FL PressSec lies about family drag show, uses photo of straight stripper
This is what the Right does today
The Right is screaming about drag shows this week, clutching their pearls over the comedic art form because it supposedly “sexualizes” children. Elected officials in Texas and Florida are reaching for their smelling salts over a family-friendly drag show hosted off hours last weekend at a Dallas gay bar.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has called for child abuse investigations of parents who take their kids to see drag queens, because … well, he can’t really say, but if the facts aren’t helpful, he can always have his press secretary lie for him.
See the photo up on the left?
That’s Christina Pushaw, DeSantis’s press secretary, evidently well suited for her job because she never met a lie she couldn’t spread with shameless chutzpah. She’s the woman who re-popularized the lie that LGBTQ people “groom” children for sexual abuse, a tactic Americans thought died out with scaremongering orange juice spokesmodel Anita Bryant back in the 1970s.
So what’s going on this time?
Yesterday, LGBTQ Nation reporter John Russell emailed Pushaw and asked for comment on Gov. DeSantis’s call for CPS to investigate parents who take kids to family-friendly drag shows like in Dallas.
Russell wrote:
The governor said, “You have these very young kids, and they must have been like 9, 10 years old, at a quote, ‘drag show,’ where they were putting money in the underwear of this…and that is totally inappropriate.’
My question: What event is Gov. DeSantis referring to? Has he seen 9- and 10-year olds placing money in the underwear of drag performers? Where specifically has he seen this?
I don’t know what Pushaw thought when she saw Russell’s query, but in her shoes, I would have felt trapped. The Dallas event the governor spoke of featured no underwear-clad drag queens and no stripping. No video footage shows kids stuffing money into the clothing of drag queens, for good reason — the kid-friendly-event organizers were sensitive to potential misrepresentation and announced a set of rules before the show started that included “no touching the performers.” This applied to adults and children alike.
The facts didn’t stop Pushaw
“Unfortunately for churnalists, people have eyes,” she tweeted publicly, with a copy of the LGBTQ Nation question on the left and a photo of a nearly naked woman on the right, with a little girl stuffing money into what looks like the woman’s gold lamé bikini bottom.
I don’t know about you, but if I saw that tweet, I’d presume it was a photo of the Dallas event, or at least a photo of a drag queen with a child.
But, no. Pushaw was lying. Baldly, knowingly, and for political gain. She manipulated a photo of a straight woman at a burlesque (strip) show and tweeted it out as if the woman were a drag queen.
Then Pushaw got caught, almost immediately
Queer legal analyst Alejandra Caraballo, a Harvard Law faculty member with bylines in Slate, Teen Vogue and Wired, spotted the press secretary’s lie almost instantly. Pushaw tweeted the photo yesterday at 5:13 pm eastern time. Caraballo debunked her at 5:31:
This was pulled from a widely circulated nazi meme 3 years ago of a facebook post from burlesque dancer who is a cis woman. This was not drag, nor did it happen in dallas. Care to comment why you’re resharing nazi disinformation and propaganda?
Caraballo included a screenshot of the Facebook meme as evidence. I found the original meme this morning, independently, with little difficulty, using Google photo search functions, which I can only imagine is how Pushaw found it.
But she must have seen the context when she did. She had to know the photo is not of the Dallas event and has nothing to do with drag queens. She tweeted it anyway, because smearing LGBTQ people is more important to her and her politically ambitious boss than being honest and thoughtful.
As of the time of this writing, Pushaw has neither deleted her dishonest tweet nor replied to Caraballo.
Some say Ron DeSantis is a smarter, more dangerous version of former President Donald Trump. Is Christina Pushaw as big a shameless liar as Trump’s press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders?
Going by this episode and the whole “groomer” debacle, I suggest Pushaw is more shameless. You decide, but this is how it works, isn’t it? This is what the Right does today. They know if they lie shameless, loudly, and often enough, their supporters will believe them.
And right now, lying about LGBTQ people makes political bank for Republican pols.
Let’s talk about drag art for a minute, because truth matters
Drag is an art form with roots going back hundreds of years. Even though Ru Paul’s Drag Race has achieved a degree of popularity, many people seem not to know what drag is or seem to misunderstand what it means to queer people.
Drag is entertainment, stylized campy fun popular among cisgender gay men but increasingly inclusive of trans people. If you don’t like drag, that’s OK. I don’t like James Bond movies or beauty pageants. Nobody says I have to.
