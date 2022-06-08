The White House
Jill Biden criticized for unveiling Nancy Reagan stamp at White House
LGBTQ cite Reagan administration ‘indifference’ to AIDS epidemic
A White House ceremony on Monday hosted by first lady Jill Biden that unveiled a new U.S. postage stamp honoring former first lady Nancy Reagan drew criticism from LGBTQ and AIDS activists.
In postings on social media and in a statement by the D.C.-based LGBTQ group Mattachine Society of Washington, the activists said they believe the Reagan administration failed to adequately address the AIDS epidemic and LGBTQ rights issues and a postage stamp honoring Nancy Reagan was unwarranted.
Some of the activists, including Charles Francis, co-founder of the reconstituted Mattachine Society of Washington, said the White House decision to unveil the new Nancy Reagan stamp during LGBTQ Pride Week showed an insensitivity to the LGBTQ community.
According to the Associated Press, Biden praised Nancy Reagan at the June 6 White House ceremony as a first lady who “made such a difference” and who “served the American people with grace.”
The AP reported that Biden’s office did not respond to a request for comment about the criticism as of early this week.
The first class “Forever Stamp” was scheduled to be officially issued on July 6, which marks the 101st anniversary of Reagan’s birth. She becomes the sixth first lady to appear on a U.S. postage stamp. The others included Martha Washington, Dolley Madison, Abigail Adams, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Lady Bird Johnson.
Reagan died in 2016 at the age of 94.
The White House ceremony came one week after President Biden issued a Pride Month proclamation expressing his longstanding support for LGBTQ rights and denouncing what he said were hostile efforts in many states placing LGBTQ people under “relentless attack.”
In a statement to the Blade, Francis said he was concerned that recent efforts by some historians and authors to “rehabilitate” Reagan as a behind-the-scenes supporter of LGBTQ people and people with AIDS cannot be backed up by the facts.
“And here we go again with more Nancy Reagan rehabilitation with a new Nancy Reagan postage stamp announced during Pride,” Francis said. “Please consider if you write about the ongoing outrage that even our friends like Jill Biden fall for the memory-dead notion that Nancy Reagan was not political LGBTQ America’s worst enemy,” he said.
Francis points to documents that the Mattachine Society of Washington obtained from the Reagan presidential library in California in the group’s role of using “archives activism” to undercover long hidden government documents showing discrimination and harassment against gay government workers and others.
One of the documents the group found was a telegram sent to the White House in 1985 by an aide to actor Rock Hudson at the time Hudson traveled to France to seek medical treatment for his AIDS diagnosis, which he initially kept secret. Media reports and a copy of the telegram released by Mattachine Society of Washington shows that Hudson confidant Dale Olson sent the telegram to then White House Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Press Secretary Mark Weinberg.
The telegram informs Weinberg that Hudson was seriously ill in a French hospital and needed to be transferred to another hospital where a doctor Hudson had seen and received treatment from in the recent past was located, but the second hospital declined to admit Hudson on grounds that he was not a French citizen. Olsen’s telegram urges Weinberg to arrange for the White House to contact the hospital on Hudson’s behalf and call on the hospital to admit Hudson.
“Only one hospital in the world can offer necessary medical treatment to save life of Rock Hudson or at least alleviate his illness,” Olson stated in the telegram.
Other documents obtained by Mattachine Society of Washington from the Reagan Presidential Library show that Weinberg brought the matter to Reagan’s attention and at Weinberg’s recommendation, Reagan declined to intervene or have the White House intervene on Hudson’s behalf on grounds that it would be improper for the White House to take action that it would not take on behalf of any other American citizen. Instead, the White House responded to the telegram by referring Hudson and his aides in France to take the matter to the U.S. Embassy in Paris.
A detailed February 2015 article about the Hudson-White House development by BuzzFeed reports that the hospital in question eventually admitted Hudson. The article reports that the doctor treating Hudson, a recognized specialist in the early development of AIDS drugs, told Hudson his HIV infection was too far advanced for the experimental drug the doctor had to be of any help to the famed Hollywood star.
According to the article, the seriously ill Hudson flew back to Los Angeles, where he died on Oct. 2, 1985.
The BuzzFeed article says that Weinberg told BuzzFeed in an interview that Reagan informed her husband about Hudson’s situation shortly after the telegram had been received and that President Reagan called Hudson at the French hospital to wish him well.
