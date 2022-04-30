Photos
PHOTOS: Call of the Wild!
Gay Day at the Zoo Opening Party held at Trade
The Blue Ballers and Swallows Stonewall Kickball teams hosted a fundraiser for the D.C. Center for the LGBTQ Community at Trade on Saturday. The event was the opening party for Gay Day at the Zoo to be held on May 1.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Gay Western Maryland
Dezi Minaj crowned at pageant at The Lodge
The 2022 Miss Gay Western Maryland pageant was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Friday, April 29. Dezi Minaj was crowned the winner with Sorority winning first alternate. Both queens qualify to compete in the 2022 Miss Gay Maryland competition in October.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Broadway Beauties
The Palace presents a cabaret at Earp’s Ordinary in Fairfax City
The Palace presented the “Broadway Beauties” drag show at Earp’s Ordinary in Fairfax City, Va. Performers included Mas Vusi, Lemon X Fluiditea, Nutz N Boltz, Alan Xtra and Bretton Watts.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Euph[orri]a
KC B Yoncé and Jazzmine perform at Electric Rainbow party
A Euphoria-themed party, “Electric Rainbow: Euph[orri]a” was held at the Capo Backroom on Sunday, April 24. Entertainment included drag performances by KC B Yoncé and Jazzmine.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
