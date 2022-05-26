Blade partners with Dupont Underground for drag shows

The Washington Blade and Dupont Underground will host the return of “Drag Underground” on Friday, June 3 at 8:30 p.m. at Dupont Underground.

The event will feature famed drag queens Cake, Shi-Queeta Lee, Rico Pico and Venus Valhalla. Additionally, there will be an exhibit, “The Gender Within: The Art of Identity,” on display at the venue.

Attendees are required to be at least 18 years old. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.