“I spoke with Mrs. Reagan about the attached telegram,” BuzzFeed quoted Weinberg as saying in a memorandum to another White House official. “She did not feel this was something the White House should get into and agreed to my suggestion that we refer the writer to the U.S. Embassy, Paris,” Weinberg said in his memo.
“That refers to special treatment for a friend or celebrity,” BuzzFeed quoted him as saying in his 2015 interview with the news organization. “It had nothing to do with AIDS or AIDS policy or — that’s a whole different issue,” BuzzFeed quoted Weinberg as saying.
Francis and other critics of the Reagan administration handling of AIDS said Nancy Reagan’s reasoning for turning down Hudson’s appeal for help at a time he was seriously ill in a French hospital was faulty.
“Seems strange that the Reagans used that excuse, since they often did favors for their Hollywood friends during their White House years,” BuzzFeed quoted longtime AIDS activist Peter Staley as saying.
“I’m sure if it had been Bob Hope in that hospital with some rare, incurable cancer, Air Force One would have been dispatched to help save him,” Staley said. “There’s no getting around the fact that they left Rock Hudson to dry. As soon as he had that frightening homosexual disease, he became as unwanted and ignored as the rest of us.”
Blade speaks exclusively to U.S. envoy for global LGBTQ rights
Jessica Stern named to position in June 2021
The special U.S. envoy for the promotion of LGBTQ rights abroad in an exclusive interview with the Washington Blade ahead of Pride month highlighted the White House’s efforts in support of LGBTQ rights around the world.
Jessica Stern pointed out to the Blade the State Department’s decision to offer passports with an “X” gender marker “is an important example of how we’re expanding resources to people who are targeted because of gender identity and expression.” She also noted U.S. embassies and consulates over the last year have publicly condemned violence based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Andrea González, a transgender activist in Guatemala who was shot to death on June 11, 2021, near her Guatemala City home, participated in the State Department’s International Visitors Leadership Program.
Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols is among the U.S. officials who condemned González’s murder. William Popp, the U.S. ambassador to Guatemala, and U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power visited the headquarters of González’s group, Reinas de la Noche, to express their condolences over her death.
The U.S. Consulate General in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, condemned the so-called honor killing of Doski Azad, a trans woman whose brother reportedly shot her in the head and chest in January after she returned to the region. The State Department in May 2021 in a statement to the Blade described the so-called honor killing of Ali Fazeli Monfared, an Iranian man whose relatives murdered him after they learned he was gay, as “appalling.”
Stern noted the Biden administration’s continued support of LGBTQ rights abroad also includes marriage equality in countries where activists say such a thing is possible through legislation or the judicial process.
“The administration acknowledges that married or not, LGBTQI+ people, couples and their families deserve full equality, access to legal protections and should have their families legally recognized,” she said. “All of this is consistent with President Biden’s commitment to LGBTQI+ equality and marriage equality specifically.”
President Biden in February 2021 signed a memo that committed the U.S. to promoting LGBTQ rights abroad as part of his administration’s overall foreign policy. The White House four months later named Stern, who was previously the executive director of OutRight Action International, as the next special U.S. envoy for the promotion of LGBTQ rights abroad.
Biden, who is Catholic, was vice president in 2012 when he publicly backed marriage equality during on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” He spoke in favor of the issue before then-President Obama did.
A law that allows same-sex couples to marry and adopt children took effect in Chile in March.
Same-sex couples in Switzerland will be able to legally on July 1 after voters last November overwhelmingly approved a “Marriage for All” law.
Lawmakers in Cuba continue to consider a new family code that could pave the way for marriage equality on the island. Honduran President Xiomara Castro, who took office in January, has publicly backed marriage equality in her country.
The Privy Council’s Judicial Committee in London in March upheld a Bermuda law that rescinded marriage rights for same-sex couples. The same judicial body, which is an appellate court for British territories, also ruled same-sex couples don’t have a constitutional right to marry in the Cayman Islands.
Stern last month spoke at the 2022 ILGA World Conference that took place in Long Beach, Calif.
She spoke with the Blade before she traveled to Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam. Stern will also visit Lithuania, Sweden and the Netherlands before she returns to the U.S. on June 8.
Malaysia is one of the upwards of 70 countries in which consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized. Iran, Saudi Arabia and Mauritania are three of the handful of nations in which homosexuality remains punished by death.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price, who is openly gay, during a May 2021 interview with the Blade said the decriminalization of consensual same-sex sexual relations is one of the Biden administration’s five priorities in its efforts to promote LGBTQ rights abroad. Stern noted that “among a wider set of priorities, marriage equality is one element of our longstanding and ongoing commitment to advance the rights of LGBTQI+ persons.”
