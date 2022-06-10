Local
Comings & Goings
Lagomarcino promoted at OriginPoint
The Comings & Goings column is about sharing the professional successes of our community. We want to recognize those landing new jobs, new clients for their business, joining boards of organizations and other achievements. Please share your successes with us at: [email protected].
The Comings & Goings column also invites LGBTQ college students to share their successes with us. If you have been elected to a student government position, gotten an exciting internship, or are graduating and beginning your career with a great job, let us know so we can share your success.
Congratulations to Joseph Lagomarcino on his promotion to Senior VP Mortgage Lending with OriginPoint LLC. OriginPoint is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate and Compass. Upon receiving his promotion he said, “I am excited to continue my long mortgage lending career with OriginPoint which is a very tech forward company. Combining my hands-on personal service with our technology makes it an easy and simple process. I continue to approach mortgage lending as the trusted adviser who helps my clients understand all of the options available to them which allows them to make the very best decisions for their home purchase financing. We always work strategically to make sure they are the strongest borrower possible in our competitive marketplace”
Lagomarcino has 28 years of residential mortgage experience having worked for Atlantic Coast Mortgage, McLean Mortgage, Wells Fargo Private Mortgage, and Bank of America.
Over the years he has earned many awards, including various President Club awards for production with past employers; Scotsman Guide Top Dollar Volume Originator; and has been recognized by Washingtonian as a ‘best lender’ a number of times. He was a Top 10% National Mortgage Lender in 2020 and 2021. He has volunteered his time as an HRC National Dinner committee member; past Board Chair of American Heart Association of Montgomery County, Md., and former board member Boys & Girls Club, D.C.
He earned his undergraduate degree in economics from DePauw University, Greencastle, Ind.; and his MBA in finance and marketing from Washington University, St. Louis.
Maryland
Carroll County school board prohibits Pride flags
Activists, politicians have sharply criticized policy
The Carroll County Board of Education adopted a policy on Wednesday that prohibits Pride flags from being displayed in schools under its jurisdiction.
Under the new policy, which the board adopted by a 4-1 vote margin, flags that are not specifically included in its language cannot be “flown, posted or affixed” to school buildings and facilities. The language signals that, although the policy does not explicitly mandate a ban on Pride flags, such flags cannot be displayed, as they are not included in the list of flags that the policy permits.
Patricia Dorsey, the only board member to vote against the policy, expressed her disapproval of the measure to the board during the meeting.
“I think that we’re doing them a disservice if we do not include saying that, ‘Yes, let’s just go ahead and have their safe spaces designated by the flags in the classroom,’” Dorsey said.
In public comments made to the school board for their meeting; parents, faculty and members of the community made impassioned arguments against the new policy.
“The students of color and the students of [the] LGBTQ [community] are bullied in this school system on a regular basis,” one public commenter said. “We have students that have come in here and talked to you specifically about the fact that they have tried to commit suicide because of the way they are treated in this school system. I do not find [these to be] acceptable policies.”
However, other members of the public came out in support of the new policy, believing Pride flags to have no place in school spaces.
One parent stated how she believed that the presence of Pride flags and discussions of sexuality and gender identity in the classroom could end up harming students rather than helping them.
“It overstimulates a curiosity that [students] are not remotely able to comprehend yet and could further their curiosities, potentially causing harm to themselves or others out of pure confusion,” the parent said.
The commenter asserted such conversations and displays of support should be kept private and away from the classroom.
“Allies can be made and known and shared in a separate setting with an appointed advocate equipped with the correct resources to properly address these issues with our children who are struggling with them,” she said.
The separation from and neutrality on the topic of Pride flags and discussions in schools has been echoed by multiple members of the board who voted in favor of the policy.
Board member Tara Battaglia told the Washington Blade how she believed voting for the policy would achieve fairness among those in the county’s schools.
“Schools should always be a neutral environment and welcoming to all students,” Battaglia said.
Dorsey and other members of the public who chose to speak during the meeting denied the notion that allowing the display of Pride flags in schools was an inherently political or destructive gesture, framing it, rather, as a gesture of humanity.
“We’ve got students who are saying, ‘See me, see me, look at me for who I am, accept me for who I am,’” Dorsey said.
The adoption of the policy has since gained attention from across the state, with multiple statewide candidates for office responding to the decision.
Former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler, who is running for governor, took to Twitter the day after the meeting, sharply criticizing the policy.
“This is shameful, regressive, and exactly the wrong message to be sending to our LGBTQ+ youth, who deserve a learning environment that welcomes them for who they are,” Gansler wrote. “Also, this is begging for a constitutional challenge. I call on the school board to reconsider.”
Just hours later, former Democratic National Committee chair and fellow gubernatorial candidate Tom Perez referred to the decision as “utterly disgraceful.”
“Our classrooms — and every community across Maryland — should be a welcoming, safe place that empowers every person to be who they are,” Perez wrote. “At a time when our LGBTQ+ youth face incredible challenges, we need to do all we can to support them.”
As concerns among national and state advocates rise over the future of LGBTQ students’ access to affirming spaces and conversations in schools, advocates in Carroll County and around the country continue to convey a message of humanity.
