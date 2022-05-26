Blade, DC Brau host Pride Pils Dance Party

Craft brewery DC Brau will host “Pride Pils Dance Party & Launch” on Thursday, June 2 at 6 p.m. at Dacha Beer Garden (Navy Yard). This event will celebrate the release of two specially crafted beer cans in celebration of Pride Month.

The event is in partnership with Electric Rainbow, Dacha Beer Garden (Navy Yard) and non-profit organizations SMYAL and The Blade Foundation. This year’s party will feature the infamous Electric Rainbow DJs.

Presale tickets cost $20 and all VIP tickets include a can of Pride Pils and access to an exclusive VIP area.

For more details, visit Eventbrite.