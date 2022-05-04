Arts & Entertainment
New York City is ready to dazzle visitors again
New York City felt like it was almost its bustling self again.
New York City felt like it was almost its bustling self again as I walked through the streets enjoying the warm spring weather during a recent trip.
The city, like many others, is forever changed after more than two years of the COVID pandemic, but in true New York fashion, the Big Apple is coming back. It was my second trip within six months after about a two and a half year break.
New Yorkers rolled up their sleeves (more than 80% are vaccinated), masked up, and have done pretty much everything they can to get their groove back. However, COVID subvariants continue to emerge in the ongoing pandemic. Some venues are still enforcing proof of vaccination and masks. Face coverings are still required on all public transportation until further notice and in Broadway theaters at least until May 31.
Recently, COVID cases have been on the rise in New York due to the new highly contagious Omicron subvariant, BA.2.12.1. People planning to visit should check the city’s visitor site (under Basic Information) for the latest.
Some Broadway shows have canceled performances due to COVID. Other shows are taking place. New restaurants are opening, and reservations are harder to get than ever before. New museum exhibits are opening. Big events are coming back like New York Pride, which returns in-person June 26 with the theme “Unapologetically Us.”
“Our community has been through tremendous hardships over the past few years, beginning with the pandemic, and continuing with a reckoning with social justice, threats to our democracy, and more recently armed conflict overseas,” stated NYC Pride’s new executive director, Sandra Perez, in a March 25 news release. “Compounding these struggles is the onslaught of legislation around the country that directly targets LGBTQIA+ individuals.
“In spite of these challenges and attacks, we are here to tell the country and the world: we will not be erased,” Perez continued, stating that the community will stand together to face the attacks on the LGBTQ community across the country and around the world. “We will continue to love and live our truth and be our full and complete selves – and we are not going to apologize for it.”
NYC Pride board Co-Chair Sue Doster noted the importance of the annual celebration that attracts upward of two million people from across the United States and all over the world.
“We’re thrilled to be able to finally invite everyone back,” she stated.
Tourism officials said the city is rebounding.
“The city is as vibrant as ever,” said Chris Heywood, a gay man who’s executive vice president of global communication of NYC & Company, New York City’s destination marketing and convention and visitors bureau.
The pandemic did not completely stop New York from retrofitting, innovating, and building new hotels, spectacular sites, and opening new restaurants.
“That’s the beauty about New York,” Heywood continued. “Resilience is really our middle name. People are going to encounter a city that is continuing to come back.”
New attractions
Some of the new things to see in New York are Summit One Vanderbilt, the Moynihan Train Hall, and Little Island, the latest park near the Chelsea Piers.
The city’s newest vantage point is at Summit One Vanderbilt. The Summit is a 65,000 square foot space at the top of the 93-story office and residential building at One Vanderbilt adjacent to Grand Central Station.
The observatory deck opened in October 2021. It is much more than the highest view (for the moment) of New York City; it’s an experience with a view. Each room is an art installation accentuating the feeling of being high in the sky or in the clouds. At the very top are Apres and the Summit Terrace, where my girlfriend and I enjoyed a cocktail while admiring New York’s sparkling skyline under the night sky.
Tickets to catch the sunset view cost about an extra $16. The Summit does not itemize what the extra amount is at checkout, but it’s for experiencing the Summit at the golden hour, the optimal time of day.
It wouldn’t be New York City without the many opportunities to see art. This spring and summer visitors can catch the 80th edition of the Whitney Museum of American Art’s “Biennial 2022: Quiet As It’s Kept,” which opened April 6. The two-floor exhibit brings together a survey of 63 American artists exploring the darkness and disruption of 2020. The title is a colloquial phrase taken from the late novelist Toni Morrison. The show runs through September 5.
Henri Mattise lovers can take in a rare exhibit of the French artist’s early works that formed modern art at the Museum of Modern Art exhibition “Mattise: The Red Studio,” which opened May 1. The show runs through September 10.
The Brooklyn Museum is featuring “Andy Warhol: Revelation”, showing now through June 19.
Brooklyn Academy of Music is featuring the DanceAfrica Festival, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary through the end of this month.
I rarely leave New York without seeing at least one show on Broadway. Right now, it’s all about the classics and some new musicals (“Wicked,” “Chicago,” and “Funny Girl”) and plays (“Plaza Suite” and “To Kill A Mockingbird”).
Dining and drinking
Food draws my girlfriend and I to New York just as much as Broadway’s musicals. For this trip, I sought out restaurants that were old favorites that survived the pandemic, some that were reborn, and others that were new.
During the day we lunched at the fun, cheeky and very gay diner Cafeteria; a Chelsea neighborhood staple, Elmo; and famed chef and restaurateur David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar.
