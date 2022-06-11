Photos
PHOTOS: Pride Run 5K
Annual D.C. Front Runner race held at Congressional Cemetery
The D.C. Front Runners held the Pride Run 5K at Congressional Cemetery on Friday, June 10.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key and Adam Hall)
PHOTOS: RIOT! Opening Party
The Capital Pride festivities begin at Echostage on Friday
The Capital Pride Alliance held an opening party for Capital Pride at Echostage on Friday, June 10.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Latinx Pride
16th annual celebration held at Howard Theatre
The 16th annual DC Latinx Pride Fiesta was held at the historic Howard Theatre on Friday, June 9.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Pride Rooftop Pool Party
LGBTQ celebration held at VIDA at The Yards
Capital Pride kicked off Pride weekend with a Rooftop Pool Party at VIDA Fitness at The Yards on Thursday, June 9.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
