Blade partners with Dupont Underground for drag shows

Cake, Shi-Queeta Lee, Rico Pico and Venus Valhalla featured

3 hours ago

Shi-Queeta Lee performs at Dupont Underground. (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The Washington Blade and Dupont Underground will host the return of “Drag Underground” on Friday, June 3 at 8:30 p.m. at Dupont Underground. 

The event will feature famed drag queens Cake, Shi-Queeta Lee, Rico Pico and Venus Valhalla. Additionally, there will be an exhibit, “The Gender Within: The Art of Identity,” on display at the venue.

Attendees are required to be at least 18 years old. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Theatre Washington extends COVID precautions

Vaccinations and mask-wearing mandates in place through July

3 mins ago

May 26, 2022

Theatre Washington announced in a May 16 press release that Washington D.C.-area theater will extend COVID-19 policies that mandate vaccinations and mask-wearing in theater spaces until at least July 31. 

However, theaters will offer exemptions for unvaccinated individuals such as children who are recently or not yet eligible, people with certain medical conditions preventing vaccination, or those with closely held religious beliefs. These patrons are required to provide proof of a timely negative COVID-19 test before performance start time, according to the release. 

For a list of theaters participating in this policy extension, visit Theatre Washington’s website.

Blade, DC Brau host Pride Pils Dance Party

Celebration at Dacha to feature specialty craft beer

5 hours ago

May 26, 2022

The Blade’s partnership with DC Brau continues with the launch of ‘Proud to Say Gay’ beer can.

Craft brewery DC Brau will host “Pride Pils Dance Party & Launch” on Thursday, June 2 at 6 p.m. at Dacha Beer Garden (Navy Yard). This event will celebrate the release of two specially crafted beer cans in celebration of Pride Month.

The event is in partnership with Electric Rainbow, Dacha Beer Garden (Navy Yard) and non-profit organizations SMYAL and The Blade Foundation. This year’s party will feature the infamous Electric Rainbow DJs.

Presale tickets cost $20 and all VIP tickets include a can of Pride Pils and access to an exclusive VIP area.

For more details, visit Eventbrite

DNCE to headline Pride concert

‘Drag Race’ winners also featured at the event

2 weeks ago

May 14, 2022

Jack Lawless, Joe Jonas, JinJoo Lee and Cole Whittle of DNCE. (Photo by kathclick via Bigstockphoto)

Dance-rock band DNCE will headline the Capital Pride Concert, which will be held on Sunday, June 12 at 1 p.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue at 3rd Street, N.W.

Season 14 winner of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Willow Pill, and season 13 winner, Symone will also be featured at the event.

The concert is free to the public, with tickets available for special access to the Concert Pit and the VIP Concert Experience.

Following the Pride concert, attendees are invited to dance into the sunset at the Capitol Sunset Dance Party with Grammy Award-Winning music producer and DJ Tracy Young.

For more information about the concert and to purchase special access and VIP tickets, visit Capital Pride’s website.

