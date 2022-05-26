Arts & Entertainment
DC Black Pride to return in-person this year
‘Bigger. Bolder. The original is back.’
Since 1991, Black LGBTQ people and their allies have flocked to the streets of D.C. during Memorial Day Weekend to celebrate the beauty of the Black LGBTQ community and to raise awareness and funding to combat HIV/AIDS. Now, after a two-year hiatus triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Black Pride has returned with a focus on creating community.
“This is really the place to be if you’re Black and queer in D.C.,” said Kenya Hutton, deputy director for the Center for Black Equity, an LGBTQ advocacy organization that plans the event. Hutton has been involved in planning DC Black Pride for the past 13 years.
“There is a heavy buzz early on about Black Pride [this year],” he said.
This year’s events will run for four days, and will attract both a local and international audience including LGBTQ advocates from England, France, and Ghana.
“We have two members from the House of Garcon coming in from Paris,” said Hutton. “A lot of international people are coming to D.C., and after a two-year hiatus, the hunger to be back [is there].”
The weekend will commence with an opening reception on Friday, May 27 at 5 p.m. at the Renaissance Washington D.C. The event, also presented by Impulse DC and Us Helping Us, People Into Living, Inc., will feature live performances by Queen Diva Big Freedia and Atlantic Recording artist Tai’aysha. There will also be special appearances by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other guests who will be announced at the event. The event is free — registration is available on Eventbrite— and also includes two drink tickets.
Other events to look out for during DC Black Pride include kickoff events such as the Unity Ball on Thursday, May 25 at 9 p.m. at Karma DC hosted by commentator Kirk “Boom” Balenciaga, with music performances by DJ Tony Play, and the official Saturday night main event— “The White Party”— which will feature a performance by rapper and social media star Saucy Santana on Saturday, May 28 at 10 p.m. at Echostage.
In addition to the celebratory events, there will also be workshops focusing on a myriad of topics such as LGBTQ health, diversity, body positivity, and a writer’s forum.
The Black Pride Wellness Suite Open will be on Friday, May 27 at 2 p.m. at Renaissance Washington DC. The event, sponsored by DC Health, will provide HIV and full panel STD testing, safer sex kits and harm reduction supplies, and same-day PrEP initiation and PEP to those eligible.
“Becoming You: The Body Positivity Workshop” will be on Saturday, May 28 at 11 a.m. at Renaissance Washington DC. The workshop will be hosted by Tonka Garcon, from the HBO hit show “Legendary,” who will guide attendees on how to build self-confidence, love, and appreciation “without feeling left out.”
The writer’s forum will be on Saturday, May 28 at 2 p.m. and will be hosted by author James Earl Hardy who has written books such as “Men of the House” and “B-Boy Blues.”
Given that DC Black Pride will take place with the backdrop of the May 14 Buffalo, N.Y., shooting and other recent incidents in D.C. as well, the Center for Black Equity has boosted its security measures to ensure that attendees are safe.
“We are working closely with the Maryland Police Department [and] one of their officers will walk through an active shooter training [with our staff],” said Hutton.
Hutton added that because the pandemic took away the Black LGBTQ community’s ability to gather for two years, it is essential that guests leave the event feeling a sense of belonging.
“This is home. This is where it starts. This is our culture,” he said. “DC Black Pride is always home for queer people.”
Studies report that the pandemic disproportionately affected LGBTQ individuals’ mental health.
LGBTQ people faced mental health and substance abuse problems at higher rates than their non-LGBTQ peers due to lower incomes, fewer work opportunities and a lack of access to adequate healthcare, according to 2021 health analyses by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Other studies also show that 16% of Black people reported having a mental illness, and 26% of people who reported a severe mental illness over the past year are men, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
To bring to light the importance of mental health and wellness in the LGBTQ community, other organizations such as D.C. nonprofit group Us Helping Us will host events “to understand the complex issues of intersectionality that Black, gay, transgender, and bisexual men face.”
Us Helping Us will host “Pride Festival in Park” on Monday, May 30 at 12 p.m. at Ford Dupont Park. The organization works to improve the health and well-being of Black men with HIV and AIDS, and will partner with Amerigroup DC for Monday’s event.
