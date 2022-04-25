Arts & Entertainment
Top 10 events this week for LGBTQ DC
From sporting events and drag shows to Gay Day at the Zoo, there is so much to see and do!
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in D.C. that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
DC Gaymer Towerfall Tournament
Tuesday, April 26
7 – 10 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook | Discord
A live TowerFall Ascension Tournament is open to players at UPROAR on Tuesday organized by DC Gaymers. Expect a 2-4 player 8-bit arrow-shooting free-for-all in a friendly bracketed competition.
The Palace Presents: Broadway Beauties
Tuesday, April 26
Doors 8:30 p.m./Show 9 p.m.
Earp’s Ordinary
3950 University Drive, Suite 210
Fairfax, Va.
$15 cover
Facebook | Instagram
“Phantoms and witches, founding fathers and desperate widows, we’ve got ’em all” at the Fairfax drag show at Earp’s Ordinary on Tuesday. Performers include Alan Xtra, Nutz N Boltz and Lemon X Fluiditea with host Mas Vusi.
Queerxpression Open Mic
Thursday, April 28
Doors 5 p.m./Show 8-10 p.m.
A League of Her Own
2317 18th Street, N.W.
No cover / 21+ / vaccination required
Facebook | Instagram
“Express yourself through art!” at a spoken word, music and storytelling open mic event at the lesbian/queer bar A League of Her Own hosted by Barbi Larue.
Miss Gay Western Maryland
Friday, April 29
Doors 8 p.m./Pageant 9:30 p.m.
The Lodge
21614 National Pike
Boonsboro, Md.
$8 cover
Facebook | Website
Watch “Reborn,” the official preliminary competition for Miss Gay Maryland, at The Lodge on Friday. The event stars the current Miss Gay Maryland Miranda Rights.
DC Brau 11th Anniversary Party
Saturday, April 30
12 p.m.
DC Brau
3178 Bladensburg Road, N.E., Suite B.
$30-$35 / 21+
Eventbrite | Twitter
DC Brau celebrates 11 years in the District with live music, food trucks, beer releases and professional wrestling at their “11 Years of Brew-Tality” party.
Gay Day at the Zoo Opening Party
Saturday, April 30
4-7 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook | Twitter | Website
The opening party for Gay Day at the Zoo will be held at Trade, complete with drink specials and Gay Day at the Zoo swag. Expect drag performances from Haute Dish and the combined queens of the Blue Ballers and Swallows Stonewall Kickball teams.
All-Stars After-Party
Saturday, April 30
4-8 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
Join the Stonewall Kickball players for a party following the All-Stars Game at UPROAR Lounge.
Wedding Party: Bearded Brides & Beer
Saturday, April 30
8-11 p.m.
JR.’s Bar
1519 17th Street, N.W.
21+
Facebook
The Wedding Party: Bearded Brides and Beer is a fundraiser for the LGBTQ youth services organization SMYAL with performances by Bootsy Omega, Charlemagne Chateau, Citrine, Domingø, Molasses and Stealya Manz.
Gay Day at the Zoo
Sunday, May 1
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
National Zoological Park
3001 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.
Free, tickets required
Facebook | Twitter | Website
The annual Gay Day at the Zoo is presented by the DC Center for the LGBTQ Community. Some groups, like Khush DC, are hosting meet-ups for specific times, but many people will come with their friends and family at their own pace. While it is free to attend, tickets are required for entry, so be sure to snatch your day pass before the tickets are sold out.
For free tickets, go to the Zoo’s website.
Zodiac Drag Contest
Sunday, May 1
8 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar & Grill
555 23rd Street South
Arlington, Va.
$5 cover / 21+ / vaccination required
Facebook
The monthly amateur drag contest “Miss Zodiac” will be held on Sunday at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Grill in Crystal City.
If you would like to let us know about an upcoming event, email [email protected] with details.
Galleries
Not-to-miss exhibits at Baltimore’s Gallery Blue Door
Works by Brooks, Halvorsen now on display
Baltimore’s bustling art scene includes several current exhibits at the gay-owned Gallery Blue Door.
Striking works by acclaimed artist Scott Brooks are on display now through July 9 in an exhibit titled “Self Contained — Pandemic Era Works.”
“The Work in ‘Self Contained’ was created over the last two years,” Brooks said in a statement. “It has been a challenging time for the world, and for myself personally. As an artist, being in lockdown gave me the gift of time.”
Brooks, a former D.C. resident who is gay, is a figurative artist who has been living and working in Baltimore since 2016. His art borders on the surreal and ranges from portraiture to complex narratives, according to the gallery.
Also currently on display is an exhibit titled “Becoming” by out artist Tracey Halvorsen, which runs until May 14.
“This latest body of work reflects a composite of subject and abstraction through continued exploration of landscapes, still life, and narrative themes,” according to a statement from the gallery.
Gallery Blue Door should be on your list of places to visit in Charm City. It’s located in a historic row home in Mount Vernon, long the epicenter of LGBTQ life in Baltimore.
Out & About
John Waters to launch book tour in D.C. on May 2
Filmmaker and author promoting ‘Liarmouth’
Washington is the first stop in an eight-city book tour that writer and filmmaker John Waters is launching to promote his first novel, “Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance.”
Waters is scheduled to appear at Politics and Prose, 5015 Connecticut Ave., N.W., on May 2 at 7 p.m. to talk about his book. The format is a conversation with author and University of Baltimore professor Marion Winik, followed by a book signing.
May 3 is the publication date for “Liarmouth,” from Farrar, Straus and Giroux. Other cities on the book tour include: the Harvard Book Store in Cambridge, Mass., on May 3; Symphony Space in New York City on May 4; the Chicago Humanities Festival on May 7; the Green Arcade at McRoskey Co. Loft in San Francisco on May 9; Skylight Books with the Los Angeles Library Foundation at the Aratani Theatre in Los Angeles on May 10; Atomic Books in Baltimore on May 15, MAP in Provincetown on June 16 and the Center for Fiction in New York City on June 21.
Well known for movies like “Pink Flamingos” and “Hairspray,” Waters is the author of nine previous books, including the national bestsellers “Role Models,” “Carsick: John Waters Hitchhikes Across America,” and “Mr. Know-It-All: The Tarnished Wisdom of a Filth Elder.”
“Liarmouth” is a 256-page novel about a woman who steals suitcases at the airport. The book costs $26 in the United States and $35 in Canada and is available for preorder.
On its website, Farrar, Straus and Giroux calls the book “a hilariously filthy tale of sex, crime and family dysfunction from the brilliantly twisted mind of John Waters.”
The publisher also described the title character: “Marsha Sprinkle. Suitcase thief. Scammer. Master of disguise. Dogs and children hate her. Her own family wants her dead. She’s smart, she’s desperate, she’s disturbed and she’s on the run with a big chip on her shoulder. They call her ‘Liarmouth’ – until one insane man makes her tell the truth.”
Winik’s 11 books include The Big Book of the Dead; First Comes Love and Above Us Only Sky. She writes a column called Bohemian Rhapsody for BaltimoreFishbowl.com and reviews books for People, Newsday, The Washington Post and Kirkus Reviews.
Photos
PHOTOS: Euph[orri]a
KC B Yoncé and Jazzmine perform at Electric Rainbow party
A Euphoria-themed party, “Electric Rainbow: Euph[orri]a” was held at the Capo Backroom on Sunday, April 24. Entertainment included drag performances by KC B Yoncé and Jazzmine.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
