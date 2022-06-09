World
Global Pride events in full swing
Activists plan to demand rights, protest inequalities
Pride events are in full swing around the world.
Thousands of people on June 5 attended Bangkok’s first official Pride parade in 16 years.
Openly gay Lithuanian MP Tomas Vytautas Raskevičius and U.S. Ambassador to Lithuania Bob Gilchrist are among those who participated in Baltic Pride 2022 that took place in Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital, on June 4. Jerusalem’s annual Pride parade occurred two days earlier against the backdrop of the arrest of a man in connection with death threats made against its organizers.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on June 1 helped raise the Progress Pride flag over his country’s Parliament. “This is a time to celebrate our differences and support one another and to make sure that ever day we are building a Canada where everyone is free to be who they are and love who they love,” he said in a video he posted to his Twitter page.
Today, we raised the Pride flag on Parliament Hill. The flag is a symbol of hope, solidarity, and diversity – and raising it is a symbol of our ongoing commitment to building a country where everyone can be who they are and love whom they love. Happy Pride season, everyone! 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/lCjonmxw31
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 2, 2022
Olena Shevchenko, chair of Insight, a Ukrainian LGBTQ rights group, told the Washington Blade that she and other activists from her war-torn country plan to attend Warsaw Pride in Poland on June 25.
This year marks London Pride’s 50th anniversary.
The British government was to have hosted a global LGBTQ rights conference in London from June 29-July 1, but it cancelled it in April after advocacy groups announced a boycott in response to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to support a bill to ban so-called conversion therapy without gender identity. The London Pride parade is scheduled to take place on July 2.
The Cayman LGBTQ Foundation in the Cayman Islands will hold its annual Pride parade on July 30. The event will take place less than five months after the Privy Council’s Judicial Committee in London ruled same-sex couples in the British territory don’t have a constitutional right to marry.
Jamaica is among the upwards of 70 countries in which consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized. J-FLAG and other Jamaican LGBTQ rights groups will hold a series of Pride events during the first week of August, which coincides with the country’s Emancipation and Independence Days.
“It’s always been incident free,” J-FLAG Associate Director of Marketing and Communications and Engagement Elton Johnson told the Blade on Tuesday from Kingston, the Jamaican capital. “We get support from the police. We get support from many organizations, schools.”
African LGBTQ groups to continue decriminalization push
LGBTQ activists in Africa are also planning to commemorate Pride.
The government of Botswana in January said it will abide by a ruling that decriminalized homosexuality in the country. A plethora of other African countries still outlaw same-sex relations and those found guilty of homosexuality in places where Sharia law exists face the death penalty. Advocacy groups on the continent plan to use Pride to further push for decriminalization.
“The 2SLGBTQIA+ community has made dramatic strides in recent decades that absolutely should be celebrated, [but] there is still much more work to do to ensure intersectional equality and justice for all but as we prepare to commemorate the 2SLGBTQIA+ Pride, let us be cognizant that the discrimination of 2SLGBTQIA+ persons in the country is still rife,” said the Rock of Hope, an LGBTQ rights group in Eswatini. “These events or awareness activities should bring meaning and strengthen the movement such that one day we can reside in a country free of hate, stigmatization and discrimination of individuals based on their sexual orientation and gender identity expression.”
Beit el-Meem, an Egyptian LGBTQ rights group, echoed the Rock of Hope.
“The road is not easy, but not impossible, and what distinguishes us is that each individual of us excels with the power of love and acceptance, and with this energy we will give to everyone around us,” said Beit el-Meem.
LGBT+ Rights Ghana has been at the forefront of the campaign against a bill that would criminalize LGBTQ identity and allyship in the country.
The U.S. Embassy in Ghana on Tuesday tweeted a picture of President Biden speaking in support of LGBTQ rights. The tweet also said the U.S. “reaffirms that LGBTQI+ rights are human rights and that no group should be excluded from those protections, regardless of race, ethnicity, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, sex characteristics, disability status, age, religion or belief.”
