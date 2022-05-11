Opinions
A failed commitment to promote LGBTQ-inclusive education in Puerto Rico
Island has highest rate of gender-based violence in country
Gender identity, gender expression, identity, biological identity, transgender women, trans masculinity and machismo, among other things, cannot be mentioned within Puerto Rico’s public system right now. Is this another version of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill? No, but it’s not too far from it. The above is happening in Puerto Rico, the territory with the highest rates of gender-based violence in the entire country.
Puerto Rico Education Secretary Eliezer Ramos on March 10 signed a circular letter (Number 032-2021-2022): Equity and respect among all human beings that create a curriculum of gender equity within the public instruction system. The approval of this circular letter happened after a written commitment adopted in the Executive Order 2021-013 from 2021, where Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi declared a state of emergency on the island because of gender-based violence. Puerto Rico has the highest rate of crimes against women, trans people and the LGBT+ community in the U.S. After the alarming rates on the island and years of continuous claims from human rights organizations, the government of Puerto Rico decided to declare an emergency in the territory.
The executive order from 2021 created the Committee for the Prevention, Support, Rescue and Education (PARE) to draft a curriculum to address gender-based violence. The purpose of the curriculum was to influence Puerto Rico’s public education system regarding inequity among genders and create a new interdisciplinary concept of a gender perspective for future generations. Unfortunately, Ramos didn’t sign a gender perspective education circular letter as required by Executive Order 2021-013, but issued a letter that does not meet the department’s current needs and our Puerto Rican society related to the gender-based violence that our island has been suffering for decades. It is just another useless public policy.
The recent approval of the circular letter is a mockery of a decade of effort and hard work from feminist organizations against gender-based violence and an apparent contradiction to the commitment made by Pierluisi to develop a curriculum with a gender perspective in the Jan. 25 executive order. When we speak of a gender perspective, we refer to a conceptual tool that seeks to show that the differences between women and men occur not only because of their biological determination but also because of cultural differences. The purpose of education with a gender perspective is to question the stereotypes with which we are educated and open the possibility of developing new concepts and solving the social imbalances between the genders. In short, the gender perspective seeks to modify the social structures that reproduce inequality, inequity, discrimination, prejudice, and violence; and achieve true gender equality. But to achieve this, it needs to be done in a transversal, intersectional, holistic and multidisciplinary way within the Department of Education. Not through another nice “statement.”
The circular letter approved on March 10 went from a curriculum that sought to address inequalities based on biological and cultural differences and gender identities to becoming one more public policy of values and principles. Everything changed when Ramos decided to negotiate with the senator of the Dignity Project (Religious Party), Joanne Rodríguez Veve, and the New Progressive Party (NPP). Among the changes achieved by the faith-based sector were ignoring and removing the existence of the concepts of gender expression and identities. According to the faith-based sector, concepts that promote homosexuality and distance us from the traditional (“normal”) family. The gender perspective, if approved, sought that our students could begin to educate themselves on the importance of understanding that there is nothing wrong with having gender identities that are not consistent with cultural concepts and stereotypes imposed on them by our society. An education that teaches us that colors, clothes, toys, jobs, sports, professional aspirations, behaviors, ways of speaking, expressing ourselves, walking, interacting, thinking, accessing services, strengths, access, learning, values, quality of a person, intelligence, thoughts and limitations should never be defined by your gender or your biology.
When we compare Republican states in the U.S., such as Florida, which recently passed legislation (“Don’t Say Gay”) that prohibits the use of the word “gay” in public institutions, you realize that Puerto Rico is not far from it. Why did Ramos agree to this negotiation? Why did he walk away from his true calling to do justice to our students? Was it a quid pro quo to be confirmed by Puerto Rico’s Senate? We don’t know. Unfortunately, today we go back again after so many years of effort and work. It is unfortunate that instead of choosing to change generations and create a better society, the secretary of education decided to continue perpetuating the ignorance of our culture. It is unfortunate that the secretary of education, instead of putting himself on the right side of history and with his actions helping to eradicate future gender-based violence based on a macho concept and patriarchy attached to our society, decided to look to the side. He chose to ignore the deaths of hundreds of women whose memories cry out for justice, natural justice, not fictitious, not another worthless piece of paper that will be useless like the thousands of circular letters approved by the department throughout the decades.