Drag doesn’t take itself seriously. It’s ridiculous on purpose. It’s high comic relief. That’s why some of us queer folks like it. It’s also probably why some of us don’t. To each their own.
Drag is not erotic art. It’s not stripping. It’s not essentially sexual, at least not anymore than any human art form is. Oh, don’t get me wrong. Since drag is camp, you sometimes find drag queens who do parodies of erotic art like burlesque. But if it’s drag, it’s got to be parody. Try to wrap your mind around that, because it’s important.
Drag is not always queer. Sometimes it’s even Christian.
Stop the pearl clutching! As LGBTQ Christian Esther Spurrill-Jones wrote this morning in Prism & Pen, the first drag show SHE ever attended was at a conservative Christian church. They didn’t call it drag, but it was, in every sense of the word. Nobody clutched their pearls — just like Christians don’t clutch their pearls when straight Christian Tyler Perry does drag. And when he’s playing Medea, that IS drag, boys and girls.
LGBTQ parents don’t take their kids to drag shows to sexualize them
They take them to share the joy of their culture, have fun, and laugh. Why should a child equate dressing up in a fancy costume, wearing a wig, lip synching, and acting ridiculous to sex?
What’s the connection?
There isn’t one, except in the minds of pearl clutchers who think LGBTQ culture and LGBTQ people are intrinsically toxic.
We aren’t, no matter how many lies Christina Pushaw tells.
Hey, Pushaw! All that sex and sex-abuse grooming you see? It’s in your mind. What say you get it out of the gutter?
James Finn is a columnist for the LA Blade, a former Air Force intelligence analyst, an alumnus of Queer Nation and Act Up NY, and an “agented” but unpublished novelist. Send questions, comments, and story ideas to [email protected].
The preceding article was previously published by Prism & Pen– Amplifying LGBTQ voices through the art of storytelling and is republished with permission.
Monkeypox pre-game: Rehoboth Beach Memorial Day recap
Don’t you just love gay summer living?
A year ago we were all huddled under umbrellas and beach towels in what was some of the worst weather Rehoboth Beach Memorial Day had ever seen. In a homophobic pattern I’m calling Tropical Storm Falwell, that tiny town of taffy and traffic we’ve all come to love was left soaking after days of non-stop rain. I still chuckle at the photos of the days leading up to it. Reminds me of the photographs of all the smiling faces of folks boarding the Titanic.
Well, that was last year. This year could easily be called Memorial Day 2022: The Apology. Leading up to it, we were warned the beach itself might be a goner. Like a top with something to prove, a stalled nor’easter pounded the poor beach in the weeks prior. Nevertheless, it was there, just a little truncated. Bottom line: It was some of the best weather the beach town has seen for a Memorial Day weekend.
Friday night was the best of gay dancing at Aqua. There I saw two boys in slings. But they were arm slings and I think one was a tennis injury. The boys were out for sure. And the DJ had the floor packed. I was a little miffed that they stopped serving Stoli Orange, my favorite summertime cocktail, because of the Ukraine invasion, I was told. Never mind it’s made in Latvia. Oh well. I guess the sentiment is there.
Saturday was the best day for the beach. With the shrunken beach, we were all crammed in there like a Town toilet stall. Too bad the water is still on the ice-cold side of the spectrum. Later that night it was time for Diego’s, which seemed to be everyone’s plan. All I have to say about it is can we just get a vodka soda sort of grab n’ go express line? We have the technology.
House parties are truly back in the beach town. Do we all remember those knee-jerky years that saw parties busted up moments after they started? That doesn’t seem to be the case these days, thankfully. Sunday saw Beaumont’s (and Stetson’s and Alexx’s) caftan party. Most caftans were shed when the hundred or so people discovered the pool and hot tub out back. Inside, a tray of cupcakes sat on the counter, taunting us all afternoon. No one dared to be the first one. Later that night, Michael and Matthew had a neon party at their charming beach house, where boys seemed to take the neon cue as an underwear-only theme. Of course, I didn’t mind. And then Aqua again.
