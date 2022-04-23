Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: National Cannabis Festival

Enthusiasts flock to RFK Stadium

Published

2 hours ago

on

2022 National Cannabis Festival. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The National Cannabis Festival brought vendors, musical acts, food trucks, wrestling matches, panel discussions and cannabis enthusiasts to the RFK Stadium grounds on April 23.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Photos

PHOTOS: Glow Party

Pitch Slappers fundraiser at Green Lantern features Frieda Poussáy

Published

20 hours ago

on

April 23, 2022

By

Drag queen Frieda Poussáy entertains at the Glow Party on April 22. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Stonewall Kickball team Pitch Slappers held a Glow Party at the Green Lantern on Saturday night. The event was a fundraiser for STEAMPipelines. Drag performer Frieda Poussáy served as the emcee and music was provided by the DJs Kicks & Giggles.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: The Bonnet Ball

Easter tradition returns to JR.’s Bar

Published

6 days ago

on

April 17, 2022

By

The Bonnet Ball at JR.'s. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Bonnet Ball returned to JR.’s Bar for Easter Sunday with drink specials, drag performances and an Easter bonnet contest. Performers included Citrine and Yeti Davis.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Stonewall Kickball REMIX Tournament and Afterparty

Red Bottoms emerge victorious

Published

7 days ago

on

April 16, 2022

By

The Red Bottoms and Fuschia Nostalgia face off in the final game of the REMIX Tournament on April 16. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Stonewall Kickball held a mid-season REMIX Tournament at West Potomac Park on Saturday, April 16. The Red Bottoms edged out Fuschia Nostalgia 6-4 for the win. Players and friends held an afterparty at Uproar following the championship game.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

Follow Us @washblade

Sign Up for Blade eBlasts

Popular