LGBTQ org to host wedding expo in Baltimore
Over 30 companies from the industry represented
Rainbow Wedding Network will return to Baltimore with its 2022 LGBTQ+ Wedding Expo on Sunday, May 15 at 12:30 p.m. at Pier 5 Hotel Baltimore, Curio Collection by Hilton.
More than 30 companies from all aspects of the wedding industry will be represented, including venues, officiants, photographers, DJs, caterers, jewelers, travel and more.
Event attendees can also sample an assortment of food and dessert items, enjoy music demos, test out a photo booth and gather a selection of fun and unique ceremony and travel ideas.
Tickets are free and you can register for the event on Eventbrite.
Pride Center of Maryland to host LGBTQ prom event
Youth event to be held at Bygone Baltimore
The Pride Center of Maryland will host “Youth Prom” on Tuesday, May 3 at 7 p.m. at The Bygone Baltimore.
This year’s theme is “Emergence” and the event will be a chance for young people in Maryland to be part of a timeless tradition that signifies the transition from childhood to adulthood.
In addition to dinner, the evening’s program will include photo shoots, a red carpet and a discussion segment dubbed “Salute to Back to Normal (How the pandemic has affected us).”
There will also be an opening performance by a special guest, sponsored by DTLR, ending the night with the crowning of Prom King & Queen. Dress code is strictly formal per the rules of The Bygone Baltimore.
For more information, visit Eventbrite.
Galleries
Not-to-miss exhibits at Baltimore’s Gallery Blue Door
Works by Brooks, Halvorsen now on display
Baltimore’s bustling art scene includes several current exhibits at the gay-owned Gallery Blue Door.
Striking works by acclaimed artist Scott Brooks are on display now through July 9 in an exhibit titled “Self Contained — Pandemic Era Works.”
“The Work in ‘Self Contained’ was created over the last two years,” Brooks said in a statement. “It has been a challenging time for the world, and for myself personally. As an artist, being in lockdown gave me the gift of time.”
Brooks, a former D.C. resident who is gay, is a figurative artist who has been living and working in Baltimore since 2016. His art borders on the surreal and ranges from portraiture to complex narratives, according to the gallery.
Also currently on display is an exhibit titled “Becoming” by out artist Tracey Halvorsen, which runs until May 14.
“This latest body of work reflects a composite of subject and abstraction through continued exploration of landscapes, still life, and narrative themes,” according to a statement from the gallery.
Gallery Blue Door should be on your list of places to visit in Charm City. It’s located in a historic row home in Mount Vernon, long the epicenter of LGBTQ life in Baltimore.
John Waters to launch book tour in D.C. on May 2
Filmmaker and author promoting ‘Liarmouth’
Washington is the first stop in an eight-city book tour that writer and filmmaker John Waters is launching to promote his first novel, “Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance.”
Waters is scheduled to appear at Politics and Prose, 5015 Connecticut Ave., N.W., on May 2 at 7 p.m. to talk about his book. The format is a conversation with author and University of Baltimore professor Marion Winik, followed by a book signing.
May 3 is the publication date for “Liarmouth,” from Farrar, Straus and Giroux. Other cities on the book tour include: the Harvard Book Store in Cambridge, Mass., on May 3; Symphony Space in New York City on May 4; the Chicago Humanities Festival on May 7; the Green Arcade at McRoskey Co. Loft in San Francisco on May 9; Skylight Books with the Los Angeles Library Foundation at the Aratani Theatre in Los Angeles on May 10; Atomic Books in Baltimore on May 15, MAP in Provincetown on June 16 and the Center for Fiction in New York City on June 21.
Well known for movies like “Pink Flamingos” and “Hairspray,” Waters is the author of nine previous books, including the national bestsellers “Role Models,” “Carsick: John Waters Hitchhikes Across America,” and “Mr. Know-It-All: The Tarnished Wisdom of a Filth Elder.”
“Liarmouth” is a 256-page novel about a woman who steals suitcases at the airport. The book costs $26 in the United States and $35 in Canada and is available for preorder.
On its website, Farrar, Straus and Giroux calls the book “a hilariously filthy tale of sex, crime and family dysfunction from the brilliantly twisted mind of John Waters.”
The publisher also described the title character: “Marsha Sprinkle. Suitcase thief. Scammer. Master of disguise. Dogs and children hate her. Her own family wants her dead. She’s smart, she’s desperate, she’s disturbed and she’s on the run with a big chip on her shoulder. They call her ‘Liarmouth’ – until one insane man makes her tell the truth.”
Winik’s 11 books include The Big Book of the Dead; First Comes Love and Above Us Only Sky. She writes a column called Bohemian Rhapsody for BaltimoreFishbowl.com and reviews books for People, Newsday, The Washington Post and Kirkus Reviews.
