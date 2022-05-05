Connect with us

PHOTOS: Detox at Pitchers

Season five ‘Drag Race’ contestant entertains at LGBTQ venue

3 hours ago

Detox performs at Pitchers on May 4. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni Detox performed at Pitchers on Wednesday, May 4. Other drag performers included Cake, Venus Valhalla, Dr. Torcher, Echinacea, Mia Vanderbilt, Rico Pico and Tiara Missou.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Gay Day at the Zoo

International Family Equality Day celebrated at annual outing

4 days ago

May 1, 2022

2022 Gay Day at the Zoo. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Gay Day at the Zoo was held on May 1, International Family Equality Day, at the Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Call of the Wild!

Gay Day at the Zoo Opening Party held at Trade

4 days ago

April 30, 2022

The 'Call Of The Wild! Gay Day At The Zoo Opening Party' was held at Trade on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Blue Ballers and Swallows Stonewall Kickball teams hosted a fundraiser for the D.C. Center for the LGBTQ Community at Trade on Saturday. The event was the opening party for Gay Day at the Zoo to be held on May 1.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Miss Gay Western Maryland

Dezi Minaj crowned at pageant at The Lodge

5 days ago

April 30, 2022

Dezi Minaj is crowned 2022 Miss Gay Western Maryland at the Lodge in Boonesboro, Md. on Friday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2022 Miss Gay Western Maryland pageant was held at The Lodge in Boonsboro, Md. on Friday, April 29. Dezi Minaj was crowned the winner with Sorority winning first alternate. Both queens qualify to compete in the 2022 Miss Gay Maryland competition in October.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

