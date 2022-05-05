Opinions
We remember the Holocaust as Russia invades Ukraine
‘Stand up to dictators from battlefields of Ukraine to halls of our own Capitol’
Last Thursday was Holocaust Remembrance Day. I thought of the grandparents I never got to meet. My father escaped Germany to fight in the American Army; his parents were gassed by Hitler in Auschwitz.
Today another Hitler, going by the name of Putin, used the excuse of saving the Jews for his invasion of Ukraine. Instead, he is trying to kill them along with all Ukrainians, including the president who is a Jew. The world is turned on its head when Jews who survived the Holocaust in Germany are reported to be escaping Ukraine for Germany. “Now elderly and fragile, Ukraine’s Holocaust survivors are escaping war once more, on a remarkable journey that turns the world they knew on its head: They are seeking safety in Germany,” the New York Times reported. “For Galina Ploschenko, 90, it was not a decision made without trepidation. ‘They told me Germany was my best option. I told them, ‘I hope you’re right,’ she said. Ms. Ploschenko is the beneficiary of a rescue mission organized by Jewish groups, trying to get Holocaust survivors out of the war wrought by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”
Putin is also going after the LGBTQ community as Hitler did. Maybe not as focused on them in Ukraine, but in Russia, which he rules with an iron fist. As reported in the Blade “the Kuibyshevsky District Court in St. Petersburg ordered that Charitable Foundation Sphere be liquidated. In February, Russia’s Justice Ministry filed a lawsuit seeking to ‘liquidate’ [disband and dissolve] Sphere Foundation, the legal entity under which the Russian LGBT Network operates, arguing the group’s activities run contrary to ‘traditional values.’” Members of the LGBTQ community have died along with thousands of other Ukrainians. Those who live will be in danger should Russia win this war.
It was also reported, “Speaking at a press conference alongside Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an end to the fighting, and said the residents of Mariupol need a “route out of the apocalypse.” He went on to say “Today, Ukraine is an epicenter of unbearable heartache and pain. I witnessed that very vividly today around Kyiv: the senseless loss of life, the massive destruction, the unacceptable violations of human rights and the laws of war.”
The world had really convinced itself this could not happen again in Europe after 70 years. Yet it is happening and has happened in other places and can happen again. It is clear we can never stop being vigilant in protecting democracy and humanity in any form of government. We have seen the far right make inroads in many places including France and the United States. LePen got over 40% of the vote in France and Trump and his acolytes came very close to overthrowing our government in the United States. Hate crimes against all minorities in the United States are on the rise. Even governments are participating in spreading the hate. According to the Human Rights Campaign “2021 Officially Becomes Worst Year in Recent History for LGBTQ State Legislative Attacks as Unprecedented Number of States Enact Record-Shattering Number of Anti-LGBTQ Measures Into Law.”
Last week one of the strongest spokespersons for our American values and first woman Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, was laid to rest. Bill and Hillary Clinton, who spoke at her funeral, said in their last phone call with her she was concerned about the world we are leaving to our grandchildren. Hillary added in that call two weeks before she died, “Albright talked about the importance of what President Biden is doing to rally the world against Putin’s horrific invasion of Ukraine, and the urgent work of defending democracy at home and around the world.” Hilary went on to say “She knew better than most — and she warned us in her book on fascism — that yes, it can happen here. And time and courage are of the essence. If Madeleine were here with us today, she would also remind us this must be a season of action. She added, “Stand up to dictators and demagogues from the battlefields of Ukraine to the halls of our own Capitol. Defend democracy at home just as vigorously as we do abroad.”
President Biden says the world and our own nation are at an inflection point, and I agree. Will we stand up for democracy, human and civil rights, here at home and around the world? We are sharing our weapons of war with the Ukrainians as they fight for democracy and the existence of their nation. We will find out if Americans have the courage and wisdom to use their votes in the upcoming mid-term elections to save our democracy here at home.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
First they came for Roe; Obergefell is next
Leaked draft reveals another marriage fight on the horizon
The unprecedented leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion overturning 50 years of precedent in Roe v. Wade shocked the country Monday night.