70% of the people are right — the justices are wrong and venal
So stop complaining and start campaigning for Democrats
I understand the Supreme Court claims it isn’t political, but clearly the three justices Trump appointed are. Two of them were clear when they lied to the Senate and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who now admits they did, and to the American public, saying they saw Roe v. Wade as settled precedent.
In the most recent ABC/Washington Post poll “Roughly 70 percent of adults surveyed say the decision to get an abortion should not be made by lawmakers and should be left to the pregnant woman and her doctor.” Then, “As reports of an initial draft abortion opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade dominate the news cycle, the poll published Tuesday finds that the majority of Americans believe Roe should be upheld.”
It is an obscenity that this right-wing court believes they can erase 50 years of history and take us backwards on the votes of the three Trump appointed right-wing judges. Most of us gave up on Alito and Thomas years ago, but when they weren’t in the majority this wasn’t a focus. The draft leaked decision is the best example of why voting matters. This is the first time a right, determined to be constitutional by the court, has been rescinded.
Just imagine if Sen. Bernie Sanders and all his left-wing supporters had gotten over themselves, and given immediate, full-throated support to Hillary Clinton in 2016. Today there would be a 6-3 majority in favor of upholding Roe and even a 7-2 majority opposed to getting rid of it entirely considering Roberts may not be a full-throated supporter. Think if RBG had only stepped down when people urged her to during Obama’s early presidency, like Breyer is doing now during Biden’s, there would be a 5-4 majority against getting rid of Roe entirely.
But reality is woulda-coulda-shoulda is the past. Today, together, we face a mid-term election that could see Democrats lose the House and maybe even the Senate thereby ending progress on any issues Democrats support. Yes, I am old, but sick and tired of hearing people, especially the young, bitch about Joe Biden for not getting legislation on voting rights, climate change and a host of other things through Congress as if he can do it by waving a magic wand. We know without keeping the House and electing more Democrats to the Senate nothing will happen. Everyone needs to understand how government works. So instead of whining about what hasn’t happened, we all need to get out there and work for Democrats up and down the ballot. If we don’t, things will only get worse. So, stop complaining and start campaigning.
I am reminded of the Martin Niemöller poem: “They came for the Communists, and I didn’t object – For I wasn’t a Communist; They came for the Socialists, and I didn’t object – For I wasn’t a Socialist; They came for the labor leaders, and I didn’t object – For I wasn’t a labor leader; They came for the Jews, and I didn’t object – For I wasn’t a Jew; Then they came for me –And there was no one left to object.”
Today they are coming for women. If we all don’t stand together and fight, next they will come for the LGBTQ community (Obergefell and Lawrence); the African-American community, which they have been doing for years; immigrants; and the disabled.
Clearly Democrats will differ on how we message this to reach the most voters. I have heard some suggest we use the slogan ‘Pack the Court,’ which I believe will be as wrong as when some used ‘Defund the Police.’ We need to be strong but more subtle. We need hundreds of thousands of activists going door-to-door explaining to people what is really going on and how they can protect themselves with a vote. We need to explain to people who may not understand how government works, why their vote matters, and how together we can make a real difference.
Democrats need to get moderate suburban women, many who voted for Biden, to understand how Republicans have planned for decades to do this, and took them for granted to accomplish it. Explain how after taking away their ‘choice’ they are planning to make it harder for them to get birth control, and the morning after pill; taking away their ‘right to privacy.’ We need to convince union members they will go after them; members of minority communities they too are in the direct sights of the Republican Party.
If we do this together, door-to-door, one-by-one, we can still overcome.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
Who’s saying gay the most? Turns out, they are
The last gasp of the old straight conservative set
I remember as a kid, in those tightrope years of knowing what you were but also knowing you’d better keep your mouth shut about it, hearing reports of gay men busted for public sex. For those too young to remember, this was a big thing back then. Gay men would gather in quasi-public spaces, usually spaces where you could be for a long period of time without being asked to leave — your libraries, your public parks. Police, it seemed, were so intent on quashing all of this. Big busts on these locals weren’t uncommon. Every so often, 10 or 12 men would be arrested, some for indecency, others for loitering. Odd for a park I always thought. The whole public spectacle was meant to intimidate and deter.
But there was something ironic about all those raids. What was funny is that as intent as they were on suppressing gay life, if you were curious at all they were also telling you precisely where to go and what time to be there if you wanted to find it.