The U.S. reaffirms that LGBTQI+ rights are human rights and that no group should be excluded from those protections, regardless of race, ethnicity, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, sex characteristics, disability status, age, religion or belief. #Pride2022 pic.twitter.com/UTdh9cFWYE
— U.S. Embassy Ghana (@USEmbassyGhana) June 7, 2022
LGBT+ Rights Ghana said it plans to mark Pride with its virtual Color Dialogue conversations it holds every year.
“This year promises to be fun, hopeful and filled with lots of love,” said the group. “Join us everyday at 6 p.m. GMT on our Instagram page as we discuss the struggles, hopes and joy of the Ghanaian Queer community.”
Brazil presidential election overshadows São Paulo Pride
São Paulo’s annual Pride parade, which is one of the largest in the world, will take place on June 19.
Brazilian activists will mark Pride against the backdrop of their country’s presidential election campaign. HIV/AIDS service providers and LGBTQ activists with whom the Washington Blade spoke while on assignment in Brazil in March said they are afraid of what may happen in their country is President Jair Bolsonaro wins a second term later this year.
“He represents a danger to the environment,” Mariah Rafaela Silva, a transgender woman of indigenous descent who works with the Washington-based International Institute on Race, Equality and Human Rights, told the Blade on March 21 during an interview at a Rio de Janeiro restaurant. “He represents a danger to diversity. He represents a danger to Black people. He represents a danger to indigenous people.”
Activists in other South American countries plan to use Pride events to demand further rights.
Organizers of the annual Pride parade that will take place in Santiago, Chile, on June 25 plan to call for additional reforms to the country’s Penal Code and anti-discrimination law and demand an end of violence based on sexual orientation and gender identity. The event will take place less than a month after a trans woman, Yuridia Pizarro, was killed in Iquique, a city in northern Chile.
Pride parades are also scheduled to take place in the capitals of Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia respectively on June 25.
Somosgay, an LGBTQ rights group in Paraguay, is planning to hold a Pride march in Asunción, the country’s capital, on July 2. A Pride march dedicated to León Zuleta and Manuel Velandia, the founders of Colombia’s LGBTQ rights movement, will take place in Bogotá, the country’s capital, on the same day.
A Pride march is scheduled to take place in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas on July 3. Activists in Argentina and Uruguay will hold Pride marches later this year.
Africa
Hundreds attend southern Africa LGBTQ development conference
Activists from Namibia, Botswana among participants
A number of LGBTQ rights groups from across southern Africa participated in a recent conference in Cape Town, South Africa, that focused on how to advance equality in the region against the backdrop of the pandemic.
More than 300 people participated in the conference, titled Kopano, which means “gathering” in Sesotho, the Other Foundation, an NGO that advances equality and freedom in Southern Africa, organized. The themes were rollbacks, resilience, reinvention, reinventing relationships and renewal of connections.
Many of those in attendance acknowledged the harsh realities facing community members that include gender-based violence and other barriers to making a living.
The Namibia Diverse Women’s Association sent 10 representatives to the conference that ended last week.
“Our diversity in representation manifested the comprehension of our national diversity,” it said. “Kopano continues to empower and critically challenge our ways of working.”
“Delegates raised issues such as the importance of collaboration and inclusion in advocacy work in the 2LGBTQIA+ sector,” said Gender DynamiX. “Discussants flagged concerns about businesses and organizations from other sectors engaging in work for their own financial benefit, rather than addressing the underlying problems affecting community members. The current funding system is problematic, as it seeks to profit with the lives of 2LGBTQIA+ people and makes it difficult for smaller organization to get funding.”
Gender DynamiX noted its members “suggested an online toolkit for both business and organizations, setting out how partnerships can help support and sustain the cause without exploiting beneficiaries in the process.”
“Nevertheless, 2SLGBTQIA+ people should also be empowered during these business collaborations, and 2SLGBTQIA+ people in workspaces should use their power to push for the representation and values based on inclusion and equity,” said the group. ” 2SLGBTQIA+ organizations also need to hold themselves accountable. Toxic work environments, internal power-plays, overworking, hierarchal flow of work and lack of compensation undermine the wellbeing of 2SLGBTIA+ activists in organizations.”