At night we hit the town enjoying dishes crafted by some of New York’s finest lesbian chefs. Chef and restaurateur duo Rita Sodi and Jody Williams’ beloved Via Carota lived up to the hype. You can’t go wrong with pasta, but this is exceptional pasta. I also dined at the culinary couple’s newest venture The Commerce Inn. It veers away from the chefs’ usual turf, French and Italian cuisine, exploring and modernizing American Shaker dishes that hit the mark.
Lesbian executive chef Hillary Sterling crafted a distinctive Italian menu at Ci Siamo restaurateur Danny Meyer’s latest culinary venture. Lesbian executive chef Mary Attea at the Michelin-rated The Musket Room serves a revisioned world on your plate. There was no doubt that I wouldn’t enjoy chef and restaurateur Mark Strausman’s new restaurant Mark’s Off Madison, which has a warm atmosphere and incredible, flavorful comfort food.
Two unique restaurants that might signal a shift in the queer culinary scene in New York are Tagmo and Hags. Both restaurants are queer-owned and -operated. They actively hire LGBTQ staff and are deeply involved in the community.
Queer chef Surbhi Sahni is the heart behind Tagmo, an Indian restaurant that opened in Seaport, a small shopping and dining center near One World Trade Center, in September 2021. Tagmo is not your average Indian restaurant. Dining there is a gastronomic adventure through India with all its diverse cuisines.
The much-anticipated Hags is targeted to open just ahead of Memorial Day weekend, May 25. The Lower Eastside restaurant aims to be the first upscale queer restaurant, according to business and life partners Telly Justice, a transgender woman, and Camille Lindsley, a queer woman.
New York’s nightlife isn’t quite what it used to be like yet. My girlfriend and I enjoyed early nightcaps at Tiny’s & The Bar Upstairs in Tribeca, the historic Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, and Bar Veloce in Chelsea.
Village lesbian bar mainstays – Henrietta Hudson and Cubbyhole – and Brooklyn’s Ginger’s Bar got makeovers during the pandemic and recently reopened. Catch roving lesbian events hosted by Dyke Beer and Dave’s Lesbian Bar on their websites or follow them on social media.
The boys are back in action from Midtown to Harlem with bars and nightclubs for every stripe in the rainbow flag. Check out Midtown’s swanky The Townhouse of New York. Head to the West Village’s Playhouse or get nostalgic at New York’s oldest gay bar Julius’ and the historic Stonewall Inn. Head uptown to Harlem for the last remaining Black-owned gay bar Alibi Lounge.
Where to stay
My girlfriend and I stayed at the Smyth Tribeca. The newly renovated modern 100-room hotel opened in September 2021. The hotel is comfortable, chic, and perfectly located on the corner of Chambers Street and West Broadway above the Westside’s 1 line. The subway line is a direct vein to Broadway, the Village, and many of New York’s most popular destinations.
Getting around
New York’s metro is going touchless with Omny, an app that allows riders to tag on and off the subway and buses with their smartphones and other smart devices. Riders can choose to use the Metro Card or the app to get around the city.
Arts & Entertainment
10 LGBTQ events this week
Sports, concerts, drag, dancing and more May 2-8
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in D.C. that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
John Waters at Politics & Prose
Monday, May 2
7 p.m.
Politics & Prose
5015 Connecticut Avenue, N.W.
Free / masks required
Website | Facebook
Multi-hyphenate king of trash John Waters joins author and professor Marion Winik in a discussion over his new book, “Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance” at Politics & Prose on Monday.
Detox at Pitchers
Wednesday, May 4
Meet-and-greet 9 p.m./Show 10 p.m.
Pitchers / A League of Her Own
2317 18th Street, N.W.
Free / 21+ / vaccination required
Facebook | Twitter
Detox of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame makes an appearance at Pitchers on Wednesday. There will be a free meet and greet hosted by BaNaka that starts at 9 p.m. with wristbands given to the first 100 people to purchase food or a beverage, so it is suggested by organizers to arrive by 8 p.m. to secure your spot in the meet and greet to get a photo with Detox.
A drag show hosted by Cake and Venus Valhalla follows with performances by Dr. Torcher, Echinacea, Mia Vanderbilt, Rico Pico and Tiara Missou.
Revenge of the Fifth
Thursday, May 5
Doors 5 p.m. / Show 6 p.m.
Dragon Distillery
1341 Hughes Ford Road
Frederick, Md.
$20 / 21+
Facebook | Eventbrite
A drag show will pay tribute to favorite Star Wars characters. Axe throwing and drink packages are available upon arrival. The event is hosted by Chasity Vain.
