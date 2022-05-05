Arts & Entertainment
A weekend of art, music, and food in Brentwood
John Paradiso among artists featured in Arts, Beats, and Eats Festival
Survival, liberation, and celebration: those are the threads woven through John Paradiso’s work, and ones that also color the entirety of next weekend’s Arts, Beats, and Eats Festival at the Gateway Arts District in Brentwood.
More than 20 musicians, artists, and restaurateurs are joining creative forces on May 14. Paused by the pandemic, the festival is back in action after two years of hiatus.
Paradiso, though, has been crafting visual storytelling through his work for 30 years. Paradiso, a gay man, moved to the D.C. area more than two decades ago, initially working at Whitman Walker Health. He and his partner (also an artist) have made Brentwood their home for nearly as long, enlivening the already-progressive neighborhood.
“It’s a similar vibe to Takoma Park,” Paradiso says, “and we have felt comfortable and open here.”
Paradiso is a mixed-media artist, whose work initially drew from the impact of the early years of the AIDS epidemic and now incorporates themes of homophobia, aging, and sexuality.
“After moving to Washington, D.C.,” he says, “and reflecting on past visits to the AIDS Memorial Quilt on the National Mall, I was inspired to make quilts that spoke of survival and sexual liberation.”
His early work coalesced into his Men Working Series, and later his Soft Port and Paper Quilt/Collage series. The three “combine images of men and masculinity, using working methods that are considered traditionally feminine, such as sewing, embroidery, hand quilting, and scrap booking.”
Paradiso plays with gender norms, co-opting embroidery as a medium that channels the stitch work that his grandmothers were so adept at – and creating erotic images in his textiles.
The series removes the raw graphic nature and sexuality of pornography “and places it into the context of nostalgia, the home sewn, and a more romantic point of view,” he says.
While he has shown his work in the area for the entirety of his career, Paradiso more recently took a lead role at the Gateway Community Development Corporation’s Curator of Programs at the Gateway Arts Center. He is now a lead art consultant at the new nearby mixed-use developments, Studio 3807 and Artisan 4100.
Paradiso also oversees several studios in both buildings, in which he invites a rotating list of artists to show their work.
During the festival, these and other temporary exhibits will be on display, including Paradiso’s work at the Studio 3807 building. Other featured artists’ work will come alive at Artisan 4100. There, he and his team are transforming a loading dock into a vibrant arts space. The visual medium will be accompanied by the Beats aspect: Just Rock will play live music during the day from their own studio space.
Finally, the Eats portion takes place at the miXt Food Hall, also located at Studio 3807. Various chefs, bartenders, and others will set up live demonstrations during the day, featuring sessions like making lobster corn dogs and knife-sharpening skills. The hall will also host food and drink specials.
Once the Arts open studios and Beats live music finish at 5 p.m., miXt is hosting an after-party until 8 p.m.
Paradiso is proud to be part of an ongoing tradition of open-door studio work, emphasizing a community of openness and creativity. The miXt food hall, he notes, has held drag brunches for several years. “This is a celebration,” he says.
When the new developments were built in the Arts District, Paradiso worked hard to ensure that this atmosphere remained. “The festival underlines that this is still a dynamic Arts District, reinforcing that this is a gem and that we take care of the community. Having these studios filled with LGBTQ content shows that we can create the art that we want – there is space and something for everyone,” he says.
Student turns Blade into art
Burrows uses clippings in Corcoran School of the Arts and Design project
Diana Burrows, a student at the Corcoran School of the Arts and Design in D.C., turned to the Blade for inspiration for a recent assignment. Students were asked to create a collage and then to replicate the collage in paint. Burrows used Blade clippings to create her project and her professor thought we might be interested in featuring it. Indeed, we are and here it is. Thanks, Diana!
Burrows, a lesbian, is a freshman at George Washington University majoring in psychology. She also enjoys painting and drawing and takes classes at the Corcoran.
“I love to use my art to tell a message, and putting my art into a newspaper spreads that message even farther,” she said.