“Every day, we see the impact our mental health services have on our clients, whether it be through individual appointments with our therapists or counselors or our support groups,” said DeMarc A. Hickson, the nonprofit’s executive director in a press release. “Mental health is critical to keeping our clients healthy physically.”
Theater
‘Our Town’ at Shakespeare examines life, love, death
Thornton Wilder’s simple classic gets new life amid COVID
‘Our Town’
Through June 11
Shakespeare Theatre Company
610 F Street, N.W.
$49-$120
Shakespearetheatre.org
Famously set in small-town New Hampshire, playwright Thornton Wilder’s deceptively simple American classic “Our Town” is about the significance of daily life, love, and, most interestingly, death. Wilder, who was gay, downplayed his innovative brilliance, preferring to chalk it up to the rediscovery of what had come before him.
When it premiered on Broadway in 1938, his play was different from other shows. Wilder’s prescribed absence of scenery and props and use of miming struck some audiences as radical, but what most resonated was the work’s relatability, depth of meaning, and humor. Since then, it’s been a staple of professional and amateur stages – including countless high school auditoriums.
Now the Pulitzer Prize-winning warhorse is at Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC) staged by the company’s out associate artistic director Alan Paul with a rendering he believes is just right for our times.
“It’s not a revival,” he says. “It’s a ritual. You can see ‘Our Town’ over and over and still find something new about yourself or life.”
Intended as a happy gathering of Washington talent including Holly Twyford, Felicia Curry, Natascia Diaz, Eric Hissom, Craig Wallace, Sarah C. Marshall, Suzanne Richard as Joe Stoddard the undertaker, and Lawrence Redmond plays Simon Stimson (the troubled church organist often speculated to be a closeted gay man destroyed by life in a small town), the production has hit some COVID snags since early previews. Understudies have proved indispensable.
WASHINGTON BLADE: Was “Our Town” meant to be a return to post-pandemic normalcy for STC?
ALAN PAUL: Yes, and it was until about a month ago when COVID descended on us.
BLADE: Were you panicked?
PAUL: Luckily, it’s an ensemble show with so many great actors. When understudies step in, things change in the scene but overall, the tone doesn’t change. It’s been an exercise of letting go. As a director you want total control of everything – this time I couldn’t.
Also, it’s astounding – and this is not a spin, honestly – just how remarkably well the understudies do when they’re asked to perform with little preparation. It’s turned out to be some of the best actors in Washington in rotation.
BLADE: Was “Our Town” your choice?
PAUL: Yes. First, I was thinking of doing [Eugène Ionesco’s absurdist play] “The Chairs.” But I reconsidered – people don’t want to come out of pandemic to see “The Chairs.” I considered a Noël Coward comedy or something with big themes like “The Grapes of Wrath.” Then I thought maybe Thornton Wilder’s “The Matchmaker,” a play about life, possibilities, and renewal, and that led to Wilder’s best-known play, “Our Town.”
It made so much sense. All of my actor friends have been out of work, so it would be such a mistake to go to New York to find actors. First, I called Holly Twyford and offered her the important role of Stage Manager. With her input, we assembled a group of local actors to become the residents of Grover’s Corners.
BLADE: Any grumbles from patrons that the play is tired?
PAUL: I’m used to that sort of thing. People groaned when I did “Camelot” in 2018 and it became one of the company’s highest grossing shows. Previously, it was the same sort of thing with “Man of La Mancha” in 2015. But I say, when you wipe away what’s old fashioned about the way a show looks and feels there’s always something else to reveal.
It’s about daily life and death. When Paul Newman did “Our Town” in 2002 it was in the wake of 9/11. Now, we’re coming out of a period of isolation and there’s been nothing normal about life and death has been everywhere. I think people might hear it in a new way.
BLADE: Talk a little about your approach.
PAUL: Performed in the round beneath soaring rafters, it’s a communal event. It’s about getting out of the house. Without scenery, it’s the opposite of Netflix, which is what we’ve all been on for two years.
Also, it’s zapped of sentimentality. The third act is dead and they don’t miss life. Standing in the cemetery, the Stage Manager reminds the audience, “We’re coming up here ourselves when our fit’s over.” Such an interesting point of view, wry but sort of sad.
