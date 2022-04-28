Opinions
Walking D.C.’s Ward 1 with Salah Czapary
Would restore much needed LGBTQ representation to the Council
The first time I met with Salah Czapary I could barely hear what he was saying. Granted, it was a busy wine patio just off U Street on a crisp spring night, and no one likes drinking outside more than Washingtonians. But the incredible roar of ATV vehicles and dirt bikes up and down the thoroughfare could best be described as constant.
Our second meeting was much more agreeable. I have to say I took an almost immediate interest in Salah and his candidacy for the D.C. Council. A gay man, he reminded me that we’d had eight years without LGBTQ representation on the Council. Eight years since the conspicuous Jim Graham. Far, far too long for the city that boasts one of the highest LGBTQ populations in the country. So, I sat out with Salah, on a beautiful Sunday afternoon in the District, walking the street and visiting some of his favorite spots in the Ward he hopes to represent.
We started out on my street, California Street, in Adams Morgan. Walking around the corner to one of my favorites and his too, the Duplex Diner. Sitting on barstools there, it’s hard not to take an immediate liking to Czapary. With a bashful but full grin, he practically bubbles over with ideas for a better District. Salah is a D.C. cop. Or was, anyway, before leaving the force earlier this year to run for the Council seat. He joined the force in 2016, and patrolled the 4th District Substation on Park Road before being moved to headquarters as a civilian director, giving Salah the sort of experience and in-depth knowledge of practically every street, alley, and small business in Northwest.
We sat on barstools and talked crime. Crime is up in the District, way up. That’s no secret. The news now leads with stories ranging from random midday shootouts to horrific dog nappings. This year the city faces an increase in overall violent crime of nearly 28 percent. This includes a 55 percent increase in robberies, and 18 percent jump in carjackings. Homicides are now at an eye-popping 20-year high in the District. Salah explained, in a ‘defund the police’ moment, that the city has cut $15 million from the police budget, promising to reallocate those funds to other services such as mental health response, outreach, prevention, and community services. Almost 18 months later, these programs still have not materialized. Salah wants to change all that.
For Salah, there is no need to defund but rather reorder police priorities. He told me about dozens of 911 calls asking for police involvement in things not meant for them — like neighbor disputes, noise complaints, mental health episodes — in one instance he recalled being sent to a Northwest nail salon because a customer called 911 to complain about the salon’s lack of a particular service. A de-centering approach would take the burden off of an already stretched police force by offering what he calls, “alternative responses.”
Walking the south boundary of Ward 1 along U Street, we passed by the Third District Police Station, a complex I’ve always considered to be an outdated eyesore, not to mention a misuse of space. Taking up almost an entire city block, much of that is dedicated to a parking garage. We passed by the garage entrance; Salah told me that one side is a gate that won’t go up. Stuck, broken. The other, a gate that was shut. Also broken. They’ve been like that for a few years now, Salah said. Anyone who has been through the clunky process of applying for parking permits can attest to the rundown state of the station. “We’re a capital city,” he said. “A world class city. We deserve a world class police force.”
Our next stop was to grab some famous half smokes at Ben’s Chili Bowl. Walking there was more of a walking tour. Salah knew the history of practically every block. Recalling U Street’s history as the “Black Broadway” he is full of ideas on how to promote development, but also how to honor the history of these neighborhoods. Once at Ben’s, we sat in the ‘way back’. That’s where Salah, as head of the D.C. police’s Community Engagement Academy, had officers meet with local historians to have frank conversations on the city’s history of race and policing.
Moving up to Mount Pleasant and another Salah favorite, Mount Desert Ice Cream, we encountered voter after voter ready for something else. Something new. Walking, we were clocking some serious steps in Ward 1. But really we were only scratching the surface. Ward 1 is the densest of the city’s wards. It’s safe to say if you’re going out seeking nightlife, it’s likely in Ward 1. Practically in the heart of the city, the Ward contains such vibrant spots as Columbia Heights, Mount Pleasant, Adams Morgan, U Street. Its boundaries include tony Kalorama to the west and toward the east, historic LeDroit Park and Howard University.
“Everyone loves Ward 1,” Salah said. And it’s clear that he does as well. Being a police officer, he had a connection to practically every business we passed. But also being a police officer willing to think well outside the box, he had myriad ideas on how to shift, reallocate, rethink, and retool programs. As for those ATVs and the noise and safety issues that they create, “seize them,” he said, anytime they pull up for gas. But in his fresh approach and common sense sensibility, he realizes that will not necessarily solve it outright. People will still have the desire to ride. Why not build a riding park somewhere? “I don’t work in absolutes,” he said. Adding “there is no one solution to any one of the city’s problems.” The point is, Salah will try something.
Salah Czapary is in many ways also distinctly Washington, a gay man who is first generation American, born to a Palestinian mother and a Hungarian father, he represents a city that is diverse and in no way absolute. He would not only bring back much needed LGBTQ representation to the D.C. Council, but his palpable experience and his upbringing will bring a fresh and much-needed perspective to a city facing new and unique challenges.
The Democratic primary for the Ward 1 council seat is June 21.