PHOTOS: Detox at Pitchers
Season five ‘Drag Race’ contestant entertains at LGBTQ venue
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni Detox performed at Pitchers on Wednesday, May 4. Other drag performers included Cake, Venus Valhalla, Dr. Torcher, Echinacea, Mia Vanderbilt, Rico Pico and Tiara Missou.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
New York City is ready to dazzle visitors again
New York City felt like it was almost its bustling self again.
New York City felt like it was almost its bustling self again as I walked through the streets enjoying the warm spring weather during a recent trip.
The city, like many others, is forever changed after more than two years of the COVID pandemic, but in true New York fashion, the Big Apple is coming back. It was my second trip within six months after about a two and a half year break.
New Yorkers rolled up their sleeves (more than 80% are vaccinated), masked up, and have done pretty much everything they can to get their groove back. However, COVID subvariants continue to emerge in the ongoing pandemic. Some venues are still enforcing proof of vaccination and masks. Face coverings are still required on all public transportation until further notice and in Broadway theaters at least until May 31.
Recently, COVID cases have been on the rise in New York due to the new highly contagious Omicron subvariant, BA.2.12.1. People planning to visit should check the city’s visitor site (under Basic Information) for the latest.
Some Broadway shows have canceled performances due to COVID. Other shows are taking place. New restaurants are opening, and reservations are harder to get than ever before. New museum exhibits are opening. Big events are coming back like New York Pride, which returns in-person June 26 with the theme “Unapologetically Us.”
“Our community has been through tremendous hardships over the past few years, beginning with the pandemic, and continuing with a reckoning with social justice, threats to our democracy, and more recently armed conflict overseas,” stated NYC Pride’s new executive director, Sandra Perez, in a March 25 news release. “Compounding these struggles is the onslaught of legislation around the country that directly targets LGBTQIA+ individuals.
“In spite of these challenges and attacks, we are here to tell the country and the world: we will not be erased,” Perez continued, stating that the community will stand together to face the attacks on the LGBTQ community across the country and around the world. “We will continue to love and live our truth and be our full and complete selves – and we are not going to apologize for it.”
NYC Pride board Co-Chair Sue Doster noted the importance of the annual celebration that attracts upward of two million people from across the United States and all over the world.
“We’re thrilled to be able to finally invite everyone back,” she stated.
Tourism officials said the city is rebounding.
“The city is as vibrant as ever,” said Chris Heywood, a gay man who’s executive vice president of global communication of NYC & Company, New York City’s destination marketing and convention and visitors bureau.
The pandemic did not completely stop New York from retrofitting, innovating, and building new hotels, spectacular sites, and opening new restaurants.
“That’s the beauty about New York,” Heywood continued. “Resilience is really our middle name. People are going to encounter a city that is continuing to come back.”
New attractions
Some of the new things to see in New York are Summit One Vanderbilt, the Moynihan Train Hall, and Little Island, the latest park near the Chelsea Piers.
The city’s newest vantage point is at Summit One Vanderbilt. The Summit is a 65,000 square foot space at the top of the 93-story office and residential building at One Vanderbilt adjacent to Grand Central Station.
The observatory deck opened in October 2021. It is much more than the highest view (for the moment) of New York City; it’s an experience with a view. Each room is an art installation accentuating the feeling of being high in the sky or in the clouds. At the very top are Apres and the Summit Terrace, where my girlfriend and I enjoyed a cocktail while admiring New York’s sparkling skyline under the night sky.
Tickets to catch the sunset view cost about an extra $16. The Summit does not itemize what the extra amount is at checkout, but it’s for experiencing the Summit at the golden hour, the optimal time of day.
It wouldn’t be New York City without the many opportunities to see art. This spring and summer visitors can catch the 80th edition of the Whitney Museum of American Art’s “Biennial 2022: Quiet As It’s Kept,” which opened April 6. The two-floor exhibit brings together a survey of 63 American artists exploring the darkness and disruption of 2020. The title is a colloquial phrase taken from the late novelist Toni Morrison. The show runs through September 5.
