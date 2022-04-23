Photos
PHOTOS: National Cannabis Festival
Enthusiasts flock to RFK Stadium
The National Cannabis Festival brought vendors, musical acts, food trucks, wrestling matches, panel discussions and cannabis enthusiasts to the RFK Stadium grounds on April 23.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Glow Party
Pitch Slappers fundraiser at Green Lantern features Frieda Poussáy
The Stonewall Kickball team Pitch Slappers held a Glow Party at the Green Lantern on Saturday night. The event was a fundraiser for STEAMPipelines. Drag performer Frieda Poussáy served as the emcee and music was provided by the DJs Kicks & Giggles.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: The Bonnet Ball
Easter tradition returns to JR.’s Bar
The Bonnet Ball returned to JR.’s Bar for Easter Sunday with drink specials, drag performances and an Easter bonnet contest. Performers included Citrine and Yeti Davis.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Stonewall Kickball REMIX Tournament and Afterparty
Red Bottoms emerge victorious
Stonewall Kickball held a mid-season REMIX Tournament at West Potomac Park on Saturday, April 16. The Red Bottoms edged out Fuschia Nostalgia 6-4 for the win. Players and friends held an afterparty at Uproar following the championship game.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: National Cannabis Festival
Inter-American court rules in favor of lesbian religion teacher in Chile
Baltimore Trans Pride set for June 4
Dance festival to feature electronic music acts
PHOTOS: Glow Party
Overview of over 300 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in 2022
LGBTQ students join protests over new Fairfax County school superintendent
Florida man allegedly attacked by boyfriend’s family for turning son gay
WATCH: Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow calls out GOP attacks on LGBTQ+ people
Remembering Wendy Rieger
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Politics1 day ago
Overview of over 300 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in 2022
-
News5 days ago
Grenell bragged to Jared Kushner about decriminalization initiative: emails
-
Virginia4 days ago
LGBTQ students join protests over new Fairfax County school superintendent
-
Local5 days ago
Blade Foundation announces 2022 fellowship recipients
-
Ireland6 days ago
Murder of two men has Irish LGBTQ community on edge
-
Florida2 days ago
Florida man allegedly attacked by boyfriend’s family for turning son gay
-
Michigan3 days ago
WATCH: Michigan State Sen. Mallory McMorrow calls out GOP attacks on LGBTQ+ people
-
Opinions2 days ago
Remembering Wendy Rieger