Brock Thompson is a D.C.-based writer. He contributes regularly to the Blade.
Critical race theory banned by those who failed critical thinking
Republicans exhibit total disregard for democracy
Based on some of the legislation being passed by various states it is clear their legislators and governors were educated in schools that either didn’t teach critical thinking or they failed it. In Virginia and Florida, Govs. Glenn Youngkin and Ron DeSantis are pandering to the worst in our society without any real thought to the implications of what they are doing.
In Virginia, Youngkin promotes a ban on critical race theory, which has never been taught in a Virginia school. In Florida, DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay’ bill is the height of stupidity and it only hurts teachers and children. He is now fighting back against Disney, the state’s largest employer, for opposing the bill with the result being removal of Disney’s special district. That will hurt all Floridians especially those in all the surrounding counties more than Disney. They will now have to pay for all the services Disney currently pays for.
Other bills banning abortion only create havoc in our society. They are clearly not thought out but are a response by elected officials to a loud constituency with the hope it will get them reelected. Sadly, at the moment it just may. But as we have seen in our history, in the long run Americans tend to do the right thing even if it takes much longer than it should. I refuse to give up the fight for logic and the use of critical thinking.
It has become clear the Jan. 6 insurrection was part of this lack of critical thinking when you listen to most of the people who have now been charged with a crime. They have excuses of not knowing what they were doing, just following Trump’s orders, etc. Many charged were caught by their own videos, or members of their own family and friends who turned them in. Clearly not a thought-out plan.
We are now hearing the audio of calls made by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, which he clearly should have known were there, countering what he told everyone about his thoughts about Trump. Clearly he wanted him to resign. Looks like Trump has enough to blackmail him with to feel he can continue to support him. It is reported “One of Meadows’s top aides, Cassidy Hutchinson, told congressional investigators she recalled Anthony Ornato, a senior Secret Service official who also held the role of a political adviser at the White House, coming in and saying that we had intel reports saying that there could potentially be violence on the 6th. And Mr. Meadows said: All right. Let’s talk about it.”
Investigators also have found evidence that “Meadows repeatedly communicated with GOP Reps. Scott Perry (Pa.) and Jim Jordan (Ohio) before and on Jan. 6, 2021. Hutchinson identified Perry, Jordan, and Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) as the leading proponents in Congress “who were raising the idea of the Vice President doing anything other than just counting electoral votes on January the 6th.” Hard to believe these people were so stupid, but the reality is they came close to getting away with it. As disgusting as he is in so many ways, it appears more and more we owe much to Mike Pence for standing up to them and defending our democracy.
Now we have Marjorie Taylor Green testifying in front of a judge as she tries to stay on the ballot. She told “a lawyer for voters seeking to disqualify her from running for re-election that she did not know how to answer a question about whether she advocates violence against people with whom she disagrees.” I don’t think the lawsuit will succeed as it’s reported to be based on her violating a U.S. Constitution provision called the “Insurrectionist Disqualification Clause” by supporting an incendiary rally that preceded last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.” I am keeping my fingers crossed for a miracle as she is beyond being a disgusting individual, she is a really dangerous one.
We live in this netherworld where the unthinkable is happening everyday spurred on by elected politicians who clearly have given up on any critical thinking and just deal with their own emotional response to an issue or those of their constituents. They have a total disregard for democracy and how our country has managed to exist since the founding fathers signed the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.
My prediction is in the long run we will continue to exist and the names of these clowns will be found on the trash heap of history.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Remembering Wendy Rieger
She helped put SMYAL’s brunch fundraiser on the map
When Wendy was on stage, every eye was on her.
Wendy Rieger emceed 11 SMYAL Fall Brunches, and for more than a decade, she brought joy, humor, and light to the room. What began as a favor for her friend, former SMYAL Board Chair Mike Schwartz, became a personal passion.
Her first year as emcee, in 2008, there were only 80 or so people in attendance in a small room at the Omni Shoreham. By the time Wendy took her final bow on the SMYAL stage in 2018, more than 600 supporters of LGBTQ youth packed the room. Wendy made SMYAL’s annual brunch something people wanted to come to, and she helped put our event, and organization, on the map.
People loved Wendy. Her wit was unmatched and her passion for and loyalty to our community radiated every time she took command of the microphone. Mike Schwartz recalled a story of one brunch when a technical glitch caused a delay in the speaking program. Someone pulled Wendy aside and asked her to stretch her remarks and stall until a video was ready to play. She turned back to the audience and declared, “I’ve just been told to stretch if anyone wants to join me.” Immediately, Wendy began stretching in every direction on stage. The room broke out in laughter, and soon enough, everyone was on their feet stretching with her. That’s how much she commanded a room.
Working with SMYAL wasn’t just a job or another speaking engagement for Wendy; it was something she was genuinely passionate about. SMYAL’s brunches were typically hosted on Sundays, a day Wendy would set aside for herself to rest after a long week on-air. But she always made time for SMYAL. She brought an emotional authenticity to her role as brunch emcee. Just as much as she knew how to make a room laugh, she would choke up when talking with a youth about their experiences in SMYAL’s programs. She put her own time, energy, and money into supporting LGBTQ youth – whether it was purchasing a table at the brunch or donating a home-cooked dinner and an evening at her apartment with her and Tom Sherwood to the auction.
