Arts & Entertainment
10 LGBTQ events this week
A drag pageant, a gala dinner and lots of parties in the days ahead
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in D.C. that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Not Another Drag Show
Monday, May 9
8-10 p.m.
Dupont Italian Kitchen Bar
1637 17th Street, N.W.
Free
Eventbrite
This weekly drag show is the perfect way to cure the “Mondays.” Door to DIK bar is just to the right of Dupont Italian Kitchen proper along 17th Street. Go up the stairs and enjoy the show!
Noches Locas
Tuesday, May 10
10 p.m.
The Majestic
7203 Little River Turnpike
Annandale, Va.
Facebook
Join Kimberly, Jocelyn and Marisela for an evening of fun at NOVA’s latinx LGBTQ+ night.
The Palace Presents: Gender F*ck
Tuesday, May 10
Doors 8:30 p.m. / Show 9 p.m.
Earp’s Ordinary
3950 University Drive, Suite 210
Fairfax, Va.
$15 cover
Instagram | Facebook
The hottest drag show in Fairfax is sure to pack Earp’s Ordinary in Fairfax City again on Tuesday. Bring dollar bills to tip the performers!
50th anniversary of Fryer speech
Thursday, May 12
Reception 6 p.m. / Panel discussion 7 p.m.
The Corner at Whitman-Walker
1701 14th Street, N.W.
Free
Facebook | Eventbrite
There will be a panel discussion at The Corner at Whitman-Walker on the 50th anniversary of John Fryer speech to the APA, which led to the declassification of homosexuality as a mental illness.
The panel discussion will feature four experts on the topic: Dr. Saul Levin, CEO and Medical Director of the APA; Dr. Karen Kelly, a friend and mentee of Dr. Fryer; Katherine Ott, Ph.D., a curator in the history of medicine at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History where she documents LGBTQ+ history; and Dr. Amir Ahuja, president of the Association of LGBTQ Psychiatrists (AGLP).
Annapolis Pride Proclamation Party
Thursday, May 12
5-7 p.m.
Graduate Annapolis, the Trophy Room
126 West Street
Annapolis, Md.
Free
Facebook
The community is presented with proclamations declaring June LGBTQ+ Pride Month. Pick up your Annapolis Pride swag and find out how you can get involved with Annapolis Pride.
Reignited and Resilient
Friday, May 13
5:30-7:30 p.m.
Metrobar
640 Rhode Island Avenue, N.E.
Free
Facebook
Join the National LGBTQ Task Force, including Executive Director Kierra Johnson and Deputy Executive Director Mayra Hidalgo Salazar for a fundraising social event. RSVP here.
Miss Gay DC America
Saturday, May 14
Doors 4 p.m. / Pageant 5 p.m.
As You Are Bar
500 8th Street, S.E.
$20
Facebook
Miss Gay DC America returns for a pageant at As You Are Bar on Saturday. “There’s No Place Like Home” will feature Miss Gay America 2022 Dextaci.
Cop Cakes for a Cause
Saturday, May 14
6-9 p.m.
Hook Hall
3400 Georgia Avenue, N.W.
$30
Facebook
Annual fundraising event benefits the LGBT Fallen Heroes Fund and Concerns of Police Survivors.
GMCW Spring Affair
Saturday, May 14
Cocktails and silent auction 6:30 p.m. / Dinner 8 p.m.
The Ritz-Carlton
1150 22nd Street, N.W.
$30
Website | Facebook
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington holds their gala awards dinner “Spring Affair 2022: Once Upon a Time . . .” at The Ritz-Carlton on Saturday.
Stonewall Kickball Closing Party
Sunday, May 15
4-8 p.m.
Soundcheck
1420 K Street, N.W.
Facebook
Following an eventful season of kickball, its time to party with vogue performances, drag and DJs. You must be a registered Sunday Spring 2022 Player/Friend Of and wear your Spring 2022 Stonewall shirt.
If you would like to let us know about an upcoming event, email [email protected] with details.
Arts & Entertainment
2022 DC Brau Pride Pils can is ‘Proud to Say GAY!’
DC Brau Reveals Winning Design of its 5th Annual Pride Pils Can and Announces The Upcoming Pride Pils Dance Party & Launch, Co-Hosted by DACHA Beer Garden and Electric Rainbow
DC Brau, D.C.’s original craft brewery, reveals the winning design of its 5th annual Pride Pils can and announces the celebratory Pride Pils Dance Party & Launch event. In support of The Blade Foundation and SMYAL, DC Brau partnered with local artist Chord Bezerra of District Co-Op to design this year’s can, with locals voting for their favorite art on The Washington Blade.