Henri Mattise lovers can take in a rare exhibit of the French artist’s early works that formed modern art at the Museum of Modern Art exhibition “Mattise: The Red Studio,” which opened May 1. The show runs through September 10.
The Brooklyn Museum is featuring “Andy Warhol: Revelation”, showing now through June 19.
Brooklyn Academy of Music is featuring the DanceAfrica Festival, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary through the end of this month.
I rarely leave New York without seeing at least one show on Broadway. Right now, it’s all about the classics and some new musicals (“Wicked,” “Chicago,” and “Funny Girl”) and plays (“Plaza Suite” and “To Kill A Mockingbird”).
Dining and drinking
Food draws my girlfriend and I to New York just as much as Broadway’s musicals. For this trip, I sought out restaurants that were old favorites that survived the pandemic, some that were reborn, and others that were new.
During the day we lunched at the fun, cheeky and very gay diner Cafeteria; a Chelsea neighborhood staple, Elmo; and famed chef and restaurateur David Chang’s Momofuku Noodle Bar.
At night we hit the town enjoying dishes crafted by some of New York’s finest lesbian chefs. Chef and restaurateur duo Rita Sodi and Jody Williams’ beloved Via Carota lived up to the hype. You can’t go wrong with pasta, but this is exceptional pasta. I also dined at the culinary couple’s newest venture The Commerce Inn. It veers away from the chefs’ usual turf, French and Italian cuisine, exploring and modernizing American Shaker dishes that hit the mark.
Lesbian executive chef Hillary Sterling crafted a distinctive Italian menu at Ci Siamo restaurateur Danny Meyer’s latest culinary venture. Lesbian executive chef Mary Attea at the Michelin-rated The Musket Room serves a revisioned world on your plate. There was no doubt that I wouldn’t enjoy chef and restaurateur Mark Strausman’s new restaurant Mark’s Off Madison, which has a warm atmosphere and incredible, flavorful comfort food.
Two unique restaurants that might signal a shift in the queer culinary scene in New York are Tagmo and Hags. Both restaurants are queer-owned and -operated. They actively hire LGBTQ staff and are deeply involved in the community.
Queer chef Surbhi Sahni is the heart behind Tagmo, an Indian restaurant that opened in Seaport, a small shopping and dining center near One World Trade Center, in September 2021. Tagmo is not your average Indian restaurant. Dining there is a gastronomic adventure through India with all its diverse cuisines.
The much-anticipated Hags is targeted to open just ahead of Memorial Day weekend, May 25. The Lower Eastside restaurant aims to be the first upscale queer restaurant, according to business and life partners Telly Justice, a transgender woman, and Camille Lindsley, a queer woman.
New York’s nightlife isn’t quite what it used to be like yet. My girlfriend and I enjoyed early nightcaps at Tiny’s & The Bar Upstairs in Tribeca, the historic Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, and Bar Veloce in Chelsea.
Village lesbian bar mainstays – Henrietta Hudson and Cubbyhole – and Brooklyn’s Ginger’s Bar got makeovers during the pandemic and recently reopened. Catch roving lesbian events hosted by Dyke Beer and Dave’s Lesbian Bar on their websites or follow them on social media.
The boys are back in action from Midtown to Harlem with bars and nightclubs for every stripe in the rainbow flag. Check out Midtown’s swanky The Townhouse of New York. Head to the West Village’s Playhouse or get nostalgic at New York’s oldest gay bar Julius’ and the historic Stonewall Inn. Head uptown to Harlem for the last remaining Black-owned gay bar Alibi Lounge.
Where to stay
My girlfriend and I stayed at the Smyth Tribeca. The newly renovated modern 100-room hotel opened in September 2021. The hotel is comfortable, chic, and perfectly located on the corner of Chambers Street and West Broadway above the Westside’s 1 line. The subway line is a direct vein to Broadway, the Village, and many of New York’s most popular destinations.
Getting around
New York’s metro is going touchless with Omny, an app that allows riders to tag on and off the subway and buses with their smartphones and other smart devices. Riders can choose to use the Metro Card or the app to get around the city.
