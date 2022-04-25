Top 10 events this week for LGBTQ DC

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in D.C. that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

DC Gaymer Towerfall Tournament

(Image via DC Gaymers Facebook page)

Tuesday, April 26

7 – 10 p.m.

UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant

639 Florida Avenue, N.W.

Facebook | Discord

A live TowerFall Ascension Tournament is open to players at UPROAR on Tuesday organized by DC Gaymers. Expect a 2-4 player 8-bit arrow-shooting free-for-all in a friendly bracketed competition.

The Palace Presents: Broadway Beauties

Mas Vusi performs at Broadway Beauties on Tuesday. (Photo via @MasVusi on Instagram)

Tuesday, April 26

Doors 8:30 p.m./Show 9 p.m.

Earp’s Ordinary

3950 University Drive, Suite 210

Fairfax, Va.

$15 cover

Facebook | Instagram

“Phantoms and witches, founding fathers and desperate widows, we’ve got ’em all” at the Fairfax drag show at Earp’s Ordinary on Tuesday. Performers include Alan Xtra, Nutz N Boltz and Lemon X Fluiditea with host Mas Vusi.

Queerxpression Open Mic

(Image via ALOHO Facebook page)

Thursday, April 28

Doors 5 p.m./Show 8-10 p.m.

A League of Her Own

2317 18th Street, N.W.

No cover / 21+ / vaccination required

Facebook | Instagram

“Express yourself through art!” at a spoken word, music and storytelling open mic event at the lesbian/queer bar A League of Her Own hosted by Barbi Larue.

Miss Gay Western Maryland

Miss Gay Maryland Miranda Rights stars in ‘Reborn: Miss Gay Western Maryland Pageant.’ (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Friday, April 29

Doors 8 p.m./Pageant 9:30 p.m.

The Lodge

21614 National Pike

Boonsboro, Md.

$8 cover

Facebook | Website

Watch “Reborn,” the official preliminary competition for Miss Gay Maryland, at The Lodge on Friday. The event stars the current Miss Gay Maryland Miranda Rights.

DC Brau 11th Anniversary Party

DC Brau is celebrating 11 years. The Blade is partnering with DC Brau again this year for the Pride Pils promotion.

Saturday, April 30

12 p.m.

DC Brau

3178 Bladensburg Road, N.E., Suite B.

$30-$35 / 21+

Eventbrite | Twitter

DC Brau celebrates 11 years in the District with live music, food trucks, beer releases and professional wrestling at their “11 Years of Brew-Tality” party.

Gay Day at the Zoo Opening Party

(Image courtesy of the DC Center)

Saturday, April 30

4-7 p.m.

Trade

1410 14th Street, N.W.

Facebook | Twitter | Website

The opening party for Gay Day at the Zoo will be held at Trade, complete with drink specials and Gay Day at the Zoo swag. Expect drag performances from Haute Dish and the combined queens of the Blue Ballers and Swallows Stonewall Kickball teams.

All-Stars After-Party

Stonewall Kickball players gather at UpRoar Lounge. (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, April 30

4-8 p.m.

UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant

639 Florida Avenue, N.W.

Facebook

Join the Stonewall Kickball players for a party following the All-Stars Game at UPROAR Lounge.

Wedding Party: Bearded Brides & Beer

Molasses is one of the featured performers at The Wedding Party. (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, April 30

8-11 p.m.

JR.’s Bar

1519 17th Street, N.W.

21+

Facebook

The Wedding Party: Bearded Brides and Beer is a fundraiser for the LGBTQ youth services organization SMYAL with performances by Bootsy Omega, Charlemagne Chateau, Citrine, Domingø, Molasses and Stealya Manz.

Gay Day at the Zoo

Gay Day at the Zoo (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Sunday, May 1

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

National Zoological Park

3001 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.

Free, tickets required

Facebook | Twitter | Website

The annual Gay Day at the Zoo is presented by the DC Center for the LGBTQ Community. Some groups, like Khush DC, are hosting meet-ups for specific times, but many people will come with their friends and family at their own pace. While it is free to attend, tickets are required for entry, so be sure to snatch your day pass before the tickets are sold out.

For free tickets, go to the Zoo’s website.

Zodiac Drag Contest

Freddie’s Miss Zodiac Contest (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Sunday, May 1

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Freddie’s Beach Bar & Grill

555 23rd Street South

Arlington, Va.

$5 cover / 21+ / vaccination required

Facebook

The monthly amateur drag contest “Miss Zodiac” will be held on Sunday at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Grill in Crystal City.

If you would like to let us know about an upcoming event, email [email protected] with details.