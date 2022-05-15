Photos
PHOTOS: ‘Once Upon a Time . . .’ Spring Affair
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington holds annual gala at the Ritz-Carlton
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington held its annual Spring Affair gala dinner at the Ritz-Carlton on Saturday, May 14. Miss Richfield 1981 served as the guest host. Honorees included D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson, Metro Weekly and Robert Boaz (posthumous).
This year’s theme was “Once Upon a Time . . .”
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Halfway to Halloween
Desiree Dik hosts spooky drag show on Friday 13
Desiree Dik hosted the “Halfway to Halloween” spooky drag show on Friday, May 13 at Red Bear Brewing Co. Featured performers included Baphomette, Sirene Noir, Ty Dupp and Aave Blue.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Detox at Pitchers
Season five ‘Drag Race’ contestant entertains at LGBTQ venue
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni Detox performed at Pitchers on Wednesday, May 4. Other drag performers included Cake, Venus Valhalla, Dr. Torcher, Echinacea, Mia Vanderbilt, Rico Pico and Tiara Missou.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Gay Day at the Zoo
International Family Equality Day celebrated at annual outing
Gay Day at the Zoo was held on May 1, International Family Equality Day, at the Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Popular
-
Obituary9 hours ago
Attorney, LGBTQ activist and author Urvashi Vaid dies
-
Opinions4 days ago
Who’s saying gay the most? Turns out, they are
-
District of Columbia5 days ago
Washington Post endorses gay Ward 1 D.C. Council candidate
-
Virginia6 days ago
Danica Roem announces run for Va. state Senate
-
National4 days ago
Here’s why abortion is an LGBTQ rights issue
-
Arts & Entertainment6 days ago
2022 DC Brau Pride Pils can is ‘Proud to Say GAY!’
-
Arts & Entertainment6 days ago
10 LGBTQ events this week
-
National5 days ago
Tennessee bans collegiate Trans athletes