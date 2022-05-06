Rain. On. Me? Flooding a common concern among buyers

Full disclosure: I am a native Delawarian and as such I have an immense love for all things coastal Delaware. From the beaches to the small quaint towns – to the insanely low property taxes and of course let us not forget the tax-free shopping.

The time is now! As we are rounding another COVID turn, so many of us have begun a new normal of working from home and for most of us where that home is located can be flexible. Often we think of the Delaware beaches or other nearby vacation spots as just that — for vacation. Given our new reality of flexible work schedules we can explore a more permanent idea of living where we would normally vacation.

Looking short term, there is the ability to use the home for personal enjoyment. If you are currently working from home for the foreseeable future, you can now make those fun Rehoboth trips a year-round experience. If you are on the fence about your role being permanently remote based, I am here to tell you of a few “get out of jail free” cards that you can play.

Everywhere you turn the real estate market is going insane and the rental market, especially vacation rentals, is also bursting at the seams. The ability to rent a second home in a desirable area such as Delaware or the Maryland beaches will always be there. Think to yourself how many times you personally or someone you know has mentioned spending a week or just a short weekend in Rehoboth or Bethany Beach to get away from the city. Rentals in secondary markets are always in demand and are in demand year round. These markets have changed – similar to reporting to your office. If the hammer comes down and you must head back into the office, the ability to turn your mostly “fun” second home into an income producing asset is easily done by a flip of the switch.

In order to make this dream of second home owning a reality you’ll need a few items in place to do so:

• An idea of which town you prefer to be in – again think of a personal but also business related location in case you turn this into an income producing rental.

• A price point: What can you comfortably afford without renting the second home out? Speak with a lender to discuss what your rates would look like as second home rates are a bit higher than that of primary residences.

• Obviously a killer real estate agent that understands the secondary markets like Delaware beaches but also operates like a city boy (aka me).

Delaware, in particular, is a great secondary market to purchase in due to its extremely low property taxes that make the overhead far less than nearby Ocean City, Md., for example. If we look at the numbers and compare a $450,000 two-bedroom, two-bath, 800-square-foot condo here in D.C. to a condo with the same stats in Rehoboth Beach, in property taxes alone you will pay around $225/month in D.C. whereas in Delaware you will pay around $70/mo. That is a significant price difference just in taxes.

The time is now to make your second home a reality. Why not make a change in your life that will reduce the level of stress you feel and help mellow out your otherwise stressful career and life in general? You’ll thank me later.

Justin Noble is a licensed Realtor in D.C., Maryland, and Delaware and splits his time between D.C. and Bethany Beach, Del. Reach him at 202-503-4243, 302-897-7499, or [email protected].