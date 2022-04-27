Photos
PHOTOS: Broadway Beauties
The Palace presents a cabaret at Earp’s Ordinary in Fairfax City
The Palace presented the “Broadway Beauties” drag show at Earp’s Ordinary in Fairfax City, Va. Performers included Mas Vusi, Lemon X Fluiditea, Nutz N Boltz, Alan Xtra and Bretton Watts.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Euph[orri]a
KC B Yoncé and Jazzmine perform at Electric Rainbow party
A Euphoria-themed party, “Electric Rainbow: Euph[orri]a” was held at the Capo Backroom on Sunday, April 24. Entertainment included drag performances by KC B Yoncé and Jazzmine.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: National Cannabis Festival
Enthusiasts flock to RFK Stadium
The National Cannabis Festival brought vendors, musical acts, food trucks, wrestling matches, panel discussions and cannabis enthusiasts to the RFK Stadium grounds on April 23.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Glow Party
Pitch Slappers fundraiser at Green Lantern features Frieda Poussáy
The Stonewall Kickball team Pitch Slappers held a Glow Party at the Green Lantern on Saturday night. The event was a fundraiser for STEAMPipelines. Drag performer Frieda Poussáy served as the emcee and music was provided by the DJs Kicks & Giggles.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Russian court fines TikTok and Instagram for ‘gay propaganda’
LGBTQ activist in El Salvador receives death threats
ExxonMobil plans to ban Pride & BLM flags at its Houston offices
Documentan abuso contra solicitantes de asilo LGBTQ bajo custodia del Servicio de Aduanas
Overview of over 300 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in 2022
Brett Parson waives right to attend arraignment after not guilty plea
Event celebrates 50 years since iconic speech that changed LGBTQ history
Report documents abuse of LGBTQ asylum seekers in ICE custody
D.C. gay man dies after being punched by bouncer at Philly bar
