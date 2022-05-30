Connect with us

Photos

PHOTOS: Black Pride Festival

Us Helping Us annual event held at Fort Dupont Park

Published

12 hours ago

on

2022 Black Pride Us Helping Us Picnic in the Park (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

D.C. Black Pride concluded on Monday with the annual “Us Helping Us Black Pride Festival in the Park” at Fort Dupont Park.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Black Pride Opening Reception

Mayor Bowser greets celebration attendees

Published

3 days ago

on

May 28, 2022

By

Center for Black Equity President and CEO Earl Fowlkes, Jr. joins D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on the stage at the Black Pride Opening Reception on Friday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

D.C. Black Pride weekend began with an opening reception at the Renaissance Washington Hotel on Friday, May 27. Mayor Muriel Bowser welcomed attendees to the celebration. The event was produced by the Center for Black Equity.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Summer Kickoff Party

Washington Blade holds annual event at The Pines in Rehoboth Beach

Published

1 week ago

on

May 22, 2022

By

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester shares a laugh with Blade Editor Kevin Naff at the Summer Kickoff Party on Saturday. (Blade photo by Daniel Truitt)

The Washington Blade held its 15th annual Summer Kickoff Party at The Pines in Rehoboth Beach, Del. on Friday, May 20 with special guest Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.).

(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)

Photos

PHOTOS: Worthy Mentoring Pride Brunch

Carson Kressley serves as emcee for LGBTQ fundraiser

Published

1 week ago

on

May 22, 2022

By

Carson Kressley serves as the emcee for the Worthy Mentoring Pride Brunch. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Carson Kressley of “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” served as the emcee for the Worthy Mentoring Pride Brunch at the Four Seasons Washington Hotel on Sunday, May 22. Worthy Mentoring is a nonprofit that connects mentors and mentees in the LGBTQ+ community through a mobile iOS and Android App.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Popular