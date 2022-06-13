Connect with us

PHOTOS: 2022 Capital Pride Festival

Guest appearance by Vice President Harris at annual LGBTQ celebration

10 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris makes a guest appearance at the 2022 Capital Pride Festival. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2022 Capital Pride Festival and Concert was held on Saturday, June 12. Speakers at the event included Vice President Kamala Harris and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. Performers included Symone and Willow Pill from RuPaul’s Drag Race as well as the band DNCE.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: 2022 Capital Pride Parade

Annual LGBTQ celebration march returns to the streets of D.C.

17 hours ago

June 13, 2022

Spectators watch the 2022 Capital Pride Parade. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2022 Capital Pride Parade drew tens of thousands of spectators and participants to D.C. The parade began on 14th Street, N.W. near T Street and wound through the Logan Circle and Dupont Circle neighborhoods. Politicians, corporations and community organizations greeted the cheering crowds.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Pride on the Pier

Fireworks show at The Wharf held on Saturday

2 days ago

June 12, 2022

Pride on the Pier 2022. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Ladies of LURe and the Washington Blade held the Pride on the Pier and Fireworks Show on Saturday, June 11 at The Wharf.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: RIOT! Opening Party

The Capital Pride festivities begin at Echostage on Friday

3 days ago

June 11, 2022

Desiree Dik performs at RIOT! Capital Pride Opening Party. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Capital Pride Alliance held an opening party for Capital Pride at Echostage on Friday, June 10.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

