday’s broadcast.
The Premiere Ceremony, featured 6 special performances and more than 70 GRAMMYs awarded across music genres ranging from classical and jazz to R&B, Global music and more. Tune-in to celebrate nominees, winners, and outstanding creators working behind the scenes.
In the category of Best Country Duo/Group Performance the winner was the Brothers Osbourne for the hit song ‘Younger Me’ which singer-songwriter T.J. Osborne credited the inspiration for by the reaction to publicly sharing for the first time in February, 2021 that he is gay.
CBS who broadcast the show noted that Jon Batiste scored the most nominations with 11, winning four Grammy Awards before the televised portion of the ceremony even began. Batiste is up for both Record of the Year and Album of the Year along with multiple nominations for his work on the animated film “Soul.” Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. all scored eight nominations of their own, with H.E.R. winning the Best Traditional R&B Performance award earlier in the evening.
Editor’s note the following full list of nominees and winners is below and will be updated after the ceremony ends:
Record of the Year
- “I Still Have Faith In You” – ABBA
- “Freedom” – Jon Batiste
- “I Get a Kick Out of You” – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- “Peaches – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
- “Right On Time” – Brandi Carlile
- “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA
- “Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
- “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
- “drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic – Winner
Album of the Year
- “We Are” – Jon Batiste – Winner
- “Love For Sale” -Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- “Justice” – Justin Bieber
- “Planet Her”- Doja Cat
- “Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
- “Montero” – Lil Nas X
- “Back of my Mind” – H.E.R.
- “sour” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Evermore” – Taylor Swift
- “Donda” – Kanye
Song of the Year
- “Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic — Winner
- “Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
- “A Beautiful Noise” – Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
- “drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Fight For You” – H.E.R.
- “Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
- “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA
- “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
- “Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
- “Right On Time” – Brandi Carlile
Best New Artist
- Olivia Rodrigo – Winner
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmy Allen
- Baby Keem
- FINNEAS
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid LAROI
- Arlo Parks
- Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance
- “drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo — Winner
- “Anyone” – Justin Bieber
- “Right On Time” – Brandi Carlile
- “Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
- “Positions” – Ariana Grande
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- “I Get A Kick Out Of You” – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- “Lonely” – Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
- “Butter” – BTS
- “Higher Power” – Coldplay
- “Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat featuring SZA – Winner
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- “Love For Sale” – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga — Winner
- “Til We Meet Again (Live)” – Norah Jones
- “A Tori Kelly Christmas” – Tori Kelly
- “Ledisi Sings Nina” – Ledisi
- “That’s Life” – Willie Nelson
- “A Holly Dolly Christmas” -Dolly Parton
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- “Alive” – Rüfüs Du Sol, Jason Evigan & Rüfüs Du Sol, producers; Cassian Stewart-Kasimba, mixer — Winner
- “Hero” – Afrojack & David Guetta, Kuk Harrell & Stargate, producers; Elio Debets, mixer
- “Loom” – Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo, Simon Green, producers; Ólafur Arnalds, mixer
- “Before” – James Blake, Dom Maker, producers; James Blake, mixer
- “Heartbreak” – Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, producers; Simon Green & Orlando Higginbottom, mixers
- “You Can Do It” – Caribou Dan Snaith, producer; David Wrench, mixer
- “The Business” – Tiësto, Hightower, Julia Karlsson & Tiësto, producers; Tiësto, mixer
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
- “Subconsciously” – Black Coffee — Winner
- “Fallen Embers” – ILLENIUM
- “Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)” – Major Lazer
- “Shockwave” – Marshmello
- “Free Love” – Sylvan Esso
- “Judgement” – Ten City
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
- “Tree Falls” – Taylor Eigsti — Winner
- “Double Dealin'” – Randy Brecker & Eric Marienthal
- “The Garden” – Rachel Eckroth
- “At Blue Note Tokyo” – Steve Gadd Band
- “Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2” – Mark Lettieri
Best Rock Performance
- “Shot In The Dark” – AC/DC
- “Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)” – Black Pumas
- “Nothing Compares 2 U” – Chris Cornell
- “Ohms” – Deftones
- “Making A Fire” – Foo Fighters – Winner
Best Rock Song
- “Waiting On A War” Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters) — Winner
- “All My Favorite Songs” – Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber, songwriters (Weezer)
- “The Bandit” – Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters (Kings Of Leon)
- “Distance” – Wolfgang Van Halen, songwriter (Mammoth WVH)
- “Find My Way” – Paul McCartney
Best Metal Performance
- “The Alien” – Dream Theater — Winner
- “Genesis” – Deftones
- “Amazonia” – Gojira
- “Pushing The Tides” – Mastodon
- “The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)” – Rob Zombie
Best Rock Album
- “Medicine At Midnight” – Foo Fighters — Winner
- “Power Up” – AC/DC
- “Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A” – Black Pumas
- “No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1” – Chris Cornell
- “McCartney III” – Paul McCartney
Best Alternative Music Album
- “Daddy’s Home” – St. Vincent — Winner
- “Shore” – Fleet Foxes
- “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” – Halsey
- “Jubilee” – Japanese Breakfast
- “Collapsed In Sunbeams” – Arlo Parks
Best R&B Performance
- “Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan — Winner (tie)
- “Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic — Winner (tie)
- “Lost You” – Snoh Aalegra
- “Peaches” – Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
- “Damage” – H.E.R.