BLADE: Have your feelings changed toward the play?
PAUL: It’s not a play I ever disliked but it wouldn’t have been high on my list a few years ago. You can’t help but fall in love with it because the language is so full. And what the stage manager has to say – those speeches are remarkable monologues.
BLADE: And finally, what’s your takeaway?
PAUL: Emily who has died young asks, “Does anyone ever realize life while they live it…every, every minute?” The Stage Manager replies, “No. Saints and poets maybe…they do some.”
That’s Thornton Wilder’s way of saying to all of us, wake up, give it a shot, be conscious.
Movies
‘Fire Island’ delivers pride, prejudice, and a whole lot more
Ambitious opus a cut above usual efforts of mainstream queer cinema
There’s a reason why the work of Jane Austen strikes such a chord with members of the queer community.
The 19th-century author – a woman in an age when literature was overwhelmingly the province of men – is still renowned for her sharp observations about the manners, mores, and social hierarchies of her age, and the double-edged style that blended her satirical commentary with full-hearted romanticism. These qualities have an inherent relevance for anyone who lives in a society that relies on codified assumptions about the “natural order” of things to keep them forever on the outside, and it’s hard to imagine a description that sounds more like the experience of being queer than that.
That’s why “Fire Island” – the highly anticipated film from screenwriter/star Joel Kim Booster and director Andrew Ahn, which begins streaming on Hulu June 3 – is so much more than just another rom-com. Loosely adapted from Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” it finally gives the millions of queer fans who adore Austen’s shrewd, bemusing, and ultimately breathlessly romantic saga what they may not have even realized they’ve always wanted – an unabashedly, unapologetically gay version of the story that’s as inclusive and heartfelt as we deserve.
In Booster’s updated vision of the novel, the rural countryside of Regency England is exchanged for the titular modern gay mecca, and the Bennet sisters become a band of queer friends vacationing there at a house owned by their lesbian “mama” Erin (Margaret Cho). At the center is Noah (Booster), whose plans to enjoy a week of promiscuous sex in The Pines are put on hold when he vows to first use his savvy for gay social and sexual politics to help his bestie Howie (Bowen Yang) get laid. At first, that mission seems all but accomplished when Howie attracts the attention of sweet and handsome Charlie (James Scully), who is on the island with his own group of friends; but thanks to the intricate interplay of classism and social etiquette that dictates the “rules of engagement” by which they must play, complications soon get in the way. Not least among these obstacles is the interference of Charlie’s aloof buddy Will (Conrad Ricamora), whose dour attitude and presumed snobbishness spark an intense feeling of disdain from Noah – though it’s not long before another kind of intense feeling is developing between them faster than you can say “Mr. Darcy.”
Conceptually, there are lot of reasons why this book-to-movie translation works. The importance of family to the plot easily extends to families that are “chosen,” and it’s probably unnecessary to say that the author’s take on the social pretensions of her own time and community fits like a glove into a story about contemporary gay culture. The fortunes of the characters here are no less governed by class distinctions and economic privilege, and the oft-inadvertent hypocrisy that inevitably reveals itself as they try to make the “right” connections with each other is just as blatant; given the fact that four of the principal players are Asian, and numerous others are people of color, ethnic identity takes its place alongside financial status and comparative “hotness” as one of the many shallow and discriminatory factors that drive wedges between members of what might otherwise be a united community, making those themes hit even closer to home for modern LGBTQ viewers.
“Fire Island” goes beyond simply being a good adaptation, however. Booster’s inventive and erudite script – and for that matter the film itself, thanks to Ahn’s fluid and versatile direction, which flows confidently and effortlessly between the observational and emotionally engaged as needed to deliver an elevated aesthetic of pure cinema – is an impressive and wholly original work of art in itself.
While it hits the main points of the original, it’s not slavish to Austen’s plot, and instead creatively conflates, reinterprets, and re-imagines situations and characters to bring its observations to a modern audience – particularly in the way it transposes the financial disparities of Austen’s world into the modern day by weaving the language and behavior of varying class and privilege into almost everything that happens. It also cannily picks up the pace; while the novel takes place across several seasons, events in “Fire Island” are compressed to a matter of days – something perfectly feasible in the faster-paced world of 2022, and especially in a geographic setting where, as multiple characters point out, “time seems to work differently.”