Lesbians, Gays and Bisexuals of Botswana (LEGABIBO) also welcomed the conference, and even took note of their visit to Robben Island where former South African President Nelson Mandela spent 18 years in prison.
“We had such an eventful day on Africa Day at the Robben Island Museum,” said LEGABIBO. “This visit was a reminder of how Black people have always had to be resilient in the face of adversity, something that black 2SLGBTQIA+ communities can relate with.”
Kopano organizers also thanked those who attended and paid tribute to activists, especially South African advocate Phumi Mtetwa.
“Thank you all, for making Kopano 2022 a great moment to reconnect and renew our movement,” they said. “As Kopano 2022 came to a close, the southern African 2SLGBTQIA+ activist community gathered in Cape Town paid tribute to our living legend, Phumi Mtetwa. There are a few activists about whom this is truer than Phumi. Her entire being sings, vibrates, reverberates with unbridled love for humanity. Never flinching from dissenting or being critical or questioning but always moved by a great love of justice, fairness, and equality, accompanied by huge doses of laughter and a welcoming smile. She represents for many of us, a bridge over troubled waters and always will. Fearlessly but humbly leading from the front, the side and the rear.”
“To know Phumi is to taste, smell and to touch the society so many of us are struggling for,” added the organizers. “From her work in the National Coalition for Gay and Lesbian Equality (NCGLE) in South Africa, the Equality Project, and in various international organizations and in her personal relations Phumi tirelessly and relentlessly tries to bring everyone on board, sometimes at great cost and sacrifice to herself and her interests. Self-sacrifice is not what she is known to shy away from, giving, sharing and genuinely caring for her comrades, friends and family is what Phumi excels at. Organizing is in her DNA, so she is never satisfied to stop at merely strategic thinking which she has shown herself to be very capable of. We honor you, Phumi Mtetwa, for all that you have done to advance our organizing freedom and wellbeing in southern Africa as 2SLGBTQIA+ people.”
Jholerina Timbo, co-chair of the Transgender Movement of Namibia, was also honored.
Timbo founded Wings to Transcend Namibia in 2015 and was involved in the creation of the Southern African Trans Forum, the International Trans Forum and the African Trans Network. Timbo has also worked with PEPFAR-funded programs and is currently a senior advisor for groups on how they can expand their health programs to better reflect human rights needs.
“She believes that inclusive societies are the key to success for southern Africa,” said the Other Foundation. “If any country needs to show that they care about their people, it should start with the minority. We honor you, Jholerina Timbo, for all that you have done to advance our organizing freedom, and wellbeing in southern Africa as 2SLGBTQIA+ people.”
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa correspondent.
United Kingdom
London mayor criticizes city’s police for ‘systemic’ homophobia
Former Met Commissioner Cressida Dick resigned in February
Appearing on a Sunday morning talk show on the BBC, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that the public was “losing trust and confidence” in the Metropolitan Police force. Khan harshly condemned the current environment which had led to the departure of former Met Commissioner Cressida Dick.
PinkNewsUK had reported in April that Dick had stepped down from the post in February after a damning report from England’s police watchdog exposed a troubling pattern of homophobia and bullying within the Met.
The report also detailed how homophobic, racist, misogynist and violent comments made by officers were dismissed as “laddish banter.”
She said she initially had “no intention” of stepping down after the scandal despite the fact she had been placed “on notice” by Khan. But Dick changed her mind and admitted in a statement that Khan’s skepticism in her ability to lead the force left her “no choice” but to resign early.
Speaking to the BBC, the mayor noted:
“It’s possible to recognize the dedicated, decent, brave officers we have in the police service but to also say we’ve got real problems — real problems that have been shown recently in relation to evidence of overt systemic sexism, racism, homophobia, discrimination, misogyny — which need to be addressed.”
