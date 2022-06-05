Photos
PHOTOS: Baltimore Trans Pride
Grand March followed by Block Party
Baltimore Safe Haven held 2022 Baltimore Trans Pride on Saturday, June 4. The Trans Pride March route went along North Charles Street and ended in a block party at North Avenue.
(Washington Blade photos by Linus Berggren)
Photos
PHOTOS: Awesome Con
Annual fantasy, sci-fi convention features LGBTQ celebrities
The annual fantasy, comics and science fiction convention Awesome Con is held at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on June 3-5. Speakers at the event include LGBTQ ally Wil Wheaton and out actors Wilson Cruz and Anthony Rapp.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Reston Pride
Annual Northern Virginia festival is held at Lake Anne Plaza
The 2022 Reston Pride Festival was held at Lake Anne Plaza in Reston, Va. on Saturday, June 4.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: ‘Unbreakable’
Gay Men’s Chorus Pride performance held at Lincoln Theatre
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington performed Andrew Lippa’s LGBTQ-themed “Unbreakable” at a dress rehearsal at the Lincoln Theatre on Friday, June 3 with live performances the following day.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
