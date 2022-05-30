Photos
PHOTOS: Black Pride Festival
Us Helping Us annual event held at Fort Dupont Park
D.C. Black Pride concluded on Monday with the annual “Us Helping Us Black Pride Festival in the Park” at Fort Dupont Park.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Black Pride Opening Reception
Mayor Bowser greets celebration attendees
D.C. Black Pride weekend began with an opening reception at the Renaissance Washington Hotel on Friday, May 27. Mayor Muriel Bowser welcomed attendees to the celebration. The event was produced by the Center for Black Equity.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Summer Kickoff Party
Washington Blade holds annual event at The Pines in Rehoboth Beach
The Washington Blade held its 15th annual Summer Kickoff Party at The Pines in Rehoboth Beach, Del. on Friday, May 20 with special guest Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.).
(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)
Photos
PHOTOS: Worthy Mentoring Pride Brunch
Carson Kressley serves as emcee for LGBTQ fundraiser
Carson Kressley of “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” served as the emcee for the Worthy Mentoring Pride Brunch at the Four Seasons Washington Hotel on Sunday, May 22. Worthy Mentoring is a nonprofit that connects mentors and mentees in the LGBTQ+ community through a mobile iOS and Android App.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
