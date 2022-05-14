DNCE to headline Pride concert

Dance-rock band DNCE will headline the Capital Pride Concert, which will be held on Sunday, June 12 at 1 p.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue at 3rd Street, N.W.

Season 14 winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Willow Pill, and season 13 winner, Symone will also be featured at the event.

The concert is free to the public, with tickets available for special access to the Concert Pit and the VIP Concert Experience.

Following the Pride concert, attendees are invited to dance into the sunset at the Capitol Sunset Dance Party with Grammy Award-Winning music producer and DJ Tracy Young.

For more information about the concert and to purchase special access and VIP tickets, visit Capital Pride’s website.