While it gives plenty of nods to its 19th-century literary origins along the way, it keeps itself firmly rooted in the “new, now, next” present with a barrage of pop references, a parade of right-on-target queer fashion, and a dizzying array of infectiously familiar contemporary music. Best of all, perhaps, it’s genuinely funny, and peppers its dialogue with cheekily self-referential comedy – Yang’s character even has some jokes about “Saturday Night Live” – in a way that subtly invites us to feel like a member of this fun-loving group ourselves. None of these things feel like compromises, nor do they pander to the age of the short attention span; instead, they are expressions of modern queer identity that feel as much like celebration as they do satire.
Much of this arises from the way it treats its characters. The movie never judges them – even when they are judging each other – and presents them with the kind of humanistic compassion that can sometimes only be recognized by reading between the lines. For this, the talented cast deserves endless kudos.
Booster and Yang, close friends in real life as well as on the screen, give star-making individual turns while also presenting an onscreen “buddy” chemistry that gives the movie a giant heart and keeps it from ever becoming cynical. As their romantic counterparts, Ricamora, who already proved his chops on “How to Get Away With Murder,” enters full leading man bloom with his thoughtful, less-is-more performance, and Scully makes his too-good-to-be-true rich white boy character utterly believable from start to finish. Cho gives us the ultimate “earth mother” every gay boy wishes they had, while representing the grounding presence of a whole generation of queer elders who gained wisdom living messy lives even before there was such a thing as Grindr. Nick Adams deserves mention for being so quintessentially hateful as the kind of “mean girl” gay snob we all know and sometimes wish we didn’t.
All these qualities and more make Booster and Ahn’s ambitious opus a cut above the usual efforts of mainstream cinema to communicate with queer audiences – an auspicious distinction for the first gay romance from a major Hollywood studio. How straight viewers respond to it is yet to be seen – but for at least one queer reviewer, watching it conjured tears of joy, not because it resonates so deeply with authentic lived experience (though it certainly does) but simply because it exists. Here, at last, is the “gay rom-com” we’ve been waiting for, one that is so comfortable and genuine in its own skin that it’s free to rise above both parts of that label to become simply a great movie.
We’d like to think Jane Austen would be proud.
Music & Concerts
John Levengood releases anthem “Say Gay!” to protest discrimination
Slated to perform new song at 2022 Capital Pride Festival in June
“Say gay! Say gay! Say gay!
“Say what? Say what?
“One little law won’t shut us up!”
Slated for digital release this Friday, recording artist John Levengood’s latest song “Say Gay!” confronts anti-LGBTQ legislation such as the “Don’t Say Gay” law by encouraging others to “profess their queerness loudly, proudly, and never in the shadows,” Levengood said in a press release shared with the Blade on Tuesday.
On June 12, Levengood is set to perform the song’s live debut at the 2022 Capital Pride Festival in Washington, D.C., to streets teeming with community members, food trucks, and local vendors, according to the press release.
“The rise in oppressive legislation and proposals have many in the LGBTQ+ community alarmed,” the press release says. Levengood “hopes this song can be used as a metaphorical weapon to blast holes in the argument that teaching children about acceptance and diversity is more appropriate at home than school.”
The bill, enacted by the Florida Legislature earlier this year but not yet in force, would limit teachers’ ability to teach LGBTQ topics in some school settings and obligate school officials to disclose students’ sexual orientation and gender identity to their parents upon request.
A D.C. resident himself, Levengood currently works over the weekends as resident host and karaoke emcee at Freddie’s Beach Bar in Arlington, Va., an LGBTQ bar and restaurant.
Levengood is no stranger to the music scene, in 2013 moving through multiple rounds of auditions for the third season of “The X Factor” before coming up short of formally appearing on the show, according to the release.
Growing up in the Shenandoah Valley of rural Virginia, the press release added that music has been an outlet for Levengood to express himself from an early age. The new song marks his seventh musical release.