In it, Justice Samuel Alito writes the apparent 5-4 majority opinion that will lead to roughly half the states outlawing abortion, returning poor women to the back alleys for dangerous makeshift procedures.
But Alito doesn’t stop with abortion. He has his sights on two other landmark cases, Lawrence v. Texas and Obergefell v. Hodges. In Lawrence, the court recognized a right to private, consensual sex, and Obergefell legalized same-sex marriage in all 50 states.
Alito’s draft opinion ominously cites Lawrence and Obergefell several times. And although Alito writes, “Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion,” he adds, “None of these rights has any claim to being deeply rooted in history.”
Alito and fellow arch-conservative Justice Clarence Thomas have publicly called for the court to revisit Obergefell. Make no mistake that the far right conservative legal movement has made overturning Roe its No. 1 priority for 50 years. Obergefell and Lawrence are next.
And let’s be clear about the origins of the Lawrence case: Two gay men, John Geddes Lawrence, Jr. and Tyron Garner, were having sex at Lawrence’s apartment in Harris County, Texas. Garner’s ex-boyfriend called the police, falsely alleging that someone had entered the apartment with a gun. The police showed up and found Lawrence and Garner engaged in sex and arrested them under the Texas anti-sodomy law. That’s right: Two gay men were arrested for having consensual sex in a private home in 1998. Think about that for a moment — and the mind-numbing hypocrisy of Republicans who are supposedly anti-government intrusion into our private lives, until gay lives are involved. It took a Supreme Court ruling to validate the right of two consenting gay adults to have sex in a private home.
Justice Kennedy wrote the majority opinion in the landmark case Lawrence v. Texas, which overturned the previous ruling in Bowers v. Hardwick (1986), where the high court failed to find a constitutional right to privacy in sex.
The court in Lawrence v. Texas explicitly held that intimate consensual sexual conduct was part of the liberty protected by the substantive due process under the Fourteenth Amendment.
The decision in this case was a breakthrough for the gay rights movement and helped to set the stage for Obergefell v. Hodges, which recognized same-sex marriage as a fundamental right under the United States Constitution.
All of that precedent is now in question with a 6-3 conservative majority court that lays bare the risk involved in relying on court cases to cement our equality. The LGBTQ movement will need to shift into overdrive to combat the attacks on our rights already playing out with “Don’t Say Gay” bills and the relentless assault on trans rights in state legislatures.
The timing for the LGBTQ movement couldn’t be worse, with many advocacy groups struggling from pandemic related funding shortfalls and some philanthropic groups suspending donations to LGBTQ causes. Earlier this year, the Evelyn & Walter Haas, Jr. Fund, a leading supporter of state-based LGBTQ equality work, ended its LGBT Equality program, which has given more than $105 million to such causes. As noted by Inside Philanthropy, “LGBTQ+ people make up at least 4.5% of the U.S. population, yet from 2014 to 2018, nonprofits focused on this community received only about 0.18% of grant dollars from U.S.-based foundations.”
There is plenty of blame to go around for the stunning revelation of this court’s impending ruling, starting with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who thwarted President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the court. That blame game ends with our lazy American electorate. In 2016, after a campaign that highlighted what was at stake — namely the Supreme Court and Roe — only about 60 percent of eligible voters turned out to the polls. So you didn’t like Hillary? Well, now come the consequences.
This is truly a frightening time in our deeply divided country that will now become more so, as blue states pass laws and constitutional amendments enshrining abortion laws and establishing “safe havens,” while the shithole states impose cruel, draconian restrictions on women’s rights, even forcing them to give birth after a rape.
With Roe gone, LGBTQ rights are next on the chopping block. Time to organize, raise funds, and refocus the movement on state legislatures as our far right opponents have effectively done. Let’s hope it’s not too late.
Kevin Naff is editor of the Washington Blade. Reach him at [email protected].
Why we’re fighting our school’s internet ban in Texas
Blocking access to mental health resources is oppressive
From my first days as a freshman at high school in Katy, a town in suburban Houston, it was obvious that school administrators have little concern for queer students. Despite their responsibility to create an educational environment conducive to all students, it was apparent they would do little to address everyday problems like bullying and slurs. And for students hoping to find affirmation from online resources, there was a block on that content due to an “Alternative Sexual Lifestyles (GLBT)” internet filter.
