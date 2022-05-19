Rehoboth Beach summer events roundup

The summer is almost upon us, and the Blade has compiled a list of Rehoboth Beach-area events you won’t want to miss. Stop by these local bars, restaurants, and community centers to keep the season packed with good memories and fun.

MAY

May 4-31: 30 Years in 30 Photos CAMP Rehoboth Visual Arts Exhibition. Visit the collection of more than 300 photographs of community-defining events curated from the local LGBTQ community center at 37 Baltimore Ave. and participate in an auction for your favorite pieces.

May 20: 15th Annual Blade Foundation Summer Kick Off Party. Join The Blade as it celebrates the start of the summer, featuring a special appearance from Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. at The Pines, 56 Baltimore Ave.

May 20: Kings & Queens of Comedy Variety Show. Come and watch a variety show hosted by The Pines, filled with skits and stand-up from comedians Kristina Kelly, Gray West, Anthony Brone, Alejandro Morales and Rob Stant. Doors open at 7 p.m.

May 20 to 22: Clear Space Theatre Company presents “The Lightning Thief.” Bring your kids to see this musical production of the beloved Percy Jackson book at 20 Baltimore Avenue.

Fridays beginning May 20: Piano Bar with Doug Repetti. Stop by The Pines each Friday from 6-8 p.m. to sing along to Repetti’s show, which features today’s pop hits, 80’s rock, 90’s pop and more.

Second Friday of each month, beginning May 20: CAMP Rehoboth Community Center Monthly Youth Social. LGBTQ youth are welcome to hang out and play games with other community members through the CAMP Rehoboth Community Center at 6:30 p.m. on the second Friday of each month.

May 21: Cocktails and Candles: Happy Hour. Have a drink at The Pines while enjoying artwork from The Lion’s Den Candle Company, a Rehoboth Beach small business. Held from 6-8 p.m.

Saturdays beginning May 21: A Night of DIVA’s, hosted by Mona Lotts and Kristina Kelly. Share tapas and drinks at The Pines in a night of comedy and fun hosted by local queens. Doors open at 8:45 p.m. each week.

Sundays beginning May 22: Drag Brunch with Mona Lotts and Kristina Kelly. Wake up with a laugh at The Pines at this weekly drag brunch and comedy performance. Doors open at 11:15 a.m., and the show concludes around 2 p.m. each week.

Sundays beginning May 22: Blaqueout Trivia. Bring your friends to compete and win prizes in a night of hilarious trivia hosted by Rebecca Blaqueout and Jerry B at The Pines. Happy Hour begins at 5 p.m., and trivia starts at 5 p.m each week.

Mondays beginning May 23: Flaming Pianos Steak & Show. For just $29, you can pair an 8oz filet with a glass of wine while listening to—and even participating in—the music and storytelling of dynamic duo John Flynn and Matthew Kenworthy at The Pines. Doors open at 6 p.m. each week.

Every other Monday beginning May 23: Flaming Knitters. Open to those of all levels of experience, come practice or learn knitting at the CAMP Rehoboth Community Center at 6:30 p.m.

May 25: The Vocal Diva Marcella Peters: One Night Only! Listen to the musical stylings of singer and Baltimore native Marcella Peters at The Pines. Doors open at 6 p.m.

May 26 to 30: Memorial Day Weekend Salute. Enjoy a weekend of music and performances at Diego’s Bar & Nightclub, located at 37298 Rehoboth Ave. Doors open at 4 p.m., and music begins at 9:30 p.m.

May 27: Memorial Day Kickoff Drag Show. Come enjoy a night of comedy and fashion at The Pines hosted by Kristina Kelly. Doors open at 8 p.m.

May 30: Memorial Day Drag Brunch. Celebrate the long weekend at The Pines enjoying comedy, food and fun with local queens. Doors open at 11:00 a.m., and the show concludes around 2 p.m.

May 31: Can’t Fool The Blues Band. Experience a musical mixture of rock, blues and R&B in this Rehoboth-based band’s performance at The Pines. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Every Wednesday: Drag Bingo. Play a fun game of bingo hosted by local queen Ophelia Bottoms at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant, located at 3 S 1st St. Event begins at 8 p.m. each Wednesday.

Every Thursday: Karaoke Night. Sing your heart out at karaoke nights at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. Event begins at 8 p.m. each Thursday.

Every Friday: Follies at the Beach Drag Show. Witness spectacular drag performances with special guests each week at Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant. Show begins at 9 p.m. each Friday.

JUNE

June 3: The Return of Varla Jean Merman. Comedy queen Varla Jean Merman makes her return to The Pines in this night of comedy and fun. Two shows will be held, with doors opening at 6 and 9 p.m.

June 3: Royal T Dance featuring Austin Armacost. Come dance on the patio at Diego’s Bar & Nightclub in a fun night out, with music provided by DJ Riddle.

June 3 to 5: Clear Space Theatre Company presents “The Submission.” Come watch this impactful one-weekend performance which looks into race, gender and ignored prejudices.

June 5. The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee featuring Austin Armacost. Enjoy a night out at Diego’s Bar & Nightclub in its Jubilee Party, which begins at 8 p.m.

June 6: Lady Bunny brings her irreverent comedy to the Blue Moon, 35 Baltimore Ave., 9:30-11 p.m.