We’re smart, slutty people for sure. And after last year, we deserve a smart and slutty weekend. After all, as the new ‘Fire Island’ movie tells us, what was the point of gay liberation if we can’t feel a little liberated? And certainly we’re gay creatures of habit. So why did we all go? We knew lines would form at every bar. Maybe it is also just what we do. We sit in traffic, cross the Bay Bridge, wind through cornfields to see everyone we already know. But what’s often described as the “Rehoboth Effect,” something about crossing the Bay Bridge makes cliques and silly social boundaries somehow melt away. Just for a few days anyway.
And I’ve always loved how Memorial Day, not only the unofficial kickoff of summer, gives such a great vibe that rolls right into Pride. And now Pride weekend is upon us, that fabulous time in the city where we partner with GEICO to show the world how gay we are. And as creatures of habit, maybe the Rehoboth Effect will keep rolling along with it.
Brock Thompson is a D.C.-based writer. He contributes regularly to the Blade.
Disabled queer people increasingly feel Pride in themselves
Today we’re less often viewed as unsexy invalids and ‘cripples’
This Pride season, if you asked me what it’s like to be queer and disabled, I’d say, like Dickens in “A Tale of Two Cities,” that it’s “the best of times” and the “worst of times.”
In the mid-1970s in Cambridge, Mass., white cane in hand, I first walked into a gay bar. When I came near, people moved away. I wondered if I was the only blind lesbian, not only in the country, but in history going back to Sappho.
Many were ill at ease with queerness and disability then. One morning, a librarian wondered what I was doing “out alone” when I entered a Boston library.
On another day, a straight, blind friend and I went to an outdoor Boston Pops performance. “We shouldn’t sit too close together,” she said, “people might think we’re lesbians.”
Over the decades, disabled queer people have increasingly felt Pride in themselves, though the disabled community has often not welcomed queer people and the LGBTQ community has frequently excluded people with disabilities.
In the 2010s, I pitched a disability lifestyle magazine on doing a story on transgender people with disabilities. The editor nixed my idea, because, he said, trans, disabled people were just a “fringe group.”
Today, things are changing. I’ve found my tribe in the Deaf/disabled/queer community. Recently, we’ve been having a moment!
From actor and producer Nyle DiMarco’s new memoir “Deaf Utopia” to queer, disabled model and actress Jillian Mercado in the role of Maribel in “The L Word: Generation Q,” disabled queers are being seen.
Now, in pop culture, we’re less often viewed as “After School Special,” “inspirational” – unsexy invalids and “cripples.”
There’s nothing “After School Special”-like about Mercado, who is Latinx and has muscular dystrophy. Or Ryan O’Connell, the gay actor and writer, who has cerebral palsy. On his Netflix series “Special,” his character spends much of his time being horny.
A few years ago, The New York Times Opinion section ran a superb series called “On Disability.” The series’ essays included the work of queer, disabled writers from Kenny Fries to Nicola Griffith. Fries wrote about how disabled people were the first victims of the Holocaust. Griffith exhorted people with disabilities to create their own stories – as queer folks have done.
If only this increased visibility meant that we, queer crips, were totally welcomed and included in the LGBTQ community or often depicted authentically in media.
Liz Pritchard is a lesbian, nonbinary cartoonist and creator of Paper Bag Comic. Pritchard, who is autistic, has paranoid schizophrenia and Tourette Syndrome. It would have helped her to see more people like herself in cartoons when she was growing up, Pritchard said.
“I see more same-sex characters now,” Pritchard said, “I can feel the love! We need to see more queer, disabled characters in cartoons.”
Many nondisabled queers who I meet enjoy DiMarco, O’Connell, and the other queer crip pop stars. These celebs are a source of queer, disabled Pride.
Folks don’t skedaddle as quickly as they did decades ago when I entered an LGBTQ space. But people usually don’t extend the Welcome Wagon either.
“The LGBTQ community is moving in the direction of becoming more inclusive,” said Kathy Martinez, who is lesbian, blind, Latinx, and president and CEO of Disability Rights Advocates, a San Francisco Bay area non-profit.
“But when I was in D.C., and I’d go to a queer gathering – to meet people – to make friends, people didn’t talk to me. I’d end up sitting alone,” said Martinez, who was Assistant Secretary of Labor for Disability Employment Policy for the Obama administration.
Despite these concerns, I’m hopeful this Pride season. “More people are disability-aware now,” Deaf, gay writer Raymond Luczak emailed me, because of “the number of folks who’ve had COVID.”