Well, those days of police busts are over. Credit whatever you want — greater social acceptance, the Internet — they are largely confined to the dustbins of history. But now we’re faced with another sort of crackdown. A couple of days ago, a group of Republican senators trotted out a letter to the FCC, asking for a special warning ahead of any children’s television program having “sexual orientation and gender identity content.” You know the types of warnings, like R and PG-13. And I’m sure you know what states these senators represent, like Kevin Cramer of North Dakota and Utah’s Mike Lee.
The letter states that “in recent years, concerning topics of a sexual nature have become aggressively politicized and promoted in children’s programming, including irreversible and harmful experimental treatments for mental disorders like gender dysphoria.” The four (wait for it) white male senators asked that the FCC “update the TV Parental Guidelines and ensure they are up-to-date on best practices that help inform parents on this disturbing content.”
I can’t even imagine what constitutes disturbing content for Mike Lee. I’m guessing if he accidentally drank tea with caffeine in it he’d check himself into rehab. So, whatever, right? But all this crap folds into the raging “Don’t Say Gay Bill” debate. Itself a product of the right-wing nuttery springing out of Florida and their current governor, the seeming forever constipated Ron DeSantis. And again, the irony, as much as they’re saying DON’T say gay, they’re the ones that are saying it repeatedly. Like the arrests I mentioned, who exactly here is putting it on the front pages and on the nightly news? So who exactly is saying gay here? Well, they are. Over and over and over again.
What else is troubling about the letter to the FCC? It also warmed that content on gender and sexual identity “harms child actors.” Yeah. You don’t need any special equipment to hear that fucking dogwhistle. That’s just folding into the whole ‘groomer’ idea. That we’re out there to make your children gay. That is just as outdated and offensive as the police raids.
But this idea of don’t-talk-about-us-and-then-we-won’t-exist thing is just the last gasp of an old straight conservative set that knows full well they’ve lost. The trend is clear. Acceptance rarely rolls backwards. And here, the gay genie is clearly out of the bottle and not going back in. It’s the last gasp for sure. And though that might be cold comfort to those on the frontlines of a culture war they didn’t pick, know that they can’t hold their breath forever.
As much as we’d like them to.
Brock Thomson is a D.C.-based writer. He contributes regularly to the Blade.
Supreme Court: What we know is bad enough. What should we do?
If you want a better Supreme Court, if you want better policies, if you want a better democracy, you must vote and get others to vote
As the shock of actually seeing a Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade sunk in, reporters and many concerned people once again started asking me whether the Republican Party and the Supreme Court it has packed with agenda-driven justices pose a threat to same-sex couples’ freedom to marry, which we won through a decades-long campaign. My one-word answer was and is: vote.
When an alarm sounds and there’s a fire in your kitchen, you don’t sit back and debate whether it might spread to the bedroom. You fight the fire.
Don’t waste time and energy sitting around cataloguing all the many additional bad things that might happen. What’s happening right now, to women, to all of us, is bad enough – and we can do something about it. We can elect representatives who will defend the rights of Americans and strengthen our democracy, who will pass legislation to protect voting rights and reproductive rights (and elections, economic opportunity, racial justice, and more), and who will select judges and justices who are faithful to the Constitution, not to theocratic ideology, partisan or shadowy funders’ regressive agendas, or an oligarchic wealth and power grab. We can vote out the elected officials who are dividing Americans to distract and demoralize them, foisting their unpopular minority views on our pluralistic people, driving our country into a ditch.
Those who would roll back the clock on America’s progress, and even undermine American democracy itself, didn’t succumb to despair, cynicism, apathy, or inaction, and nor should we. We can mobilize and turn out. We can overcome obstacles. We can reclaim power.
Who gets elected makes a difference.
Republican senators, led by Mitch McConnell, stole a Supreme Court seat (now filled by Neil Gorsuch). They railroaded through a second Trump nominee (Brett Kavanaugh) without meaningfully investing his sketchy past (not just the credible charges of lying about a sexual assault, but Kavanaugh’s paper-trail while in government and even his finances and the unresolved question of who paid off his debts). They ruthlessly (and hypocritically) seated a third Trump nominee (Amy Barrett) literally in the middle of an election. They pretended to believe that these nominees would respect precedent. And, of course, it was Republican presidents who packed the Supreme Court with litmus-tested ideologues; would Hillary Clinton have appointed the three right-wingers that Trump did? Would Al Gore have chosen the likes of Samuel Alito?
Voting, or not choosing to turn out to vote, has consequences.
