John Waters to launch book tour in D.C. on May 2

Washington is the first stop in an eight-city book tour that writer and filmmaker John Waters is launching to promote his first novel, “Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance.”

Waters is scheduled to appear at Politics and Prose, 5015 Connecticut Ave., N.W., on May 2 at 7 p.m. to talk about his book. The format is a conversation with author and University of Baltimore professor Marion Winik, followed by a book signing.

May 3 is the publication date for “Liarmouth,” from Farrar, Straus and Giroux. Other cities on the book tour include: the Harvard Book Store in Cambridge, Mass., on May 3; Symphony Space in New York City on May 4; the Chicago Humanities Festival on May 7; the Green Arcade at McRoskey Co. Loft in San Francisco on May 9; Skylight Books with the Los Angeles Library Foundation at the Aratani Theatre in Los Angeles on May 10; Atomic Books in Baltimore on May 15, MAP in Provincetown on June 16 and the Center for Fiction in New York City on June 21.

Well known for movies like “Pink Flamingos” and “Hairspray,” Waters is the author of nine previous books, including the national bestsellers “Role Models,” “Carsick: John Waters Hitchhikes Across America,” and “Mr. Know-It-All: The Tarnished Wisdom of a Filth Elder.”

“Liarmouth” is a 256-page novel about a woman who steals suitcases at the airport. The book costs $26 in the United States and $35 in Canada and is available for preorder.

On its website, Farrar, Straus and Giroux calls the book “a hilariously filthy tale of sex, crime and family dysfunction from the brilliantly twisted mind of John Waters.”

The publisher also described the title character: “Marsha Sprinkle. Suitcase thief. Scammer. Master of disguise. Dogs and children hate her. Her own family wants her dead. She’s smart, she’s desperate, she’s disturbed and she’s on the run with a big chip on her shoulder. They call her ‘Liarmouth’ – until one insane man makes her tell the truth.”

Winik’s 11 books include The Big Book of the Dead; First Comes Love and Above Us Only Sky. She writes a column called Bohemian Rhapsody for BaltimoreFishbowl.com and reviews books for People, Newsday, The Washington Post and Kirkus Reviews.