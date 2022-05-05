Photos
PHOTOS: Detox at Pitchers
Season five ‘Drag Race’ contestant entertains at LGBTQ venue
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni Detox performed at Pitchers on Wednesday, May 4. Other drag performers included Cake, Venus Valhalla, Dr. Torcher, Echinacea, Mia Vanderbilt, Rico Pico and Tiara Missou.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Gay Day at the Zoo
International Family Equality Day celebrated at annual outing
Gay Day at the Zoo was held on May 1, International Family Equality Day, at the Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Call of the Wild!
Gay Day at the Zoo Opening Party held at Trade
The Blue Ballers and Swallows Stonewall Kickball teams hosted a fundraiser for the D.C. Center for the LGBTQ Community at Trade on Saturday. The event was the opening party for Gay Day at the Zoo to be held on May 1.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Miss Gay Western Maryland
Dezi Minaj crowned at pageant at The Lodge
The 2022 Miss Gay Western Maryland pageant was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Friday, April 29. Dezi Minaj was crowned the winner with Sorority winning first alternate. Both queens qualify to compete in the 2022 Miss Gay Maryland competition in October.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
New York City is ready to dazzle visitors again
Roe leak stokes fears that LGBTQ rights are now at heightened risk
Gay Lithuania MP sharply criticizes Russia
Blade event to celebrate 50th anniversary of historic APA speech
First they came for Roe; Obergefell is next
JR.’s owner Eric Little dies
Philadelphia bouncer charged with 3rd degree murder for punching gay man
Draft of Supreme Court opinion that overturns Roe leaked
