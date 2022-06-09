Photos
PHOTOS: Pride Rooftop Pool Party
LGBTQ celebration held at VIDA at The Yards
Capital Pride kicked off Pride weekend with a Rooftop Pool Party at VIDA Fitness at The Yards on Thursday, June 9.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Annapolis Pride Parade
Maryland capital hosts LGBTQ celebration
The 2022 Annapolis Pride Parade wound through the streets of historic downtown Annapolis, Md. on Saturday, June 4.
(Photos by Jaime Thompson/Fleur de Lis Photography)
Photos
PHOTOS: Cumberland Pride
The western Maryland LGBTQ community and allies gathered at Canal Place for a festival
The 2022 Cumberland Pride Festival was held at Canal Place in Cumberland, Md. on Sunday, June 5.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Baltimore Trans Pride
Grand March followed by Block Party
Baltimore Safe Haven held 2022 Baltimore Trans Pride on Saturday, June 4. The Trans Pride March route went along North Charles Street and ended in a block party at North Avenue.
(Washington Blade photos by Linus Berggren)