Best R&B Song
- “Leave The Door Open” – Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic) — Winner
- “Damage” – Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick and Tiara Thomas
- “Good Days” – Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas, songwriters (SZA)
- “Heartbreak Anniversary” – Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas and Varren Wade
- “Pick Up Your Feelings” – Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes and Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Album
- “Heaux Tales” – Jazmine Sullivan — Winner
- “Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies” – Snoh Aalegra
- “We Are” – Jon Batiste
- “Gold-Diggers Sound” – Leon Bridges
- “Back Of My Mind” – H.E.R.
Best Rap Performance
- “Family Ties” – Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar — Winner
- “Up” – Cardi B
- “M Y . L I F E” – J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
- “Way 2 Sexy” – Drake featuring Future & Young Thug
- “Thot S***” – Megan Thee Stallion
Best Rap Song
- “Jail” – Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z) — Winner
- “Bath Salts” – Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)
- “Best Friend” – Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)
- “Family Ties” – Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)
- “m y . l i f e” – Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)
Best Rap Album
- “Call Me If You Get Lost” – Tyler, The Creator — Winner
- “The Off-Season” – J. Cole
- “Certified Lover Boy” – Drake
- “King’s Disease II” – Nas
- “Donda” – Kanye West
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- “Hurricane” – Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby) – Winner
- “Pride Is the Devil” – J. Cole featuring Lil Baby
- “Need to Know” – Doja Cat
- “Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
- “WusYaName” – Tyler, the Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla Sign
Best Country Album
- “Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton – Winner
- “Skeletons” – Brothers Osborne
- “Remember Her Name” – Mickey Guyton
- “The Marfa Tapes” – Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram
- “The Ballad of Dood and Juanita” – Sturgill Simpson
Best Country Solo Performance
- “You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton – Winner
- “Forever After All” – Luke Combs
- “Remember Her Name” – Mickey Guyton
- “All I Do Is Drive” – Jason Isbell
- “camera roll” – Kacey Musgraves
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- “Younger Me” – Brothers Osborne — Winner
- “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
- “Glad You Exist” – Dan + Shay
- “Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
- “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Best Country Song
- “Cold” – Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) — Winner
- “Better Than We Found It” – Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
- “camera roll” – Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
- “Country Again” – Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)
- “Fancy Like” – Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)
- “Remember Her Name” – Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling
Best Progressive R&B Album
- “Table For Two” – Lucky Daye — Winner
- “New Light” – Eric Bellinger
- “Something To Say” – Cory Henry
- “Mood Valiant” – Hiatus Kaiyote
- “Dinner Party: Dessert” – Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
- “Studying Abroad: Extended Stay” – Masego
Best Traditional R&B Performance
- “Fight For You” – H.E.R. – Winner
- “I Need You” – Jon Batiste
- “Bring It On Home To Me” – BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal
- “Born Again” – Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper
- “How Much Can A Heart Take” – Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba
Best New Age Album
- “Divine Tides” – Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Winner
- “Brothers” – Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton
- “Pangaea” – Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone
- “Night + Day” – Opium Moon
- “Pieces Of Forever” – Laura Sullivan
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
- “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)” – Chick Corea – Winner
- “Sackodougou” – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
- “Kick Those Feet” – Kenny Barron
- “Bigger Than Us” – Jon Batiste
- “Absence” – Terence Blanchard
Best Jazz Vocal Album
- “Songwrights Apothecary Lab” – Esperanza Spalding – Winner
- “Generations” – The Baylor Project
- “SuperBlue” – Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter
- “Time Traveler” – Nnenna Freelon
- “Flor” – Gretchen Parlato
