Books
Two lively, entertaining new books from Deaf creators
DiMarco’s memoir and Novic’s ‘True Biz’ give visibility to oft-ignored community
‘Deaf Utopia: A Memoir–and a Love Letter to a Way of Life’
By Nyle DiMarco
c.2022, William Morrow
$22.99/336 pages
‘True Biz’
By Sara Novic
c.2022, Random House
$27/388 pages
In the 1970s, while riding the T in Boston, a man tried to get my attention. He seemed to be talking animatedly with his hands. Knowing nothing about sign language, I thought he might be drunk. I ignored him, unfolded my white cane and got off at my stop. I’m legally blind, but have some vision. But, I don’t always recognize people whom I’ve met.
Later that day, I learned that the fellow on the T’s name was Fred and that he was Deaf. He’d seen me at a party and was signing hi to me. Fred, I’m so sorry for my rudeness!
Then, aside from the sad-sack Deaf character in the novel and movie of the same title “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter,” Deaf people, like queer people, largely, weren’t present in books, movies, TV – anywhere in pop culture. Except as victims, villains or metaphors for loneliness or deviance.
Thankfully, after decades. this is changing. As Troy Kotsur, said of “the Deaf community, the CODA [children of Deaf adults] community and the disabled community,” when he became the first male Deaf actor to win an Oscar, “This is our moment.”
Today, Deaf and disabled people, queer and non-queer, from models to artists to filmmakers to authors are pop culture creators and icons. Two of the most lively, entertaining, moving books out now are by Deaf creators.
“Deaf Utopia” is a fascinating memoir by Nyle DiMarco with Robert Siebert. DiMarco, 32, is proudly Deaf and queer. His parents and grandparents are Deaf. He knows how to keep your attention. His stories range from his first kiss with a man to auditions with reality show execs (who want him, a Deaf guy whose native language is American Sign Language to “use his voice”) to harrowing accounts of being abused by his father.DiMarco is an activist, producer, actor, and model. In 2014, he became the second male winner and first Deaf contestant on cycle 22 of “America’s Next Top Model.”
In 2015, DiMarco, with his professional dance partner Peta Murgatroyd won the Mirrorball Trophy on season 22 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” His acting credits include roles on “Difficult People,” and “Switched at Birth.” DiMarco, a Gallaudet University graduate and Washington, D.C. resident, was executive producer of the Netflix docuseries “Deaf U.”
Growing up, he and his twin brother Nico had “gotten a taste of the cruelty of hearing people toward the Deaf when childhood bullies mocked our signing,” DiMarco writes.
As with queer people who are mocked as children, DiMarco as he got older came to see that bullying could “take more harmful and sinister forms: blatant oppression and discrimination.”
He learned from his mother that in 1995, five years after the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed, his grandfather was denied an interpreter when he was in the hospital. When he went into surgery, his family didn’t know if his “life was in danger,” DiMarco writes.
The Deaf community isn’t immune to homophobia. As a youth, DiMarco was told the story of an acclaimed, handsome Deaf track sprinter. After marrying a woman, having two children and living the life of the “picture-perfect” family man, he killed himself.
Years later, DiMarco discovered that the legendary athlete was gay, when he met the sprinter’s Deaf European out male lover. The athlete told his lover that he couldn’t come out.
“I wondered how long it would be before I saw him again,” the athlete’s lover told DiMarco, “I never did. Soon after that, he took his own life.”
Despite these sad stories, “Deaf Utopia” is far from a downer. It is filled with moments of pride and exuberance from DiMarco’s mom being there when he and Murgatroyd were awarded the Mirrorball Trophy to when he was asked to be an executive producer of “Deaf U.”
Coming out, DiMarco had to deal with homophobia and being excluded from the queer community because he’s Deaf. He met a lot of “cool” gay people at LGBTQ events and he spoke in American Sign Language at the 2016 Human Rights Campaign annual dinner.
Yet, “my new gay acquaintances were hearing and didn’t know ASL,” DiMarco writes.
