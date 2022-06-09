Opinions
Disabled queer people increasingly feel Pride in themselves
Today we’re less often viewed as unsexy invalids and ‘cripples’
This Pride season, if you asked me what it’s like to be queer and disabled, I’d say, like Dickens in “A Tale of Two Cities,” that it’s “the best of times” and the “worst of times.”
In the mid-1970s in Cambridge, Mass., white cane in hand, I first walked into a gay bar. When I came near, people moved away. I wondered if I was the only blind lesbian, not only in the country, but in history going back to Sappho.
Many were ill at ease with queerness and disability then. One morning, a librarian wondered what I was doing “out alone” when I entered a Boston library.
On another day, a straight, blind friend and I went to an outdoor Boston Pops performance. “We shouldn’t sit too close together,” she said, “people might think we’re lesbians.”
Over the decades, disabled queer people have increasingly felt Pride in themselves, though the disabled community has often not welcomed queer people and the LGBTQ community has frequently excluded people with disabilities.
In the 2010s, I pitched a disability lifestyle magazine on doing a story on transgender people with disabilities. The editor nixed my idea, because, he said, trans, disabled people were just a “fringe group.”
Today, things are changing. I’ve found my tribe in the Deaf/disabled/queer community. Recently, we’ve been having a moment!
From actor and producer Nyle DiMarco’s new memoir “Deaf Utopia” to queer, disabled model and actress Jillian Mercado in the role of Maribel in “The L Word: Generation Q,” disabled queers are being seen.
Now, in pop culture, we’re less often viewed as “After School Special,” “inspirational” – unsexy invalids and “cripples.”
There’s nothing “After School Special”-like about Mercado, who is Latinx and has muscular dystrophy. Or Ryan O’Connell, the gay actor and writer, who has cerebral palsy. On his Netflix series “Special,” his character spends much of his time being horny.
A few years ago, The New York Times Opinion section ran a superb series called “On Disability.” The series’ essays included the work of queer, disabled writers from Kenny Fries to Nicola Griffith. Fries wrote about how disabled people were the first victims of the Holocaust. Griffith exhorted people with disabilities to create their own stories – as queer folks have done.
If only this increased visibility meant that we, queer crips, were totally welcomed and included in the LGBTQ community or often depicted authentically in media.
Liz Price is a lesbian, nonbinary cartoonist and creator of Paper Bag Comic. Price, who is autistic, has paranoid schizophrenia and Tourette Syndrome. It would have helped her to see more people like herself in cartoons when she was growing up, Price said.
“I see more same-sex characters now,” Price said, “I can feel the love! We need to see more queer, disabled characters in cartoons.”
Many nondisabled queers who I meet enjoy DiMarco, O’Connell, and the other queer crip pop stars. These celebs are a source of queer, disabled Pride.
Folks don’t skedaddle as quickly as they did decades ago when I entered an LGBTQ space. But people usually don’t extend the Welcome Wagon either.
“The LGBTQ community is moving in the direction of becoming more inclusive,” said Kathy Martinez, who is lesbian, blind, Latinx, and president and CEO of Disability Rights Advocates, a San Francisco Bay area non-profit.
“But when I was in D.C., and I’d go to a queer gathering – to meet people – to make friends, people didn’t talk to me. I’d end up sitting alone,” said Martinez, who was Assistant Secretary of Labor for Disability Employment Policy for the Obama administration.
Despite these concerns, I’m hopeful this Pride season. “More people are disability-aware now,” Deaf, gay writer Raymond Luczak emailed me, because of “the number of folks who’ve had COVID.”
That’s got to make them “more sensitive to accessibility needs,” he added.
“Today, we increasingly celebrate who we are as LGBTQ and blind or disabled,” said Gabriel Lopez Kafati, president of Blind LGBT Pride International, an affiliate of the American Council of the Blind, an advocacy group.
Lopez Kafati worries about “Don’t Say Gay” laws and other efforts to erase us. But “you can’t put the genie of Pride back in the bottle,” he said.
“You do not need/A better body, a purer spirit, or a Ph.D./To be proud,” the late queer crip poet Laura Hershey wrote in her poem “You Get Proud by Practicing,” “…You get proud by practicing.”
Happy Pride!
Kathi Wolfe, a writer and a poet, is a regular contributor to the Blade.
Trans CIA officer embraces authenticity for sake of country
Divided America feels unlike what we strive to model at agency
For most of my life, I never thought I would have the opportunity to be who I always knew I was. But it finally happened, and for that I am infinitely grateful for the empowerment of all kinds of identities, not just mine, that the social progress that took place over my lifetime fostered.
