Books
Alice Walker sets the record straight in new book
Renowned writer on racism, sexism, and relationship with Tracy Chapman
‘Gathering Blossoms Under Fire: The Journals of Alice Walker’
Simon and Schuster
550 pages
For anyone who’s ever wondered whether Alice Walker’s relationship with folk singer Tracy Chapman was a fling or something more, the renowned writer sets the record straight in her latest tome.
“Gathering Blossoms Under Fire: The Journals of Alice Walker” highlights crucial details from the 1960s to the 1990s about the poet, essayist, novelist, and human rights advocate’s public and private lives. The 550-page book includes selected entries from Walker’s journals.
The book is at its best when Walker, now 78, discusses the impact that racism and sexism had on her, and everyone else. Whether she is pushing to protect the environment or speaking out against female gender mutilation (FGM), Walker’s journal entries confirm what many already know: She is outspoken and unafraid to offend most anyone.
The trials and tribulations Walker faced seeking someone with whom she could develop a healthy, longtime relationship also are explored in the book, as are her spiritual evolutions, and her decision to embrace solitude, after her relationship with Chapman and other women and men ended.
“Before leaving on this tour I had dinner with Tracy Chapman,” Walker said in a 1992 entry. “She arrived in jeans & boots, carrying a coffee cake she baked herself. We ate pasta & salad & talked for 5 hours.”
Their relationship lasted two years, despite the 20-year age difference. Walker’s vision of her sexual orientation is expansive.
“The men I have loved and been turned on by have said NO to all forms of domination, racist, classist, sexist or otherwise, and the women have done the same,” she wrote in a 1995 journal entry in the book. “I loved and desired them in their moments of resistance & glory; I love & admire them now.”
The book falls short when Walker includes a plethora of details about her travels around the world to attend readings, accept awards, or just rest and relax with friends and family. These trips increased significantly, along with Walker’s financial standing, after she received the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1983 for “The Color Purple.” But including minutiae about travel plans detracts from Walker’s more serious and relevant work as an author and human rights activist.
Walker’s openness about her bouts with depression and other ailments, seemingly related to aging, is worth including. Her admission that she was insecure about her physical appearance after being shot in the eye with a BB gun as a child also is noteworthy, as are her family’s foibles and her unequivocal love for her parents and six siblings. (At the funeral of Walker’s mother in Georgia, Chapman was by her side.)
Also notable is Walker’s willingness to hold Ms. magazine accountable for what she said was the liberal, feminist publication’s reluctance to feature women of color on its cover. Walker worked at Ms. at one point and in the book describes Gloria Steinem, the magazine’s founder, as one of her dear friends.
The book’s editor, Valerie Boyd, a writer and professor who died in February, described “Gathering Blossoms Under Fire” in its introduction as a tome for artists, activists, and intellectuals. “It is a primer for all people who want to live free lives,” Boyd wrote.
Walker shares how she felt about her Jewish husband, attorney Mel Leventhal’s, reluctance to leave Mississippi after the couple moved there during the 1960s for his job with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. Their daughter Rebecca, now 52, was born at that time.
“I surprised myself today, for the first time thinking that had I married a black man we would have had sense enough to know we couldn’t live in Mississippi,” Walker wrote.
Later she said, “I’m not going to stay here much longer — and all the placating, explaining, courageous talk in the world is not going to make me stay here and be destroyed.”
Walker now resides in California.
The Blade may receive commissions from qualifying purchases made via this post.
Books
Jeremy Denk’s memoir proves he’s as gifted with words as with music
Gay pianist’s coming-of-age story has broad appeal
‘Every Good Boy Does Fine’
By Jeremy Denk
c.2020, Random House
$28.99/368 pages
When I was nine, my parents decided I should learn to play a musical instrument. A teacher in our town tried to get me to take to the guitar. “Her playing was remarkable,” he said, aiming for tact, but sounding as if he’d just bitten into a cat litter sandwich.
You might think “Every Good Boy Does Fine,” the new memoir by Jeremy Denk, the gay, MacArthur-genius-award-winning concert pianist, would have little appeal for musical philistines like me. Or that Denk’s coming-of-age story would only tickle the ivories of musicians and their aficionados.
But you would be wrong. Denk, a “New Yorker” writer, is a superb wordsmith. He’s as gifted with words as he is with the piano.
The memoir is structured around a through-line of musical lessons (in harmony, melody and rhythm). In these chapters, Denk writes with intelligence, wit, and wonderful metaphors of music and the arduous discipline and practice needed to learn to play the piano.
