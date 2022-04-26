National
Homophobic attack on Delta flight attendant leads to arrest
The incident occurred aboard Delta Air Lines flight 2908 when he allegedly became uncooperative with flight attendants even before take off
The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a passenger flying from Atlanta to Phoenix last Friday, after the man who was traveling first class, allegedly unleashed a tirade using homophobic epithets and assaulting a male flight attendant who refused to serve him more alcohol.
According to the FBI affidavit unsealed Monday, Christopher Alexander Morgan screamed at the attendant calling him a “fag” and a “queer” and then throwing a throwing a glass of ice at him- finally assaulting him with an onboard telephone the Daily Beast reported Tuesday.
The incident occurred aboard Delta Air Lines flight 2908 when Morgan allegedly became uncooperative with flight attendants even before the plane took off.
He “reclined his (1D) seat all the way back and refused to put on his seatbelt,” according to the outlet, which cited an FBI affidavit unsealed Monday.
Two flight attendants told him to bring his seatback to the upright position for takeoff, but he refused, became “uncooperative and would not comply with their instructions,” the affidavit states.
He later ordered and received an alcoholic drink, but was angered when a flight attendant – cited as “H.D.” — offered him a non-alcoholic beverage when he ordered another one, according to the document.
“Morgan called H.D. the f-word and a ‘queer’ and threw a glass of ice at H.D.,” the affidavit says.
“When passenger R.O., who was sitting in seat 2G, said something to Morgan to deescalate Morgan’s display of aggression, Morgan became angry with the passenger R.O. and held the glass he was holding up to R.O.’s face,” it states.
The flight attendant then went to inform the captain about what Morgan was doing.
“According to H.D., Morgan then got out of his seat, grabbed the telephone from H.D., and hit H.D. in the chest with the telephone,” the affidavit continues. “Passenger R.O. reported that he heard Morgan call H.D. a ‘fag’ and that he observed Morgan take the airplane phone from H.D. and throw it at him.”
Morgan was arrested upon arrival at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members or attendants, a felony which carries up to 20 years in prison.
￼Musk’s Twitter takeover riles some LGBTQ users
Concerns about hate speech under new ownership
The purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk is garnering headlines over the unprecedented nature of the entrepreneur acquiring an influential social media platform, but also causing anxiety among many LGBTQ users who fear the new owner’s stated commitment to free speech will leave them vulnerable to hateful discourse online.
Much of the concern is from progressives worried about Musk, who as the world’s richest person has made political contributions to both Democrats and Republicans. Some have threatened to bolt the platform in protest — and a few have made good on that promise.
Sarah Kate Ellis, CEO of the LGBTQ media watchdog GLAAD, said in a statement Monday upon the purchase her organization will be watching to see whether Twitter will maintain its commitment to combating hate speech on the platform.
“Twitter should hold to its principles and the industry standard of prohibiting speech that endangers people, spreads misinformation and incites harassment and abuse,” Ellis said. “LGBTQ people are at disproportionate risk for harassment online and violence in real life. The cost of hate speech further erodes basic safety and civility across society. Elon Musk and his investors should prioritize content moderation to create spaces where truth is elevated over harmful and inaccurate opinions and where public figures are held accountable.”
One statement from Musk that has prompted concerns among users was a tweet he issued last year criticizing the concept of identifying one’s personal pronouns on messaging or personal bios. Musk wrote: “I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare.” The comment drew consternation from critics who said the complaint was an assault on LGBTQ-inclusivity.
Despite the offending line, Musk doesn’t have a history of aligning himself with anti-LGBTQ causes. Additionally, Tesla, the car company owned by Musk, has won a perfect “100” score from the Human Rights Campaign’s Equality Index, which includes requirements for an LGBTQ-inclusive workplace.
One example of a recent incident on Twitter over the divide between free speech and hate speech was a post by the satirical website Babylon Bee mocking Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, the first transgender presidential appointee to obtain Senate confirmation, as “Man of the Year.” Babylon Bee was suspended in March for the tweet amid consternation from conservatives who said their discourse was impaired.
Under new ownership pledging a greater commitment to free speech on Twitter, questions remain about how a similar incident would play out. (That said, Twitter has always been a place where vitriol often runs freely, so a greater commitment to free speech may not change much on that front.)
Progressives who bolted Twitter in response to the purchase include Shaun King, a Black Lives Matter activist who appears to have quit the platform, and Erik Larsen, a comic book artist for “The Amazing Spider-Man.” Other progressives, including political consultant Neera Tanden, have complained they’ve lost followers upon the announcement of the sale.