DC Brau will showcase the winning Pride Pils design, kicking off DC Pride with a celebration at DACHA Beer Garden in Navy Yard on Thursday, June 2nd, from 6pm – 11pm. In partnership with Dacha and beloved local LGBTQIA+ dance party, Electric Rainbow, guests will enjoy DC Brau beer, featuring the newly minted 2022 Pride Pils can and bites available for purchase from Dacha. Artist and DJ, Chord Bezerra, will close out the evening with a live DJ set and dance party kicking off at 8pm.
The winning art, designed by Chord Bezerra, was created in direct response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which limits what classrooms can teach about sexual orientation and gender identity, which disenfranchises vulnerable youth. This design seeks to counter the bill’s harmful message and celebrate Pride across the LGBTQIA+ community. In addition to the design being featured on DC Brau’s 2022 Pride Pils can, supporters can purchase Proud to Say GAY! merchandise, including T-shirts, sweatshirts, stickers, and more from District Co-Op. Proceeds from each purchase will benefit The Blade Foundation and SMYAL.
Since launching Pride Pils in 2017, DC Brau has donated more than $42,083 to The Blade Foundation and SMYAL, selling more than 81,576 Pride Pils cans. This year, the can labels have been generously donated by Blue Label Packaging Co. along with PakTech’s donation of packaging handles.
Guests are encouraged to RSVP in advance via Eventbrite. General admission tickets are free, with VIP tickets available for a donation of $20, which includes a complimentary can of Pride Pils and access to the VIP area near the DJ booth. All donations and event proceeds will go directly to The Blade Foundation and SMYAL.
About DC Brau:
DC Brau Brewing Company is DC’s original craft brewery, brewing award-winning beer utilizing a delicious and uniquely American blend of North American and European techniques and ingredients. Founded in 2011, DC Brau is distributed throughout the greater National Capital Region, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and internationally in the UK. Co-Founders Brandon Skall, Jeff Hancock and Mari Rodela have become pillars in the DC beer community by creating DC’s first craft brewery with creative, expertly brewed beers and hard seltzers. For more information on DC Brau, visit www.dcbrau.com, and follow on social media @dcbrau.
About The Washington Blade: The Washington Blade was founded in 1969 and is known as the “newspaper of record” for the LGBTQ community both locally and nationally. For more information, visit washingtonblade.com and follow on Facebook (@WashingtonBlade) & Twitter/Instagram (@WashBlade).
About District CoOp: District CoOp is a collection of artists celebrating design, diversity and the culture of D.C. We’re all about supporting and empowering local artists and creating a brand for the people by the people. All designs are available in both men’s and women’s and as a tank or crew. Follow us on Instagram (@District_CoOp) or Facebook (@DistrictCoOp).
About SMYAL:
SMYAL (Supporting and Mentoring Youth Advocates and Leaders) supports and empowers lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth in the Washington, DC, metropolitan region. Through youth leadership, SMYAL creates opportunities for LGBTQ youth to build self-confidence, develop critical life skills, and engage their peers and community through service and advocacy. Committed to social change, SMYAL builds, sustains, and advocates for programs, policies, and services that LGBTQ youth need as they grow into adulthood. To learn more, visit SMYAL.org
Books
Two lively, entertaining new books from Deaf creators
DiMarco’s memoir and Novic’s ‘True Biz’ give visibility to oft-ignored community
‘Deaf Utopia: A Memoir–and a Love Letter to a Way of Life’
By Nyle DiMarco
c.2022, William Morrow
$22.99/336 pages
‘True Biz’
By Sara Novic
c.2022, Random House
$27/388 pages
In the 1970s, while riding the T in Boston, a man tried to get my attention. He seemed to be talking animatedly with his hands. Knowing nothing about sign language, I thought he might be drunk. I ignored him, unfolded my white cane and got off at my stop. I’m legally blind, but have some vision. But, I don’t always recognize people whom I’ve met.
Later that day, I learned that the fellow on the T’s name was Fred and that he was Deaf. He’d seen me at a party and was signing hi to me. Fred, I’m so sorry for my rudeness!
Then, aside from the sad-sack Deaf character in the novel and movie of the same title “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter,” Deaf people, like queer people, largely, weren’t present in books, movies, TV – anywhere in pop culture. Except as victims, villains or metaphors for loneliness or deviance.
Thankfully, after decades. this is changing. As Troy Kotsur, said of “the Deaf community, the CODA [children of Deaf adults] community and the disabled community,” when he became the first male Deaf actor to win an Oscar, “This is our moment.”
