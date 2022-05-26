Theatre Washington extends COVID precautions

Theatre Washington announced in a May 16 press release that Washington D.C.-area theater will extend COVID-19 policies that mandate vaccinations and mask-wearing in theater spaces until at least July 31.

However, theaters will offer exemptions for unvaccinated individuals such as children who are recently or not yet eligible, people with certain medical conditions preventing vaccination, or those with closely held religious beliefs. These patrons are required to provide proof of a timely negative COVID-19 test before performance start time, according to the release.

For a list of theaters participating in this policy extension, visit Theatre Washington’s website.