Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: ‘Once Upon a Time . . .’ Spring Affair

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington holds annual gala at the Ritz-Carlton

Published

1 hour ago

on

D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson, second from left, is honored at the 2022 Gay Men's Chorus of Washington Spring Affair gala at the Ritz-Carlton on Saturday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington held its annual Spring Affair gala dinner at the Ritz-Carlton on Saturday, May 14. Miss Richfield 1981 served as the guest host. Honorees included D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson, Metro Weekly and Robert Boaz (posthumous).

This year’s theme was “Once Upon a Time . . .”

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Photos

PHOTOS: Halfway to Halloween

Desiree Dik hosts spooky drag show on Friday 13

Published

16 hours ago

on

May 14, 2022

By

Ty Dupp performs at Red Bear Brewing Co. on Friday. (Washington Blade photo by Micahel Key)

Desiree Dik hosted the “Halfway to Halloween” spooky drag show on Friday, May 13 at Red Bear Brewing Co. Featured performers included Baphomette, Sirene Noir, Ty Dupp and Aave Blue.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Detox at Pitchers

Season five ‘Drag Race’ contestant entertains at LGBTQ venue

Published

1 week ago

on

May 5, 2022

By

Detox performs at Pitchers on May 4. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alumni Detox performed at Pitchers on Wednesday, May 4. Other drag performers included Cake, Venus Valhalla, Dr. Torcher, Echinacea, Mia Vanderbilt, Rico Pico and Tiara Missou.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading

Photos

PHOTOS: Gay Day at the Zoo

International Family Equality Day celebrated at annual outing

Published

2 weeks ago

on

May 1, 2022

By

2022 Gay Day at the Zoo. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Gay Day at the Zoo was held on May 1, International Family Equality Day, at the Smithsonian’s National Zoological Park.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement

Follow Us @washblade

Sign Up for Blade eBlasts

Popular