This undeniably discriminatory policy remains in place today. Students struggling with their gender identity or sexuality rely on accessible internet content. For many students, that private and free access is only available at school, and denying such access is a deliberate effort to prevent students from supporting their emotional and mental well-being.
For the Katy Independent School District, and other school districts, to block the Trevor Project is especially dangerous. When a student is experiencing a mental health crisis, the ability to speak with someone on a suicide prevention lifeline is a matter of life or death.
Katy ISD claims that the Trevor Project must be blocked to comply with the Children’s Internet Protection Act, a federal law primarily intended to protect children from online predators. District officials say the website’s “chat capabilities” — no different than those on Facebook or Twitter — are the specific reason for the restricted access. However, Facebook and Twitter are completely accessible. The assumption that people communicating on the Trevor Project are predatory is bigoted and homophobic, just as it’s more important to a student to offer life-saving support than to provide a portal to all the misinformation and hatred about queer people being propagated on major social media sites.
School officials have said sites with LGBTQ+ content are not part of the educational curriculum or common classroom activities. Yet they won’t explain how People magazine, ESPN, Gun Show Trader, or Breitbart meet this same standard. These officials have also noted that suicide prevention resources exist outside of the Trevor Project, which is true, but irrelevant. If district officials are concerned a student is contemplating taking their own life, those officials would offer access to all resources — without exception — that might prevent a teen suicide.
Since June 2021, my classmates and I have been organizing to bring attention to the discriminatory actions by school districts like mine. We started an online petition that has gathered support from more than 1,000 community members. We have spoken at school board meetings and met with district officials who promised us they would unblock LGBTQ+ content. So far, they have only delivered us broken promises.
Given the ways that school administrators have chosen to implement the district’s internet policies, it’s clear to us that we are not seen in the same way as other students. To Katy ISD officials, our very existence is so inherently perverse that they would simply erase us. Their message is that we ourselves, and our experiences, are neither “educational” nor “appropriate.” Blocking access to resources that support our mental health and intellectual development simply because we dare to accept who we are at this age is the definition of oppression. We recognize that they have specifically targeted us in an attempt to undermine our confidence.
Adolescence is a critical time for developing a healthy self-awareness. While legal equality for LGBTQ+ people has become more widespread over the past few decades, genuine tolerance, acceptance, and inclusion of our community has not. There are harmful consequences for youth who lack just one supportive friend, who are deathly afraid to come out, and who feel completely alone and isolated by the identity that defines them. LGBTQ+ students deserve dignity and support for our own well being as much as any other student in this country. We have the basic human right to develop self-esteem and be welcomed in a diverse society. We expect the public schools we attend every day to see us as human beings and not a political inconvenience.
There is no doubt the culture war in Texas is being waged against its own children, and we who are negatively impacted by the hateful policies of fanatical political leaders cannot be abstracted or disregarded. We demand to be seen and heard. The Lone Star State is a place of increasing ethnic and cultural diversity where we will continue to stand up for ourselves and for one another. We’re fighting back because we’re Texans and that’s what we do.
Cameron Samuels (they/them) is a senior in the Texas Katy Independent School District.
Walking D.C.’s Ward 1 with Salah Czapary
Would restore much needed LGBTQ representation to the Council
The first time I met with Salah Czapary I could barely hear what he was saying. Granted, it was a busy wine patio just off U Street on a crisp spring night, and no one likes drinking outside more than Washingtonians. But the incredible roar of ATV vehicles and dirt bikes up and down the thoroughfare could best be described as constant.
Our second meeting was much more agreeable. I have to say I took an almost immediate interest in Salah and his candidacy for the D.C. Council. A gay man, he reminded me that we’d had eight years without LGBTQ representation on the Council. Eight years since the conspicuous Jim Graham. Far, far too long for the city that boasts one of the highest LGBTQ populations in the country. So, I sat out with Salah, on a beautiful Sunday afternoon in the District, walking the street and visiting some of his favorite spots in the Ward he hopes to represent.
