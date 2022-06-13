Photos
PHOTOS: 2022 Capital Pride Festival
Guest appearance by Vice President Harris at annual LGBTQ celebration
The 2022 Capital Pride Festival and Concert was held on Saturday, June 12. Speakers at the event included Vice President Kamala Harris and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. Performers included Symone and Willow Pill from RuPaul’s Drag Race as well as the band DNCE.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: 2022 Capital Pride Parade
Annual LGBTQ celebration march returns to the streets of D.C.
The 2022 Capital Pride Parade drew tens of thousands of spectators and participants to D.C. The parade began on 14th Street, N.W. near T Street and wound through the Logan Circle and Dupont Circle neighborhoods. Politicians, corporations and community organizations greeted the cheering crowds.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Pride on the Pier
Fireworks show at The Wharf held on Saturday
The Ladies of LURe and the Washington Blade held the Pride on the Pier and Fireworks Show on Saturday, June 11 at The Wharf.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: RIOT! Opening Party
The Capital Pride festivities begin at Echostage on Friday
The Capital Pride Alliance held an opening party for Capital Pride at Echostage on Friday, June 10.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