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
- “Skyline” – Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Winner
- “Jazz Selections: Music from and Inspired by Soul” – Jon Batiste
- “Absence” – Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective and the Turtle Island Quartet
- “Akoustic Band Live” – Chick Corea, John Patitucci and Dave Weckl
- “Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)” – Pat Metheny
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
- “For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver” – Christian McBride Big Band – Winner
- “Live at Birdland!” – The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart
- “Dear Love” – Jazzmeia Horn and her Noble Force
- “Swirling” – Sun Ra Arkestra
- “Jackets XL” – Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
- “Mirror Mirror” – Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés – Winner
- “The South Bronx Story” – Carlos Henriquez
- “Virtual Birdland” – Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
- “Transparency” – Dafnis Prieto Sextet
- “El Arte del Bolero” – Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo
Best Gospel Performance/Song
- “Never Lost” – CeCe Winans – Winner
- “Voice of God” – Dante Bowe featuring Steffany Gretzinger and Chandler Moore
- “Joyful” – Dante Bowe
- “Help” – Anthony Brown & Group Therapy
- “Wait on You” – Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
- “Believe for It” – CeCe Winans – Winner
- “We Win” – Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby
- “Hold Us Together” (Hope Mix) – H.E.R. and Tauren Wells
- “Man of Your Word” – Chandler Moore and KJ Scriven
- “Jireh” – Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music featuring Chandler Moore and Naomi Raine
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
- “Old Church Basement “– Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music – Winner
- “No Stranger” – Natalie Grant
- “Feels Like Home Vol. 2” – Israel and New Breed
- “The Blessing (Live)” – Kari Jobe
- “Citizen of Heaven (Live)” – Tauren Wells
Best Roots Gospel Album
- “My Savior” – Carrie Underwood – Winner
- “Alone with My Faith” – Harry Connick Jr.
- “That’s Gospel, Brother” – Gaither Vocal Band
- “Keeping On” – Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
- “Songs for the Times” – The Isaacs
Best Latin Pop Album
- “Mendó” – Alex Cuba – Winner
- “Vértigo” – Pablo Alborán
- “Mis Amores” – Paula Arenas
- “Hecho a la Antigua” – Ricardo Arjona
- “Mis Manos” – Camilo
- “Revelación” – Selena Gomez
Best Música Urbana Album
- “El Último Tour Del Mundo” – Bad Bunny – Winner
- “Afrodisíaco” – Rauw Alejandro
- “Jose” – J Balvin
- “KG0516” – Karol G
- “Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)” – Kali Uchis
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
- “Origen” – Juanes – Winner
- “Deja” – Bomba Estéreo
- “Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)” – Diamante Eléctrico
- “Calambre” – Nathy Peluso
- “El Madrileño” – C. Tangana
- “Sonidos de Karmática Resonancia” – Zoé
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
- “A Mis 80’s” – Vicente Fernández – Winner
- “Antología de la Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2” – Aida Cuevas
- “Seis” – Mon Laferte
- “Un Canto por México, Vol. 2” – Natalia Lafourcade
- “Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)” – Christian Nodal
Best American Roots Performance
- “Cry” – Jon Batiste – Winner
- “Love and Regret” – Billy Strings
- “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free” – The Blind Boys Of Alabama and Béla Fleck
- “Same Devil” – Brandy Clark featuring Brandi Carlile
- “Nightflyer” – Allison Russell
Best American Roots Song
- “Cry” – Jon Batiste and Steve McEwan – Winner
- “Avalon” – Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson and Francesco Turrisi
- “Bored” – Linda Chorney
- “Call Me a Fool” – Valerie June
- “Diamond Studded Shoes” – Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Yola
- “Nightflyer” – Jeremy Lindsay and Allison Russell
Best Americana Album
- “Native Sons” – Los Lobos – Winner
- “Downhill from Everywhere” – Jackson Browne
- “Leftover Feelings” – John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band
- “Outside Child” – Allison Russell
- “Stand for Myself” – Yola
Best Bluegrass Album
- “My Bluegrass Heart” – Béla Fleck – Winner
- “Renewal” – Billy Strings
- “A Tribute to Bill Monroe” – The Infamous Stringdusters
- “Cuttin’ Grass, Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions” – Sturgill Simpson
- “Music Is What I See” – Rhonda Vincent
Best Traditional Blues Album
- “I Be Trying” – Cedric Burnside – Winner
- “100 Years of Blues” – Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite
