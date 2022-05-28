Photos
PHOTOS: Black Pride Opening Reception
Mayor Bowser greets celebration attendees
D.C. Black Pride weekend began with an opening reception at the Renaissance Washington Hotel on Friday, May 27. Mayor Muriel Bowser welcomed attendees to the celebration. The event was produced by the Center for Black Equity.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Summer Kickoff Party
Washington Blade holds annual event at The Pines in Rehoboth Beach
The Washington Blade held its 15th annual Summer Kickoff Party at The Pines in Rehoboth Beach, Del. on Friday, May 20 with special guest Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.).
(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)
Photos
PHOTOS: Worthy Mentoring Pride Brunch
Carson Kressley serves as emcee for LGBTQ fundraiser
Carson Kressley of “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” served as the emcee for the Worthy Mentoring Pride Brunch at the Four Seasons Washington Hotel on Sunday, May 22. Worthy Mentoring is a nonprofit that connects mentors and mentees in the LGBTQ+ community through a mobile iOS and Android App.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Freddie’s 2022
Brooklyn Heights wins the coveted crown
The Miss Freddie’s drag pageant returned in-person this year to Freddie’s Beach Bar & Restaurant in Arlington, Va. on Friday, May 20. Six contestants vied for the crown, but the “Pandemic Queen,” Tatiyanna Voche’ (Miss Freddie’s 2020 and 2021) passed on her crown to Brooklyn Heights of Baltimore, Md. following talent, beachwear, “Met Gala-inspired looks,” and on-stage question categories of competition. Chasity Vain and Deja Diamond Jemaceye placed second and third respectively.
Patti Lovelace was crowned Miss Freddie’s Emeritus as voted upon unanimously by the former Miss Freddies.
“First Lady of Freddie’s” and the Washington Blade’s Best of Gay D.C. “Best Drag Queen” of 2015 Destiny B. Childs served as emcee alongside former Miss Freddie’s Monet Dupree.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Black Pride Opening Reception
‘Dot & Ralfie’ explores lives of lesbian seniors
Comings & Goings
A timely read for middle schoolers about book banning
Don’t be a do-nothing Democrat
Republican lawmaker claims Texas school gunman was transgender
Gay man shot to death on NYC subway train
‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ signs off after 19 seasons
D.C. man sentenced to 7 months for attack against gay Asian man
Vandals target 2 Rehoboth Beach LGBTQ-owned businesses
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Texas3 days ago
Republican lawmaker claims Texas school gunman was transgender
-
Politics6 days ago
Republican Pa. governor nominee opposes LGBTQ rights
-
New York4 days ago
Gay man shot to death on NYC subway train
-
Arts & Entertainment2 days ago
‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ signs off after 19 seasons
-
District of Columbia2 days ago
D.C. man sentenced to 7 months for attack against gay Asian man
-
Rehoboth Beach4 days ago
Vandals target 2 Rehoboth Beach LGBTQ-owned businesses
-
Movies2 days ago
‘Fire Island’ delivers pride, prejudice, and a whole lot more
-
Maryland4 days ago
Lesbian couple hopeful Md. law requires Christian school to enroll son