But he didn’t give up. With time and patience, DiMarco taught hearing queer people ASL, and hearing LGBTQ people began to include him in their conversations.
“Deaf Utopia” has entertaining dish about what it’s like behind the scenes of reality shows. But it’s not a celeb tell-all.
The memoir is an exhilarating mix of stories of DiMarco’s life and intriguing narratives of Deaf culture. Take just one thing “Deaf Utopia” made me get for the first time: silent movies, with no spoken dialogue, were accessible to Deaf people.
If you’re hearing, you’ll likely be surprised by one sobering story of Deaf history: Alexander Graham Bell was instrumental in having sign language, the native language of Deaf people, banned from schools for the Deaf.
If you like reality shows, dancing and parties laced with queerness and Deaf culture, “Deaf Utopia” is the book for you.
“True Biz” is the dazzling new novel by Sara Novic, a brilliant Deaf writer. Like DiMarco, Novic, author of “Girl at War” and “America Is Immigrants,” is proud of being Deaf.
“To be a member of the Deaf community has been a great source of joy in my life,” she writes in an “author’s note,” “it has made me a better writer, thinker, parent, and friend.”
Schools for Deaf people have been vitally important for Deaf culture, language and community.
“True Biz” is set at the fictional River Valley School for the Deaf. Riverdale is facing closure. The novel’s main characters are February Waters, the headmistress, and two teenage students Austin and Charlie.
February is a CODA (child of Deaf adults). She and her hearing wife Melanie love each other. But like many marriages, their marriage has its strains. February must deal with everything from teen sex to Riverdale’s impending closure.
Austin is a proud Deaf teen. His family has been Deaf for generations. Nothing shakes up his life until he meets up with Charlie, a new student.
Novic is a master of creating characters that burn themselves into your heart. Charlie, who is Deaf, will tug at your heart the most. Her divorced parents are hearing. Her folks won’t let Charlie communicate in American Sign Language. Charlie attends mainstream schools where she meets no Deaf people. Her mom insists that she have a cochlear implant.
When she fails academically, Charlie is sent to Riverdale. Adjusting is hard for her because the Riverdale students communicate with ASL. She has to quickly learn to sign. February asks Austin to help her fit in.
You’ll miss and root for these characters after reading this page-turning novel. You’ll want February and her wife to stay together and good things to happen to Austin and Charlie.
“True Biz” is an American Sign Language idiom. In English, it means “seriously” or “for sure.”
Seriously, read “True Biz.”
Books
Molly Shannon’s memoir will make you roar
Unexpected tragedy and a twist deliver powerful read
‘Hello, Molly! A Memoir’
By Molly Shannon
c.2022, Ecco
$27.99 304 pages
The audience roars.
That’s music to a performer: The best you can ask from a group of people expecting to be entertained is approval for your efforts. Laughter, for a comedy. Gasps for a drama. Tears for a tragedy and tapping toes for a musical, that’s what you want. But remember: as in “Hello, Molly,” the new memoir by Molly Shannon, not all of life’s a stage.
For most of her life, Molly Shannon’s mother stood off to one side, a main character with a big role but few lines. She was killed in a car accident when Shannon was just four, as if she made a cameo appearance and then was off the script.
But not entirely. With the help of family and friends, Shannon’s father, Jim, raised Shannon and her sister, Mary, to remember their mother and to seize life in every way possible, encouraging his girls to be bold and “wild.” Once, when Shannon was 13 and her best friend was 11 years old, Shannon’s father planted the idea in her head to hop a plane. The girls ended up stowing away in plain sight on a flight from Cleveland (near their home town) to New York City. He paid for their trip back home.
And yet, being Jim Shannon’s daughter wasn’t all fun and games. He was an alcoholic, as was his father and his father-in-law; when he was sober, Shannon recalls parties, spontaneous trips, loving encouragement, and permission to skip school. When he was drunk, she says that she and her sister were always watchful for his mercurial moods and his propensity for a different kind of “wild” behavior.
She couldn’t wait to leave home.
And yet, through college, a fledgling career, and a popular spot on “Saturday Night Live,” her father was always there, always a touchpoint for her past but also an irritation; enormously proud of her, but with a short wall between them.
