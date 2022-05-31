Biden recognizes Pride Month, anti-LGBTQ bills in state legislatures

The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at [email protected].

The Comings & Goings column also invites LGBTQ college students to share their successes with us. If you have been elected to a student government position, landed an exciting internship, or are graduating and beginning your career with a new job, let us know.

Congratulations to Kris Perry on being named the first executive director of Children and Screens: Institute of Digital Media and Child Development. Children and Screens founder and President Pamela Hurst-Della Pietra said, “I feel grateful that for the past decade, the Institute has been able to advance and fund new interdisciplinary research and provide useful education into digital media’s effects, as well as help nurture talent in the field. We’ve made real progress on understanding the cognitive, mental and physical effects of new technologies on children’s health and well-being, but there’s so much more work that still needs to be done. During the next decade, it will be more important than ever that we have a proven leader that can move forward with an even more ambitious agenda. I have every confidence that Kris will amplify the institute’s reach and influence.”

Children and Screens board member Dimitri A Christakis, Editor in Chief, JAMA Pediatrics said, “Kris is the perfect leader for the next stage of the Institute’s development. Her deep insights and breadth of experience will advance our mission of ‘helping children lead healthy lives in a digital world.’”

Upon accepting the position Perry said, “There are far too many examples of digital media products designed to take advantage of children during important stages of their development, leading to challenges with fundamental aspects of childhood such as sleep, self-image, mood and attention. Joining Children and Screens at this watershed moment is an honor, and an opportunity to leverage scientific research to ensure digital media supports healthy child development.”

Most recently Perry served as senior adviser to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, focusing on the implementation of early childhood development initiatives, and as Deputy Secretary, California Health and Human Services Agency. Prior to that she was president of Save The Children Action Network.

Perry began her career at the Alameda County Social Services Agency, working in child protective services. She served as executive director of First Five San Mateo, and First Five in California, then as executive director, First Five Years Fund in D.C.

Perry and her wife Sandy Belzer Stier were instrumental in returning marriage equality to California after the landmark 2013 U.S. Supreme Court ruling Hollingsworth v. Perry, which she wrote about in her book, “Love on Trial.” She was an early leader in the implementation of Proposition 10, California’s historic early childhood initiative.

Perry earned her bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Sociology, University of California, Santa Cruz; and her MSW, at San Francisco State University.