He added that it was important that the new commissioner — who will be appointed by the British Home Secretary Priti Patel — takes steps to “address those challenges.” He believed the new commissioner would also need to “win back the trust and confidence of too many Londoners that has been lost.”
“One of the reasons why I lost confidence in the previous commissioner was my lack of confidence in her plans to address the two big issues — addressing the systemic racism, sexism, homophobia and misogyny, but also the trust and confidence required from our public when you police by consent,” Khan said.
Deputy Commissioner Stephen House has been temporarily serving as acting commissioner as the recruitment process continues, PinkNewsUK reported.
According to the Guardian, the process has been whittled down to the final two candidates: Mark Rowley, a former head of counter-terrorism, or Nick Ephgrave, currently part of Met’s top leadership.
Middle East
Kuwait rebukes U.S. embassy over LGBTQ rights support
Acting chargé d’affaires summoned on Thursday
The government of Kuwait on Thursday said it summoned a senior American diplomat after the U.S. Embassy tweeted its support of LGBTQ rights.
A Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Ministry statement notes Nawaf Abdul Latif Al-Ahmad, the country’s acting assistant secretary of state for Americas affairs, met with Jim Hollisteder, the acting chargé d’affaires for the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait City, “against the background of the embassy’s publication on its social media accounts of references and tweets supporting homosexuality.”
The embassy on Thursday in tweets that it posted to its Twitter account in English and Arabic noted President Biden is “a champion for the human rights of LGBTQI persons.”
“All human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear no matter who they are or whom they live,” said the tweets.
“All human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear no matter who they are or whom they love.” @POTUS is a champion for the human rights of #LGBTQI persons. #Pride2022 #YouAreIncluded pic.twitter.com/gdPPBDlHZH
— U.S. Embassy Kuwait (@USEmbassyQ8) June 2, 2022
دفاعاً عن حقوق الإنسان لأفراد مجتمع الميم، قال الرئيس بايدن: “يستحق كلّ الناس الاحترام والكرامة والقدرة على العيش دون خوف بغض النظر عمن هم أو من يحبون.” pic.twitter.com/YptuptZJE6
— U.S. Embassy Kuwait (@USEmbassyQ8) June 2, 2022
The Kuwaiti Foreign Affairs Ministry in its statement notes Al-Ahmad “handed” Hollisteder “a memorandum confirming Kuwait’s rejection of what was published and stressing the need for the embassy to respect the laws and regulations in force in the state of Kuwait and the obligation not to publish such tweets in compliance with what was stipulated in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.”
Kuwait is a U.S. ally that borders Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the Persian Gulf. It is one of the upwards of 70 countries in which consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price, who is openly gay, on Friday retweeted the embassy’s tweet.
“The United States stands with the LGBTQI+ community everywhere around the world,” said Price.
The United States stands with the LGBTQI+ community everywhere around the world. https://t.co/k4t8fTDzYs
— Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) June 3, 2022
Global Pride events in full swing
Baltimore Pride features parade, festival, High Heel Race
Youngkin hosts Pride Month reception
Disabled queer people increasingly feel Pride in themselves
Capital Pride honors local LGBTQ trailblazers
Right-wing protesters target Dallas drag event
Bill to repeal Maryland sodomy law dies in committee
PHOTOS: Reston Pride
Organizers expect nearly half a million people for D.C. Pride
Canadian teen arrested for threatening mass shooting at Fla. Pride event
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Texas3 days ago
Right-wing protesters target Dallas drag event
-
Florida6 days ago
Fla. moves to ban medical care for transgender youth
-
Commentary6 days ago
No Pride without the ‘I’
-
Maryland3 days ago
Bill to repeal Maryland sodomy law dies in committee
-
Real Estate6 days ago
First-time homebuyers: Did you know about these programs?
-
Photos4 days ago
PHOTOS: Reston Pride
-
District of Columbia2 days ago
Organizers expect nearly half a million people for D.C. Pride
-
Florida2 days ago
Canadian teen arrested for threatening mass shooting at Fla. Pride event