One day when he was 12, Denk, who was born in 1970, bought a cassette of Mozart’s “Sinfonia Concertante with the Cleveland Orchestra.” “I was the kind of kid who thought he’d already figured out Mozart,” Denk writes, “but could barely tie his shoelaces.”
Denk, winner of the Avery Fisher Prize, began piano lessons at age six. It was soon clear that he was talented.
From childhood on, Denk endured the tedium of practicing the piano. “Scales were the ultimate joyless task,” he writes, “an endless and recursive tedium.”
Denk’s family moved from North Carolina to New Jersey when he was six and from New Jersey to New Mexico when he was 10.
In New Mexico, Denk took lessons from William Leland, a New Mexico State University piano professor. In Oberlin College (which he entered at 16), he decided to become a musician.
In graduate school, Denk studied under the acclaimed pianist Gyorgy Sebok, and he received a Ph.D. from Julliard in 2001.
Denk’s writing about music and his teachers will be catnip to musicians and classical music fans. But his stories of sweat, competition, enduring criticism — nurturing one’s talent will resonate with everyone from athletes to artists to chefs to race car drivers.
Learning to be a concert pianist isn’t for the faint of heart. “‘Why are you fucking waiting?’ he yelled in my face,” Denk writes about a lesson with an acclaimed teacher, “coating me with a fine film of Scotch-scented saliva.”
Denk’s bio is proof that whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. He’s emerged from the grueling lessons as a rock star! Denk’s recordings have reached #1 on the Billboard classical charts.
Thankfully, “Every Good Boy Does Fine” isn’t only the story of Denk’s professional growth. The memoir has a parallel, by turns funny, sad, ironic –gut-wrenching, narrative of Denk’s personal life.
His mother is an alcoholic. His Dad is demanding. His brother doesn’t know what to make of his obsession with classical music. Denk has a hard time becoming comfortable with being gay.
Denk knew early on that he was different from other kids. “I was eager to be brave,” he writes of the ecstatic moment at age 12 when he listened to the cassette of Mozart. “I wanted to share the moment with my parents.”
“But I worried,” Denk writes, “my father would make a joke, or my brother would think I was showing off, or my mother would ask why I hadn’t dusted the living room.”
Denk emerges from the memoir as endearingly human. He’s delighted to be kissed by Princess Diana (when he’s awarded the third prize in a competition).
“Why do you play so loud?” a man asks him in the bathroom after he’s performed a concert in Munich.
You’re happy with Denk when he finds love.
“Every Good Boy Does Fine” is one of the best memoirs I’ve read this year. It’s never out-of-tune.
The Blade may receive commissions from qualifying purchases made via this post.
Books
Randy Rainbow’s new book not as funny as his videos
But ‘Playing with Myself’ offers insights into comedian’s upbringing
‘Playing With Myself’
By Randy Rainbow
c.2022, St. Martin’s Press
$28.99/256 pages
It takes two to tango.
And foxtrot, and waltz, and polka, for that matter. You might dance in a circle with other couples but those are couples, remember, not lines of people boot-scootin’. No, it takes two to tango and spaghetti kiss and to sing a duet but, as in the new book “Playing with Myself” by Randy Rainbow, it just takes one to podcast.
People ask Randy Rainbow all the time if his last name is real. Yes, it is, he writes with glee, and it’s one of the best things his father ever gave him. Because, seriously, could there be a more fitting name for a gay “topical comedian?”
Being in the limelight has always been in Rainbow’s blood: he recalls staging a Disney play for neighborhood parents when he was very young. He was the lead actor, the director, the stage manager, and the costumer. His playmates were rather less-than-enthusiastic but the parents applauded, and Rainbow was hooked.
It probably helped that his mother was a big Broadway fan and so Rainbow grew up with show tunes. As an adolescent, he collected soundtrack CDs and, after he was introduced to “a form of religion that was… Barbra Streisand,” he collected videos of certain performances he grew to love best.
Also as an adolescent, he grew awkward. His other religion was crunchy snacks and he spent a lot of time in his room; his parents had moved the family from New York to Florida; their marriage was in shreds, and it took a while for Rainbow to get his confidence back. Still, it wasn’t until he was in high school that he found that old rhythm, his scathing sense of humor, and a cadre of like-minded theater-and-drama friends.