The anxieties among LGBTQ people over Musk’s purchase, however, may be overstated. After all, Musk has built a reputation as a colorful and visionary entrepreneur who has even made an appearance on “Saturday Night Live” as guest host. A look at the social media accounts of many gay men reveals appreciation and reverence for Musk over his deal to acquire Twitter.
Charlotte Clymer, a transgender progressive activist, wrote in her Substack newsletter on Monday she has no intention of leaving Twitter, despite having concerns about Musk and skepticism of his view of free speech.
“Even if Musk’s goal would be an inclusive website for all communities — and let’s be clear, that doesn’t seem to be the case — his primary objective (so-called “free speech”) will almost certainly lead to a proliferation of harassment, doxxing, death threats, etc. against marginalized people on Twitter,” Clymer said.
Musk, in response to criticisms over his purchase of Twitter, posted a statement to his own account on Monday outlining his stated goal in moving the platform toward his vision for enabling free speech online.
“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement announcing the deal. “I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots and authenticating all humans.”
Twitter didn’t respond to the Washington Blade’s request to comment via email to concerns and questions about how Musk’s direction for the company will affect LGBTQ users, whether it will maintain a policy of no hate speech and whether the new ownership will refuse to censor LGBTQ content in countries with prohibitions on free speech, including in China and Russia.
Philadelphia to celebrate 50th anniversary of historic speech by gay psychiatrist
John Fryer called on profession to end listing of homosexuality as mental illness
The City of Philadelphia on May 2 is scheduled to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the historic speech by then closeted gay psychiatrist John Fryer before the American Psychiatric Association’s 1972 annual convention urging the group to remove homosexuality from its list of mental illnesses.
Fryer, who had a psychiatric practice in Philadelphia and served as a professor of psychiatry at Temple University, concealed his identity when speaking at the APA convention in Dallas, by wearing a rubber mask, a wig and speaking through a microphone that distorted his voice.
Fryer’s compelling arguments that scientific findings demonstrated that homosexuality was not a mental illness, and that gays and lesbians were upstanding members of their communities, including practicing psychiatrists, is credited with playing a leading role in the APA’s decision one year later to remove homosexuality from its list of mental disorders in its official Diagnostic and Statistical Manual.
The Fryer anniversary events are being organized by the Philadelphia-based national LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Forum in collaboration with the City of Philadelphia, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the U.S. Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus, the American Psychiatric Association, and other organizations, including the Philadelphia Historical Commission and Association of Gay and Lesbian Psychiatrists.
“From the perspective of 50 years, Fryer’s testimony marked a pioneering moment for LGBTQ civil rights,” the Equality Forum states on its website. “A successful movement could not have been launched as long as gays and lesbians were defined as mentally ill,” the group says in a write-up on the impact of Fryer’s speech.
“Fryer’s testimony and the subsequent declassification of homosexuality as a mental disorder helped effectuate the change in public perceptions of homosexuals as deranged and threatening,” the write-up says.
Among the events set to take place on May 2 is an official tribute to Fryer at the site of the John Fryer Historic Marker at 13th and Locust Streets in downtown Philadelphia at noon. Participants were expected to include Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney; U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans (D-Pa.); and Dr. Saul Levin, who serves as the current Medical Director and CEO of the American Psychiatric Association.
A VIP reception was scheduled to be held that same day at the Historical Society of Pennsylvania, which houses the John Fryer Archives. A display of Fryer’s handwritten notes for his presentation at the 1972 APA convention was expected to be included for viewing at the Historical Society’s Fryer Archives.
The Equality Forum has announced that a free online screening of the award-winning PBS documentary film “CURED” was set to take place at 7:30 p.m. on May 2 followed by a panel discussion with the “CURED” filmmakers. The film provides the inside story of how early LGBTQ pioneers, including D.C.’s Frank Kameny and Philadelphia’s Barbara Gittings, capitalized on Fryer’s speech before the APA to campaign successfully for the APA’s removal of homosexuality from its mental illness list.
According to the Equality Forum, May 2 John Fryer Day proclamations have been issued by the City of Philadelphia and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Congressman Evans issued a statement on April 26 announcing that he and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) introduced House and Senate resolutions to honor Fryer by designating May 2, 2022, as “Dr. John E. Fryer Day.”