- “Traveler’s Blues” – Blues Traveler
- “Be Ready When I Call You” – Guy Davis
- “Take Me Back” – Kim Wilson
Best Contemporary Blues Album
- “662” – Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Winner
- “Delta Kream” – The Black Keys featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown
- “Royal Tea” – Joe Bonamassa
- “Uncivil War” – Shemekia Copeland
- “Fire It Up” – Steve Cropper
Best Folk Album
- “They’re Calling Me Home” – Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – Winner
- “One Night Lonely (Live)” – Mary Chapin Carpenter
- “Long Violent History” – Tyler Childers
- “Wednesday (Extended Edition)” – Madison Cunningham
- “Blue Heron Suite” – Sarah Jarosz
Best Regional Roots Music Album
- “Kau Ka Pe’a” – Kalani Pe’a – Winner
- “Live in New Orleans!” – Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul
- “Bloodstains & Teardrops” – Big Chief Monk Boudreaux
- “My People” – Cha Wa
- “Corey Ledet Zydeco” – Corey Ledet Zydeco
Best Reggae Album
- “Beauty in the Silence” − SOJA − Winner
- “Pamoja” − Etana
- “Positive Vibration” − Gramps Morgan
- “Live N Livin” − Sean Paul
- “Royal” − Jesse Royal
- “10” − Spice
Best Global Music Album
- “Mother Nature” − Angélique Kidjo − Winner
- “Voice of Bunbon (Vol. 1)” − Rocky Dawuni
- “East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert” − Daniel Ho & Friends
- “Legacy +” − Femi Kuti and Made Kuti
- “Made in Lagos (Deluxe Edition)” − Wizkid
Best Global Music Performance
- “Mohabbat” − Arooj Aftab − Winner
- “Do Yourself” − Angélique Kidjo and Burna Boy
- “Pà Pá Pà” − Femi Kuti
- “Blewu” − Yo-Yo Ma and Angélique Kidjo
- “Essence” − Wizkid featuring Tems
Best Children’s Album
- “A Colorful World” − Falu − Winner
- “Actívate” − 123 Andrés
- “All One Tribe” − 1 Tribe Collective
- “Black to the Future” − Pierce Freelon
- “Crayon Kids” − Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band
Best Spoken Word Album
- “Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis” − Don Cheadle − Winner
- “Aftermath” − LeVar Burton
- “Catching Dreams: Live at Fort Knox Chicago” − J. Ivy
- “8:46” − Dave Chappelle and Amir Sulaiman
- “A Promised Land” − Barack Obama
Best Comedy Album
- “Sincerely” – Louis C.K. – Winner
- “The Comedy Vaccine” – Lavell Crawford
- “Evolution” – Chelsea Handler
- “Thanks for Risking Your Life” – Lewis Black
- “The Greatest Average American” – Nate Bargatze
- “Zero F***s Given” – Kevin Hart
Best Musical Theater Album
- “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” – Emily Bear – Winner
- “Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella” – Carrie Hope Fletcher, Ivano Turco, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt and Helen George
- “Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers” – Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman and Steven Sater
- “Girl from the North Country” – Simon Hale, Conor McPherson, and Dean Sharenow
- “Les Misérables: The Staged Concert” – Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher and Matt Lucas
- “Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots” – Daniel C. Levine, Michael J. Moritz Jr., Bryan Perri and Stephen Schwartz
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
- “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” – Andra Day – Winner
- “Cruella” – Various artists
- “Dear Evan Hansen” – Various artists
- “In the Heights” – Various artists
- “One Night in Miami…” – Leslie Odom, Jr. and various artists
- “Respect” – Jennifer Hudson
- “Schmigadoon! Episode 1” – Various artists
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
- “Soul” – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers – Winner (tie)
- “The Queen’s Gambit” – Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer – Winner (tie)
- “Bridgerton” – Kris Bowers, composer
- “Dune” – Hans Zimmer, composer
- “The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13–16)” – Ludwig Göransson, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media
- “All Eyes on Me” (from Bo Burnham: Inside) – Winner
- “Agatha All Along” (from WandaVision)
- “All I Know So Far” (from Pink: All I Know So Far)
- “Fight For You” (from Judas and the Black Messiah)
- “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” (from Respect)
- “Speak Now” (from One Night in Miami…)
Best Instrumental Composition
- “Eberhard” – Lyle Mays – Winner
- “Beautiful Is Black” – Brandee Younger
- “Cat and Mouse” – Tom Nazziola
- “Concerto for Orchestra: Finale” – Vince Mendoza
- “Dreaming in Lions: Dreaming in Lions” – Arturo O’Farrill
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
- “Meta Knight’s Revenge” – Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman – Winner
- “Chopsticks” – Bill O’Connell
- “For the Love of a Princess” – Robin Smith