After graduation, Rainbow returned to New York, where he ultimately found his community and sharpened his talent. Restaurants and clubs kept the lights on while he was learning to monetize the podcasts he was making, when an agent told him that he was “still a nobody!”
“Enter,” says Rainbow, “the 2016 presidential candidates.”
You didn’t really think “Playing with Myself” would be as hilarious as author Randy Rainbow’s videos, did you? Yes, this book’s funny but alas, not quite as LOL as his parodies.
You probably won’t mind, though: Rainbow’s biography is still plenty entertaining, nonetheless. From his first pair of Ruby shoes to the shoo-off he jokingly gives readers at the end, we get a peek at how he gained what he admits is “an encyclopedic knowledge of Broadway musicals,” how his sense of humor was honed, and how that all led to a library of YouTube bits that roast those in the news. Politicians seem to be special targets for Rainbow – not surprisingly, as you’ll see here – but anyone’s fair game for the needling.
“Playing with Myself” is slightly bruised by an overdose of name-dropping, the presence of which may surprise nobody. Still, if you don’t hate on that and you love a little faux-pearl-clutching, this book is two good to pass up.
The Blade may receive commissions from qualifying purchases made via this post.
Books
Author’s life a winding path of queerness, art, pride and disability lineage
Fink explores familial exclusion in new book
When Jennifer Natalya Fink, 55, an English professor and director of the Disabilities Studies program at Georgetown University, was growing up, her grandfather’s house overflowed with his extended family – from aunts to second cousins.
“Though my gruff grandfather argued with everyone,” Fink, who is queer and Jewish, writes in her new book “All Our Families: Disability Lineage and the Future of Kinship,” “his household included far-flung family members in his ever-expanding mishpacha–Yiddish for family, extended family, and that aunt who’s really just your mother’s best friend.”
Yet one family member wasn’t welcome there, Fink, who is married to a Korean-American, gender nonconforming spouse, told the Blade in an interview. She never saw her first cousin, Cousin XY, (her grandfather’s grandson) at family gatherings.
As a child, Fink knew that she had a cousin who no one mentioned. A geneticist’s daughter, she named her “lost” cousin “Cousin XY.”
“My grandfather had an expanded idea of family,” Fink said, “But Cousin XY had Down syndrome.”
Fink’s grandfather was a doctor. His mishpacha included vulnerable people who were unable to provide for themselves. But “there wasn’t room for someone with an extra chromosome,” Fink said, “he said my aunt and uncle should ‘give away’ their child with Down Syndrome.”
There was so much shame around disability when Cousin XY was born, Fink said. “It was like how it was for me growing up queer in the 1970s and 1980s,” she said. “No one talked about it then. The stories of queer people were erased.”
Her grandfather’s vision of family had “one limit,” Fink said. “It didn’t include disability.”
After he was born, Cousin XY was taken from his parents. At first, a nurse cared for him. Then, he was institutionalized.
“Cousin XY’s story was erased,” Fink said. “He wasn’t even given a name.”
The 1970s was the “tail end” of the mass institutionalization of disabled people, Fink said.
Institutionalization of people with disabilities is much less common now. “Yet disabled people are still often being culturally and psychologically delineated from our idea of family,” Fink said.
Nearly one in five people has a disability, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. So, it’s not surprising that Fink’s family (like many families) has had more than one disabled person in its history.
Fink’s grandmother Adina was extremely hard of hearing. “Yet, we never talked about her deafness,” Fink said. “She took no pride in her disability.”
Just as, until recently, many families erased the stories of their LGBTQ mother, fathers, husbands, wives, children, grandmas, grandpas – “guncles,” families still erase disabled people from their family history.
Fink, born in Washington, D.C., grew up in Ithaca, N.Y. “Growing up, I felt like I was the only queer person in the universe,” Fink said, “being queer wasn’t considered to be ‘normal.’”
Many families have at least one family member who is LGBTQ. Fink’s parents were loving and liberal. But, when she was young, “it was as if there had never ever been a queer person in my family,” Fink said. “It felt like being cut off from my family’s story.”
Now, Fink’s parents are supportive of her sexual orientation.
In this era of LGBTQ pride, being queer is more often seen not as “abnormal” or “traumatic” but as a “normal” part of being human.
This hasn’t been the case for disabled people, Fink said.
The stigma and shame around disability became up close and personal for Fink when her daughter Nadia Sohn Fink, now 15, was two-and-a-half-years old.
Then, Fink learned that Nadia was autistic. Fink was gobsmacked.