We started out on my street, California Street, in Adams Morgan. Walking around the corner to one of my favorites and his too, the Duplex Diner. Sitting on barstools there, it’s hard not to take an immediate liking to Czapary. With a bashful but full grin, he practically bubbles over with ideas for a better District. Salah is a D.C. cop. Or was, anyway, before leaving the force earlier this year to run for the Council seat. He joined the force in 2016, and patrolled the 4th District Substation on Park Road before being moved to headquarters as a civilian director, giving Salah the sort of experience and in-depth knowledge of practically every street, alley, and small business in Northwest.
We sat on barstools and talked crime. Crime is up in the District, way up. That’s no secret. The news now leads with stories ranging from random midday shootouts to horrific dog nappings. This year the city faces an increase in overall violent crime of nearly 28 percent. This includes a 55 percent increase in robberies, and 18 percent jump in carjackings. Homicides are now at an eye-popping 20-year high in the District. Salah explained, in a ‘defund the police’ moment, that the city has cut $15 million from the police budget, promising to reallocate those funds to other services such as mental health response, outreach, prevention, and community services. Almost 18 months later, these programs still have not materialized. Salah wants to change all that.
For Salah, there is no need to defund but rather reorder police priorities. He told me about dozens of 911 calls asking for police involvement in things not meant for them — like neighbor disputes, noise complaints, mental health episodes — in one instance he recalled being sent to a Northwest nail salon because a customer called 911 to complain about the salon’s lack of a particular service. A de-centering approach would take the burden off of an already stretched police force by offering what he calls, “alternative responses.”
Walking the south boundary of Ward 1 along U Street, we passed by the Third District Police Station, a complex I’ve always considered to be an outdated eyesore, not to mention a misuse of space. Taking up almost an entire city block, much of that is dedicated to a parking garage. We passed by the garage entrance; Salah told me that one side is a gate that won’t go up. Stuck, broken. The other, a gate that was shut. Also broken. They’ve been like that for a few years now, Salah said. Anyone who has been through the clunky process of applying for parking permits can attest to the rundown state of the station. “We’re a capital city,” he said. “A world class city. We deserve a world class police force.”
Our next stop was to grab some famous half smokes at Ben’s Chili Bowl. Walking there was more of a walking tour. Salah knew the history of practically every block. Recalling U Street’s history as the “Black Broadway” he is full of ideas on how to promote development, but also how to honor the history of these neighborhoods. Once at Ben’s, we sat in the ‘way back’. That’s where Salah, as head of the D.C. police’s Community Engagement Academy, had officers meet with local historians to have frank conversations on the city’s history of race and policing.
Moving up to Mount Pleasant and another Salah favorite, Mount Desert Ice Cream, we encountered voter after voter ready for something else. Something new. Walking, we were clocking some serious steps in Ward 1. But really we were only scratching the surface. Ward 1 is the densest of the city’s wards. It’s safe to say if you’re going out seeking nightlife, it’s likely in Ward 1. Practically in the heart of the city, the Ward contains such vibrant spots as Columbia Heights, Mount Pleasant, Adams Morgan, U Street. Its boundaries include tony Kalorama to the west and toward the east, historic LeDroit Park and Howard University.
“Everyone loves Ward 1,” Salah said. And it’s clear that he does as well. Being a police officer, he had a connection to practically every business we passed. But also being a police officer willing to think well outside the box, he had myriad ideas on how to shift, reallocate, rethink, and retool programs. As for those ATVs and the noise and safety issues that they create, “seize them,” he said, anytime they pull up for gas. But in his fresh approach and common sense sensibility, he realizes that will not necessarily solve it outright. People will still have the desire to ride. Why not build a riding park somewhere? “I don’t work in absolutes,” he said. Adding “there is no one solution to any one of the city’s problems.” The point is, Salah will try something.
Salah Czapary is in many ways also distinctly Washington, a gay man who is first generation American, born to a Palestinian mother and a Hungarian father, he represents a city that is diverse and in no way absolute. He would not only bring back much needed LGBTQ representation to the D.C. Council, but his palpable experience and his upbringing will bring a fresh and much-needed perspective to a city facing new and unique challenges.
The Democratic primary for the Ward 1 council seat is June 21.
Brock Thompson is a D.C.-based writer. He contributes regularly to the Blade.
