Biden recognizes Pride Month, anti-LGBTQ bills in state legislatures
In proclamation, state measures called ‘relentless attacks’
President Biden, keeping with the tradition of the U.S. president issuing a proclamation recognizing Pride Month, pointed out in his statement the occasion comes as states are advancing and enacting against LGBTQ youth.
As a result of the anti-LGBTQ measures, Biden said in the statement on Tuesday Pride festivities come at a time of “relentless attack” of LGBTQ people.
“An onslaught of dangerous anti-LGBTQI+ legislation has been introduced and passed in States across the country, targeting transgender children and their parents and interfering with their access to health care,” the statement says. “These unconscionable attacks have left countless LGBTQI+ families in fear and pain.”
Among the pieces of measures being advanced in state legislatures are laws banning transgender youth from participating in school sports and making it criminal for medical providers to provide transition-related care to transgender youth.
Some of these measures have been approved by Republicans who are potential 2024 contenders. In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott declaring transition-related care a form of child abuse as officials begin investigating families with transgender youth. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed “Don’t Say Gay” legislation prohibiting teachers from discussing LGBTQ issues or identities in grades K-3 or other “age inappropriate” settings.
“As I said in my State of the Union Address — especially to our younger transgender Americans — I will always have your back as your President so that you can be yourself and reach your God-given potential,” Biden writes. “Today and every day, my Administration stands with every LGBTQI+ American in the ongoing struggle against intolerance, discrimination, and injustice.”
Read the full Pride statement here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/05/31/a-proclamation-on-lesbian-gay-bisexual-transgender-queer-and-intersex-pride-month-2022/
En Espanol
Alistan una nueva y última versión del Código de las Familias de Cuba antes de someterlo a referendo
Se espera extender derechos matrimoniales a parejas del mismo sexo
LA HABANA — Después de una veintena de versiones, el Código de las Familias todavía está siendo revisado y modificado en Cuba, informó este lunes la Asamblea Nacional del Poder Popular en sus cuentas de Twitter y Facebook.
“Hoy iniciamos una fase importante, que es la reunión en pleno de los integrantes de la comisión, a partir de los estudios que derivan del resultado de la consulta”, dijo Oscar Silvera Martínez, ministro de Justicia, a la Televisión Cubana.
Los miembros de la comisión redactora, poco más de 30 expertos, estarán modificando por última vez el proyecto de ley antes de presentarlo otra vez al parlamento.
Esta revisión debe incluir o descartar las propuestas que hizo la ciudadanía durante las consultas populares celebradas entre febrero y marzo, en las que participaron 6 millones y medio de personas. En esas reuniones fueron compartidas alrededor de 397.000 propuestas, según las estadísticas comunicadas por las autoridades electorales.
Medios oficiales consideraron que más del 60 por ciento de las propuestas resultaron favorables a la nueva ley.
Tremenda Nota conversó con varios participantes en las consultas populares, tanto ciudadanos comunes como activistas LGBTIQ+. La mayoría coincidió en que las reuniones tuvieron pocos asistentes en relación con la población de cada barrio, y que predominaron las personas “mayores”. También observaron que el texto legal no había sido leído previamente.
Los entrevistados coincidieron en que no hubo una oposición significativa al proyecto de ley en las consultas a las que asistieron.
Desde mediados de mayo, cuando la Asamblea celebró una sesión extraordinaria, los expertos recibieron formalmente las propuestas realizadas por la ciudadanía. Con ese informe a la vista, revisan ahora el proyecto y le dan su forma última al texto.
Silvera Martínez dijo a la prensa que la comisión redactora deberá entregar esta última versión en junio próximo “para su análisis entre los diputados” y finalmente aprobarla en las sesiones de la Asamblea previstas para julio.
A los diputados corresponde la “determinación de la fecha del referendo popular”, explicó Silvera.
“La comisión tiene el reto de armonizar las opiniones con los mandatos constitucionales, mantener la coherencia con el resto del ordenamiento jurídico y con el propio proyecto”, amplió el ministro sobre el trabajo que realiza la comisión redactora.
“Se aprueba esa versión, la que en definitiva quede, y es la que nosotros en el entorno del 17 de junio, tal como nos hemos comprometido, le entregaremos a la Asamblea Nacional para el análisis con los diputados y diputadas”, detalló Silvera.
Sobre el trabajo que realiza ahora comisión en el Capitolio de La Habana, el ministro considero que “tiene retos”, porque los expertos deberán “armonizar” las propuestas de la ciudadanía y cualquier cambio que se acuerde durante las discusiones, con la Constitución cubana de 2019 y “el resto del ordenamiento jurídico nacional”.
(Video: Televisión Cubana)
Someter el Código de las Familias al criterio de la mayoría, es un mandato que impuso el parlamento en la propia Constitución después de la gran polémica generada por grupos religiosos en 2018. Esta decisión ha sido cuestionada por buena parte del activismo LGBTIQ+.
Las iglesias cristianas rechazaban entonces el matrimonio igualitario. Hoy tienen muchas más críticas para el proyecto de ley en discusión. El Código de las Familias, en la versión impresa que fue difundida durante las consultas populares, propone varios cambios en los conceptos tradicionales sobre las relaciones familiares.
Uno de los que más ha inquietado a los grupos conservadores es el de “responsabilidad parental”, que debe sustituir a la “patria potestad”.
La reunión de la comisión redactora que comenzó este lunes a puertas cerradas, será la última oportunidad de los legisladores para realizar modificaciones sustanciales al texto.
