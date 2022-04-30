Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: Call of the Wild!

Gay Day at the Zoo Opening Party held at Trade

Published

5 hours ago

on

The 'Call Of The Wild! Gay Day At The Zoo Opening Party' was held at Trade on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Blue Ballers and Swallows Stonewall Kickball teams hosted a fundraiser for the D.C. Center for the LGBTQ Community at Trade on Saturday. The event was the opening party for Gay Day at the Zoo to be held on May 1.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Miss Gay Western Maryland

Dezi Minaj crowned at pageant at The Lodge

Published

20 hours ago

on

April 30, 2022

By

Dezi Minaj is crowned 2022 Miss Gay Western Maryland at the Lodge in Boonesboro, Md. on Friday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2022 Miss Gay Western Maryland pageant was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Friday, April 29. Dezi Minaj was crowned the winner with Sorority winning first alternate. Both queens qualify to compete in the 2022 Miss Gay Maryland competition in October.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Broadway Beauties

The Palace presents a cabaret at Earp’s Ordinary in Fairfax City

Published

4 days ago

on

April 27, 2022

By

Performers in 'Broadway Beauties' included singing, signing (ASL) and drag in their acts. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Palace presented the “Broadway Beauties” drag show at Earp’s Ordinary in Fairfax City, Va. Performers included Mas Vusi, Lemon X Fluiditea, Nutz N Boltz, Alan Xtra and Bretton Watts.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Euph[orri]a

KC B Yoncé and Jazzmine perform at Electric Rainbow party

Published

6 days ago

on

April 24, 2022

By

A scene from "Euph[orri]a on Sunday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

A Euphoria-themed party, “Electric Rainbow: Euph[orri]a” was held at the Capo Backroom on Sunday, April 24. Entertainment included drag performances by KC B Yoncé and Jazzmine.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