Nadia, who is biracial, was an intelligent, playful child. Now Nadia is a bright teen who writes stories and poetry.
“It felt traumatic to get this paper saying Nadia is autistic,” Fink said, “as if we were being cut off from what is normal.”
Fink, who isn’t disabled, had internalized society’s perceptions of disability. She’d imbibed the ableist Kool Aid: the idea that disability is shameful – that disabled people should be feared, patronized and/or shunned.
To deal with her daughter’s autism diagnosis, Fink leaned into her experience of being queer.
“Because I’m queer, I’m used to being an outsider,” she said, “I drew on what I know of homophobia. On what it’s like to be excluded – to be considered abnormal – not a part of the family.”
Fink is an introvert. “If I weren’t queer, I’d never have gone into a bar,” she joked.
But connecting with other LGBTQ people had made her feel pride in herself. Her queer connection made her feel part of a chosen family and think about her family of origin’s stories.
She and Nadia connected with other autistic people and their families. Fink came to think of being disabled not as something to be ashamed of, but as a normal part of being human.
Fink began to look into her family’s disability history. She found that Rhona (now deceased), another cousin in the United Kingdom, had Down Syndrome. Rhona, Fink discovered, led a happy, fulfilled life.
“Rhona lived with her family through her childhood,” Fink said, “her mother started a progressive care center where Rhona lived the rest of her life.”
There’s a parallel between families being out and proud about their queer and disability history, Fink said.
“Reclaiming your family’s disability stories will change how you think about disability,” Fink said.
Take her hard-of-hearing grandmother. Fink now looks on her grandmother’s disability with pride. “She didn’t transcend her disability,” Fink said, “but because she was hard-of-hearing, my grandmother had to pay attention. She was a great listener.”
Fink’s daughter Nadia feels pride in her disabled ancestors. “Disability lineage empowers me,” Nadia emailed the Blade, “To know my people were always there. To know I have a people.”
Creativity runs in the Fink family. Like her daughter, Fink is a writer. She was the winner of the Dana Award for the novel and of the Catherine Doctorow Prize for Fiction.
“I write experimental fiction,” said Fink who was a Lambda Literary Award finalist for her 2018 novel “Bhopal Dance.”
“Bhopal Dance” “focuses on disaster, activism, white savior complex, and queer world making,” Corinne Manning wrote in the “Lambda Literary Review. “The book is an astonishing sun-posed magnifying glass on our radical failures and desires.”
In 1988, Fink graduated from Wesleyan University with a bachelor’s degree in a self-designed major in feminist performance art. She earned an M.F.A. in performance from the Art Institute of Chicago in 1990 and a Ph.D. in performance studies from New York University in 1997.
For a time, Fink was based in New York City, where she supervised art teachers in public schools. She noticed that often there were no books, and that the students were frequently alienated from books.
But “the kids loved to draw, paint, cartoon, etc.,” Fink said, “I learn best through making. So did these kids.”
To promote youth literacy, Fink was one of the founders of the (now defunct) Gorilla Press.
Fink’s life has been a winding path of queerness, art, pride and disability lineage. She wears her grandmother’s ring to honor her disability ancestors.
You can’t help but think that her grandmother would be proud.
Rape, murder of lesbian in Kenya sparks outrage across Africa￼
Report details U.S. efforts to promote LGBTQ rights abroad
Alice Walker sets the record straight in new book
Walking D.C.’s Ward 1 with Salah Czapary
‘Firebird’ soars with tale of love during Cold War
Meet America’s first out lesbian ambassador
D.C. gay man dies after being punched by bouncer at Philly bar
Russian court dissolves LGBTQ rights group
Homophobic attack on Delta flight attendant leads to arrest
ExxonMobil plans to ban Pride & BLM flags at its Houston offices
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Politics6 days ago
Overview of over 300 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in 2022
-
Florida7 days ago
Florida man allegedly attacked by boyfriend’s family for turning son gay
-
World1 day ago
Meet America’s first out lesbian ambassador
-
Local2 days ago
D.C. gay man dies after being punched by bouncer at Philly bar
-
Local6 days ago
Brett Parson waives right to attend arraignment after not guilty plea
-
Out & About6 days ago
Event celebrates 50 years since iconic speech that changed LGBTQ history
-
Russia4 days ago
Russian court dissolves LGBTQ rights group
-
National2 days ago
Homophobic attack on Delta flight attendant leads to arrest