Caribbean
Gay man who livestreamed anti-government protest in Cuba released from prison
Yoan de la Cruz received 6-year sentence
A gay man who received a 6-year prison sentence for live-streaming an anti-government protest in Cuba has been released.
Tremenda Nota, the Washington Blade’s media partner in Cuba, and sources on the island on Friday confirmed Yoan de la Cruz’s release from prison.
De La Cruz on July 11, 2021, used Facebook Live to livestream a protest in San Antonio de los Baños, a municipality in Artemisa province that is just west of Havana. The protest is one of dozens against the Cuban government that took place across the country on the same day.
A Havana court in March sentenced De La Cruz to six years in prison.
De La Cruz’s mother described the sentence as an “injustice” and said her son’s health deteriorated while in prison. One source in Cuba told the Blade that authorities sentenced De La Cruz to five years of house arrest after the original sentence was appealed. The Blade will provide additional details as they become available.