The justices installed by Republican presidents who didn’t even win the popular vote have gutted voting rights, subverted labor organizing, shifted the rules of the economy to favor the wealthy, carved out special licenses to discriminate under the guise of religious freedom, impeded progressive and pro-environment actions of government (intended to be, as FDR put it, our people’s “greatest single instrument of cooperative self-help”), and now, come after women’s empowerment and health.
No political party, no politician, is perfect, but the difference between the Democrats and Republicans today could not be starker – not just because they differ radically on matters of policy, but because the primary difference is now that one is the Democratic Party and the other is anti-democracy itself.
And the difference between heading in the right direction and the dark place American politics is in right now can turn on as small a number as two: If there were two more Democratic senators, notwithstanding Republican obstruction and Trumpist lies, the Senate would dispense with the filibuster and follow the House in passing legislation to safeguard our elections and Americans’ right to vote, assure access to abortion, reform policing, invest in the middle class, extend the Child Tax Credit, address the need for safety in the face of the insane prevalence of guns, and so much more. Urgently needed reforms to protect and reinvigorate our Republic, including Supreme Court expansion, would be on the table as correctives or at least deterrents (full disclosure: I am on the advisory board of Take Back the Court). President Biden and progressives (who right now are leading effectively despite having zero political margin) would be delivering much more on what they ran on, what a majority voted for, and the country would be moving forward faster.
If you want a better Supreme Court, if you want better policies, if you want a better democracy, you must vote and get others to vote.
Justice Alito in his draft rightly notes that in some ways, abortion is different from other questions, and professes that that distinguishes the right to choose an abortion, which the majority takes away, from other rights, such as the freedom to marry without restriction based on race or sex. “We emphasize,” Justice Alito writes in his draft, “that our decision concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right. Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.”
Analysts are right not to believe him. He and Justice Clarence Thomas, at least, have indicated their absolute desire and intention to go after the freedom to marry as well as other basic rights, including contraception. Justice Alito’s draft contains an attack on the very idea that the Constitution protects an underlying liberty (sometimes denoted as our right to privacy, or our right to autonomy); the “unenumerated” right that the Court has invoked to affirm American’s freedom to make important life-defining choices, such as when and whether to bear a child, or to have sex, or whether and whom to marry.
Justice Alito pretends that because the word “abortion” is not in the Constitution, it is not protected. (The Constitution also does not contain the word “marriage” – or, for that matter, the words “freedom,” “education,” “corporation,” or “judicial review”). What the Ninth Amendment does say, of course, is “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”
That clear constitutional text won’t be enough to stop Justices Alito and Thomas. But the fact that they may be ready to roll back the gains of the past fifty or more years, or overturn the New Deal, doesn’t mean there are five votes to fully adopt the specious, fraudulent attack on Americans’ underlying liberty that the draft opinion sketched out, or to follow it to where he might want to go.
More than a million gay people have gotten legally married in the US. We didn’t win marriage as a gift from the Court; we mobilized, organized, persuaded, shared our stories, fought, and worked for decades to change hearts and minds, and then the law. We won in legislatures, in state courts and then federal, at the ballot, and in millions of personal conversations. When I wrote my law school thesis in 1983 advocating for the freedom to marry, polls showed support at 11%. We grew that to 63% by the time we went for the win at the Supreme Court in 2015, and support has widened and deepened since. The latest polls now show support for the freedom to marry at 70%, including majority support even among those over 65, even among those still willing (despite Trump, despite Putin) to identify themselves as Republicans. We won by overcoming losses, and turning no into yes.
There are many reasons to hope that the freedom to marry victory remains secure – even while there is reason, of course, to fear.
But, again, we shouldn’t be sitting around cataloguing, fretting, or waiting in dread of additional bad things. Trump and his enablers are mounting a continuing coup attempt. Extreme candidates threaten to take power in states and in the House. And now looms the despicable prospect of a constitutional right such as a woman’s right to choose – embedded in the law and our lives for nearly half a century – being cynically stripped away, with all the harm that will inflict on women, children, and families. We know enough already.
Instead of worrying about whether the freedom to marry is at risk, we must heed the call to action already upon us. By taking action now, above all by winning elections, we will best undo damage and move our country forward, the best protection for all that we we care about.
Evan Wolfson led the campaign to win the freedom to marry for same-sex couples. Since victory in 2015, he advises and assists diverse movements in the US on “how to win,” as well as activists seeking to win marriage in other countries worldwide.
