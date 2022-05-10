Opinions
Who’s saying gay the most? Turns out, they are
The last gasp of the old straight conservative set
I remember as a kid, in those tightrope years of knowing what you were but also knowing you’d better keep your mouth shut about it, hearing reports of gay men busted for public sex. For those too young to remember, this was a big thing back then. Gay men would gather in quasi-public spaces, usually spaces where you could be for a long period of time without being asked to leave — your libraries, your public parks. Police, it seemed, were so intent on quashing all of this. Big busts on these locals weren’t uncommon. Every so often, 10 or 12 men would be arrested, some for indecency, others for loitering. Odd for a park I always thought. The whole public spectacle was meant to intimidate and deter.
But there was something ironic about all those raids. What was funny is that as intent as they were on suppressing gay life, if you were curious at all they were also telling you precisely where to go and what time to be there if you wanted to find it.
Well, those days of police busts are over. Credit whatever you want — greater social acceptance, the Internet — they are largely confined to the dustbins of history. But now we’re faced with another sort of crackdown. A couple of days ago, a group of Republican senators trotted out a letter to the FCC, asking for a special warning ahead of any children’s television program having “sexual orientation and gender identity content.” You know the types of warnings, like R and PG-13. And I’m sure you know what states these senators represent, like Kevin Cramer of North Dakota and Utah’s Mike Lee.
The letter states that “in recent years, concerning topics of a sexual nature have become aggressively politicized and promoted in children’s programming, including irreversible and harmful experimental treatments for mental disorders like gender dysphoria.” The four (wait for it) white male senators asked that the FCC “update the TV Parental Guidelines and ensure they are up-to-date on best practices that help inform parents on this disturbing content.”
I can’t even imagine what constitutes disturbing content for Mike Lee. I’m guessing if he accidentally drank tea with caffeine in it he’d check himself into rehab. So, whatever, right? But all this crap folds into the raging “Don’t Say Gay Bill” debate. Itself a product of the right-wing nuttery springing out of Florida and their current governor, the seeming forever constipated Ron DeSantis. And again, the irony, as much as they’re saying DON’T say gay, they’re the ones that are saying it repeatedly. Like the arrests I mentioned, who exactly here is putting it on the front pages and on the nightly news? So who exactly is saying gay here? Well, they are. Over and over and over again.
What else is troubling about the letter to the FCC? It also warmed that content on gender and sexual identity “harms child actors.” Yeah. You don’t need any special equipment to hear that fucking dogwhistle. That’s just folding into the whole ‘groomer’ idea. That we’re out there to make your children gay. That is just as outdated and offensive as the police raids.
But this idea of don’t-talk-about-us-and-then-we-won’t-exist thing is just the last gasp of an old straight conservative set that knows full well they’ve lost. The trend is clear. Acceptance rarely rolls backwards. And here, the gay genie is clearly out of the bottle and not going back in. It’s the last gasp for sure. And though that might be cold comfort to those on the frontlines of a culture war they didn’t pick, know that they can’t hold their breath forever.
As much as we’d like them to.
Brock Thomson is a D.C.-based writer. He contributes regularly to the Blade.
Commentary
Supreme Court: What we know is bad enough. What should we do?
If you want a better Supreme Court, if you want better policies, if you want a better democracy, you must vote and get others to vote
As the shock of actually seeing a Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade sunk in, reporters and many concerned people once again started asking me whether the Republican Party and the Supreme Court it has packed with agenda-driven justices pose a threat to same-sex couples’ freedom to marry, which we won through a decades-long campaign. My one-word answer was and is: vote.
When an alarm sounds and there’s a fire in your kitchen, you don’t sit back and debate whether it might spread to the bedroom. You fight the fire.
Don’t waste time and energy sitting around cataloguing all the many additional bad things that might happen. What’s happening right now, to women, to all of us, is bad enough – and we can do something about it. We can elect representatives who will defend the rights of Americans and strengthen our democracy, who will pass legislation to protect voting rights and reproductive rights (and elections, economic opportunity, racial justice, and more), and who will select judges and justices who are faithful to the Constitution, not to theocratic ideology, partisan or shadowy funders’ regressive agendas, or an oligarchic wealth and power grab. We can vote out the elected officials who are dividing Americans to distract and demoralize them, foisting their unpopular minority views on our pluralistic people, driving our country into a ditch.