“All human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear, regardless of who they love,” she said.
Stern acknowledged potential critics of the White House’s efforts to champion marriage equality and other LGBTQ-specific issues around the world. Stern stressed, however, the “only thing that holds us back is hatred and intolerance.”
“We see autocracy is on the rise globally. We see that democratic institutions and democracies themselves are being undermined and we see LGBTQI+ people are often the canary in the coal mine,” she said. “We need to fight back against these homophobic and transphobic trends.”
The State Department on April 28 released a report on the implementation of Biden’s memo.
USAID and the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief a few weeks earlier announced they delivered more than 18 million doses of antiretroviral drugs for Ukrainians with HIV/AIDS. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last August after he met with Biden at the White House pledged his country will continue to fight anti-LGBTQ discrimination.
Stern noted Canada and Germany are among the other countries that have pledged to support LGBTQ rights abroad as part of their respective foreign policies.
“Every administration sets its own priorities. We know what a positive impact President Biden’s staunch support of LGBTQI+ rights has had on this community domestically and on our support for LGBTQI+ people internationally,” she said. “Thankfully, governments around the world are increasingly normalizing the idea that LGBTQI+ people are entitled to recognition under the law and affirming that their rights need to be an explicit part of a human rights agenda.”
Biden administration uses IDAHOBiT to highlight LGBTQ rights support
WHO on May 17, 1990, declassified homosexuality as mental disorder
The Biden administration on Tuesday publicly acknowledged the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.
“Jill and I stand in support and solidarity with lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI+) people in the United States and around the world,” said President Biden in a statement the White House released. “We join with Americans across the country to reaffirm our commitment to the ongoing work of upholding human dignity for all people and advancing equality globally.”
Biden in his statement noted there “has been much progress” since the World Health Organization on May 17, 1990, declassified homosexuality as a mental disorder. Biden also highlighted “we continue to witness disturbing setbacks and rising hate and violence targeting LGBTQI+ people in the United States and around the world.”
“This is wrong,” he said. “LGBTQI+ people are entitled to all the rights, opportunities, and protections that belong to every human on this planet. LGBTQI+ people are an essential part of families and communities—teachers, first responders, public officials, doctors, lawyers, front-line workers and friends who enrich and strengthen every single country.”
“And make no mistake: Hateful legislative attacks against members of our own LGBTQI+ community cannot be tolerated in America or anywhere else,” added Biden. “They spur discrimination and can stoke violence. And they are rooted in the same ignorance and intolerance that we see around the world. Hate is hate—and all of us have a responsibility to speak out against hate wherever we find it.”
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday issued his own IDAHOBiT statement.
“The United States affirms today, on the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Interphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT), that the human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI+) persons are the same human rights to which all persons are entitled,” said Blinken. “As enshrined in Article 1 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, ‘[a]ll human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights.’”
Bliken further noted that “too many LGBTQI+ persons live under the shadow of discrimination, violence and fear.”
“Global data makes clear that the dehumanization of LGBTQI+ persons is systemic, pervasive, and often violent,” he said. “Homophobia, biphobia, interphobia and transphobia are deeply entrenched in societies across the world, including here in the United States. Countless persons are at extreme risk for being themselves.”
Biden shortly after he took office in 2021 issued a memorandum that committed the U.S. to promoting LGBTQ rights abroad.
The administration last June appointed Jessica Stern as the special U.S. envoy for the promotion of LGBTQ rights abroad.
The U.S. Senate earlier this year in a bipartisan vote confirmed Chantale Wong, the U.S. director of the Asian Development Bank, as the first openly lesbian American ambassador. The State Department on April 11 began to issue passports with “X” gender markers.
The State Department on April 28 released a report that details the federal government’s implementation of Biden’s foreign policy memo.
“We remain committed to ending this intolerance. Everyone deserves to live with respect, dignity, and safety,” said Blinken in his IDAHOBiT statement. “The United States affirms that all LGBTQI+ individuals, couples, and their families are valid and valuable.”
Biden in his statement also referred to the report.
“By openly reporting on our own progress, the United States hopes to inspire other governments to take similar action to address the needs of their LGBTQI+ communities,” he said.
“To the LGBTQI+ community, my administration sees you,” added Biden. “We stand with you. And we will continue to defend human rights and dignity, at home and around the world.”