When Wendy finally made the decision to take a step back from hosting the brunch after more than a decade, she left big shoes to fill. She had been with SMYAL from a time when our future looked uncertain, and her involvement with the brunch helped make it one of the premier LGBTQ events in the region. Wendy used her platform to bring people in, to elevate the issues of the LGBTQ community, to help SMYAL provide critical services to LGBTQ youth by raising needed resources – and she did it all with sincerity.
Wendy’s passing is not only a huge loss for the D.C. community she loved so much, but for the LGBTQ community, which lost a true ally. She was a force of nature. We are grateful to have been in her orbit and to have worked closely with her for so many years. We talk a lot about pride in the LGBTQ community, and we are truly proud that we not only got to call the incomparable Wendy Rieger a friend, but a true part of the SMYAL family.
Daniel Penchina is president of Penchina Partners and interim executive director of SMYAL.
Wanted: Democrats with a new idea on how to win
White House messaging isn’t working as Biden sinks in polls
When I read Presidential polls I often wonder if the people who respond to them actually understand how government works. Do they understand what actual power a president has on his/her own to make change? Do they understand when Joe Biden ran, committing to work for climate change, voting rights, and equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community, in nearly every instance to turn his commitment into reality he needs Congress to pass legislation? So while I understand some being unhappy with these things not happening, and laying some blame on the president, I wonder what their next actions will be.
According to an average of recent polling by Five Thirty-Eight Joe Biden now has an approval rating of only 41.6%. By way of comparison, former President Trump’s polling average shows as of April 13 his favorable rating is 43.7%.
Clearly this is a problem not only for the president but for the Democratic Party. Those answering the pollster’s questions are blaming the president for all the ills they are facing. He is being viewed negatively on how he is dealing with the war in Ukraine, handling COVID and for inflation. More people blame him for rising gas prices than they do Putin. I think inflation overrides all their other considerations. They blame Biden for prices at the gas pump, grocery store, their rent going up, and nothing else matters.
I know my view is skewed. As a single retired man with a decent nest-egg, I am not overly impacted by inflation. Yet a quick trip to the grocery store shows why a family would be. Three weeks ago, at my Safeway, a dozen jumbo eggs were $2.49, yesterday they were $3.99; a container of sliced strawberries and blueberries was $7.99 two months ago and is now $9.99. Everything has gone up and quite drastically. Gas and rent are up dramatically as well. So it is difficult to convince a mom/dad who is shopping they should really be looking at the unemployment rate, the lowest it’s been in years, the creation of millions of jobs, and bringing the national debt down by $1.5 trillion, is what they should be judging the president on.
In one recent CBS News/YouGov poll “just 42% of Americans approve of Biden’s performance while 58 percent disapprove.” This poll looked at his numbers across different demographic and age groups.
Some of my younger friends complain about what Biden has not done. They talk about not getting free college, not eliminating all student debt, not keeping his commitment on voting rights and climate change. According to the poll people under age 30 gave Biden a resounding thumbs-down, with 57 percent saying they disapprove and just 43 percent saying they approve of the president’s performance.
So once again my question to them would be: “What will you do in the upcoming elections?” Will you stay home, or will you vote against Democrats to indicate your disappointment with the president? If either of those scenarios happens they will be as the saying goes, ‘cutting off their nose to spite their face.’
To win, Democrats must convince their voters to vote in larger numbers. Democratic candidates must explain if additional Democrats are elected to the Senate, the president will no longer be held hostage by one or two who don’t like his programs. The power of those like Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) who have held up some of the president’s major initiatives will be diluted. Unfortunately, history doesn’t bode well for Democrats.
The same poll shows “A 54 percent majority of Hispanics and 33 percent of African Americans said they disapprove of Biden — and 22 percent of people who voted for Biden in 2020 also disapprove.” Those numbers alone are really scary for Democrats heading into the mid-term elections.
It is clear the messaging Democrats are using isn’t working. So one must question who is doing the messaging at the White House these days? What changes are they looking to make and will it make a difference? The results of these early April polls reflect a sour national mood. Republicans who have zero answers to any problem are making inflation, illegal immigration and parental control of schools the issues, and are winning.
So with higher inflation forecast, COVID restrictions dragging on, and high crime rates, can Democrats turn this around? I don’t know. Clearly the media and 24-hour news cycles don’t help. Good things get reported once while the bad things seem to be on a continuous loop.
So please, if you are a Democrat and have a good answer or idea, speak up. Our country needs you.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
‘Firebird’ soars with tale of love during Cold War
Biden names lesbian Hispanic immigrant to serve on federal judiciary
Meet America’s first out lesbian ambassador
Musk’s Twitter takeover riles some LGBTQ users
D.C. gay man dies after being punched by bouncer at Philly bar
Russian court dissolves LGBTQ rights group
Homophobic attack on Delta flight attendant leads to arrest
Meet America’s first out lesbian ambassador
ExxonMobil plans to ban Pride & BLM flags at its Houston offices