Today, Deaf and disabled people, queer and non-queer, from models to artists to filmmakers to authors are pop culture creators and icons. Two of the most lively, entertaining, moving books out now are by Deaf creators.
“Deaf Utopia” is a fascinating memoir by Nyle DiMarco with Robert Siebert. DiMarco, 32, is proudly Deaf and queer. His parents and grandparents are Deaf. He knows how to keep your attention. His stories range from his first kiss with a man to auditions with reality show execs (who want him, a Deaf guy whose native language is American Sign Language to “use his voice”) to harrowing accounts of being abused by his father.DiMarco is an activist, producer, actor, and model. In 2014, he became the second male winner and first Deaf contestant on cycle 22 of “America’s Next Top Model.”
In 2015, DiMarco, with his professional dance partner Peta Murgatroyd won the Mirrorball Trophy on season 22 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” His acting credits include roles on “Difficult People,” and “Switched at Birth.” DiMarco, a Gallaudet University graduate and Washington, D.C. resident, was executive producer of the Netflix docuseries “Deaf U.”
Growing up, he and his twin brother Nico had “gotten a taste of the cruelty of hearing people toward the Deaf when childhood bullies mocked our signing,” DiMarco writes.
As with queer people who are mocked as children, DiMarco as he got older came to see that bullying could “take more harmful and sinister forms: blatant oppression and discrimination.”
He learned from his mother that in 1995, five years after the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed, his grandfather was denied an interpreter when he was in the hospital. When he went into surgery, his family didn’t know if his “life was in danger,” DiMarco writes.
The Deaf community isn’t immune to homophobia. As a youth, DiMarco was told the story of an acclaimed, handsome Deaf track sprinter. After marrying a woman, having two children and living the life of the “picture-perfect” family man, he killed himself.
Years later, DiMarco discovered that the legendary athlete was gay, when he met the sprinter’s Deaf European out male lover. The athlete told his lover that he couldn’t come out.
“I wondered how long it would be before I saw him again,” the athlete’s lover told DiMarco, “I never did. Soon after that, he took his own life.”
Despite these sad stories, “Deaf Utopia” is far from a downer. It is filled with moments of pride and exuberance from DiMarco’s mom being there when he and Murgatroyd were awarded the Mirrorball Trophy to when he was asked to be an executive producer of “Deaf U.”
Coming out, DiMarco had to deal with homophobia and being excluded from the queer community because he’s Deaf. He met a lot of “cool” gay people at LGBTQ events and he spoke in American Sign Language at the 2016 Human Rights Campaign annual dinner.
Yet, “my new gay acquaintances were hearing and didn’t know ASL,” DiMarco writes.
But he didn’t give up. With time and patience, DiMarco taught hearing queer people ASL, and hearing LGBTQ people began to include him in their conversations.
“Deaf Utopia” has entertaining dish about what it’s like behind the scenes of reality shows. But it’s not a celeb tell-all.
The memoir is an exhilarating mix of stories of DiMarco’s life and intriguing narratives of Deaf culture. Take just one thing “Deaf Utopia” made me get for the first time: silent movies, with no spoken dialogue, were accessible to Deaf people.
If you’re hearing, you’ll likely be surprised by one sobering story of Deaf history: Alexander Graham Bell was instrumental in having sign language, the native language of Deaf people, banned from schools for the Deaf.
If you like reality shows, dancing and parties laced with queerness and Deaf culture, “Deaf Utopia” is the book for you.
“True Biz” is the dazzling new novel by Sara Novic, a brilliant Deaf writer. Like DiMarco, Novic, author of “Girl at War” and “America Is Immigrants,” is proud of being Deaf.
“To be a member of the Deaf community has been a great source of joy in my life,” she writes in an “author’s note,” “it has made me a better writer, thinker, parent, and friend.”
Schools for Deaf people have been vitally important for Deaf culture, language and community.
“True Biz” is set at the fictional River Valley School for the Deaf. Riverdale is facing closure. The novel’s main characters are February Waters, the headmistress, and two teenage students Austin and Charlie.
February is a CODA (child of Deaf adults). She and her hearing wife Melanie love each other. But like many marriages, their marriage has its strains. February must deal with everything from teen sex to Riverdale’s impending closure.
Austin is a proud Deaf teen. His family has been Deaf for generations. Nothing shakes up his life until he meets up with Charlie, a new student.
Novic is a master of creating characters that burn themselves into your heart. Charlie, who is Deaf, will tug at your heart the most. Her divorced parents are hearing. Her folks won’t let Charlie communicate in American Sign Language. Charlie attends mainstream schools where she meets no Deaf people. Her mom insists that she have a cochlear implant.