It wasn’t until she was well into her adulthood that Shannon realized he harbored a secret, and then everything made sense.
You don’t expect a terrible, gasp-worthy accident to be the foundation for a funny story, but there it is, the opening number in “Hello, Molly.”
Quickly, though, author Molly Shannon pulls readers in – somewhat awkwardly, at first, but in the same excited way that your fourth-grade BFF did when there was something important or interesting that you simply had to see. That, in fact, is the feel you’ll get in the first part of this book: like you’ve been taken by the hand and pulled toward something that was going to make this the best day ever.
As you read on, that’s not much hyperbole. If you like Shannon’s work, you’re going to adore this memoir, which appears a lot like her skits: hectic, heartfelt, hold-your-sides hilarious, honest, and always, always arms-wide charming. Bring your sense of humor here – but bring tissues, too.
So, take a look, fellas. Here’s what you want in a book, fellas. “Hello, Molly!” is gonna make you roar.
Books
Alice Walker sets the record straight in new book
Renowned writer on racism, sexism, and relationship with Tracy Chapman
‘Gathering Blossoms Under Fire: The Journals of Alice Walker’
Simon and Schuster
550 pages
For anyone who’s ever wondered whether Alice Walker’s relationship with folk singer Tracy Chapman was a fling or something more, the renowned writer sets the record straight in her latest tome.
“Gathering Blossoms Under Fire: The Journals of Alice Walker” highlights crucial details from the 1960s to the 1990s about the poet, essayist, novelist, and human rights advocate’s public and private lives. The 550-page book includes selected entries from Walker’s journals.
The book is at its best when Walker, now 78, discusses the impact that racism and sexism had on her, and everyone else. Whether she is pushing to protect the environment or speaking out against female gender mutilation (FGM), Walker’s journal entries confirm what many already know: She is outspoken and unafraid to offend most anyone.
The trials and tribulations Walker faced seeking someone with whom she could develop a healthy, longtime relationship also are explored in the book, as are her spiritual evolutions, and her decision to embrace solitude, after her relationship with Chapman and other women and men ended.
“Before leaving on this tour I had dinner with Tracy Chapman,” Walker said in a 1992 entry. “She arrived in jeans & boots, carrying a coffee cake she baked herself. We ate pasta & salad & talked for 5 hours.”
Their relationship lasted two years, despite the 20-year age difference. Walker’s vision of her sexual orientation is expansive.
“The men I have loved and been turned on by have said NO to all forms of domination, racist, classist, sexist or otherwise, and the women have done the same,” she wrote in a 1995 journal entry in the book. “I loved and desired them in their moments of resistance & glory; I love & admire them now.”
The book falls short when Walker includes a plethora of details about her travels around the world to attend readings, accept awards, or just rest and relax with friends and family. These trips increased significantly, along with Walker’s financial standing, after she received the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1983 for “The Color Purple.” But including minutiae about travel plans detracts from Walker’s more serious and relevant work as an author and human rights activist.
Walker’s openness about her bouts with depression and other ailments, seemingly related to aging, is worth including. Her admission that she was insecure about her physical appearance after being shot in the eye with a BB gun as a child also is noteworthy, as are her family’s foibles and her unequivocal love for her parents and seven siblings. (At the funeral of Walker’s mother in Georgia, Chapman was by her side.)
Also notable is Walker’s willingness to hold Ms. magazine accountable for what she said was the liberal, feminist publication’s reluctance to feature women of color on its cover. Walker worked at Ms. at one point and in the book describes Gloria Steinem, the magazine’s founder, as one of her dear friends.
The book’s editor, Valerie Boyd, a writer and professor who died in February, described “Gathering Blossoms Under Fire” in its introduction as a tome for artists, activists, and intellectuals. “It is a primer for all people who want to live free lives,” Boyd wrote.
Walker shares how she felt about her Jewish husband, attorney Mel Leventhal’s, reluctance to leave Mississippi after the couple moved there during the 1960s for his job with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. Their daughter Rebecca, now 52, was born at that time.