June 8: Milton PRIDE Pre-Party & Art Show. Take a quick drive away from the coast and enjoy this Pride Month and Celebration and art show in Milton, Del., hosted by Inn the Dog House Tiki Bar at 428 Chestnut St. from 6-9 p.m.

First Friday of each month, beginning June 3: FURst Friday Happy Hour with the Rehoboth Beach Bears. Enjoy beers and dishes at The Pines in this monthly happy hour from 6-8 p.m.

June 10: Magnolia Applebottom Drag Show. Watch a drag show at the Milton Theatre at 110 Union St. in Milton, and enjoy drinks and snacks while you’re at it.

June 10: Whitney! The Music Of Whitney Houston. In this stroll down memory lane, The Pines is bringing Sheree Marcelle to perform musical renditions of Whitney Houston’s classic hits in a show written and produced by Mike Flanagan. Doors open at 8 p.m.

June 11: Queer Queens of Comedy. Witness the outrageous hilarity of three comedic powerhouses at the Milton Theatre. Doors open at 8 p.m.

June 12: Philadelphia Freedom: Tribute to Elton John Matinee. Reminisce with this captivating rendition of Elton John’s works at the Milton Theatre.

June 12: 2022 Tonys Party. Celebrate the Tony Awards this year with Clear Space Theatre Company, enjoying cocktails, dinner and entertainment at The Children’s Beach House, located at 1800 Bay Front Avenue in Lewes, Del. Festivities will be held 5-9 p.m.

June 13: Beloved disco and soul singer Linda Clifford plays the Blue Moon 9:30-11 p.m.

June 17: Betti and Bruce: Lost in Rehoboth. Have a night of songs and fun in this musical show at The Pines featuring Betti Blumenthal and Bruce Delmonico. Doors open at 8 p.m.

June 20-Sept. 1: Acclaimed NYC pianist Nate Buccieri plays the Blue Moon, Mondays-Thursdays, 6-8:30 p.m. Reservations recommended.

June 24: Have A Gay Old Laugh! Pride Stand-Up Comedy Show. Drive over to the Milton Theatre for a night of laughter. Doors open at 8 p.m.

June 24 and 25: Top of the Pines Welcomes Antonio Edwards. Witness the wonderful vocals of this singer and entertainer at The Pines in a show on Friday, June 24 from 8-10 p.m. or Saturday, June 25 from 6-8 p.m.

June 24-Aug. 27: Clear Space Theatre Company presents “9 to 5.” Watch the local theater recreate this hilarious office satire.

June 25: Pride Day at the Brandywine Zoo. Stop by the Brandywine Zoo, located at 1001 N Park Drive in Wilmington, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a scavenger hunt, crafts, educational opportunities and all-around fun.

June 27: Miss Richfield 1981 performs her new show “Cancel Cultured Pearls” at the Blue Moon, 9:30-11 p.m.

June 28 to Aug. 23: Clear Space Theatre Company presents “Grease.” Enjoy this beloved musical as recreated by local performers.

JULY

July 1: Del Shores: The Tea is Spilled. Texas storyteller Del Shores is stopping by The Pines to bring you a night of entertainment and drama. Two shows will be held, with doors opening at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

July 1 to Aug. 25: Clear Space Theatre Company presents “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Watch as the local theater takes on a new rendition of this beloved musical comedy.

July 2 to Aug. 20: Saturday Morning Children’s Theatre 2022. Bring your children to another Clear Space Theatre Company show including classics like Sleeping Beauty and Peter Pan. All shows held at 11 a.m.

July 4: Lady Bunny returns to the Blue Moon, 9:30-11 p.m.

July 8: Friday Fever Show: The Boys of Summer. Watch special performances and enjoy drinks at The Pines. Doors open at 8 p.m.

July 15: The Dozen Divas Show. Appreciate the amazing costumes and exciting performances of America’s Got Talent Finalist Dorothy Bishop. Show runs from 8 to 11 p.m.

July 16: Hair and Heels Dance Party. Come to The Pines in your favorite wig and pair of heels and dance to the stylings of DJ Chord. Doors open at 9 p.m.

July 17: Hair and Heels Drag Brunch. Wake up with a laugh by heading to brunch at The Pines. Doors open at 11 a.m.

July 17: Hair and Heels Closing Party. Bring your wig and best heels to the dance floor at The Pines. Doors open at 8 p.m.

July 18: Sherry Vine brings her latest show “Potty Mouth” to the Blue Moon, 9:30-11 p.m.

July 22: Big Red Miss Meghan Murphy. Listen to this musical performance covering styles from pop parodies to jazz at The Pines. Seating begins at 7 p.m.

July 27: The Boy Band Project. Allow this musical performance hosted by The Pines to transport you to the era of boy band craze. Seating begins at 7 p.m.

July 29: A Golden Girls Musical Adventure. Come watch this hilarious revamp of The Golden Girls hosted by The Pines. Doors open at 7 p.m. and show begins at 8 p.m.

AUGUST

Aug. 25: Coco Peru: Bitter, Bothered, and Beyond. Listen to Miss Coco Peru’s take on the world in an evening performance at The Pines. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Aug. 27: The White Party with Chord Bezerra. Dress up in white and stay out late having fun at Diego’s Bar & Nightclub. Music begins at 9:30 p.m.

SEPTEMBER

September 2: Hunks: The All Male Review. Stop by The Pines for a personal and intimate male dance show incorporating lights, choreography, costumes and music. Doors open at 7 p.m.