Cinco de Mayo
Thursday, May 5
6-10 p.m. TDG Rooftop / 10 p.m. Kiki
The Dirty Goose and Kiki
913 U Street, N.W.
21+
Website
Gay bars Kiki and The Dirty Goose are teaming up for a Cinco de Mayo party. DJ Alex Love entertains on the Dirty Goose rooftop from 6 to 10, followed by an underwear contest at Kiki featuring Crystal Edge and djDJ.
Sleaze
Thursday, May 5
Doors 9 p.m.
DC9
913 U Street, N.W.
$10 / 21+ / vaccination required
Facebook | Instagram
Sleaze is a monthly LGBTQ+ party at DC9 with drag, DJs and dancing. Performers include Jane Saw and Blaq Dinamyte with DJs Keenan Orr and Lemz joined by special guest DJ SPRKLBB.
Flag Football Recreation League Playoffs and Afterparty
Friday, May 6
Game 6:30-9 p.m.
The Fields at RFK
Afterparty 9 p.m.
Wunder Garten at NoMa
1101 First Street, N.E.
Website
Semifinals for the D.C. Gay Flag Football League (DCGFFL) Recreation League start at 6:30pm at The Fields at RFK. Winners will play in a championship at 8 p.m.
Following the games, players and spectators celebrate at Wunder Garten.
Legends: Celebrity Impersonations Show
Friday, May 6
Doors 7 p.m. / Show 7:45 p.m.
ACT Black Box Studio
43 S Potomac Street
Hagerstown, Md.
$15 General Admission/$30 Dinner at the Dog House
Facebook | Tickets
Go to ACT Black Box Studio in Hagerstown, Md. on Friday for a night of celebrity impersonations and fun. Performers include Ashley Bannks, Onyx D. Pearl, Ivanna Rights, Chasity Vain, Nicole James and Madison St. Lawrence. If you can’t make it on Friday, there is another show on Saturday, May 7 (see details in links above).
First Friday LGBTQ+ Social
Friday, May 6
7-9 p.m.
The Commentary
801 North Glebe Road
Arlington, Va.
Free / RSVP at Eventbrite
Eventbrite | Meetup | Facebook
This free social event hosted by Go Gay DC is an opportunity to meet new friends and hang out with fellow members of the area LGBTQ+ community in a relaxed setting.
Queen ‘n Drag Brunch Revue
Saturday, May 7
Seating 11 a.m. / Show 12 p.m.
Fairouz Lounge
3815 South George Mason Drive
Falls Church, Va.
$25-$45 +tax
allevents | Eventbrite
Tori Love and Dee Dee Amor Dior host a drag brunch revue at Fairouz Lounge in Falls Church, Va. on Saturday.
Tori Amos at MGM
Sunday, May 8
8 p.m.
MGM National Harbor
101 MGM National Avenue
Oxon Hill, Md.
$49.50 – $202.50
Tickets | Website
Tori Amos brings her Ocean to Ocean Tour to MGM National Harbor on Sunday.
If you would like to let us know about an upcoming event, email [email protected] with details.
Photos
PHOTOS: Gay Day at the Zoo
International Family Equality Day celebrated at annual outing
Gay Day at the Zoo was held on May 1, International Family Equality Day, at the Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Call of the Wild!
Gay Day at the Zoo Opening Party held at Trade
The Blue Ballers and Swallows Stonewall Kickball teams hosted a fundraiser for the D.C. Center for the LGBTQ Community at Trade on Saturday. The event was the opening party for Gay Day at the Zoo to be held on May 1.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
New York City is ready to dazzle visitors again
Roe leak stokes fears that LGBTQ rights are now at heightened risk
Gay Lithuania MP sharply criticizes Russia
Blade event to celebrate 50th anniversary of historic APA speech
Louisiana lawmakers reject ‘Don’t say gay’ bill
First they came for Roe; Obergefell is next
JR.’s owner Eric Little dies
JR.’s owner Eric Little dies
Philadelphia bouncer charged with 3rd degree murder for punching gay man
PHOTOS: Miss Gay Western Maryland
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Opinions1 day ago
First they came for Roe; Obergefell is next
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
JR.’s owner Eric Little dies
-
Obituary1 day ago
JR.’s owner Eric Little dies
-
Opinions7 days ago
Walking D.C.’s Ward 1 with Salah Czapary
-
Pennsylvania2 days ago
Philadelphia bouncer charged with 3rd degree murder for punching gay man
-
Canada6 days ago
Canada lifts gay blood donor ban
-
South America5 days ago
First transgender congresswoman in Chile details legislative agenda
-
Photos5 days ago
PHOTOS: Miss Gay Western Maryland