That’s got to make them “more sensitive to accessibility needs,” he added.
“Today, we increasingly celebrate who we are as LGBTQ and blind or disabled,” said Gabriel Lopez Kafati, president of Blind LGBT Pride International, an affiliate of the American Council of the Blind, an advocacy group.
Lopez Kafati worries about “Don’t Say Gay” laws and other efforts to erase us. But “you can’t put the genie of Pride back in the bottle,” he said.
“You do not need/A better body, a purer spirit, or a Ph.D./To be proud,” the late queer crip poet Laura Hershey wrote in her poem “You Get Proud by Practicing,” “…You get proud by practicing.”
Happy Pride!
Kathi Wolfe, a writer and a poet, is a regular contributor to the Blade.
Trans CIA officer embraces authenticity for sake of country
Divided America feels unlike what we strive to model at agency
For most of my life, I never thought I would have the opportunity to be who I always knew I was. But it finally happened, and for that I am infinitely grateful for the empowerment of all kinds of identities, not just mine, that the social progress that took place over my lifetime fostered.
Before we go any further, I should probably mention that I’m a trans woman who is living her absolute best life as a proud intelligence officer at CIA. Truly living the dream. The American dream.
Do I have your attention?
I’m not here to talk about transgender issues, though. While my transition was a pretty big deal to me personally, in the grand scheme of things at CIA it was an absolute nothing-burger. I got all the support I needed, I was embraced with open arms, and my colleagues all breathed a sigh of relief as the inner conflict I had been externalizing onto others became a thing of the past. My purpose in sharing that biographical detail with you is that the sheer normalcy of it all is a Good News story worth celebrating, a marker of how much progress we as a country have made.
The fact that my experience is not the norm for so many people, however, regardless of their identity, serves as a reminder of how much progress we still have to make. And how much progress we seem to be losing by the day.
Every day when I come to work, I leave behind a country that continues to subdivide into ever more atomized factions and get to experience a vision of the promise of America in action. I feel like I am stepping into a hopeful future when I pass through the front gate, a place where the self-evident truth that all of us are created equal reigns and we have the unalienable privilege of defending every American’s life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness. I feel like I am home.
And every night when I leave after a long day of having the privilege of contributing to our national security, I head back out into a divided America, one that feels increasingly unlike what we strive to model here at CIA on a daily basis.
Is CIA perfect? Nope. But are we better than we were a decade ago? Yes. Five decades ago? Absolutely. I’ve been here long enough to not just see the change, but to also be it.
For example, as someone who proudly serves her country, it has been the absolute honor of a lifetime to represent it as my authentic self. In particular, I burst with pride at the opportunity to work with our foreign partners. In some cases, I work with partners from countries where someone like me would not be welcomed. In those moments, however, I focus on representing the entirety of what America stands for and what makes it unique. In those moments, I represent every American, whatever their background, whatever their values, whatever their politics. That gives me strength to do my job, and I do it really, really well.
As a result, not a single one of these foreign partners cares one bit about me being trans. They value me for how well I do my job and how valuable my efforts on behalf of CIA contribute to their country’s security. I take great pride in knowing that someone who fundamentally disagrees with who I am is able to see past their prejudices and respect me for what I do.
To anyone reading this whose assumptions about CIA have been challenged—whose assumptions perhaps even about the trans identity have been challenged—I invite you to let yourself be inspired to challenge some of your other assumptions, whatever they are. Be a part of tearing down walls rather than building them, take the first step toward someone you disagree with, and do your best to welcome the gesture of those reaching out with kindness.
I realize how much of an ideal what I just described is, how distant and unfamiliar an experience that may still be for so many people, but I am sharing this story in the hopes that ever more of my fellow Americans can experience the freedom of living as their full, authentic self without anyone feeling like their piece of the American pie is being taken away.
We need more people who thrive as their authentic selves. We need more diverse perspectives contributing to a collective culture while still honoring their own. We need more coming together for common causes. We need more of this at every level of our society to help us keep getting closer to the ideal that America represents, an America that is admittedly still under construction, an America that all my colleagues and I have sworn a solemn oath to defend as we build it.
We’re striving for that here at CIA each and every day and if that’s a mission you believe in, please consider accepting it and join in however you can.
The author is a transgender CIA officer. The Blade is withholding her identity as she works undercover.