In his statement, Evans recounts the importance of Fryer’s 1972 speech before the APA and notes that in the years after his APA presentation Fryer continued to practice and teach psychiatry in Philadelphia. He notes that Fryer became one of the first psychiatrists to professionally treat people with HIV/AIDS.
Fryer died in 2003 at the age of 65.
Additional details of the Fryer commemoration events in Philadelphia can be accessed here: equalityforum.com
The Washington Blade has announced it is sponsoring a May 12 commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Fryer’s APA speech in collaboration with the American Psychiatric Association at The Corner at Whitman-Walker located at 1701 14th Street, N.W.
The event is set to begin with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m. followed by a panel discussion at 7 p.m. featuring four experts on the topic of Fryer’s historic significance. The panelists include Dr. Saul Levin, CEO and Medical Director of the APA; Dr. Karen Kelly, a friend and mentee of Dr. Fryer; Katherine Ott, Ph.D, a curator in the history of medicine at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, where she documents LGBTQ+ history; and Dr. Amir Ahuja, president of the Association of LGBTQ Psychiatrists.
The panel will be moderated by award-winning filmmaker Patrick Sammon, who directed the documentary film “CURED.”
Tickets for the Blade Fryer commemorative event are free and can be accessed at washingtonblade.com/panel.
ExxonMobil plans to ban Pride & BLM flags at its Houston offices
The company’s actions comes as the battles in the cultural war over LGBTQ+ rights heats up in other places like Florida
HOUSTON – Texas-based American multinational oil and gas corporation, ExxonMobil, had executed plans to ban display of what the petroleum industry giant referred to as ‘position flags,’ the ‘Rainbow Pride Flag’ and the Black Lives Matter flag, outside of company offices during the month of June, which is designated as LGBTQ+ Pride month.
The plans were set in a new flag protocol according to the policy first reported by Bloomberg News.
“The updated flag protocol is intended to clarify the use of the ExxonMobil branded company flag and not intended to diminish our commitment to diversity and support for employee resource groups,” Tracey Gunnlaugsson, ExxonMobil vice president of human resources, said in a statement.
“We’re committed to keeping an open, honest, and inclusive workplace for all of our employees, and we’re saddened that any employee would think otherwise,” Gunnlaugsson added.
In response, members of ExxonMobil’s PRIDE employee resource group which numbers around 3,000, are refusing to represent the company at the city’s June 25 Pride celebration, according to an employee group email also seen by Bloomberg. ExxonMobil’s employee resource group has existed since 2008. The company’s worldwide workforce is about 63,000.
“Corporate leadership took exception to a rainbow flag being flown at our facilities” last year, Exxon’s Pride employee group in Houston said in an email Thursday, according to Bloomberg. “PRIDE was informed the justification was centered on the need for the corporation to maintain ‘neutrality.’”
“It is difficult to reconcile how ExxonMobil recognizes the value of promoting our corporation as supportive of the LGBTQ+ community externally (e.g. advertisements, Pride parades, social media posts) but now believes it inappropriate to visibly show support for our LGBTQ+ employees at the workplace,” the group said, according to Bloomberg.
“These types of visible actions are even more impactful for many of our LGBTQ+ colleagues who aren’t out at work and may not feel comfortable participating in PRIDE events,” the group added.
The Houston Chronicle noted that ExxonMobil has made significant strides to improve diversity and extend employee benefits over the last decade, but some workers perceive the row over the rainbow flag as a major setback for LGBTQ employees and their allies.
The oil giant was slower than many corporations to provide equal coverage, but added gay marriage benefits in 2014, restored protective-employment language in 2015 and added transgender coverage in 2016.
Still, the Chronicle says, some Exxon employees believe the company’s leadership should be taking a stronger position on LGBTQ rights.
“It is difficult to reconcile how ExxonMobil recognizes the value of promoting our corporation as supportive of the LGBTQ+ community externally (e.g. advertisements, Pride parades, social media posts) but now believes it inappropriate to visibly show support for our LGBTQ+ employees at the workplace,” the workers’ group said in the email.
“Flying a Pride flag is one small way many corporations choose to visibly show their care, inclusion and support for LGBTQ+ employees,” the ExxonMobil LGBTQ+ group said. “These types of visible actions are even more impactful for many of our LGBTQ+ colleagues who aren’t out at work and may not feel comfortable participating in PRIDE events.”
The company’s actions comes as the battles in the cultural war over LGBTQ+ rights heats up including the recent feud between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and his Republican allies and The Walt Disney Company over its opposition to Florida’s recently passed ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law.