- “Infinite Love” – Emile Mosseri
- “The Struggle Within” – Gabriela Quintero and Rodrigo Sanchez
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
- “To The Edge of Longing (Edit Version)” – Vince Mendoza – Winner
- “The Bottom Line” – Ólafur Arnalds
- “A Change is Gonna Come” – Tehillah Alphonso
- “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)” – Jacob Collier
- “Eleanor Rigby” – Cody Fry
Best Recording Package
- “Pakelang” – Winner
- “American Jackpot / American Girls”
- “Carnage”
- “Serpentine Prison”
- “Zeta”
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
- “All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition” – Winner
- “Color Theory”
- “The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)”
- “77-81”
- “Swimming in Circles”
Best Album Notes
- “The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966” – Winner
- “Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas”
- “Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology”
- “Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895”
- “The King of Gospel Music: The Life and Music of Reverend James Cleveland”
Best Historical Album
- “Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)” – Joni Mitchell – Winner
- “Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings” – Marian Anderson
- “Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner and the First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895” – Various Artists
- “Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History of the World’s Music” – Various Artists
- “Sign O’ The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)” – Prince
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
- Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Winner
- Cinema – The Marías
- Dawn – Yebba
- Hey What – Low
- Notes with Attachments – Pino Palladino and Blake Mills
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- Jack Antonoff – Winner
- Rogét Chahayed
- Mike Elizondo
- Hit-Boy
- Ricky Reed
Best Remixed Recording
- “Passenger” (Mike Shinoda remix) – Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones) – Winner
- “Back to Life” (Booker T Kings of Soul satta dub) – Booker T., remixer (Soul II Soul)
- “Born for Greatness” (Cymek remix) – Spencer Bastin, remixer (Papa Roach)
- “Constant Craving” (Fashionably Late remix) – Tracy Young, remixer (k.d. lang)
- “Inside Out” (3scape Drm remix) – 3scape Drm, remixer (Zedd and Griff)
- “Met Him Last Night” (Dave Audé remix) – Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato featuring Ariana Grande)
- “Talks” (Mura Masa Remix) – Alexander Crossan, remixer (PVA)
Best Immersive Audio Album
- “Alicia” – Alicia Keys – Winner
- “Clique” – Patricia Barber
- “Fine Line” – Harry Styles
- “The Future Bites” – Steven Wilson
- “Stille Grender” – Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor
Best Engineered Album, Classical
- “Chanticleer Sings Christmas” – Winner
- “Archetypes”
- “Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears”
- “Beethoven: Symphony No. 9”
- “Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony of a Thousand'”
Producer of the Year, Classical
- Judith Sherman – Winner
- Blanton Alspaugh
- Steven Epstein
- David Frost
- Elaine Martone
Best Orchestral Performance
- “Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3” – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra) – Winner
- “Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre” – Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra)
- “Beethoven: Symphony No. 9” – Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
- “Muhly: Throughline” – Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
- “Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy” – Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording
- “Glass: Akhnaten” – Karen Kamensek – Winner
- “Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle” – Susanna Mälkki
- “Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen” – Simon Rattle
- “Little: Soldier Songs” – Corrado Rovaris
- “Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites” – Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Best Choral Performance
- “Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand'” – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor – Winner
- “It’s a Long Way” – Matthew Guard, conductor
- “Rising w/The Crossing” – Donald Nally, conductor
- “Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons” – Kaspars Putniņš, conductor
- “Sheehan: Liturgy of Saint John Chrysostom” – Benedict Sheehan, conductor
- “The Singing Guitar” – Craig Hella Johnson, conductor
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
