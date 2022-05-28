A timely read for middle schoolers about book banning

‘Answers in the Pages’

By David Levithan

c.2022 Alfred A. Knopf

$17.99/176 pages

Ages 8 to 12

In “Answers in the Pages,” the acclaimed queer children’s and young adult author David Levithan’s newest novel for middle-schoolers, just one sentence (less than a paragraph) in a book disrupts the lives of the students in Mr. Howe’s fifth-grade class.

In this book-banning age, few books (for children, parents, teachers, librarians and all who cherish the freedom to read) are more timely than “Answers in the Pages.”

Mr. Howe has assigned the class to read “The Adventurers,” an action-adventure middle-school novel about three kids. (“The Adventurers” is a fictitious novel that Levithan has conjured.)

As you’ve likely guessed, the sentence that creates the uproar implies that, maybe, there’s a queer quotient involved in the love that Rick and Oliver in “The Adventurers” have for each other.

“At that moment Rick knew just how deeply he loved Oliver,” the sentence says, “and Oliver knew just how deeply he loved Rick, and the understanding of this moment would lead them to much of the happiness and adventure that came next.”

This sentence is, as Donovan Johnson, a fifth-grader in the class, says, “a bit long.”

Few people would have paid attention to this sentence “if it had been said during a TV show,” Donovan says, “or appeared as a quote in the middle of a newspaper article.”

But the sentence appears at the end of “The Adventurers,” and because fifth-graders were required to read it, everybody’s buzzing about it.

Neither Mr. Howe, who’s gay, nor his students are worried that Rick and Oliver might be gay. But Donovan’s mom is.

Donovan brought “The Adventurers” home to read. After reading for a while, he got up and had a snack. While he was snacking, Donovan left the book on the kitchen counter. That was a big mistake, but it jumpstarts the narrative of “Answers in the Pages.”

Donovan’s mom finds the book. She’s a good person who loves her son. But like many kind people, she’s homophobic.

Mrs. Johnson glances through “The Adventurers.” Like many who browse a book, she doesn’t read the whole thing. Her eyes land on the sentence about the love Rick and Oliver feel for each other.

Mrs. Johnson believes that “The Adventurers” is “inappropriate” for fifth graders and challenges the book.

As so often happens in these situations, the kids involved are caught in the middle. Do they side with their parents who challenge a book? Or with their teacher and the kids who support the book?

This is tough for Donovan. His mom won’t tell him why she doesn’t want his class to read the book. She just says “The Adventurers” is inappropriate. Donovan is fairly sure he’s not queer. But he likes the book and has gay friends. One of the girls in his class has two moms.

Book banning is so much in the news. It would be easy to tune out “Answers in the Pages,” if it had been written by an author without Levithan’s prodigious talent. Levithan tells Donovan’s story in an engaging, nuanced fashion.

Donovan’s mom, though homophobic, isn’t an ogre. Through Donovan’s first-person narration, you learn what it’s like for the people in the school community to go through a book challenge.

Most important for young readers, Donovan and his classmates fight against the book challenge. They learn that you can take action when faced with censorship. Levithan intertwines two other narratives with Donovan’s story.

Excerpts from “The Adventurers” are deftly spliced throughout “Answers in the Pages.” Rick and Oliver’s adventures may not be interesting if you’re over 12, but they’ll entertain middle schoolers.

A third narrative of first love runs through “Answers in the Pages.” A generation before Donovan and his classmates, two fifth-graders, Roberto Garcio and Gideon White become friends when they’re assigned to work on a project related to “Harriet the Spy,” the iconic children’s book by queer author Louise Fitzhugh.

Roberto and Gideon, who love turtles, chocolate and each other, experience their first love.

“Answers in the Pages” is a fab, ripped-from-the-headlines summer read for kids and the adults in their lives.

The Blade may receive commissions from qualifying purchases made via this post.