“We’ve heard a lot of voices from the students that we really do have to acknowledge,” Dorsey said. “Let’s just see them, let’s hear them and let’s validate them for who they are.”
Virginia
Youngkin hosts Pride Month reception
Equality Virginia dismissed ‘performative’ event
Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday hosted a Pride Month reception that took place in the Capitol Rotunda in Richmond.
The governor’s office invited more than 100 people to the reception, but Virginia Pride and other LGBTQ rights groups boycotted it. The reception, which Youngkin’s public schedule noted, was closed to the press.
“Equality Virginia is disappointed in Gov. Youngkin’s performative attempt to celebrate Virginia’s diverse LGBTQ+ community by hosting a Pride event,” said Equality Virginia Advocates Executive Director Narissa Rahaman in a statement. “His cherry-picking of invitees sends a message that he is unwilling to listen to the LGBTQ+ organizations and community members who have worked tirelessly for decades to make our commonwealth inclusive and welcoming for all.”
Youngkin took office in January after he defeated former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the general election. Republicans last November also regained control of the Virginia House of Delegates, but Democrats maintained their 21-19 majority in the Virginia Senate.
Youngkin during his campaign against McAuliffe expressed support for Tanner Cross, a gym teacher at a Leesburg elementary school who was suspended from his job after he spoke out against Virginia Department of Education guidelines that are designed to protect transgender and non-binary students. Youngkin also said he does not support allowing trans children to play on sports teams that are consistent with their gender identity.
Elizabeth Schultz, an anti-LGBTQ former member of the Fairfax County School Board, is the Virginia Department of Education’s Assistant Superintendent of Public Instruction. Youngkin, who is the former CEO of the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm, in April signed into law a bill that requires school boards to notify parents about “sexually explicit materials” in the classroom.
Youngkin has expressed his opposition to marriage equality, but said during the campaign that it is “legally acceptable” in Virginia and would “support that” as governor. The Human Rights Campaign in 2019 named the Carlyle Group as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” in its annual Corporate Equality Index.
“The governor is committed to leading on behalf of all Virginians,” said Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter on Thursday in a statement to the Washington Blade. “We are one Virginia and events like this help strengthen our communities and the spirit of Virginia.”
District of Columbia
Capital Pride honors local LGBTQ trailblazers
Rieger receives posthumous Presidential Award
Capital Pride Alliance last week hosted its annual Pride Honors awards ceremony where it recognizes outstanding individuals, leaders, and activists in the National Capital Region who have furthered causes important to the LGBTQ community.
Among those honored, six individuals were named “heroes” including Karl Frisch, who became in 2019 the first openly LGBTQ member of the Fairfax County School Board and the only out school board member in Virginia.
Capital Pride volunteer Deborah McQueen was awarded the Bill Miles Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service for 17 years of helping the organization with its yearly summer festivities.
The organization also posthumously named television veteran Wendy Rieger recipient of the Presidential Award. The former anchor was an established reporter in the D.C. area, won four Emmy Awards, and was well known and beloved for her acts of service to the LGBTQ community such as joining her NBC4 colleagues in participating in three D.C. AIDS Rides, returning year after year to emcee events SMYAL and the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington.
“We wanted to make sure her community involvement was recognized,” said Anthony Musa, vice president of board engagement and a member of Capital Pride’s board of directors.
Musa, who helped select this year’s nominees, highlighted that this year’s nominees were dynamic and that he liked how involved in the LGBTQ community they are. He and other board members selected the winners after issuing an open call that yielded them more than 150 applications.
“The nominees have a range of activities outside of just their [normal] jobs,” he said. “One of our nominees [is involved] in immigration advocacy while also working to support trans women of color.”
Diana Fitz, who was one of the six “heroes,” immigrated to the U.S. from Guatemala when she was 9 years old, and received her bachelor’s degree in government administration from Christopher Newport University and her master’s in government with a concentration in public policy from Regent University.
She worked as director of Latinx Affairs at Casa Ruby, an organization that provides social services to immigrant transgender women of color, and is the first transgender person to work at Ayuda, which provides legal, language, and social services to low-income immigrants in the D.C. area.
When selecting award nominees, Musa and the Capital Pride board considered how the LGBTQ community has evolved since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. They selected individuals who had worked in different arenas such providing healthcare, politics, community advocacy, and education.
Additionally, the board was conscious to select a group that was racially, ethnically and geographically diverse.
Out of a total of eight honorees, six were people of color — five of whom were Black.
A nominee who was not native to the D.C. area was Rev. Aaron B. Wade, a Chicago native who founded and is a senior pastor at the Community Church of Washington, DC – United Church of Christ. Wade is well known for his messages of love, hope, and community empowerment that he imparts through his companies Empowerment Enterprise Group, LLC and Empowerment Enterprise II, Inc.
“These organizations are the extension of his vision to empower communities and facilitate change in the world by helping to empower people to change their communities,” according to Capital Pride’s website.
When reflecting on this year’s event, in addition to savoring entertainment from musician Inaya Day and DJ Edward, Musa focused on the honorees.
“I enjoyed seeing the honorees, working with them, and talking to them as vice president,” he said.