When she fails academically, Charlie is sent to Riverdale. Adjusting is hard for her because the Riverdale students communicate with ASL. She has to quickly learn to sign. February asks Austin to help her fit in.
You’ll miss and root for these characters after reading this page-turning novel. You’ll want February and her wife to stay together and good things to happen to Austin and Charlie.
“True Biz” is an American Sign Language idiom. In English, it means “seriously” or “for sure.”
Seriously, read “True Biz.”
The Blade may receive commissions from qualifying purchases made via this post.
Books
Molly Shannon’s memoir will make you roar
Unexpected tragedy and a twist deliver powerful read
‘Hello, Molly! A Memoir’
By Molly Shannon
c.2022, Ecco
$27.99 304 pages
The audience roars.
That’s music to a performer: The best you can ask from a group of people expecting to be entertained is approval for your efforts. Laughter, for a comedy. Gasps for a drama. Tears for a tragedy and tapping toes for a musical, that’s what you want. But remember: as in “Hello, Molly,” the new memoir by Molly Shannon, not all of life’s a stage.
For most of her life, Molly Shannon’s mother stood off to one side, a main character with a big role but few lines. She was killed in a car accident when Shannon was just four, as if she made a cameo appearance and then was off the script.
But not entirely. With the help of family and friends, Shannon’s father, Jim, raised Shannon and her sister, Mary, to remember their mother and to seize life in every way possible, encouraging his girls to be bold and “wild.” Once, when Shannon was 13 and her best friend was 11 years old, Shannon’s father planted the idea in her head to hop a plane. The girls ended up stowing away in plain sight on a flight from Cleveland (near their home town) to New York City. He paid for their trip back home.
And yet, being Jim Shannon’s daughter wasn’t all fun and games. He was an alcoholic, as was his father and his father-in-law; when he was sober, Shannon recalls parties, spontaneous trips, loving encouragement, and permission to skip school. When he was drunk, she says that she and her sister were always watchful for his mercurial moods and his propensity for a different kind of “wild” behavior.
She couldn’t wait to leave home.
And yet, through college, a fledgling career, and a popular spot on “Saturday Night Live,” her father was always there, always a touchpoint for her past but also an irritation; enormously proud of her, but with a short wall between them.
It wasn’t until she was well into her adulthood that Shannon realized he harbored a secret, and then everything made sense.
You don’t expect a terrible, gasp-worthy accident to be the foundation for a funny story, but there it is, the opening number in “Hello, Molly.”
Quickly, though, author Molly Shannon pulls readers in – somewhat awkwardly, at first, but in the same excited way that your fourth-grade BFF did when there was something important or interesting that you simply had to see. That, in fact, is the feel you’ll get in the first part of this book: like you’ve been taken by the hand and pulled toward something that was going to make this the best day ever.
As you read on, that’s not much hyperbole. If you like Shannon’s work, you’re going to adore this memoir, which appears a lot like her skits: hectic, heartfelt, hold-your-sides hilarious, honest, and always, always arms-wide charming. Bring your sense of humor here – but bring tissues, too.
So, take a look, fellas. Here’s what you want in a book, fellas. “Hello, Molly!” is gonna make you roar.
The Blade may receive commissions from qualifying purchases made via this post.
10 LGBTQ events this week
2022 DC Brau Pride Pils can is ‘Proud to Say GAY!’
Danica Roem announces run for Va. state Senate
Investigation continues for murder of 17-year-old trans woman in Hampton, Va.
Gay man who livestreamed anti-government protest in Cuba released from prison
We remember the Holocaust as Russia invades Ukraine
Hulu’s joyful ‘Crush’
Gay candidates call for restoring LGBTQ representation on D.C. Council
Biden announces Karine Jean-Pierre as White House Press Secretary
Federal court overturns ruling that demanded asylum seeker prove he’s gay
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Opinions7 days ago
First they came for Roe; Obergefell is next
-
Obituary7 days ago
JR.’s owner Eric Little dies
-
Eastern Europe6 days ago
Gay Lithuania MP sharply criticizes Russia
-
District of Columbia7 days ago
D.C. mayoral, attorney general candidates cite LGBTQ support
-
National5 days ago
Roe leak stokes fears that LGBTQ rights are now at heightened risk
-
Opinions5 days ago
We remember the Holocaust as Russia invades Ukraine
-
Louisiana6 days ago
Louisiana lawmakers reject ‘Don’t say gay’ bill
-
Noticias en Español7 days ago
¿Cómo fueron las consultas populares del Código de las Familias en Cuba?