“I surprised myself today, for the first time thinking that had I married a black man we would have had sense enough to know we couldn’t live in Mississippi,” Walker wrote.
Later she said, “I’m not going to stay here much longer — and all the placating, explaining, courageous talk in the world is not going to make me stay here and be destroyed.”
Walker now resides in California.
Books
Jeremy Denk’s memoir proves he’s as gifted with words as with music
Gay pianist’s coming-of-age story has broad appeal
‘Every Good Boy Does Fine’
By Jeremy Denk
c.2020, Random House
$28.99/368 pages
When I was nine, my parents decided I should learn to play a musical instrument. A teacher in our town tried to get me to take to the guitar. “Her playing was remarkable,” he said, aiming for tact, but sounding as if he’d just bitten into a cat litter sandwich.
You might think “Every Good Boy Does Fine,” the new memoir by Jeremy Denk, the gay, MacArthur-genius-award-winning concert pianist, would have little appeal for musical philistines like me. Or that Denk’s coming-of-age story would only tickle the ivories of musicians and their aficionados.
But you would be wrong. Denk, a “New Yorker” writer, is a superb wordsmith. He’s as gifted with words as he is with the piano.
The memoir is structured around a through-line of musical lessons (in harmony, melody and rhythm). In these chapters, Denk writes with intelligence, wit, and wonderful metaphors of music and the arduous discipline and practice needed to learn to play the piano.
One day when he was 12, Denk, who was born in 1970, bought a cassette of Mozart’s “Sinfonia Concertante with the Cleveland Orchestra.” “I was the kind of kid who thought he’d already figured out Mozart,” Denk writes, “but could barely tie his shoelaces.”
Denk, winner of the Avery Fisher Prize, began piano lessons at age six. It was soon clear that he was talented.
From childhood on, Denk endured the tedium of practicing the piano. “Scales were the ultimate joyless task,” he writes, “an endless and recursive tedium.”
Denk’s family moved from North Carolina to New Jersey when he was six and from New Jersey to New Mexico when he was 10.
In New Mexico, Denk took lessons from William Leland, a New Mexico State University piano professor. In Oberlin College (which he entered at 16), he decided to become a musician.
In graduate school, Denk studied under the acclaimed pianist Gyorgy Sebok, and he received a Ph.D. from Julliard in 2001.
Denk’s writing about music and his teachers will be catnip to musicians and classical music fans. But his stories of sweat, competition, enduring criticism — nurturing one’s talent will resonate with everyone from athletes to artists to chefs to race car drivers.
Learning to be a concert pianist isn’t for the faint of heart. “‘Why are you fucking waiting?’ he yelled in my face,” Denk writes about a lesson with an acclaimed teacher, “coating me with a fine film of Scotch-scented saliva.”
Denk’s bio is proof that whatever doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. He’s emerged from the grueling lessons as a rock star! Denk’s recordings have reached #1 on the Billboard classical charts.
Thankfully, “Every Good Boy Does Fine” isn’t only the story of Denk’s professional growth. The memoir has a parallel, by turns funny, sad, ironic –gut-wrenching, narrative of Denk’s personal life.
His mother is an alcoholic. His Dad is demanding. His brother doesn’t know what to make of his obsession with classical music. Denk has a hard time becoming comfortable with being gay.
Denk knew early on that he was different from other kids. “I was eager to be brave,” he writes of the ecstatic moment at age 12 when he listened to the cassette of Mozart. “I wanted to share the moment with my parents.”
“But I worried,” Denk writes, “my father would make a joke, or my brother would think I was showing off, or my mother would ask why I hadn’t dusted the living room.”
Denk emerges from the memoir as endearingly human. He’s delighted to be kissed by Princess Diana (when he’s awarded the third prize in a competition).
“Why do you play so loud?” a man asks him in the bathroom after he’s performed a concert in Munich.
You’re happy with Denk when he finds love.
“Every Good Boy Does Fine” is one of the best memoirs I’ve read this year. It’s never out-of-tune.
