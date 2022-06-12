Photos
PHOTOS: Pride on the Pier
Fireworks show at The Wharf held on Saturday
The Ladies of LURe and the Washington Blade held the Pride on the Pier and Fireworks Show on Saturday, June 11 at The Wharf.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: RIOT! Opening Party
The Capital Pride festivities begin at Echostage on Friday
The Capital Pride Alliance held an opening party for Capital Pride at Echostage on Friday, June 10.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Pride Run 5K
Annual D.C. Front Runner race held at Congressional Cemetery
The D.C. Front Runners held the Pride Run 5K at Congressional Cemetery on Friday, June 10.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key and Adam Hall)
Photos
PHOTOS: Latinx Pride
16th annual celebration held at Howard Theatre
The 16th annual DC Latinx Pride Fiesta was held at the historic Howard Theatre on Friday, June 9.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