- “Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears” – Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax – Winner
- “Adams, John Luther: Lines Made by Walking” – JACK Quartet
- “Akiho: Seven Pillars” – Sandbox Percussion
- “Archetypes” – Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion
- “Bruits” – Imani Winds
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
- “Alone Together” – Jennifer Koh – Winner
- “An American Mosaic” – Simone Dinnerstein
- “Bach: Sonatas & Partitas” – Augustin Hadelich
- “Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos” – Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights)
- “Mak Bach” – Mak Grgić
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
- “Mythologies” – Sangeeta Kaur and Hila Plitmann – Winner
- “Confessions” – Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist
- “Dreams Of A New Day – Songs By Black Composers” – Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist
- “Schubert: Winterreise” – Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist
- “Unexpected Shadows” – Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz)
Best Classical Compendium
- “Women Warriors – The Voices Of Change” – Winner
- “American Originals – A New World, A New Canon”
- “Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs and Three Pieces for Orchestra”
- “Cerrone: The Arching Path”
- “Plays”
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
- “Shaw: Narrow Sea” – Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish and Sō Percussion) – Winner
- “Akiho: Seven Pillars” – Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion)
- “Andriessen: The Only One” – Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer and Los Angeles Philharmonic)
- “Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes” – Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin and David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad and Third Coast Percussion)
- “Batiste: Movement 11′” – Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste)
Best Music Video
- “Freedom” – Jon Batiste – Winner
- “Shot in the Dark” – AC/DC
- “I Get a Kick Out of You” – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
- “Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
- “Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
- “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
- “Good 4 U” – Olivia Rodrigo
Best Music Film
- “Summer of Soul” – Various Artists – Winner
- “Bo Burnham: Inside” – Bo Burnham
- “David Byrne’s American Utopia” – David Byrne
- “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” – Billie Eilish
- “Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix in Maui” – Jimi Hendrix
Music & Concerts
D.C.-based composer to present world premiere
‘Walk with me, my joy’ new work for flute, cello, mallet percussion and piano
Gay D.C.-based composer Daniel Pesca will premiere a composed piece on Saturday, March 19 at 4 p.m. as part of the RISE series hosted by Constellations Chamber Concerts at 910 Black Lives Matter Plaza.
The work, titled “Walk with me, my joy” is a new work for flute, cello, mallet percussion, and piano. Following the performance, audience members are invited to stay for an intimate question-and-answer session with the composer and performers.
For more information, visit Constellations Chamber Concerts’ website.
Inter-American court rules in favor of lesbian religion teacher in Chile
Baltimore Trans Pride set for June 4
Dance festival to feature electronic music acts
PHOTOS: Glow Party
Report documents abuse of LGBTQ asylum seekers in ICE custody
Overview of over 300 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in 2022
LGBTQ students join protests over new Fairfax County school superintendent
Florida man allegedly attacked by boyfriend’s family for turning son gay
WATCH: Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow calls out GOP attacks on LGBTQ+ people
Popular South Africa musician compares LGBTQ relationships to bestiality
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Politics1 day ago
Overview of over 300 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in 2022
-
News5 days ago
Grenell bragged to Jared Kushner about decriminalization initiative: emails
-
Local5 days ago
Blade Foundation announces 2022 fellowship recipients
-
Virginia4 days ago
LGBTQ students join protests over new Fairfax County school superintendent
-
Ireland5 days ago
Murder of two men has Irish LGBTQ community on edge
-
Florida2 days ago
Florida man allegedly attacked by boyfriend’s family for turning son gay
-
Michigan3 days ago
WATCH: Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow calls out GOP attacks on LGBTQ+ people
-
Africa5 days ago
Popular South Africa musician compares LGBTQ relationships to bestiality