Those who would roll back the clock on America’s progress, and even undermine American democracy itself, didn’t succumb to despair, cynicism, apathy, or inaction, and nor should we. We can mobilize and turn out. We can overcome obstacles. We can reclaim power.
Who gets elected makes a difference.
Republican senators, led by Mitch McConnell, stole a Supreme Court seat (now filled by Neil Gorsuch). They railroaded through a second Trump nominee (Brett Kavanaugh) without meaningfully investing his sketchy past (not just the credible charges of lying about a sexual assault, but Kavanaugh’s paper-trail while in government and even his finances and the unresolved question of who paid off his debts). They ruthlessly (and hypocritically) seated a third Trump nominee (Amy Barrett) literally in the middle of an election. They pretended to believe that these nominees would respect precedent. And, of course, it was Republican presidents who packed the Supreme Court with litmus-tested ideologues; would Hillary Clinton have appointed the three right-wingers that Trump did? Would Al Gore have chosen the likes of Samuel Alito?
Voting, or not choosing to turn out to vote, has consequences.
The justices installed by Republican presidents who didn’t even win the popular vote have gutted voting rights, subverted labor organizing, shifted the rules of the economy to favor the wealthy, carved out special licenses to discriminate under the guise of religious freedom, impeded progressive and pro-environment actions of government (intended to be, as FDR put it, our people’s “greatest single instrument of cooperative self-help”), and now, come after women’s empowerment and health.
No political party, no politician, is perfect, but the difference between the Democrats and Republicans today could not be starker – not just because they differ radically on matters of policy, but because the primary difference is now that one is the Democratic Party and the other is anti-democracy itself.
And the difference between heading in the right direction and the dark place American politics is in right now can turn on as small a number as two: If there were two more Democratic senators, notwithstanding Republican obstruction and Trumpist lies, the Senate would dispense with the filibuster and follow the House in passing legislation to safeguard our elections and Americans’ right to vote, assure access to abortion, reform policing, invest in the middle class, extend the Child Tax Credit, address the need for safety in the face of the insane prevalence of guns, and so much more. Urgently needed reforms to protect and reinvigorate our Republic, including Supreme Court expansion, would be on the table as correctives or at least deterrents (full disclosure: I am on the advisory board of Take Back the Court). President Biden and progressives (who right now are leading effectively despite having zero political margin) would be delivering much more on what they ran on, what a majority voted for, and the country would be moving forward faster.
If you want a better Supreme Court, if you want better policies, if you want a better democracy, you must vote and get others to vote.
Justice Alito in his draft rightly notes that in some ways, abortion is different from other questions, and professes that that distinguishes the right to choose an abortion, which the majority takes away, from other rights, such as the freedom to marry without restriction based on race or sex. “We emphasize,” Justice Alito writes in his draft, “that our decision concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right. Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.”
Analysts are right not to believe him. He and Justice Clarence Thomas, at least, have indicated their absolute desire and intention to go after the freedom to marry as well as other basic rights, including contraception. Justice Alito’s draft contains an attack on the very idea that the Constitution protects an underlying liberty (sometimes denoted as our right to privacy, or our right to autonomy); the “unenumerated” right that the Court has invoked to affirm American’s freedom to make important life-defining choices, such as when and whether to bear a child, or to have sex, or whether and whom to marry.
Justice Alito pretends that because the word “abortion” is not in the Constitution, it is not protected. (The Constitution also does not contain the word “marriage” – or, for that matter, the words “freedom,” “education,” “corporation,” or “judicial review”). What the Ninth Amendment does say, of course, is “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”
That clear constitutional text won’t be enough to stop Justices Alito and Thomas. But the fact that they may be ready to roll back the gains of the past fifty or more years, or overturn the New Deal, doesn’t mean there are five votes to fully adopt the specious, fraudulent attack on Americans’ underlying liberty that the draft opinion sketched out, or to follow it to where he might want to go.
More than a million gay people have gotten legally married in the US. We didn’t win marriage as a gift from the Court; we mobilized, organized, persuaded, shared our stories, fought, and worked for decades to change hearts and minds, and then the law. We won in legislatures, in state courts and then federal, at the ballot, and in millions of personal conversations. When I wrote my law school thesis in 1983 advocating for the freedom to marry, polls showed support at 11%. We grew that to 63% by the time we went for the win at the Supreme Court in 2015, and support has widened and deepened since. The latest polls now show support for the freedom to marry at 70%, including majority support even among those over 65, even among those still willing (despite Trump, despite Putin) to identify themselves as Republicans. We won by overcoming losses, and turning no into yes.