Activistas LGBTIQ+ independientes han dicho en varias ocasiones, públicamente, que no se quedarían de brazos cruzados si alguno de los derechos reconocidos en el proyecto de ley resultara suprimido al final.
Quienes se oponen al Código, por su parte, no han realizado ninguna declaración ni campaña recientes.
Comings & Goings
Kris Perry to head Children and Screens
The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at [email protected].
The Comings & Goings column also invites LGBTQ college students to share their successes with us. If you have been elected to a student government position, landed an exciting internship, or are graduating and beginning your career with a new job, let us know.
Congratulations to Kris Perry on being named the first executive director of Children and Screens: Institute of Digital Media and Child Development. Children and Screens founder and President Pamela Hurst-Della Pietra said, “I feel grateful that for the past decade, the Institute has been able to advance and fund new interdisciplinary research and provide useful education into digital media’s effects, as well as help nurture talent in the field. We’ve made real progress on understanding the cognitive, mental and physical effects of new technologies on children’s health and well-being, but there’s so much more work that still needs to be done. During the next decade, it will be more important than ever that we have a proven leader that can move forward with an even more ambitious agenda. I have every confidence that Kris will amplify the institute’s reach and influence.”
Children and Screens board member Dimitri A Christakis, Editor in Chief, JAMA Pediatrics said, “Kris is the perfect leader for the next stage of the Institute’s development. Her deep insights and breadth of experience will advance our mission of ‘helping children lead healthy lives in a digital world.’”
Upon accepting the position Perry said, “There are far too many examples of digital media products designed to take advantage of children during important stages of their development, leading to challenges with fundamental aspects of childhood such as sleep, self-image, mood and attention. Joining Children and Screens at this watershed moment is an honor, and an opportunity to leverage scientific research to ensure digital media supports healthy child development.”
Most recently Perry served as senior adviser to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, focusing on the implementation of early childhood development initiatives, and as Deputy Secretary, California Health and Human Services Agency. Prior to that she was president of Save The Children Action Network.
Perry began her career at the Alameda County Social Services Agency, working in child protective services. She served as executive director of First Five San Mateo, and First Five in California, then as executive director, First Five Years Fund in D.C.
Perry and her wife Sandy Belzer Stier were instrumental in returning marriage equality to California after the landmark 2013 U.S. Supreme Court ruling Hollingsworth v. Perry, which she wrote about in her book, “Love on Trial.” She was an early leader in the implementation of Proposition 10, California’s historic early childhood initiative.
Perry earned her bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Sociology, University of California, Santa Cruz; and her MSW, at San Francisco State University.
Air Force base axes ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) welcomed the decision
A drag queen story hour scheduled to be held at the library in honor of Pride month at Ramstein Air Base in Germany was abruptly cancelled by the command staff of the 86th Airlift Wing on Thursday.
According to Stars and Stripes, the 86th Air Wing’s public affairs sent a statement to a radical-right anti-LGBTQ news outlet in Canada, The Post Millennial, which had requested comment to its article about the event and also accused the Air Force of pushing a more “woke” agenda among servicemen.
“An advertisement was posted to the base library social media page before the event had completed Ramstein’s established processes for special observance coordination and approval. The advertisement has been removed and the event will not take place. Ramstein leaders strive to foster a culture based on inclusion where all people are treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their political views, color of their skin or sexual orientation. The base’s established processes will ensure all future special observance events are properly reviewed and approved prior to advertisement.”
The Post Millennial’s story framed its reporting using hard-line right terms and descriptions of the LGBTQ community; “Drag Queen Story Hour has become a phenomenon in recent years, with men dressing up in clownish, garish costumes of women to read to children. Many drag queens have sexualized names, like Penny Tration.”
The conservative outlet also reported that one mom of a toddler, whose husband is stationed at the base, told The Post Millennial that while she often takes her child to the library for story time, she was “shocked to see the Ramstein Air Force Base Library plans to hold an official drag queen story hour for children.”
“I find it wholly inappropriate that the MILITARY of all places will be using public funds to sexualize children,” she said.
According to Stars and Stripes, the cancellation of the drag queen book reading drew mixed opinions from the Kaiserslautern Military Community, which encompasses Ramstein. With tens of thousands of Defense Department personnel and their families, it is the largest U.S. military community overseas.
An opponent of the wing’s decision launched a petition at Change.org to try to get the event reinstated.
“Now more (than) ever we need to show our support to our enlisted members and spouses in the face of blatant discrimination,” wrote the petition organizer, named Natalie Oyer, who described herself as spouse to a transgender wife.
“I don’t know if anything can bring back the events though,” Oyer wrote. “Most of the queens are enlisted.”
Stars and Stripes also reported that the 86th Airlift Wing, axed a separate drag karaoke event scheduled to be held at the base enlisted club, according to community members posting on social media sites.
In a press release Friday, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) took partial credit for the cancellation.
Rubio sent a letter to U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall regarding the Air Force Library at Ramstein Air Force Base hosting a “Drag Queen Story Time” event for young children of servicemembers. Rubio urged him to cancel the event, discipline the staff involved in planning and hosting the event, and respond to questions on whether other installations both at home and around the world have done similar events. Following receipt of Rubio’s letter, the Air Force canceled the event.
“The last thing parents serving their nation overseas should be worried about, particularly in a theater with heightened geopolitical tensions, is whether their children are being exposed to sexually charged content simply because they visited their local library,” Rubio wrote.
The 86th Airlift Wing’s publics affairs office at Ramstein and the U.S. Air Force Public Affairs office at the Pentagon have not responded to a request for comment.