Before we go any further, I should probably mention that I’m a trans woman who is living her absolute best life as a proud intelligence officer at CIA. Truly living the dream. The American dream.
Do I have your attention?
I’m not here to talk about transgender issues, though. While my transition was a pretty big deal to me personally, in the grand scheme of things at CIA it was an absolute nothing-burger. I got all the support I needed, I was embraced with open arms, and my colleagues all breathed a sigh of relief as the inner conflict I had been externalizing onto others became a thing of the past. My purpose in sharing that biographical detail with you is that the sheer normalcy of it all is a Good News story worth celebrating, a marker of how much progress we as a country have made.
The fact that my experience is not the norm for so many people, however, regardless of their identity, serves as a reminder of how much progress we still have to make. And how much progress we seem to be losing by the day.
Every day when I come to work, I leave behind a country that continues to subdivide into ever more atomized factions and get to experience a vision of the promise of America in action. I feel like I am stepping into a hopeful future when I pass through the front gate, a place where the self-evident truth that all of us are created equal reigns and we have the unalienable privilege of defending every American’s life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness. I feel like I am home.
And every night when I leave after a long day of having the privilege of contributing to our national security, I head back out into a divided America, one that feels increasingly unlike what we strive to model here at CIA on a daily basis.
Is CIA perfect? Nope. But are we better than we were a decade ago? Yes. Five decades ago? Absolutely. I’ve been here long enough to not just see the change, but to also be it.
For example, as someone who proudly serves her country, it has been the absolute honor of a lifetime to represent it as my authentic self. In particular, I burst with pride at the opportunity to work with our foreign partners. In some cases, I work with partners from countries where someone like me would not be welcomed. In those moments, however, I focus on representing the entirety of what America stands for and what makes it unique. In those moments, I represent every American, whatever their background, whatever their values, whatever their politics. That gives me strength to do my job, and I do it really, really well.
As a result, not a single one of these foreign partners cares one bit about me being trans. They value me for how well I do my job and how valuable my efforts on behalf of CIA contribute to their country’s security. I take great pride in knowing that someone who fundamentally disagrees with who I am is able to see past their prejudices and respect me for what I do.
To anyone reading this whose assumptions about CIA have been challenged—whose assumptions perhaps even about the trans identity have been challenged—I invite you to let yourself be inspired to challenge some of your other assumptions, whatever they are. Be a part of tearing down walls rather than building them, take the first step toward someone you disagree with, and do your best to welcome the gesture of those reaching out with kindness.
I realize how much of an ideal what I just described is, how distant and unfamiliar an experience that may still be for so many people, but I am sharing this story in the hopes that ever more of my fellow Americans can experience the freedom of living as their full, authentic self without anyone feeling like their piece of the American pie is being taken away.
We need more people who thrive as their authentic selves. We need more diverse perspectives contributing to a collective culture while still honoring their own. We need more coming together for common causes. We need more of this at every level of our society to help us keep getting closer to the ideal that America represents, an America that is admittedly still under construction, an America that all my colleagues and I have sworn a solemn oath to defend as we build it.
We’re striving for that here at CIA each and every day and if that’s a mission you believe in, please consider accepting it and join in however you can.
The author is a transgender CIA officer. The Blade is withholding her identity as she works undercover.
Puerto Rico celebrates 32 years of Pride
San Juan parade took place on June 5
We celebrated Pride in Puerto Rico on June 5. We marched to celebrate the years of hard work by advocates and organizations that today have enabled our LGBTQIA community to have safer and more inclusive spaces on the island.
Today we celebrate the pride of being part of this community, a pride that, despite progress, still costs us. It is difficult for us because we still carry the stigma of a society that insists on questioning us, limiting our freedom of expression, a culture that attacks us, invalidates us, and does not allow us to occupy the spaces that correspond to us. But even in the face of these adversities and obstacles, we have achieved more freedoms and rights. We have managed to move steadily towards a more equitable, fair, and inclusive jurisdiction of the U.S., an island that, despite the unfairness of our political condition, can embrace the diversity that represents us.
The first Puerto Rican Pride celebration took place in San Juan in 1990 as a celebration to honor those who had died during the AIDS epidemic and to express outrage against police persecution and regulations meant to silence the LGBTQIA community back then. Puerto Rico’s LGBT+ Pride has turned into a pillar of the island’s fight for equality, social justice and human rights. Puerto Rico Pride takes place in the island’s capital San Juan each year at the beginning of June. The parade starts at the Parque del Indio in Condado, and ends at the Parque del Tercer Milenio in Escambrón, a beachside park with a massive stage for entertainment. After two years of no celebration because of COVID-19, this year’s Pride was full of rainbow-colored floats, people on stilts and roller skates, go-go dancers, drag personalities, and more.