There are many reasons to hope that the freedom to marry victory remains secure – even while there is reason, of course, to fear.
But, again, we shouldn’t be sitting around cataloguing, fretting, or waiting in dread of additional bad things. Trump and his enablers are mounting a continuing coup attempt. Extreme candidates threaten to take power in states and in the House. And now looms the despicable prospect of a constitutional right such as a woman’s right to choose – embedded in the law and our lives for nearly half a century – being cynically stripped away, with all the harm that will inflict on women, children, and families. We know enough already.
Instead of worrying about whether the freedom to marry is at risk, we must heed the call to action already upon us. By taking action now, above all by winning elections, we will best undo damage and move our country forward, the best protection for all that we we care about.
*********************
Evan Wolfson led the campaign to win the freedom to marry for same-sex couples. Since victory in 2015, he advises and assists diverse movements in the US on “how to win,” as well as activists seeking to win marriage in other countries worldwide.
Opinions
We remember the Holocaust as Russia invades Ukraine
‘Stand up to dictators from battlefields of Ukraine to halls of our own Capitol’
Last Thursday was Holocaust Remembrance Day. I thought of the grandparents I never got to meet. My father escaped Germany to fight in the American Army; his parents were gassed by Hitler in Auschwitz.
Today another Hitler, going by the name of Putin, used the excuse of saving the Jews for his invasion of Ukraine. Instead, he is trying to kill them along with all Ukrainians, including the president who is a Jew. The world is turned on its head when Jews who survived the Holocaust in Germany are reported to be escaping Ukraine for Germany. “Now elderly and fragile, Ukraine’s Holocaust survivors are escaping war once more, on a remarkable journey that turns the world they knew on its head: They are seeking safety in Germany,” the New York Times reported. “For Galina Ploschenko, 90, it was not a decision made without trepidation. ‘They told me Germany was my best option. I told them, ‘I hope you’re right,’ she said. Ms. Ploschenko is the beneficiary of a rescue mission organized by Jewish groups, trying to get Holocaust survivors out of the war wrought by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”
Putin is also going after the LGBTQ community as Hitler did. Maybe not as focused on them in Ukraine, but in Russia, which he rules with an iron fist. As reported in the Blade “the Kuibyshevsky District Court in St. Petersburg ordered that Charitable Foundation Sphere be liquidated. In February, Russia’s Justice Ministry filed a lawsuit seeking to ‘liquidate’ [disband and dissolve] Sphere Foundation, the legal entity under which the Russian LGBT Network operates, arguing the group’s activities run contrary to ‘traditional values.’” Members of the LGBTQ community have died along with thousands of other Ukrainians. Those who live will be in danger should Russia win this war.
It was also reported, “Speaking at a press conference alongside Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an end to the fighting, and said the residents of Mariupol need a “route out of the apocalypse.” He went on to say “Today, Ukraine is an epicenter of unbearable heartache and pain. I witnessed that very vividly today around Kyiv: the senseless loss of life, the massive destruction, the unacceptable violations of human rights and the laws of war.”
The world had really convinced itself this could not happen again in Europe after 70 years. Yet it is happening and has happened in other places and can happen again. It is clear we can never stop being vigilant in protecting democracy and humanity in any form of government. We have seen the far right make inroads in many places including France and the United States. LePen got over 40% of the vote in France and Trump and his acolytes came very close to overthrowing our government in the United States. Hate crimes against all minorities in the United States are on the rise. Even governments are participating in spreading the hate. According to the Human Rights Campaign “2021 Officially Becomes Worst Year in Recent History for LGBTQ State Legislative Attacks as Unprecedented Number of States Enact Record-Shattering Number of Anti-LGBTQ Measures Into Law.”
Last week one of the strongest spokespersons for our American values and first woman Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, was laid to rest. Bill and Hillary Clinton, who spoke at her funeral, said in their last phone call with her she was concerned about the world we are leaving to our grandchildren. Hillary added in that call two weeks before she died, “Albright talked about the importance of what President Biden is doing to rally the world against Putin’s horrific invasion of Ukraine, and the urgent work of defending democracy at home and around the world.” Hilary went on to say “She knew better than most — and she warned us in her book on fascism — that yes, it can happen here. And time and courage are of the essence. If Madeleine were here with us today, she would also remind us this must be a season of action. She added, “Stand up to dictators and demagogues from the battlefields of Ukraine to the halls of our own Capitol. Defend democracy at home just as vigorously as we do abroad.”
