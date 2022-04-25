Out & About
John Waters to launch book tour in D.C. on May 2
Filmmaker and author promoting ‘Liarmouth’
Washington is the first stop in an eight-city book tour that writer and filmmaker John Waters is launching to promote his first novel, “Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance.”
Waters is scheduled to appear at Politics and Prose, 5015 Connecticut Ave., N.W., on May 2 at 7 p.m. to talk about his book. The format is a conversation with author and University of Baltimore professor Marion Winik, followed by a book signing.
May 3 is the publication date for “Liarmouth,” from Farrar, Straus and Giroux. Other cities on the book tour include: the Harvard Book Store in Cambridge, Mass., on May 3; Symphony Space in New York City on May 4; the Chicago Humanities Festival on May 7; the Green Arcade at McRoskey Co. Loft in San Francisco on May 9; Skylight Books with the Los Angeles Library Foundation at the Aratani Theatre in Los Angeles on May 10; Atomic Books in Baltimore on May 15, MAP in Provincetown on June 16 and the Center for Fiction in New York City on June 21.
Well known for movies like “Pink Flamingos” and “Hairspray,” Waters is the author of nine previous books, including the national bestsellers “Role Models,” “Carsick: John Waters Hitchhikes Across America,” and “Mr. Know-It-All: The Tarnished Wisdom of a Filth Elder.”
“Liarmouth” is a 256-page novel about a woman who steals suitcases at the airport. The book costs $26 in the United States and $35 in Canada and is available for preorder.
On its website, Farrar, Straus and Giroux calls the book “a hilariously filthy tale of sex, crime and family dysfunction from the brilliantly twisted mind of John Waters.”
The publisher also described the title character: “Marsha Sprinkle. Suitcase thief. Scammer. Master of disguise. Dogs and children hate her. Her own family wants her dead. She’s smart, she’s desperate, she’s disturbed and she’s on the run with a big chip on her shoulder. They call her ‘Liarmouth’ – until one insane man makes her tell the truth.”
Winik’s 11 books include The Big Book of the Dead; First Comes Love and Above Us Only Sky. She writes a column called Bohemian Rhapsody for BaltimoreFishbowl.com and reviews books for People, Newsday, The Washington Post and Kirkus Reviews.
Galleries
Not-to-miss exhibits at Baltimore’s Gallery Blue Door
Works by Brooks, Halvorsen now on display
Baltimore’s bustling art scene includes several current exhibits at the gay-owned Gallery Blue Door.
Striking works by acclaimed artist Scott Brooks are on display now through July 9 in an exhibit titled “Self Contained — Pandemic Era Works.”
“The Work in ‘Self Contained’ was created over the last two years,” Brooks said in a statement. “It has been a challenging time for the world, and for myself personally. As an artist, being in lockdown gave me the gift of time.”
Brooks, a former D.C. resident who is gay, is a figurative artist who has been living and working in Baltimore since 2016. His art borders on the surreal and ranges from portraiture to complex narratives, according to the gallery.
Also currently on display is an exhibit titled “Becoming” by out artist Tracey Halvorsen, which runs until May 14.
“This latest body of work reflects a composite of subject and abstraction through continued exploration of landscapes, still life, and narrative themes,” according to a statement from the gallery.
Gallery Blue Door should be on your list of places to visit in Charm City. It’s located in a historic row home in Mount Vernon, long the epicenter of LGBTQ life in Baltimore.
Out & About
Baltimore Trans Pride set for June 4
March and block party along Charles Street scheduled
Baltimore Safe Haven will host Baltimore Trans Pride on Saturday, June 4 at Charles Street between North Avenue and 23rd Street.
The event will begin with a march from 33rd Street at 1 p.m. and end with a block party at 4 p.m.
There will be entertainment from local artists, vending opportunities and sponsorship opportunities. For more details, email [email protected].
Out & About
Event celebrates 50 years since iconic speech that changed LGBTQ history
Join us May 12 to commemorate Fryer’s effort to remove homosexuality from APA list of mental disorders
The Washington Blade today announced that tickets are now available for its commemoration of the 50th anniversary of John Fryer’s groundbreaking speech to the American Psychiatric Association urging the group to remove homosexuality from its list of mental health disorders.
The event will be held Thursday, May 12 at The Corner at Whitman-Walker (1701 14th St., N.W.) beginning with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. followed by a panel discussion at 7 p.m. The American Psychiatric Association is the presenting sponsor. Tickets are FREE and available now at washingtonblade.com/panel.
The panel discussion will feature four experts on the topic: Dr. Saul Levin, CEO and Medical Director of the APA; Dr. Karen Kelly, a friend and mentee of Dr. Fryer; Katherine Ott, Ph.D., a curator in the history of medicine at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History where she documents LGBTQ+ history; and Dr. Amir Ahuja, president of the Association of LGBTQ Psychiatrists (AGLP).
The panel will be moderated by award-winning filmmaker Patrick Sammon, who directed “Cured,” a documentary about the activists who fought to convince the APA to remove the diagnosis of homosexuality from its manual of mental illnesses.
Fryer, a closeted gay psychiatrist, addressed the 1972 APA national convention in disguise with his voice altered and urged the organization to remove homosexuality from its Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, which it subsequently did, marking a major turning point in the fight for LGBTQ equality.
“We’re excited to partner with the APA on this event marking 50 years since Dr. Fryer’s immensely important speech that took away the right’s most potent weapon it used against us — that we were mentally ill and unfit for jobs in the government, military, and elsewhere,” said Washington Blade Editor Kevin Naff. “The importance of this moment in our community’s history cannot be overstated.”
“John Fryer’s courageous actions were a watershed moment for psychiatry, the APA, and the LGBTQ community,” said Saul Levin, M.D., M.P.A., CEO & Medical Director of the American Psychiatric Association. “Every day we work to honor the legacy of Dr. Fryer and the activists who fought alongside him to achieve freedom, equality and acceptance for LGBTQ people in America.”