Boquerón Pride will take place this weekend in Cabo Rojo.
It is hard to believe, but Puerto Rico has the highest hate crimes rate in the U.S. Six of the 44 transgender and gender non-conforming people who were reported killed in the country in 2020 were in Puerto Rico. These deaths represent most of the murders of trans people in the U.S. that year. Therefore, every year thousands of Puerto Ricans continue to march for better health services on the island, the prohibition of conversion therapy and fight to stop hate crimes against their people, especially trans people.
Today we walk in favor of our identities. Today, we march in favor of our expressions, orientations and differences. Today we march firmly towards a more inclusive and just Puerto Rico, a Puerto Rico that opens its doors to love and understanding. It is a Puerto Rico that distances itself from hate crimes, machismo, misogyny, heteronormativity, indifference, homophobia and transphobia. Today we walk not only because we are proud of our identities but also because there is still a long way to go. We must mark remember the past because there is a future Puerto Rico that we need to forge: A Puerto Rico that understands that differences strengthen us and that in them lies the power of a society.
It has been decades of hard work and sacrifice, battles won and battles lost. But we will continue with our heads held high and occupying the spaces in our society to continue influencing decision-making that affects the quality of life of future generations. Today’s generations have more access and rights than past generations, but they still do not enjoy the full freedom of being themselves. We fight so that these future generations can express their love without fear and express their identity without feeling threatened by a society that insists on questioning their identities and expressions.
Show your Pride by voting
That should be the slogan for every float in the parade this year
I am always surprised when I hear someone proudly say “after two years Pride is back!” If you are ‘out’ and didn’t have Pride in yourself and your community for the past two years there is a real problem and it’s not about missing the parades and parties.
Pride needs to be about having Pride in who you are, being comfortable in your own skin, with a willingness to be open and ‘out’ sharing with others who you are. Even today, that’s not always easy everywhere. Clearly it is easier than when I was young back in the dark ages. I knew I was gay, not knowing the term, but knew I was attracted to boys. When going through puberty in the early 1960s I felt as if I was the only one who felt that way and it embarrassed me. I managed to hide it from myself, often convincing myself it was phase, most of the time until I left New York City and moved to D.C. Even then it took me a few years to come out.
I was 34 going to my first Pride event and hid behind a tree in Dupont Circle, afraid someone would take my picture. Today I think Pride parades are most important for people who are still struggling with their identity to enable them to see there are many others like themselves and being LGBTQ is OK. In June 2021, friends participated in a walk from Dupont Circle to Freedom plaza and told me how great it was to celebrate Pride in a simpler way without all the parades and parties just walking together in sisterhood and brotherhood. I missed that walk as it was the day of my friend Clark Ray’s memorial service. Clark lived a life we all admired with his husband Aubrey and their four adopted children. No one was a better role model for younger members of the community everywhere, for what it meant to be ‘out and proud,’ compassionate and successful.
Don’t get me wrong I’m not opposed to parades and parties. When I was younger, I fully participated and still think it’s great to see all the people who do. I was even honored as a Pride Hero in 2016, riding in a convertible at the front of the parade — a long way from hiding behind a tree in 1981.
But in these difficult times parades and parties must have a purpose. They should focus on the next generations and show them what it’s like to be part of a strong, successful community. It is the reason I fought so hard for marriage equality. At the time I was asked if I would marry and answered “most likely no, I don’t even have a boyfriend.” Yet to me it was important every young boy and girl who realized they were gay or lesbian knew they could be married and live a full and open life like all their straight friends.
Pride month is about celebrating how far we have come, and also recognizing how far we still have to go. Today we must understand if the Supreme Court can overturn Roe v. Wade, it can overturn marriage equality and even interracial marriage. All things a pig like Alito and his co-signers of the leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade can claim are not explicitly written into the Constitution.
The slogan for all Pride parades in the United States this year should be “Show your Pride by voting!” I hope each Pride event across the nation has that as a focus. Each Pride event needs multiple opportunities for people to register to vote.
I consider myself lucky to live in D.C. with politicians who support me and a large open and welcoming community. Yet I am well aware not everyone has that luxury. It means those of us who do must lead the way and be examples for what it means to support each other and support every minority community. We are all in this together. Women may not be a minority but too many in the world still treat them as such and we must support them.
Maybe this year we ask every participating float, in every parade, to have a sign saying ‘Show your Pride by voting!’ If we stand shoulder to shoulder, committing to each other to work at it and vote, we can continue to move forward making progress toward what the Constitution calls “A more perfect union.”
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
