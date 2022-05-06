Real Estate
Rain. On. Me? Flooding a common concern among buyers
Always ask your insurance agent if you have the coverage you need
One of the many concerns buyers of homes and condos have are moisture intrusion and how well the building is prepared for floods, heavy rains, burst pipes and if they have installed sump pumps and other things to help with moisture intrusion.
To find out how to handle these situations I had a call with a local insurance agent and asked her to give me her advice about being able to make sure you are covered if there is any type of water event that costs you money as a home owner.
In a condo, you will have the master insurance policy that will help if something outside of the walls of your home causes a moisture intrusion. You will also have your own homeowner’s insurance. The agent that I spoke to said to always make sure you SPEAK to your insurance agent and ask specifically about what is covered and what is not. Just getting an internet quote is not the same. There are also third-party companies that can help cover conditions that are considered “exceptions” by the insurance company so you are going to want be educated on that.
There is a difference between being in a flood plain, having a pipe burst, water leaking in around windows, having water back up into a home and having a sump pump fail. There is also a difference in the types of coverage you can get for these situations.
They are all filed under different types of claims, and you will want your insurance agent to walk you through the various types of protections you can purchase and if you need additional protection from a third-party company. A recent inquiry by a client of mine resulted in him being told that his property was not in a flood zone so the basement (which is finished) would not be brought back to its current condition. Only drywall would be replaced.
Always ask your insurance agent if you have the coverage you need and please shop around. Water issues seem to happen more frequently, so you want to be prepared. I am always available to discuss homeownership and how to make that happen – feel free to reach out.
Joseph Hudson is a Realtor with The Rutstein Group at Compass. Reach him at 703-587-0597 or [email protected].
Baltimore offers affordable alternative to D.C. real estate
One-third of city’s structures lie within National Register Historic districts
Move to Baltimore?
Are you one of the residents of the District who turn pale and woozy just by reading that question? If so, there’s probably a lot you do not know about your next-door neighbor, just 35 miles to the north. So, recline on your fainting couch with a glass of water, and read on.
Baltimore was one of the nation’s largest and wealthiest cities when D.C. was a swampy village where even members of Congress wouldn’t live in the summer. As a result, more than one-third of Baltimore’s structures — 65,000 of them — lie within 72 designated National Register Historic districts, more than any city in the country. Now you know why it’s called “Charm City.”
According to salary.com, the cost of living in Baltimore is currently 29% lower than in Washington. A District resident making $60,000 would see their disposable income rise by $12,800 just by making the move.
How would your quality of life change if you had nearly 30% of your income back, to spend as you pleased?
One of the greatest differences between the two cities is in the cost of comparable housing. Here are two head-to-head comparisons that illustrate the point.
In December of 2021, two townhouses went to settlement, one in Glover Park in D.C., the other in Baltimore’s Oakenshawe neighborhood. The Glover Park beauty had 1,690 finished square feet above grade, the house in Oakenshawe had 1,981. Both houses were beautifully renovated and maintained. Both had private, lovely gardens for outdoor entertaining and front porches where neighbors interact on summer evenings.
The neighborhoods are very similar. Oakenshawe is a circa 1920 development near the main campus of Johns Hopkins University in North Baltimore, a National Register Historic District. Baltimore’s Penn Station (commuter rail and Amtrak) is just 10 blocks away, and there’s a free city bus line that originates at Hopkins and has a stop at the train depot.
Glover Park sold at $1.135 million. Oakenshawe’s sale price? $430,000, at what was then a high price for the area. In March of this year a similar property with a freestanding garage, just a few doors down the block, sold for $447,000.
Want something more affordable? Last month, a 1,400-square-foot duplex townhouse in Fort Dupont Park sold in the District for $530,000. The home is in a transitional area — where some homes are newly refurbished and others are still in need of modernization — near I-295 and the Prince Georges County boundary. This house has been fully renovated.
Last week, a newly renovated duplex townhome went under contract in the Southwest Baltimore neighborhood of Irvington, a transitional neighborhood near St. Agnes Hospital, Mt. St. Joseph High School, and minutes away from I-95 and the boundary with Baltimore County. This house, just like its D.C. counterpart, has 1,400 square feet, a finished basement, new appliances, and a comfortable front porch. Two commuter rail stations are short drives away, each with free parking. It was listed at $224,900.
I am familiar with the Baltimore examples because in Oakenshawe, I was the listing agent, and in Irvington I am working for the buyers.
If you could get similar quality housing in neighborhoods of similar character and quality of life, but spend only 1/3 to 1/2 the amount, what would you do with the money left over every month?
Welcome to Bawlamer, hon.
Wayne Curtis has been a Baltimore Realtor since 1998 and is affiliated with the Roland Park office of Monument Sotheby’s International Real Estate. He is an Accredited Buyer Representative, certified At Home With Diversity, and a member of the National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals.
Tips for buyers and sellers in spring market
Price it right, spruce it up, and do your research
All across the country, spring has sprung — and the real estate market is no exception. For the last couple of years, the housing market has been booming. That trend is generally expected to continue into spring of 2022, although as mortgage rates rise, buyers facing higher borrowing costs may be more inclined to step back from the market, or otherwise tighten their budgets. This may eventually lead to a more moderate market, although time will ultimately tell.
If you’re considering selling your home, in this market, you would be hard-pressed to find a “bad” time to do so. Even in a great market, however, there are prime times to sell – and spring is certainly one of those times. On the other side of the coin, there are still good deals to be had for buyers who are willing to search and who have the right agent assisting them with the process.