President Biden says the world and our own nation are at an inflection point, and I agree. Will we stand up for democracy, human and civil rights, here at home and around the world? We are sharing our weapons of war with the Ukrainians as they fight for democracy and the existence of their nation. We will find out if Americans have the courage and wisdom to use their votes in the upcoming mid-term elections to save our democracy here at home.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Opinions
First they came for Roe; Obergefell is next
Leaked draft reveals another marriage fight on the horizon
The unprecedented leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion overturning 50 years of precedent in Roe v. Wade shocked the country Monday night.
In it, Justice Samuel Alito writes the apparent 5-4 majority opinion that will lead to roughly half the states outlawing abortion, returning poor women to the back alleys for dangerous makeshift procedures.
But Alito doesn’t stop with abortion. He has his sights on two other landmark cases, Lawrence v. Texas and Obergefell v. Hodges. In Lawrence, the court recognized a right to private, consensual sex, and Obergefell legalized same-sex marriage in all 50 states.
Alito’s draft opinion ominously cites Lawrence and Obergefell several times. And although Alito writes, “Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion,” he adds, “None of these rights has any claim to being deeply rooted in history.”
Alito and fellow arch-conservative Justice Clarence Thomas have publicly called for the court to revisit Obergefell. Make no mistake that the far right conservative legal movement has made overturning Roe its No. 1 priority for 50 years. Obergefell and Lawrence are next.
And let’s be clear about the origins of the Lawrence case: Two gay men, John Geddes Lawrence, Jr. and Tyron Garner, were having sex at Lawrence’s apartment in Harris County, Texas. Garner’s ex-boyfriend called the police, falsely alleging that someone had entered the apartment with a gun. The police showed up and found Lawrence and Garner engaged in sex and arrested them under the Texas anti-sodomy law. That’s right: Two gay men were arrested for having consensual sex in a private home in 1998. Think about that for a moment — and the mind-numbing hypocrisy of Republicans who are supposedly anti-government intrusion into our private lives, until gay lives are involved. It took a Supreme Court ruling to validate the right of two consenting gay adults to have sex in a private home.
Justice Kennedy wrote the majority opinion in the landmark case Lawrence v. Texas, which overturned the previous ruling in Bowers v. Hardwick (1986), where the high court failed to find a constitutional right to privacy in sex.
The court in Lawrence v. Texas explicitly held that intimate consensual sexual conduct was part of the liberty protected by the substantive due process under the Fourteenth Amendment.
The decision in this case was a breakthrough for the gay rights movement and helped to set the stage for Obergefell v. Hodges, which recognized same-sex marriage as a fundamental right under the United States Constitution.
All of that precedent is now in question with a 6-3 conservative majority court that lays bare the risk involved in relying on court cases to cement our equality. The LGBTQ movement will need to shift into overdrive to combat the attacks on our rights already playing out with “Don’t Say Gay” bills and the relentless assault on trans rights in state legislatures.
The timing for the LGBTQ movement couldn’t be worse, with many advocacy groups struggling from pandemic related funding shortfalls and some philanthropic groups suspending donations to LGBTQ causes. Earlier this year, the Evelyn & Walter Haas, Jr. Fund, a leading supporter of state-based LGBTQ equality work, ended its LGBT Equality program, which has given more than $105 million to such causes. As noted by Inside Philanthropy, “LGBTQ+ people make up at least 4.5% of the U.S. population, yet from 2014 to 2018, nonprofits focused on this community received only about 0.18% of grant dollars from U.S.-based foundations.”
There is plenty of blame to go around for the stunning revelation of this court’s impending ruling, starting with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who thwarted President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the court. That blame game ends with our lazy American electorate. In 2016, after a campaign that highlighted what was at stake — namely the Supreme Court and Roe — only about 60 percent of eligible voters turned out to the polls. So you didn’t like Hillary? Well, now come the consequences.
This is truly a frightening time in our deeply divided country that will now become more so, as blue states pass laws and constitutional amendments enshrining abortion laws and establishing “safe havens,” while the shithole states impose cruel, draconian restrictions on women’s rights, even forcing them to give birth after a rape.
With Roe gone, LGBTQ rights are next on the chopping block. Time to organize, raise funds, and refocus the movement on state legislatures as our far right opponents have effectively done. Let’s hope it’s not too late.
Kevin Naff is editor of the Washington Blade. Reach him at [email protected].
