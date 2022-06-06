Saturday Pride parties

It’s Pride! This Saturday is packed with events across the District and beyond. Want to party with friends before, after or during the Capital Pride Parade? Here are some of our picks for things to do on Saturday to celebrate LGBTQ Pride.

Pride on the Pier & Fireworks Show

Pride on the Pier (Washington Blade file photo by Vanessa Pham)

2-9 p.m.

9PM Fireworks Show presented by Leonard-Litz Foundation

The Wharf

Southwest Waterfront

General admission free! / VIP tickets for air-conditioned lounge available

Facebook | Eventbrite

The popular Pride Fireworks Show returns this year to The Wharf for the Pride on the Pier event hosted by the Ladies of LURe and the Washington Blade.

ReMIX: Capital Pride Official Saturday Party

9 p.m.-3 a.m.

City Winery

1350 Okie Street, N.E.

$45

Facebook | Tickets

The Capital Pride Alliance hosts its official mega party at City Winery on Saturday. Four parties are mashed into one huge event with Flashy, Cake, Pop Culture and Eagle’s Nest. Seven DJs including Chord, Farrah Flosscett, Mike Babbitt, Rosie Hicks, Sean McClafferty, Sean Morris TWiN and Cake the Drag Queen will provide entertainment. Tickets are almost sold out, with only the $45 tickets remaining as of this moment: so get them while you can!

Lambda Sci-Fi Pride Tabletop Gaming Party and Parade Viewing

2-11 p.m.

1425 S Street, N.W.

vaccination required

Facebook

Bring your favorite board games to the Lambda Sci-Fi party to join in on a night of gaming and fun. The group will pause to watch the Capital Pride Parade around 3 p.m. Bring $10 in exact change for pizza if you are hungry.

WERQ: DC Pride Party & Drag Show

3-6 p.m.

DC Brau Brewing Co.

3178 Bladensburg Road, N.E.

Suite B

$15-$150

Facebook | Eventbrite

Join the queens Crimsyn, Druex Sidora and Crystal Edge for a party at DC Brau. Admission includes one Pride Pilsner (with a portion of the proceeds going to SMYAL and the Blade Foundation).

Pride or Die Party

8 p.m.

Provision No. 14

2100 14th Street, N.W.

$30.80

21+

Facebook | Tickets

Join QROWD Events for a Pride or Die Party at Provision No. 14. “Be there with all your rainbow flair and dance the night away with your QROWD community.”

The Bear Cave

9 p.m. (Saturday) – 3 a.m. (Sunday)

Green Lantern

1335 Green Court, N.W.

No cover

Facebook

Join dancers Bruiser, Archie and Lumious and DJ Popperz for a night in The Bear Cave celebrating Pride at the Green Lantern.

Candela! Pride

8 p.m. (Saturday) – 3 a.m. (Sunday)

UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant

639 Florida Avenue, N.W.

No cover

21+

Facebook

Join Gaga L’Draga, Milenna Saint Cartier and Charlie Vega Sinclair for a Latinx and international party complete with drag and DJ Milko.

MIXTAPE Pride

9 p.m.

9:30 Club

815 V Street, N.W.

$20

21+

Facebook | Ticketmaster

Join DJs Matt Bailer, Keenan Orr, Tezrah, and LEMZ for an inclusive LGBTQ dance party.

Distrkt C Pride 2022

10 p.m. (Saturday) – 3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

Karma Live Music Venue

2221 Adams Place, N.E.

$40-$80

Facebook | Tickets

Inernational DJs Ana Paula and Ed Wood are joined by entertainers Rikk York, Killian Knox, Rob Montana, Jessie, Seth Santoro, Eddie Danger as well as surprise performers in this indoor/outdoor event. Tickets are selling out quickly, and the only tickets left are tier 2 and VIP tickets, so if you want to go, you should get your tickets now!

KINETIC: Pride DC Main Event

10 p.m. (Saturday) – 4 a.m. (Sunday)

Echostage

2135 Queens Chapel Road, N.E.

$40-$60

Facebook | Ticketmaster

RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Shangela and Jorgeous lead the festivities with DJs Joe Pacheco, Dan Slater and Ben Bakson providing the music to dance into the wee hours of the morning.

Flashy Afterhours Pride Edition

(Sunday) 3:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Flash

645 Florida Avenue, N.W.

$50-$60

Facebook | Eventbrite

Have the other parties ended, but you are still ready to dance? Go to Flashy Afters: Pride Weekend with Isaac Escalante and Nina Flowers!