If you’re thinking of selling your home, a couple of tips to help you take advantage of the current market and the spring homebuying surge include:
Give your home a spring spruce-up: Any time you’re listing your home, even in a seller’s market, you’ll want to highlight the best parts of your home and do what you can within a reasonable budget to enhance its curb appeal. A spring spruce up doesn’t have to be complicated. Easy and fairly cost-effective steps like de-cluttering, updating appliances, and brightening your landscape with fresh flowers and new mulch can be helpful ways to catch the eye of a potential buyer – or increase your offer amount well above what you invested. Staging a home can also be helpful in showcasing its best features, and consulting with a staging specialist can often be quite helpful in this regard.
Price it right: In a competitive market, sellers certainly have an edge – but you’ll still want to carefully think through the best asking price in your particular market with an agent who knows and understands that market well. Pricing your home to sell quickly is ideal – and that means pricing it right the first time.
Buyers in the market this spring may still feel as if they’re at a bit of a disadvantage – but don’t worry. There are things you can do to increase your chances of finding and snagging the home of your dreams, including:
Do your research: In a highly competitive market, thorough research is important. Know what you want and be prepared to seek it out and bid competitively. Know what features you want in a home, as well as the value of the homes in the neighborhoods that you’re interested in, and what other similar homes have recently sold for. Thinking through all of the details will help you to put your best foot forward and make the most appealing offer you can.
Obtain pre-approval if possible: When you’re bidding in a competitive market, it’s smart to do all you can to give yourself an edge over other buyers. One way to do that is by obtaining a verified pre-approval letter. This is an effective way to boost your credibility as a buyer, as the seller will know that your finances are reliable, and your offer is strong. If you’re up against a buyer without such a letter and your bids are competitive, this may just give you the edge that you need.
Finally, whether you’re a buyer or a seller, there is one essential tip you won’t want to overlook as you try to make the most of this spring real estate market – and that’s finding the right real estate agent. Regardless of your real estate goals, connecting with a talented and experienced agent who’s a good fit for you can make all the difference.
Wherever you are in the real estate process – whether a seller looking to take advantage of the excellent market conditions this spring or a buyer hoping to find the perfect new place to call home during your spring search, at GayRealEstate.com, we’re here to help. We’re passionate about our purpose – which is connecting LGBTQ buyers and sellers in communities across the country with LGBTQ-friendly agents who know and love those communities and are ready to help. If you’re ready to get started, we’re here for you. Visit us on our website at any time to connect and get started. We look forward to helping you soon.
Jeff Hammerberg is founding CEO of Hammerberg & Associates, Inc. Reach him at 303-378-5526 or [email protected].
Make the jump and buy a second home at the beach
With remote work, why not log on from a resort town?
Full disclosure: I am a native Delawarian and as such I have an immense love for all things coastal Delaware. From the beaches to the small quaint towns – to the insanely low property taxes and of course let us not forget the tax-free shopping.
The time is now! As we are rounding another COVID turn, so many of us have begun a new normal of working from home and for most of us where that home is located can be flexible. Often we think of the Delaware beaches or other nearby vacation spots as just that — for vacation. Given our new reality of flexible work schedules we can explore a more permanent idea of living where we would normally vacation.
Looking short term, there is the ability to use the home for personal enjoyment. If you are currently working from home for the foreseeable future, you can now make those fun Rehoboth trips a year-round experience. If you are on the fence about your role being permanently remote based, I am here to tell you of a few “get out of jail free” cards that you can play.
Everywhere you turn the real estate market is going insane and the rental market, especially vacation rentals, is also bursting at the seams. The ability to rent a second home in a desirable area such as Delaware or the Maryland beaches will always be there. Think to yourself how many times you personally or someone you know has mentioned spending a week or just a short weekend in Rehoboth or Bethany Beach to get away from the city. Rentals in secondary markets are always in demand and are in demand year round. These markets have changed – similar to reporting to your office. If the hammer comes down and you must head back into the office, the ability to turn your mostly “fun” second home into an income producing asset is easily done by a flip of the switch.
In order to make this dream of second home owning a reality you’ll need a few items in place to do so:
• An idea of which town you prefer to be in – again think of a personal but also business related location in case you turn this into an income producing rental.
• A price point: What can you comfortably afford without renting the second home out? Speak with a lender to discuss what your rates would look like as second home rates are a bit higher than that of primary residences.
• Obviously a killer real estate agent that understands the secondary markets like Delaware beaches but also operates like a city boy (aka me).
Delaware, in particular, is a great secondary market to purchase in due to its extremely low property taxes that make the overhead far less than nearby Ocean City, Md., for example. If we look at the numbers and compare a $450,000 two-bedroom, two-bath, 800-square-foot condo here in D.C. to a condo with the same stats in Rehoboth Beach, in property taxes alone you will pay around $225/month in D.C. whereas in Delaware you will pay around $70/mo. That is a significant price difference just in taxes.
The time is now to make your second home a reality. Why not make a change in your life that will reduce the level of stress you feel and help mellow out your otherwise stressful career and life in general? You’ll thank me later.
Justin Noble is a licensed Realtor in D.C., Maryland, and Delaware and splits his time between D.C. and Bethany Beach, Del. Reach him at 202-503-4243, 302-897-7499, or [email protected].