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Council of Europe Human Rights Commissioner Dunja Mijatović are among the other world leaders who have publicly acknowledged IDAHOBiT.
Victor Madrigal-Borloz, the independent U.N. expert on LGBTQ rights, and other U.N. human rights experts in a statement they released on Monday highlighted the plight of LGBTQ people who have been forcibly displaced from their homes.
“With the number of forcibly displaced persons continuing to rise, States, businesses and humanitarian and civil society organizations must invest in developing human rights-based policies and programs that take into full account the intersectional dimensions of forced displacement and sexual orientation and gender identity, fostering stronger collaboration and coordination among all actors responsible for the protection of displaced LGBT individuals,” reads the statement.
Advocacy groups around the world also commemorated IDAHOBiT.
“Today I want to thank my incredible team of Insight public organization who still works for LGBTQI+ people in Ukraine, saving life’s (sic) of our community during the war,” tweeted Olena Shevchenko, chair of Insight, a Ukrainian LGBTQ rights group. “We are here for equality.”
Today I want to thank my incredible team of Insight public organization, who still works for LGBTQI + people in Ukraine, saving life’s of our community during the war!#IDAHOBIT2022 We are here for equality pic.twitter.com/wOMholwaOv
— Olena Shevchenko (@InsightOlena) May 17, 2022
Sexual Minorities Uganda in a tweet said IDAHOBiT “is a significant day for the LGBTIQ+ community because it serves as a reminder of the ongoing violence and prejudice that our communities face.”
“The struggle for equality still continues,” added SMUG.
The 17th of May (IDAHOBIT) is a significant day for the LGBTIQ+ community because it serves as a reminder of the ongoing violence and prejudice that our communities face. The struggle for equality still continues. 🌈
Happy IDAHOBIT22 #ourbodies #ourlives #ourrights pic.twitter.com/h5moRos4VH
— Sexual Minorities Uganda | SMUG (@SMUG2004) May 17, 2022
Pride House Tokyo in Japan also acknowledged IDAHOBiT.
May 17th is the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia & Biphobia (IDAHOTB or “YES to Diversity Day” in Japan). 32 years ago in 1990, the World Health Organization removed “homosexuality” from the list of mental disorders & finally stopped being considered a disease. pic.twitter.com/rQK6pn65b5
— Pride House Tokyo（プライドハウス東京）🏳️🌈 (@PrideHouseTokyo) May 17, 2022
WNBA players back petition for White House to ‘prioritize’ Brittney Griner’s release
Phoenix Mercury center detained in Russia in February
The Women’s National Basketball Players Association has endorsed a petition that urges the Biden administration to “prioritize” WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release.
“It is imperative that the U.S. government immediately address this human rights issue and do whatever is necessary to return Brittney home quickly and safely,” reads the Change.org petition that Tamryn Spruill, a freelance journalist and author, created.
“The WNBPA and its members proudly join Tamryn Spruill, the creator of this petition, in demanding that lawmakers prioritize Griner’s return,” it continues. “White House and Biden adminsitration, we ask that you take action today—doing whatever is necessary—to bring Brittney Griner home swiftly and safely.”
More than 135,000 people have signed the petition.
Spruill on Saturday in a tweet said the WNBPA, a union that represents WNBA players, partnered with them and Change.org “in demanding that our elected officials work urgently to gain BG’s swift and safe release.”
A new phase in the Brittney Griner/Change.org petition is underway! @TheWNBPA has partnered with me and @Change in demanding that our elected officials work urgently to gain BG’s swift and safe release.
Details here:https://t.co/AHtb1DYcSI#WeAreBG
— Tamryn Spruill (@tamrynspruill) May 14, 2022
Griner — a center for the Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist who is a lesbian and married to her wife — was taken into custody at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February. Russian officials said customs inspectors found hashish oil in her luggage.
The State Department earlier this month determined Russia “wrongfully detained” Griner. A Russian court on Friday extended her detention for another month.
“The Russian system wrongfully detained Ms. Griner,” then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday during her last White House briefing. “We take our responsibility to assist U.S. citizens seriously. And we will continue to press for fair and transparent treatment for all U.S. citizens when they are subject to legal processes overseas.”
“Now, because the State Department recategorized her as wrongfully detained, it means that our Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs — it’s quite a title but a well-deserved one — is going to be overseeing this case and leading the effort,” added Psaki. “Because it’s a deliberative process and we know from experience of bringing other Americans home, we’re just not going to detail what those efforts look like at this point in time.”
Griner faces up to 10 years in prison.
